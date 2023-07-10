Bats are often thought to be scary or creepy; but it is really the night insects who have the most to fear from bats. Bats provide vital ecological benefits, including consumption of insect pests, pollination of some fruits and seed dispersal. They are the only mammal that can fly, and their use of echolocation to navigate and hunt has inspired development of sonar and other navigational technology. Bats are found worldwide, with eight species of bat found in Wisconsin. Today, bats face the threat of widespread habitat destruction and disease.