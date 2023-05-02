KENOSHA — A Latin dance event will be a celebration of Cinco de Mayo and more at 7 p.m. Friday, May 5, at Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St.

"Vamos a Bailar (Let’s Dance) is also a celebration of the second anniversary of the launch of weekly Salsa and Tacos dance events at the Creative Space, and it is a fundraiser for the recently launched Festival Orgullo Hispano Scholarship Fund," said Francisco Loyola, Kenosha Creative Space executive director.

All ages and all levels of dancing experience are welcome.

The event will include live salsa music by El Grupo Tumbao, a 7 p.m. bachata dance lesson by Salsa and Tacos host Erica Ness and social dancing until 1 a.m. Admission is $5.

Aragon’s Platos Borrachos, a Mexican food truck, will be available, as will a cash bar.

Proceeds from the event will go toward the continued operations of the nonprofit Kenosha Creative Space as well as the scholarship fund. Donations to the scholarship fund, which is managed by the Kenosha Community Foundation, can be made at https://bit.ly/OHScholarship.