 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COMMUNITY NEWSLETTERS

Learn about Racine history at Heritage Walking Tours

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
  • 0
RHM tour photo

The Racine Heritage Museum hosts Heritage Walking Tours, Saturdays through Sept. 24.

 Submitted Photo

RACINE — Racine Heritage Museum’s Heritage Walking Tours are back.

Tours depart from the museum steps, 701 Main St., at 10:30 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 24.

Participants explore Downtown Racine and discover the area’s industrial and architectural history. Using still-standing historic buildings and stories of past structures, tour guides will share information about notable residents, their impact and how they lived.

Tickets cost $15. The tour is not recommended for ages 11 and younger and there are no public bathrooms available along the path. There are a number of stops and benches for resting. People can purchase tickets online at racineheritagemuseum.org and in the museum shop.

Note: Tickets must be purchased at least 24 hours before the scheduled tour. The tour is about one mile in length and can take up to two hours.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News