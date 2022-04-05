 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Latoya A. Knowlin

Latoya Knowlin

Latoya A. Knowlin, 1700 block of Ninth Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), possession of THC, resisting an officer.

