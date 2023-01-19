 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Latrice T. Friend

Latrice T. Friend, 1100 block of St. Patrick Street, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm by conduct which creates a high probability of great bodily harm), misdemeanor bail jumping.

