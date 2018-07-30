LeBron James stood on a stage near one of the streets he walked as a troubled kid and looked out at thousands of faces. He felt connected to every one of them.
While his 3-year-old daughter, Zhuri, played at his feet, James watched as his mother, Gloria, raised a flag in front of a school that is perhaps his greatest triumph.
His incredible life. Full circle.
Before leaving for Los Angeles, James gave his hometown quite a gift.
James, who ended his second stint with Cleveland earlier this month by signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, on Monday opened his I Promise School, a year-around learning center devoted to some of the city’s most challenged youngsters — ones just like him.
For James, who recalled missing 82 days of school as a fourth grader while he and his mom “looked for stability,” the opening culminated years of planning by his family foundation.
“This means everything,” James told The Associated Press in an interview before the public event. “I think this is the greatest accomplishment for me because it’s not just me. A championship is for a team, that’s for an organization and a city. But these kids, this is for generation after generation after generation and it’s for these kids, so it means everything.”
It was an emotional day for James, who also made his first comments since signing the $154 million deal with the Lakers — a move still causing tremors across in the NBA.
- Dwyane Wade’s future remains a mystery.
The Miami Heat guard wouldn’t say Monday if he has decided whether to play this season, which would be his 16th in the NBA. His future has been the source of much speculation for several weeks, with retirement a possibility.
“In due time,” Wade said. “Time will tell.”
Wade briefly addressed the issue while on a call promoting his role as an ambassador for the upcoming Jr. NBA World Championship that starts Aug. 7 in Orlando, Florida.
College football
Scott Frost’s championship rings and other items reported stolen from his home in Lincoln, Neb., have been found.
Police said the new Nebraska coach located them in his garage Monday, although some other memorabilia he reported stolen is still missing.
Frost had reported Sunday night that burglars entered an unlocked garage door over the weekend and stole memorabilia originally estimated at more than $100,000.
Frost and his family don’t live in the home yet because it is under renovation. The theft occurred between Friday at 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, according to a police report.
Originally reported missing were two Nebraska championship rings, 10 Oregon championship rings, two Central Florida championship rings, five pairs of Air Jordan shoes, football helmets and a gaming console. Also, a gun safe electronic keypad was ripped off.
Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said Monday night that Frost found all of his championship rings, the gaming console and one Central Florida football helmet.
Still missing were the shoes, five other football helmets and photographs.
Soccer
The MLS All-Star Game will feature one of the world’s most storied clubs.
Unfortunately for the more than 70,000 fans expected at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Cristiano Ronaldo is not along for the ride.
After Portugal’s elimination from the World Cup and his transfer from Real Madrid, the five-time FIFA Player of the Year took time off rather than accompany Juventus on its American preseason tour, which includes Wednesday night’s game against top players from Major League Soccer.
The decision will surely be a disappointment to the big crowd that had hoped Ronaldo would make his unofficial debut while touring the United States with the Italian club that has won seven straight Serie A championships.
