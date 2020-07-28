Late slump pulls Wall Street lower; gold sets another record

The Fed helped launch the stock market's recovery in late March after slashing interest rates and promising to buy Treasurys, corporate bonds and other debt to prop up the economy. On Tuesday, the Fed said it will extend the lives of seven of the lending programs by three months through the end of the year, an acknowledgment of the severity of the recession.

The S&P 500 is back to within 5% of its record set in February, after earlier being down nearly 34%.

Massive aid from Congress also helped that turnaround to erupt, but a big part of it is about to expire on Friday: $600 in weekly unemployment benefits. Such support has taken on more importance as a report last week showed an unexpected tick higher in the number of workers filing for jobless benefits. Rising coronavirus counts across the Sun Belt have pushed many businesses to close down again.

Many investors are hopeful that Democrats and Republicans can reach a deal on more aid for the 16 million or so Americans who are getting unemployment benefits, even though the two sides still seem to be far apart.

"They're going to get to a resolution eventually, it's just how the sausage is made is going to take a little longer and that's causing a little trepidation," said Ryan Detrick, chief investment strategist for LPL Financial.