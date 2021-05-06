Leia is a Goldendoodle that has lost her home. Her owner is moving to Puerto Rico do to an accident... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Leia is a Goldendoodle that has lost her home. Her owner is moving to Puerto Rico do to an accident... View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The biker, a 38-year-old from Whitefish Bay, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Saint Catherine's Catholic School seniors staged a walkout in an effort to have their voices heard on the issue of school choice.
A Sturtevant man who allegedly bumped into a car in an Arby's drive-thru moments after nearly striking the same car was charged with his fourth OWI.
As much as it doesn’t seem possible, the reality is very real.
The RPD did not release the name of the suspect who was arrested.
The outage was first reported at around 2:40 p.m., said Amy Johns, a communications representative from We Energies.
The city says it has partnered with West Allis-based Cardinal Capital Management to develop the site into a multi-family housing building with commercial components.
The RPD is attempting to locate Kevion Minor, the suspect in a Friday night shooting.
RACINE — A Racine man has been charged for his alleged involvement in a stabbing that occurred on April 25 on 16th Street.
The city's annual Fourth of July parade is back on this year, announced by the Downtown Racine Corporation on Monday.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.