Marc Leishman shot a 7-under 65 in the final round at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to win the CIMB Classic Sunday by five strokes and equal the tournament course record.
The Australian was in fine form as he strolled to his fourth PGA Tour title and matched Justin Thomas' tournament record of 26-under 262 in 2015 on the PGA Kuala Lumpur West course.
Leishman started strongly with four birdies in the first five holes, before turning in another long birdie putt on the ninth for 31.
Two more birdies on the 10th and 16th followed and sandwiched his lone bogey at the 13th, before he birdied the final hole and celebrated with a fist pump.
"I feel unbelievable right now," Leishman said after securing 500 FedEx Cup points for his victory.
"I knew that even though I got off to a good start, I still needed to grind because there's some tough holes out there. Managed to hit some good shots and this is the result. It's great to get back in the winners' circle, excited to be back in Malaysia and leaving with this."
Leishman plans to celebrate his victory "with some beers."
"We'll sit that (trophy) in the middle of the table tonight and have a few beers and just talk about it and just have a good night with friends really. I'm looking forward to doing that tonight."
First-round leader Bronson Burgoon shot a 68 to finish tied for second, along with Emiliano Grillo and Chesson Hadley.
Thomas finished tied for fifth place after ending the final day with an 8 under 64, along with Gary Woodland (71) and Louis Oosthuizen (69).
CHAMPIONS: Bernhard Langer ran away with the SAS Championship to take the points lead into the PGA Tour Champions' Charles Schwab Cup playoffs at Cary, N.C.
Langer shot a bogey-free 7-under 65 for a six-stroke victory in the regular-season finale. The 61-year-old German star has 38 victories on the 50-and-over tour, also winning this year near Houston.
Langer finished at 22-under 194 for his second victory at Prestonwood Country Club, the tree-lined layout softened by heavy rain Thursday from Hurricane Michael.
Scott Parel was second, closing with a double bogey for a 65.
The top 72 players in the Schwab Cup standings qualified for the playoffs, the three-event series that begins next week in Virginia.
LPGA: In Gee Chun won the KEB Hana Bank Championship, closing with a 5-under 66 for a three-stroke victory over Charley Hull at Incheon, South Korea.
Chun won for the third time on the LPGA Tour, finishing at 16-under 272 on Sky 72's Ocean Course. The South Korean star's previous victories came in majors at the 2015 U.S. Women's Open and 2016 The Evian.
Hull, from England, closed with a 71. Top-ranked Sung Hyun Park had a 69 to tie for third with Ariya Jutanugarn (71), Minjee Lee (70) and Danielle Kang (72) at 12 under.
