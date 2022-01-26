Leftwich, Jags possibly back together again

TAMPA, Fla. — Byron Leftwich could be the Jaguars’ first choice again.

The Bucs’ offensive coordinator, who was Jacksonville’s first-round pick in 2003 as a quarterback out of Marshall, could be hired as the Jaguars’ next head coach. There are some items to clear up contractually, but Leftwich and the Jaguars are working to finalize an agreement.

The Jaguars also continue to talk with Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, among others, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

If hired, Leftwich, 42, would replace former Florida and Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, who was fired after a 2-11 start in his first season. Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell served as Jacksonville’s interim head coach for the final four games.

Leftwich had a second interview with the Jaguars Tuesday, this time in person in Jacksonville.

Leftwich’s possible departure comes as Bucs quarterback Tom Brady is deciding whether or not to extend his illustrious 22-year career.

Bucs wide receivers coach Kevin Garver could follow Leftwich to Jacksonville to become the Jaguars’ offensive coordinator. Another Bucs assistant to keep an eye on is assistant wide receivers coach Thad Lewis, a former Duke QB who was with a half-dozen NFL teams as a player.

Head coach Bruce Arians said Monday he would consider calling offensive plays next season should Leftwich accept a head-coaching job.

