(FRIDAY'S LATE GAMES)
Brewers 8, Pirates 3
Milwaukee;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Granderson rf;5;0;0;0;0;1;.242
Yelich cf-lf;4;2;2;0;1;0;.320
Aguilar 1b;4;1;1;1;1;1;.275
Shaw 2b;2;1;1;2;2;1;.242
Perez 2b;1;0;0;0;0;0;.256
Braun lf;2;1;1;1;1;0;.248
Broxton cf;2;1;1;1;0;0;.189
Moustakas 3b;5;1;1;2;0;0;.249
Kratz c;3;1;1;1;0;0;.250
Arcia ss;4;0;1;0;0;0;.222
Chacin p;1;0;0;0;0;0;.167
a-Saladino ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.256
Burnes p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
c-Schoop ph;1;0;1;0;0;0;.233
Hader p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.500
Knebel p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
e-Thames ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.219
Soria p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Jeffress p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Totals;36;8;10;8;5;5
Pittsburgh;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Frazier 2b;3;0;2;0;1;0;.285
Marte cf;4;0;0;0;0;0;.276
Bell 1b;4;1;2;1;0;2;.270
Cervelli c;2;1;1;0;0;0;.256
Diaz c;2;0;0;0;0;2;.284
Dickerson lf;4;1;2;2;0;0;.296
Reyes rf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.367
Moran 3b;3;0;0;0;1;0;.274
Newman ss;3;0;0;0;0;1;.203
Nova p;1;0;0;0;0;0;.019
Rodriguez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
b-Kramer ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.143
Santana p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Brault p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.158
Neverauskas p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
d-Osuna ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.202
Holmes p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Totals;32;3;7;3;2;7
Milwaukee;000;106;100;—;8;10;0
Pittsburgh;100;200;000;—;3;7;0
a-struck out for Chacin in the 5th. b-flied out for Rodriguez in the 5th. c-singled for Burnes in the 6th. d-struck out for Neverauskas in the 7th. e-struck out for Knebel in the 8th.
LOB—Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 4. 2B—Yelich (32), Aguilar (25), Frazier (21). 3B—Dickerson (7). HR—Shaw (30), off Santana; Moustakas (27), off Brault; Kratz (6), off Brault; Broxton (4), off Neverauskas; Bell (11), off Chacin; Dickerson (12), off Chacin. RBIs—Aguilar (104), Shaw 2 (81), Braun (53), Moustakas 2 (90), Kratz (21), Broxton (11), Bell (60), Dickerson 2 (53). CS—Frazier (3).
Runners left in scoring position—Milwaukee 3 (Granderson, Moustakas 2); Pittsburgh 2 (Bell, Reyes). RISP—Milwaukee 2 for 8; Pittsburgh 0 for 3.
Runners moved up—Marte. GIDP—Braun, Marte.
DP—Milwaukee 1 (Moustakas, Perez, Aguilar); Pittsburgh 1 (Moran, Frazier, Bell).
Milwaukee;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Chacin;4;4;3;3;1;1;63;3.61
Burnes, W, 6-0;1;1;0;0;0;0;17;2.73
Hader;1;1-3;1;0;0;0;3;26;1.99
Knebel;2-3;0;0;0;0;2;9;4.01
Soria;1;1;0;0;1;1;17;3.40
Jeffress;1;0;0;0;0;0;10;1.35
Pittsburgh;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Nova;4;1-3;3;1;1;2;2;46;4.01
Rodriguez;2-3;0;0;0;0;1;8;2.47
Santana, L, 3-4, BS, 7-7;0;3;4;4;1;0;13;3.26
Brault;1;3;2;2;0;0;23;4.62
Neverauskas;1;1;1;1;0;1;20;9.00
Holmes;2;0;0;0;2;1;37;7.97
Santana pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored—Rodriguez 1-0. HBP—Holmes (Kratz). PB—Cervelli (8).
T—3:05. A—19,243 (38,362).
Rockies 6, Diamondbacks 2
Colorado;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Blackmon cf;4;1;1;0;0;1;.287
LeMahieu 2b;5;1;2;1;0;1;.276
Dahl lf;5;1;1;1;0;0;.274
Arenado 3b;4;1;1;1;0;1;.294
Gonzalez rf;2;1;0;0;2;0;.273
Desmond 1b;3;0;2;3;1;0;.237
Hampson ss;3;0;0;0;1;2;.241
Wolters c;2;0;0;0;0;0;.179
a-Parra ph;2;1;1;0;0;0;.281
Ottavino p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Davis p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Marquez p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.293
b-Holliday ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.313
Butera c;1;0;0;0;0;0;.186
Totals;34;6;8;6;4;7
Arizona;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Jay rf;4;1;2;0;0;1;.274
Escobar 3b;4;0;1;0;0;2;.268
Peralta lf;4;1;2;2;0;1;.297
Goldschmidt 1b;4;0;1;0;0;2;.298
Descalso 2b;4;0;1;0;0;0;.242
Pollock cf;4;0;0;0;0;2;.256
Ahmed ss;4;0;0;0;0;1;.241
Mathis c;3;0;0;0;0;2;.207
Greinke p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.226
Diekman p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Ziegler p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Sherfy p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
c-Brito ph;1;0;1;0;0;0;.200
Lopez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Totals;34;2;8;2;0;12
Colorado;000;011;040;—;6;8;0
Arizona;200;000;000;—;2;8;0
a-singled for Wolters in the 8th. b-struck out for Marquez in the 8th. c-singled for Sherfy in the 8th.
LOB—Colorado 6, Arizona 5. 2B—Blackmon (28), LeMahieu (32), Jay (19), Goldschmidt (35), Descalso (21). HR—Peralta (29), off Marquez. RBIs—LeMahieu (59), Dahl (32), Arenado (102), Desmond 3 (84), Peralta 2 (84).
Runners left in scoring position—Colorado 3 (Dahl, Parra 2); Arizona 3 (Descalso, Pollock, Ahmed). RISP—Colorado 5 for 8; Arizona 1 for 8.
Runners moved up—Descalso.
Colorado;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Marquez, W, 13-10;7;6;2;2;0;11;90;3.91
Ottavino;1;1;0;0;0;0;17;2.30
Davis;1;1;0;0;0;1;18;4.40
Arizona;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Greinke, L, 14-11;7;1-3;4;3;3;2;6;97;3.21
Diekman;0;0;1;1;0;0;1;5.04
Ziegler;1-3;3;2;2;1;0;13;3.95
Sherfy;1-3;0;0;0;1;0;7;2.31
Lopez;1;1;0;0;0;1;15;5.40
Diekman pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored—Diekman 1-0, Ziegler 2-1, Sherfy 2-0. HBP—Diekman (Blackmon). WP—Greinke.
T—2:54. A—28,833 (48,519).
Athletics 7, Twins 6
Minnesota;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Mauer 1b;4;1;0;0;1;3;.273
Polanco ss;4;0;1;3;1;2;.287
Cave cf;4;1;2;0;0;1;.261
Grossman lf;5;1;1;2;0;1;.272
Kepler rf;5;1;1;0;0;0;.225
Austin dh;5;1;1;0;0;1;.234
Adrianza 3b;4;1;2;1;0;1;.253
Astudillo c;4;0;1;0;0;0;.313
Petit 2b;3;0;0;0;1;1;.261
Totals;38;6;9;6;3;10
Oakland;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Martini lf;2;0;0;0;1;1;.290
c-Pinder ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.255
Phegley c;1;0;0;0;0;1;.207
Chapman 3b;5;0;1;0;0;1;.282
Lowrie 2b;4;1;0;0;1;2;.267
Davis dh;5;2;2;3;0;1;.252
Olson 1b;3;0;0;0;1;2;.245
Piscotty rf;2;2;0;0;1;1;.269
Laureano cf;4;1;2;0;0;1;.297
Semien ss;3;0;1;1;0;1;.259
Lucroy c;1;0;0;1;0;0;.239
a-Joyce ph;0;0;0;0;0;0;.201
b-Canha ph-lf;1;1;1;2;1;0;.249
Totals;32;7;7;7;5;11
Minnesota;000;006;000;0;—;6;9;1
Oakland;210;102;000;1;—;7;7;0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-pinch hit for Lucroy in the 6th. b-homered for Joyce in the 6th. c-lined out for Martini in the 6th.
E—Adrianza (8). LOB—Minnesota 6, Oakland 6. 2B—Polanco (16), Cave (14), Adrianza 2 (21), Chapman (42). HR—Grossman (5), off Trivino; Davis (44), off Berrios; Canha (17), off Moya; Davis (45), off Magill. RBIs—Polanco 3 (36), Grossman 2 (44), Adrianza (38), Davis 3 (119), Semien (62), Lucroy (50), Canha 2 (52). SB—Petit (3). SF—Semien, Lucroy.
Runners left in scoring position—Minnesota 3 (Grossman, Kepler, Astudillo); Oakland 4 (Chapman 2, Lowrie 2). RISP—Minnesota 3 for 10; Oakland 0 for 4.
LIDP—Laureano.
DP—Minnesota 1 (Petit, Mauer).
Minnesota;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Berrios;5;2-3;4;5;5;3;8;104;3.93
Moya;0;1;1;1;0;0;5;4.86
May;1;1-3;0;0;0;0;1;23;3.74
Rogers;1;1-3;0;0;0;1;1;16;2.74
Magill, L, 3-3;2-3;2;1;1;1;1;16;4.00
Oakland;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Hendriks;1;1;0;0;1;2;28;5.03
Bassitt;4;1;0;0;1;5;67;3.09
Trivino;0;4;4;4;0;0;12;3.00
Kelley;1;2;2;2;1;0;17;3.11
Buchter;1;0;0;0;0;0;9;3.03
Familia;1;1;0;0;0;2;11;3.12
Treinen, W, 8-2;2;0;0;0;0;1;18;0.83
Trivino pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.
Moya pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored—Moya 1-1, Kelley 2-2. HBP—Bassitt (Cave), Berrios (Piscotty).
T—3:21. A—27,558 (46,765).
Padres 5, Dodgers 3
San Diego;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Myers 3b;4;0;2;2;1;1;.254
Reyes rf;3;1;1;0;1;1;.285
1-Jankowski pr-rf;1;0;0;0;0;0;.258
Hosmer 1b;5;0;1;0;0;2;.250
Renfroe lf;4;1;1;2;1;0;.249
Mejia c;3;0;0;0;1;2;.211
Yates p;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Spangenberg 2b;3;0;0;0;1;1;.229
Galvis ss;4;2;2;1;0;0;.242
Margot cf;4;1;1;0;0;1;.246
Lauer p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.071
Castillo p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
b-Guerra ph;0;0;0;0;0;0;.111
c-Pirela ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.249
Strahm p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Stock p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Stammen p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Hedges c;1;0;0;0;0;0;.240
Totals;36;5;8;5;5;9
Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Hernandez cf-2b;4;1;2;1;0;0;.239
g-Verdugo ph;1;1;1;0;0;0;.264
Turner 3b;4;0;1;0;1;0;.319
Machado ss;5;0;1;1;0;1;.295
Freese 1b;3;0;1;0;0;2;.287
Floro p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Alexander p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
e-Pederson ph-lf;2;1;1;0;0;1;.251
Kemp lf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.283
Axford p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Venditte p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Puig rf;4;0;1;1;0;1;.274
Grandal c;2;0;0;0;2;0;.233
2-Locastro pr;0;0;0;0;0;0;.182
Barnes c;0;0;0;0;0;0;.201
Dozier 2b;2;0;0;0;1;1;.217
f-Bellinger ph-cf;1;0;0;0;0;1;.258
Stripling p;1;0;0;0;0;1;.063
Baez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Rosscup p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
a-Taylor ph;1;0;1;0;0;0;.250
Madson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Wood p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.045
d-Muncy ph-1b;2;0;0;0;0;1;.253
Totals;36;3;9;3;4;10
San Diego;000;200;102;—;5;8;0
Los Angeles;001;000;011;—;3;9;2
a-singled for Rosscup in the 5th. b-pinch hit for Castillo in the 7th. c-grounded out for Guerra in the 7th. d-struck out for Wood in the 7th. e-doubled for Alexander in the 8th. f-struck out for Dozier in the 8th. g-singled for Hernandez in the 9th.
1-ran for Reyes in the 8th. 2-ran for Grandal in the 8th.
E—Turner 2 (9). LOB—San Diego 9, Los Angeles 10. 2B—Myers (22), Turner (27), Pederson (25). HR—Renfroe (24), off Stripling; Galvis (13), off Madson; Hernandez (21), off Lauer. RBIs—Myers 2 (38), Renfroe 2 (65), Galvis (66), Hernandez (48), Machado (97), Puig (62). SB—Myers (11), Hosmer (7). CS—Myers (1).
Runners left in scoring position—San Diego 6 (Hosmer, Spangenberg 2, Margot, Yates 2); Los Angeles 6 (Turner 2, Machado, Freese, Pederson, Bellinger). RISP—San Diego 1 for 11; Los Angeles 2 for 9.
San Diego;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Lauer, W, 6-7;5;4;1;1;2;5;95;4.60
Castillo, H, 10;1;0;0;0;0;1;9;3.03
Strahm, H, 6;2-3;1;0;0;1;1;22;2.01
Stock, H, 4;1-3;0;0;0;0;0;5;2.13
Stammen, H, 23;2-3;2;1;1;1;1;17;2.88
Yates, S, 10-11;1;1-3;2;1;1;0;2;30;2.11
Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Stripling, L, 8-5;3;1-3;3;2;2;2;4;76;2.84
Baez;1;1-3;0;0;0;1;1;20;3.08
Rosscup;1-3;0;0;0;0;0;3;4.09
Madson;1;1-3;1;1;1;0;1;18;5.68
Wood;2-3;0;0;0;0;1;6;3.74
Floro;2-3;1;0;0;1;1;14;2.11
Alexander;1-3;0;0;0;0;1;4;3.34
Axford;0;3;2;1;0;0;13;5.27
Venditte;1;0;0;0;1;0;4;2.77
Axford pitched to 4 batters in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored—Stock 2-0, Yates 2-0, Baez 2-0, Rosscup 1-0, Alexander 2-0, Venditte 2-0. WP—Stock.
T—3:57. A—52,458 (56,000).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.