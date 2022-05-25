Law enforcement, city, county leaders to announce "Violent Crime Reduction Initiative" Thursday

RACINE — On Thursday, May 26, Racine County elected officials and other community leaders plan to host a press conference to announce the launch of a new Violent Crime Reduction Initiative.
According to a release, the "initiative aims to tackle the recent uptick in violent crimes in our community."
The press conference is to be held at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive, City of Racine.
Scheduled to attend are:
County Executive Jonathan Delagrave
Mayor Cory Mason
District Attorney Patricia Hanson
Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling
Racine Police Assistant Chief Alex Ramirez
State Lead Voices of Black Mothers United Nakeyda Haymer
Survivor Tanya Wooden
RIC Peace Vigil
Quashana Foster greets Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson before a vigil for peace in Racine and around the world Sunday May 15, 2022 on Monument Square. She is a pastor at Fellowship Baptist Church on Summit Avenue. The vigil was organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
Pastor Ernest Ni’A of Wayman AME Church, right, prays during a prayer by Fr. Yeprem Kelegian at a vigil for peace in Racine and around the world Sunday May 15, 2022 on Monument Square. The vigil was organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
Pastor Ernest Ni’A of Wayman AME Church, right, prays during a prayer by Angela Haney, Organizer for the Racine Interfaith Coalition at a vigil for peace in Racine and around the world Sunday May 15, 2022 on Monument Square. The vigil was organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
Pastor Ernest Ni’A of Wayman AME Church, right, prays during a prayer by Angela Haney, Organizer for the Racine Interfaith Coalition at a vigil for peace in Racine and around the world Sunday May 15, 2022 on Monument Square. The vigil was organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
Angela Haney, Organizer for the Racine Interfaith Coalition wipes away a tear after praying at a vigil for peace in Racine and around the world Sunday May 15, 2022 on Monument Square. She is with Tamerin Hayward of RIC. The vigil was organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
Rev. Danielle Lindstrom of Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church prays at a vigil for peace in Racine and around the world Sunday May 15, 2022 on Monument Square. The vigil was organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
Ramiro Flores, Seminarian at Emma’s Lutheran Church, prays at a vigil for peace in Racine and around the world Sunday May 15, 2022 on Monument Square. The vigil was organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
Quashana Foster prays during a vigil for peace in Racine and around the world Sunday May 15, 2022 on Monument Square. She is a pastor at Fellowship Baptist Church on Summit Avenue. The vigil was organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
Tony Roland, RIC’s vigil musician, plays a song for peace at a vigil for peace in Racine and around the world Sunday May 15, 2022 on Monument Square. The vigil was organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
14 photos: Police chief, mayor, area pastors speak at vigil to end violence in Racine Sunday
Tears and prayers were shed and shared on Monument Square Sunday evening.
RIC Peace Vigil
Peggy Lynn Johnson-Schroeder had been Racine County's Jane Doe for two decades. Linda LaRoche, who had accepted Johnson-Schroeder into her home, was convicted of having killed the young woman and abusing her.
The investigation into the fatal shooting of a suspect who was reported as fleeing from police is continuing, with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation taking lead in the investigation.