(FRIDAY'S LATE GAMES)

Brewers 8, Pirates 3

Milwaukee;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Granderson rf;5;0;0;0;0;1;.242

Yelich cf-lf;4;2;2;0;1;0;.320

Aguilar 1b;4;1;1;1;1;1;.275

Shaw 2b;2;1;1;2;2;1;.242

Perez 2b;1;0;0;0;0;0;.256

Braun lf;2;1;1;1;1;0;.248

Broxton cf;2;1;1;1;0;0;.189

Moustakas 3b;5;1;1;2;0;0;.249

Kratz c;3;1;1;1;0;0;.250

Arcia ss;4;0;1;0;0;0;.222

Chacin p;1;0;0;0;0;0;.167

a-Saladino ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.256

Burnes p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

c-Schoop ph;1;0;1;0;0;0;.233

Hader p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.500

Knebel p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

e-Thames ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.219

Soria p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Jeffress p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Totals;36;8;10;8;5;5

Pittsburgh;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Frazier 2b;3;0;2;0;1;0;.285

Marte cf;4;0;0;0;0;0;.276

Bell 1b;4;1;2;1;0;2;.270

Cervelli c;2;1;1;0;0;0;.256

Diaz c;2;0;0;0;0;2;.284

Dickerson lf;4;1;2;2;0;0;.296

Reyes rf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.367

Moran 3b;3;0;0;0;1;0;.274

Newman ss;3;0;0;0;0;1;.203

Nova p;1;0;0;0;0;0;.019

Rodriguez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

b-Kramer ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.143

Santana p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Brault p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.158

Neverauskas p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

d-Osuna ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.202

Holmes p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Totals;32;3;7;3;2;7

Milwaukee;000;106;100;—;8;10;0

Pittsburgh;100;200;000;—;3;7;0

a-struck out for Chacin in the 5th. b-flied out for Rodriguez in the 5th. c-singled for Burnes in the 6th. d-struck out for Neverauskas in the 7th. e-struck out for Knebel in the 8th.

LOB—Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 4. 2B—Yelich (32), Aguilar (25), Frazier (21). 3B—Dickerson (7). HR—Shaw (30), off Santana; Moustakas (27), off Brault; Kratz (6), off Brault; Broxton (4), off Neverauskas; Bell (11), off Chacin; Dickerson (12), off Chacin. RBIs—Aguilar (104), Shaw 2 (81), Braun (53), Moustakas 2 (90), Kratz (21), Broxton (11), Bell (60), Dickerson 2 (53). CS—Frazier (3).

Runners left in scoring position—Milwaukee 3 (Granderson, Moustakas 2); Pittsburgh 2 (Bell, Reyes). RISP—Milwaukee 2 for 8; Pittsburgh 0 for 3.

Runners moved up—Marte. GIDP—Braun, Marte.

DP—Milwaukee 1 (Moustakas, Perez, Aguilar); Pittsburgh 1 (Moran, Frazier, Bell).

Milwaukee;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Chacin;4;4;3;3;1;1;63;3.61

Burnes, W, 6-0;1;1;0;0;0;0;17;2.73

Hader;1;1-3;1;0;0;0;3;26;1.99

Knebel;2-3;0;0;0;0;2;9;4.01

Soria;1;1;0;0;1;1;17;3.40

Jeffress;1;0;0;0;0;0;10;1.35

Pittsburgh;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Nova;4;1-3;3;1;1;2;2;46;4.01

Rodriguez;2-3;0;0;0;0;1;8;2.47

Santana, L, 3-4, BS, 7-7;0;3;4;4;1;0;13;3.26

Brault;1;3;2;2;0;0;23;4.62

Neverauskas;1;1;1;1;0;1;20;9.00

Holmes;2;0;0;0;2;1;37;7.97

Santana pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored—Rodriguez 1-0. HBP—Holmes (Kratz). PB—Cervelli (8).

T—3:05. A—19,243 (38,362).

Rockies 6, Diamondbacks 2

Colorado;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Blackmon cf;4;1;1;0;0;1;.287

LeMahieu 2b;5;1;2;1;0;1;.276

Dahl lf;5;1;1;1;0;0;.274

Arenado 3b;4;1;1;1;0;1;.294

Gonzalez rf;2;1;0;0;2;0;.273

Desmond 1b;3;0;2;3;1;0;.237

Hampson ss;3;0;0;0;1;2;.241

Wolters c;2;0;0;0;0;0;.179

a-Parra ph;2;1;1;0;0;0;.281

Ottavino p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Davis p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Marquez p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.293

b-Holliday ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.313

Butera c;1;0;0;0;0;0;.186

Totals;34;6;8;6;4;7

Arizona;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Jay rf;4;1;2;0;0;1;.274

Escobar 3b;4;0;1;0;0;2;.268

Peralta lf;4;1;2;2;0;1;.297

Goldschmidt 1b;4;0;1;0;0;2;.298

Descalso 2b;4;0;1;0;0;0;.242

Pollock cf;4;0;0;0;0;2;.256

Ahmed ss;4;0;0;0;0;1;.241

Mathis c;3;0;0;0;0;2;.207

Greinke p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.226

Diekman p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Ziegler p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Sherfy p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

c-Brito ph;1;0;1;0;0;0;.200

Lopez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Totals;34;2;8;2;0;12

Colorado;000;011;040;—;6;8;0

Arizona;200;000;000;—;2;8;0

a-singled for Wolters in the 8th. b-struck out for Marquez in the 8th. c-singled for Sherfy in the 8th.

LOB—Colorado 6, Arizona 5. 2B—Blackmon (28), LeMahieu (32), Jay (19), Goldschmidt (35), Descalso (21). HR—Peralta (29), off Marquez. RBIs—LeMahieu (59), Dahl (32), Arenado (102), Desmond 3 (84), Peralta 2 (84).

Runners left in scoring position—Colorado 3 (Dahl, Parra 2); Arizona 3 (Descalso, Pollock, Ahmed). RISP—Colorado 5 for 8; Arizona 1 for 8.

Runners moved up—Descalso.

Colorado;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Marquez, W, 13-10;7;6;2;2;0;11;90;3.91

Ottavino;1;1;0;0;0;0;17;2.30

Davis;1;1;0;0;0;1;18;4.40

Arizona;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Greinke, L, 14-11;7;1-3;4;3;3;2;6;97;3.21

Diekman;0;0;1;1;0;0;1;5.04

Ziegler;1-3;3;2;2;1;0;13;3.95

Sherfy;1-3;0;0;0;1;0;7;2.31

Lopez;1;1;0;0;0;1;15;5.40

Diekman pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored—Diekman 1-0, Ziegler 2-1, Sherfy 2-0. HBP—Diekman (Blackmon). WP—Greinke.

T—2:54. A—28,833 (48,519).

Athletics 7, Twins 6

Minnesota;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Mauer 1b;4;1;0;0;1;3;.273

Polanco ss;4;0;1;3;1;2;.287

Cave cf;4;1;2;0;0;1;.261

Grossman lf;5;1;1;2;0;1;.272

Kepler rf;5;1;1;0;0;0;.225

Austin dh;5;1;1;0;0;1;.234

Adrianza 3b;4;1;2;1;0;1;.253

Astudillo c;4;0;1;0;0;0;.313

Petit 2b;3;0;0;0;1;1;.261

Totals;38;6;9;6;3;10

Oakland;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Martini lf;2;0;0;0;1;1;.290

c-Pinder ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.255

Phegley c;1;0;0;0;0;1;.207

Chapman 3b;5;0;1;0;0;1;.282

Lowrie 2b;4;1;0;0;1;2;.267

Davis dh;5;2;2;3;0;1;.252

Olson 1b;3;0;0;0;1;2;.245

Piscotty rf;2;2;0;0;1;1;.269

Laureano cf;4;1;2;0;0;1;.297

Semien ss;3;0;1;1;0;1;.259

Lucroy c;1;0;0;1;0;0;.239

a-Joyce ph;0;0;0;0;0;0;.201

b-Canha ph-lf;1;1;1;2;1;0;.249

Totals;32;7;7;7;5;11

Minnesota;000;006;000;0;—;6;9;1

Oakland;210;102;000;1;—;7;7;0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-pinch hit for Lucroy in the 6th. b-homered for Joyce in the 6th. c-lined out for Martini in the 6th.

E—Adrianza (8). LOB—Minnesota 6, Oakland 6. 2B—Polanco (16), Cave (14), Adrianza 2 (21), Chapman (42). HR—Grossman (5), off Trivino; Davis (44), off Berrios; Canha (17), off Moya; Davis (45), off Magill. RBIs—Polanco 3 (36), Grossman 2 (44), Adrianza (38), Davis 3 (119), Semien (62), Lucroy (50), Canha 2 (52). SB—Petit (3). SF—Semien, Lucroy.

Runners left in scoring position—Minnesota 3 (Grossman, Kepler, Astudillo); Oakland 4 (Chapman 2, Lowrie 2). RISP—Minnesota 3 for 10; Oakland 0 for 4.

LIDP—Laureano.

DP—Minnesota 1 (Petit, Mauer).

Minnesota;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Berrios;5;2-3;4;5;5;3;8;104;3.93

Moya;0;1;1;1;0;0;5;4.86

May;1;1-3;0;0;0;0;1;23;3.74

Rogers;1;1-3;0;0;0;1;1;16;2.74

Magill, L, 3-3;2-3;2;1;1;1;1;16;4.00

Oakland;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Hendriks;1;1;0;0;1;2;28;5.03

Bassitt;4;1;0;0;1;5;67;3.09

Trivino;0;4;4;4;0;0;12;3.00

Kelley;1;2;2;2;1;0;17;3.11

Buchter;1;0;0;0;0;0;9;3.03

Familia;1;1;0;0;0;2;11;3.12

Treinen, W, 8-2;2;0;0;0;0;1;18;0.83

Trivino pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.

Moya pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored—Moya 1-1, Kelley 2-2. HBP—Bassitt (Cave), Berrios (Piscotty).

T—3:21. A—27,558 (46,765).

Padres 5, Dodgers 3

San Diego;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Myers 3b;4;0;2;2;1;1;.254

Reyes rf;3;1;1;0;1;1;.285

1-Jankowski pr-rf;1;0;0;0;0;0;.258

Hosmer 1b;5;0;1;0;0;2;.250

Renfroe lf;4;1;1;2;1;0;.249

Mejia c;3;0;0;0;1;2;.211

Yates p;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Spangenberg 2b;3;0;0;0;1;1;.229

Galvis ss;4;2;2;1;0;0;.242

Margot cf;4;1;1;0;0;1;.246

Lauer p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.071

Castillo p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

b-Guerra ph;0;0;0;0;0;0;.111

c-Pirela ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.249

Strahm p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Stock p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Stammen p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Hedges c;1;0;0;0;0;0;.240

Totals;36;5;8;5;5;9

Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Hernandez cf-2b;4;1;2;1;0;0;.239

g-Verdugo ph;1;1;1;0;0;0;.264

Turner 3b;4;0;1;0;1;0;.319

Machado ss;5;0;1;1;0;1;.295

Freese 1b;3;0;1;0;0;2;.287

Floro p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Alexander p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

e-Pederson ph-lf;2;1;1;0;0;1;.251

Kemp lf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.283

Axford p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Venditte p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Puig rf;4;0;1;1;0;1;.274

Grandal c;2;0;0;0;2;0;.233

2-Locastro pr;0;0;0;0;0;0;.182

Barnes c;0;0;0;0;0;0;.201

Dozier 2b;2;0;0;0;1;1;.217

f-Bellinger ph-cf;1;0;0;0;0;1;.258

Stripling p;1;0;0;0;0;1;.063

Baez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Rosscup p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

a-Taylor ph;1;0;1;0;0;0;.250

Madson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Wood p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.045

d-Muncy ph-1b;2;0;0;0;0;1;.253

Totals;36;3;9;3;4;10

San Diego;000;200;102;—;5;8;0

Los Angeles;001;000;011;—;3;9;2

a-singled for Rosscup in the 5th. b-pinch hit for Castillo in the 7th. c-grounded out for Guerra in the 7th. d-struck out for Wood in the 7th. e-doubled for Alexander in the 8th. f-struck out for Dozier in the 8th. g-singled for Hernandez in the 9th.

1-ran for Reyes in the 8th. 2-ran for Grandal in the 8th.

E—Turner 2 (9). LOB—San Diego 9, Los Angeles 10. 2B—Myers (22), Turner (27), Pederson (25). HR—Renfroe (24), off Stripling; Galvis (13), off Madson; Hernandez (21), off Lauer. RBIs—Myers 2 (38), Renfroe 2 (65), Galvis (66), Hernandez (48), Machado (97), Puig (62). SB—Myers (11), Hosmer (7). CS—Myers (1).

Runners left in scoring position—San Diego 6 (Hosmer, Spangenberg 2, Margot, Yates 2); Los Angeles 6 (Turner 2, Machado, Freese, Pederson, Bellinger). RISP—San Diego 1 for 11; Los Angeles 2 for 9.

San Diego;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Lauer, W, 6-7;5;4;1;1;2;5;95;4.60

Castillo, H, 10;1;0;0;0;0;1;9;3.03

Strahm, H, 6;2-3;1;0;0;1;1;22;2.01

Stock, H, 4;1-3;0;0;0;0;0;5;2.13

Stammen, H, 23;2-3;2;1;1;1;1;17;2.88

Yates, S, 10-11;1;1-3;2;1;1;0;2;30;2.11

Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Stripling, L, 8-5;3;1-3;3;2;2;2;4;76;2.84

Baez;1;1-3;0;0;0;1;1;20;3.08

Rosscup;1-3;0;0;0;0;0;3;4.09

Madson;1;1-3;1;1;1;0;1;18;5.68

Wood;2-3;0;0;0;0;1;6;3.74

Floro;2-3;1;0;0;1;1;14;2.11

Alexander;1-3;0;0;0;0;1;4;3.34

Axford;0;3;2;1;0;0;13;5.27

Venditte;1;0;0;0;1;0;4;2.77

Axford pitched to 4 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored—Stock 2-0, Yates 2-0, Baez 2-0, Rosscup 1-0, Alexander 2-0, Venditte 2-0. WP—Stock.

T—3:57. A—52,458 (56,000).

