Leonhard's simple command became a rallying cry for Badgers

What started as an off-the-cuff comment from defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard during training camp has become a rallying cry for the University of Wisconsin football team.

After his defensive backs had a particularly good day of practice in August, one that saw the group creating turnovers and shutting down the offense, Leonhard said, “That’s great, now do it again.”

It took a few weeks into the season for that turnover-producing, game-wrecking defense to make its mark, but “Do it again” has become a refrain among the Badgers (7-3, 5-2 Big Ten). Senior safety Collin Wilder started using it after the Badgers got back on track with a win at Illinois. Junior inside linebacker Leo Chenal upped the ante Monday.

“Once we got rolling, it was just a reminder from Collin like, ‘Hey man, don't get complacent. Do it again. We won, so what? Do it again,’” senior cornerback Faion Hicks said. “It’s crazy, Leo just had a talk with us today and said you know what? We do it again, but now let's do it better. That’s been a motto for this week — not only do it again, but do it better.

“A lot of teams, they get on a win streak and they say, ‘We can relax.’ We understand it’s win or go home at this point. This team is in playoff mode.”

That mentality has been the catalyst for the Badgers’ six-game win streak, which they’ll put on the line at 2:30 p.m. Saturday against Nebraska (3-7, 1-6) at Camp Randall Stadium.

This is the third time since he took over the UW program that Paul Chryst has led the team to at least six consecutive wins, and a win Saturday would be the second-longest streak of his career at UW.

The most recent six-game streak was the 6-0 start to the 2019 season. That run ended with an upset loss at Illinois, but after losing at Ohio State the following week, the Badgers ran off four straight wins to end the regular season.

Chryst’s longest win streak as UW’s coach came in 2017, when the Badgers won all 12 of their regular-season games behind star freshman running back Jonathan Taylor and a defense that allowed 12 points per game. That run ended with a tight loss to Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game, but UW set the program record for wins in a season with 13 after toppling Miami in the Orange Bowl.

After losing close games in top-10 matchups against Michigan and Ohio State midway through the season, the 2016 Badgers closed their regular season with a six-game win streak.

UW’s chances of extending this season’s streak to at least eight games appear to be strong with its remaining opponents in difficult stretches. The Badgers haven’t lost to Nebraska since the 2012 regular season and coach Scott Frost fired all but one of his offensive assistants during the team’s bye week. Minnesota has lost two straight against Illinois and Iowa heading into Saturday’s game at Indiana.

The win streak — especially given the way the Badgers felt when they were 1-3 after four games — has changed the vibe in the locker room.

“After Michigan, we came in here and said, ‘Just win. Get that win and things start clicking,’” senior inside linebacker Jack Sanborn said. “You see it all the time in football and sports, you just need to get a rhythm and then keep on going.

“I think six wins is huge. The best thing about it is, hey, we’ve got to go win seven.”

Leonhard said he’s enjoyed watching his unit playing and practicing the way it has during the win streak.

“I think our guys have figured out the magic is going and putting an honest week's work in and that is what's going to allow you to play confidently and play fast,” Leonhard said. “It's fun to see a team figure that out and block out everything else and not get in their feelings and just continue to push forward and find ways to get better.”

Correcting false starts

UW was flagged five times for false starts against Northwestern, including four against the starting offensive line. One in the fourth quarter on backup left tackle Logan Brown appeared to be a mistaken snap count by Brown, and one in the third quarter on starting right guard Jack Nelson looked to be influenced by a Northwestern linebacker approaching the line for a blitz.

UW had one in the first half that appeared to be an issue with the cadence of quarterback Graham Mertz because multiple players were early or late off the snap.

“The other ones were just flat-out guys just have got to lock in on it,” Chryst said. “When you see one guy (false start), not a couple, then it tends to be on that one person.”

Those penalties didn’t matter much Saturday — the Badgers gained first downs following four of the five penalties, a sign of the improvement of the offense from the start of the season — but the Badgers will have to eliminate those in the final weeks of the season to wrap up a Big Ten West Division title.

Allen honored by Big Ten

UW true freshman tailback Braelon Allen was named the Big Ten’s co-offensive player the week after his career performance against Northwestern. Allen had 25 carries for 173 yards and three touchdowns — all career-highs — in the Badgers’ 35-7 rout. He’s the Badgers’ first player to win the award since Mertz did after his five-touchdown outing against Illinois last season.

Allen is fifth among FBS freshmen with 834 yards rushing despite not registering a carry in the season opener against Penn State or the third game against Notre Dame. Allen wasn’t in the top backfield rotation until the Oct. 9 matchup against Illinois.

Minnesota kickoff time TBD

The Badgers’ regular-season finale at Minnesota won’t be given a kickoff time until Saturday night, the Big Ten announced. The Battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe will being at 2:30 p.m. on ABC or ESPN, or 3 p.m. on FOX.

If UW defeats Nebraska this week, a win over the Gophers would secure the Big Ten West Division title along with retaining Paul Bunyan’s Axe. Ohio State-Michigan — which could determine the Big Ten East winner — is kicking off at 11 a.m. on ABC.

From the infirmary

UW listed outside linebacker Spencer Lytle, inside linebacker Mike Maskalunas and cornerback Semar Melvin as questionable for the Nebraska game. Wide receiver A.J. Abbott and tight end Hayden Rucci are out.

The Badgers’ status reports do no list reasons for players’ inclusion.

