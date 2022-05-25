 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Law enforcement, city, county leaders to announce "Violent Crime Reduction Initiative" Thursday

  • 0

RACINE — On Thursday, May 26, Racine County elected officials and other community leaders plan to host a press conference to announce the launch of a new Violent Crime Reduction Initiative.

According to a release, the "initiative aims to tackle the recent uptick in violent crimes in our community."

The press conference is to be held at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive, City of Racine.

Scheduled to attend are:

  • County Executive Jonathan Delagrave
  • Mayor Cory Mason
  • District Attorney Patricia Hanson
  • Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling
  • Racine Police Assistant Chief Alex Ramirez
  • State Lead Voices of Black Mothers United Nakeyda Haymer
  • Survivor Tanya Wooden

14 photos: Police chief, mayor, area pastors speak at vigil to end violence in Racine Sunday

Tears and prayers were shed and shared on Monument Square Sunday evening.

1 of 14
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News