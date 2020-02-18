Lequan T Byles
0 comments

Lequan T Byles

  • 0
Lequan Byles.jpg

Lequan (aka LB) T Byles, 4900 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), criminal trespass (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments). 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News