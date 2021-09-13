 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Leon A Carter Jr.
0 Comments

Leon A Carter Jr.

  • 0
Leon Carter Jr.

Leon A Carter Jr., 2000 block of Center Street, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, obstructing an officer, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News