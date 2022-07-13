Legals Department
And on Wednesday, the Wisconsin Court of Appeals ruled against the city in a piece of the case.
'Life is too short' | Mount Pleasant father who died Saturday in Jet Ski crash was soon to be married
"He was the best dad ever."
The Racine Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 21-year-old man that occurred Monday night on the city's south side.
A 36-year-old died on Saturday, July 9, after a jet ski accident on Lake Beulah in Walworth County, according to the Town of East Troy Police Department.
“Where did it all go wrong?” | Former honor student to serve 36 years for 2019 kidnapping, bank robbery
As he was led away, William Q. Howell repeated to his father in the courtroom gallery, "I'm sorry Dad. I'm sorry Dad. I'm sorry Dad."
A 17-year-old has been accused of kicking a deputy in the head and biting another in the arm.
The Willkomm family will be opening a new Rocket Wash location in Mount Pleasant in late 2022.
The man was given a $5,000 cash bond.
Prosecutors in Racine County file a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge against a suspect who allegedly threatened bank employees in Waterford with a fake bomb in a briefcase.
Among the Caledonia buildings reportedly broken into were Oh Dennis! Saloon and the Post Office on Four Mile Road.