Lauro Llamas 26 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Lauro Llamas, 800 block of 10th Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, talking, strangulation and suffocation. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Suffocation Strangulation Battery Misdemeanor Crime Medicine Racine Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular UGHS soccer player allegedly asked girls as young as 13 for nude photos, sex Taxpayers have spent more than $225 million on roads around Foxconn Teen boy shot while reportedly buying drugs Betsy Ade and son talk about experience on 'The Voice' Woman flips car near Waterford, arrested for OWI promotion Exclusive offer: Subscribe to digital for just $5 a month Don't miss this special price! Subscribe to skip the surveys, support local journalists, and get unlimited digital access. promotion Research decades of articles the easy way! Visit our online archives for thousands of historical articles, obituaries and announcements. Tell us what you think Should women be required to register for the draft as men are? You voted: Yes No Uncertain Vote View Results Back
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.