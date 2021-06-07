 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Leonard A Harlan
0 Comments

Leonard A Harlan

  • 0

Leonard A Harlan, 1600 block of West 6th Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News