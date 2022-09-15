Leeds manager Jesse Marsch gets 1-game touchline ban

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch, a 1991 graduate of Case High School, was given a one-game ban by the English Football Association on Thursday for his behavior during a recent match.

The American was also fined 10,000 pounds ($11,475) for protesting during a 5-2 loss to Brentford in the Premier League on Sept. 3, the FA said.

Marsch was issued a straight red card by referee Robert Jones after he argued for a penalty when Crysencio Summerville was pulled down in the box.

“The manager admitted that his language and behavior during the 64th minute of that game was improper,” the FA said in a statement.

In the FA’s decision, the fourth official reported that Marsch uttered expletives to him in demanding a video review and that the American “came back towards me in an overly aggressive manner.”

The match delegate countered that perhaps “a caution and reprimand would have been sufficient” because other managers remonstrate with officials “without such punishment,” the FA’s ruling noted.

But the panel disagreed, saying the 48-year-old Marsch was “far too close” to the fourth official’s “personal space.”

“Such behavior from a head coach is entirely unacceptable,” the ruling stated.

Because of scheduling changes following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Leeds’ next game is Oct. 2 against Aston Villa.

College basketball

UConn announced Thursday it has agreed to pay former men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie another $3.9 million to settle discrimination claims surrounding his 2018 firing.

The money is in addition to the more than $11.1 million in back salary Ollie has already been paid after an arbitrator ruled in January that he was improperly fired under the school’s agreement with its professor’s union.

“I am grateful that we were able to reach agreement,” Ollie said in a statement Thursday. “My time at UConn as a student-athlete and coach is something I will always cherish. I am pleased that this matter is now fully and finally resolved.”

Ollie, a former UConn point guard who guided the Huskies to a 127-79 record and the 2014 national championship in six seasons as head coach, was let go after two losing seasons. UConn also stopped paying him under his contract, citing numerous NCAA violations in terminating the deal.

In 2019, the NCAA placed UConn on probation for two years and Ollie was sanctioned individually for violations, which the NCAA found occurred between 2013 and 2018. Ollie’s attorneys, Jacques Parenteau and William Madsen, accused UConn of making false claims to the NCAA for the purpose of firing Ollie “with cause.”

The school had argued that Ollie’s transgressions were serious and that his individual contract superseded those union protections.

Ollie’s lawyers had argued that white coaches, including Hall-of-Famers Jim Calhoun and women’s coach Geno Auriemma, had also committed NCAA violations, without being fired, and indicated they were planning to file a federal civil rights lawsuit.

Football

The Seattle Seahawks placed safety Jamal Adams on injured reserve Thursday for the quadriceps tendon injury he suffered in the opener against Denver.

Adams is expected to have surgery soon that will likely keep him out for the season. It’s the second straight year Adams had his season cut short by a major injury.