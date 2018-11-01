NO PHOTO AVAILABLE

Leonard Ray Ledoux, 48, 1600 block of Morton Avenue, manufacture/deliver heroin on/near a school, maintaining a drug trafficking place with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on/near a school.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments