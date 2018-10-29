Riyad Mahrez paid tribute to the Leicester owner killed in a helicopter crash after scoring Manchester City's goal in a 1-0 win over Tottenham in the English Premier League on Monday.
The winger celebrated his sixth-minute strike at Wembley Stadium by pointing both of his arms skyward in memory of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who died with four other people when his helicopter crashed outside Leicester's stadium after a match on Saturday. Mahrez played for Leicester from 2014 until moving to City this summer, and was a star of its 2016 Premier League-winning team bankrolled by Vichai.
"The boss was very special to me," Mahrez said. "He was such a good person. I was very, very sad — that's why when I scored, I put my hands up for him.
"It was heartbreaking and shocking to have this news, and of course with the other people who died with him. It's a difficult situation."
Mixed martial arts
Authorities say former UFC fighter Stephan Bonnar has been arrested on suspicion of DUI after allegedly driving recklessly on a Las Vegas freeway.
Nevada Highway Patrol officials say Bonnar was booked Sunday into the Clark County Detention Center on a DUI charge (third offense), resisting an officer and traffic offenses.
It was unclear Monday if the 41-year-old Bonnar has a lawyer.
Highway Patrol officials say their dispatch center received multiple calls about a Cadillac speeding and making unsafe lane changes on Interstate 15 around 1:15 p.m. Sunday.
The vehicle was found along the highway about 10 miles north of the Las Vegas Strip.
A trooper reported smelling alcohol when putting handcuffs on Bonnar, who woke up and resisted arrest.
Bonnar was a 2013 inductee into the UFC's Hall of Fame.
He hasn't fought in the UFC since 2014, and he went just 8-6 during seven years with the promotion. The Indiana native still played a significant role in the UFC's growth into the dominant promotion in mixed martial arts.
College football
Southern California coach Clay Helton fired offensive line coach Neil Callaway and took over play-calling duties for the struggling Trojans on Monday.
With the season slipping away from the defending Pac-12 champions, Helton announced a shake-up of his coaching staff two days after USC dropped to 4-4 with its second straight defeat, a 38-35 home loss to Arizona State.
Helton took away the play-calling responsibilities from offensive coordinator Tee Martin, who remains on staff.
The Trojans' talent-laden offense is mired in 11th place in the Pac-12 with just 364 yards per game, and Helton has put the responsibility for its success directly on himself.
Gymnastics
The former president of USA Gymnastics pleaded not guilty in a Texas courtroom to a charge of tampering with evidence in the sexual assault investigation of now-imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar.
Prosecutors accuse Steve Penny of destroying or hiding documents related to Nassar's activities at the Karolyi Ranch, the ex-national training center near Huntsville, Texas, where a number of gymnasts said Nassar abused them.
Penny's attorney, Rusty Hardin, said his client participated in a decision by lawyers to transfer the documents "for safekeeping" from the ranch to USA Gymnastics headquarters in Indianapolis. But after that, Penny was "out of the document business."
"He didn't receive the documents. He didn't' get them at any time ... Has no idea what's in them and he doesn't know where they are," said Hardin, a high-profile defense attorney in Houston.
After his brief court appearance in Huntsville, about 70 miles north of Houston, Penny was freed after posting a $20,000 bond.
• A former Olympic gymnast and her sister, who also competed on the national team, filed lawsuits that claim USA Gymnastics enabled and failed to prevent sexual abuse by the team's former doctor, Larry Nassar.
The U.S. Olympic Committee and Nassar are also named as defendants in the civil suits filed in Los Angeles by Tasha and Jordan Schwikert.
The organizations knew "or should have known of Nassar's sexual abuse and could have prevented it by taking sexual abuse allegations seriously and maintaining a culture of accountability and transparency," the two complaints said.
USA Gymnastics said in a statement that it doesn't comment on pending litigation.
