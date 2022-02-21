Leprechaun and Lederhosen .1K Beer Run is March 12

KENOSHA — The Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, Petrifying Springs Biergarten and Kenosha County Parks have teamed up to present the Leprechaun and Lederhosen .1K Beer Run on Saturday, March 12, in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

The Petrifying Springs Biergarten will open at 9 a.m. and the race shuffles off with bagpipes at 10 a.m. The race is .1 kilometers or just 100 meters. It is dubbed “the least athletic, most fun race ever.” Participants can walk, run, skip, hop or crawl through the course. Participants are encouraged to bring and wear St. Paddy’s Day swag. St. Patrick’s Day festivities will continue throughout the day at the Biergarten with food trucks, CJ's Double DJ at 9 a.m., Cashel Academy Irish dancers and live music from Big Style Brass Band at 6 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha.

“As a past participant of the Boys & Girls Club’s .1K, I can confirm that this truly is an event for people of all athletic abilities,” said Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser. “Best of all, it raises funds for an outstanding organization that does so many wonderful things for youth and families in Kenosha County.”

Registration is $30, or $50 for the VIP, and includes a green beer, race T-shirt, .1K race sticker and a race bib. VIP tickets also include an Irish breakfast provided by Frank’s Diner. Registration is limited to adults 21 and older. People can sign up online at https://app.donorview.com/Z63Zj.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0