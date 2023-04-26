Lenaisia D. Hattix Apr 26, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lenaisia D. Hattix, 2600 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Crime Athletics Criminal Law Roads And Traffic Law Sports Armed Forces Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Employee allegedly stole, used debit cards belonging to Racine County employees RACINE — A Racine man faces charges related to identify theft and fraudulent card use for allegedly stealing multiple debit cards belonging to… Racine man charged in Kenosha after fleeing from deputies in Walmart parking lot A 43-year-old Racine man is facing numerous criminal charges after allegedly attempting to flee from Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deput… Racine man allegedly was getaway driver for suspect in Xpress Food Mart break-in RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of being the getaway driver in connection to a break-in at Xpress Food Mart on Saturday. New principal appointed at Burlington High School after midyear resignation Burlington school officials announce an appointment to replace the Burlington High School principal, who resigned in January without explanati… Suspect arrested in Saturday's homicide RACINE — Alejandro Sierra, the suspect in Saturday’s murder of Alexis Marie Fisher, made his first court appearance Friday afternoon, after be…