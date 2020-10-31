MISS AMERICA DIES: Leanza Cornett, who was Miss America in 1993 and later a TV host, has died from injuries suffered in a fall at her Florida home. She was 49. The Miss America pageant announced the death on its Facebook page. The Jacksonville resident died Wednesday, two weeks after being injured. "Leanza had a bright and beautiful spirit and her laugh was infectious," the post said. "We know she meant so much to so many, including all of you." Cornett was the first Miss America to make AIDS awareness her platform, the Florida Times-Union reported. She had been Miss Florida in 1992.