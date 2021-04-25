Lavern
Meet Lavern a 4 month old cattle dog who just recovered from Parvo. She gets along great with other dogs... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
A shoulder bump led to a fight that led to the shooting at the Somers House tavern that left three people dead and three seriously injured early Sunday, Kenosha County's district attorney said Monday.
Atkeem Stevenson, Cedric Gaston and Kevin Donaldson will forever be linked as the three men killed early Sunday morning at the Somers House tavern.
Three different car dealerships on Washington Avenue had six total vehicles stolen from their lots over the weekend, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
Dark clouds of smoke billowed out of windows and the ventilation system of the restaurant at the corner of Taylor Avenue and 16th Street at 10:45 a.m. Friday as a crowd gathered to watch.
A little girl in Africa learned to bake with an American cookbook. Now, she has her own bakery in Racine
-
- 3 min to read
Guinness-beer infused chocolate cupcakes. Red velvet cupcakes with a "citrus twist." Carrot cake with cloves and cinnamon. "I grew up in a family that cooks," says Roshan Elias, who was born in Africa, has an Indian background and is now the owner of Sugar and Spice Cupcakes at 3751 Douglas Ave., just south of Three Mile Road. "We use a lot of spices and we use a lot of sugar."
“Mr. Dickert turned that parking lot into his own personal fight club,” prosecuting attorney John Wagner said during his opening statement.
Bandanas, scarves and gaiters are no longer considered “face coverings" under the city's Safer Racine ordinance, but they aren't really being banned. A few other changes were made Monday night.
The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is continuing its investigation Monday into Sunday’s deadly shooting at the Somers House Tavern that l…
Foxconn likely won't be getting $2.8 billion in state tax credits anymore. But it's not yet clear what the new, reportedly more flexible, contract includes.
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly sexually assaulted a child under the age of 16.