 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Leonard A Harlan
0 comments

Leonard A Harlan

  • 0
Leonard Harlan

Leonard A Harlan, 700 block of 10th Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping, obstructing an officer.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Read the criminal charges filed against Kyle Rittenhouse
Local News

Read the criminal charges filed against Kyle Rittenhouse

In both killings, video shows the 17-year-old being pursued before shots are fired. Although some claimed that the first man killed had thrown a weapon at Rittenhouse, the criminal complaint filed with the Kenosha County District Attorney states that he threw a plastic bag.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News