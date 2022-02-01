'Legacies & Resilience' exhibit on view at Mahogany Gallery

RACINE — The art exhibition “Legacies & Resilience” will be on view through March 31 at Mahogany Gallery, 1422 Washington Ave.
This exhibit acknowledges the work, activism, creativity and lives of our ancestors who paved the way for a new generation of artists and activists.
Exhibition artists include Nehemiah Edwards, David GyamfI, Kelsey Harris, Dee Hutch, Jawaune Johnson, Ruthie Joy, Rosy Petri, Lasonia Ragsdale, Clayton Singleton, Scott Terry and Kevin Nance-West.
For more information, go to mahoganygallery.com.