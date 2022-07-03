Learn about Racine history at Heritage Walking Tours

RACINE — Racine Heritage Museum’s Heritage Walking Tours are back.
Tours depart from the museum steps, 701 Main St., at 10:30 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 24.
Participants explore Downtown Racine and discover the area’s industrial and architectural history. Using still-standing historic buildings and stories of past structures, tour guides will share information about notable residents, their impact and how they lived.
Tickets cost $15. The tour is not recommended for ages 11 and younger and there are no public bathrooms available along the path. There are a number of stops and benches for resting. People can purchase tickets online at racineheritagemuseum.org and in the museum shop.
Note: Tickets must be purchased at least 24 hours before the scheduled tour. The tour is about one mile in length and can take up to two hours.
