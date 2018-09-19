(TUESDAY'S LATE GAMES)
Cubs 9, Diamondbacks 1
Chicago;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
D.Murphy 2b;3;3;2;2;1;1;.288
Bote 2b;1;0;1;0;0;0;.235
Bryant 3b;5;1;1;0;0;2;.281
Rizzo 1b;4;1;1;2;0;1;.277
e-Caratini ph-1b;1;0;0;0;0;1;.248
Baez ss;4;2;2;2;0;2;.295
f-Russell ph-ss;1;0;0;0;0;1;.249
Zobrist lf-rf;3;0;1;0;1;1;.314
Mills p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.333
g-Davis ph-c;1;0;1;0;0;0;.667
Contreras c;5;0;1;1;0;0;.258
Kintzler p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Heyward rf;2;1;1;0;0;0;.276
b-Almora ph-cf;1;0;0;1;0;0;.286
Montgomery p;3;0;0;0;0;2;.094
d-Gore ph-lf;1;0;0;0;0;0;.250
Happ cf-lf-rf;4;1;1;1;0;3;.229
Totals;39;9;12;9;2;14
Arizona;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Pollock cf;3;0;0;0;0;1;.258
Koch p;1;0;0;0;0;0;.059
Escobar 3b;1;0;1;0;1;0;.268
Owings cf;2;0;0;0;0;1;.195
Goldschmidt 1b;2;0;0;0;0;1;.298
Vargas 3b;2;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Peralta lf;2;0;0;0;0;0;.295
Brito lf;2;0;1;0;0;0;.174
Souza Jr. rf;4;0;0;0;0;3;.219
Ahmed ss;4;0;0;0;0;3;.243
Marte 2b;3;1;1;1;0;1;.252
Mathis c;2;0;1;0;0;0;.210
J.Murphy c;1;0;0;0;0;1;.206
Andriese p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Sherfy p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
a-Kivlehan ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.333
Diekman p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Bracho p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
c-Walker ph-1b;2;0;0;0;0;1;.171
Totals;32;1;4;1;1;12
Chicago;230;040;000;—;9;12;2
Arizona;010;000;000;—;1;4;3
a-grounded out for Sherfy in the 3rd. b-out on sacrifice fly for Heyward in the 5th. c-lined out for Bracho in the 5th. d-popped out for Montgomery in the 7th. e-struck out for Rizzo in the 9th. f-struck out for Baez in the 9th. g-singled for Mills in the 9th.
E—Bryant (11), Bote (3), Mathis (1), Owings (3), Vargas (1). LOB—Chicago 6, Arizona 5. 2B—Bryant (27), Heyward (22), Happ (18), Escobar (47). HR—Baez (33), off Andriese; D.Murphy (11), off Andriese; Marte (12), off Montgomery. RBIs—D.Murphy 2 (38), Rizzo 2 (95), Baez 2 (107), Contreras (52), Happ (43), Almora (35), Marte (55). SF—Almora.
Runners left in scoring position—Chicago 3 (Montgomery, Gore 2); Arizona 2 (Goldschmidt, Ahmed). RISP—Chicago 4 for 9; Arizona 0 for 3.
Runners moved up—Contreras. GIDP—Bryant, Vargas.
DP—Chicago 1 (Baez, Bote, Rizzo); Arizona 1 (Vargas, Marte, Walker).
Chicago;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Montgomery, W, 5-5;6;4;1;1;1;8;94;3.75
Mills;2;0;0;0;0;3;18;3.07
Kintzler;1;0;0;0;0;1;14;4.68
Arizona;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Andriese, L, 3-6;2;5;5;5;0;4;61;5.21
Sherfy;1;1;0;0;0;1;15;2.38
Diekman;1;2;3;3;1;1;21;4.86
Bracho;1;1;1;1;1;1;30;3.28
Koch;4;3;0;0;0;7;51;4.26
Diekman pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.
Inherited runners-scored—Bracho 1-1. WP—Montgomery.
T—3:10. A—26,095 (48,519).
Angels 9, Athletics 7
Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Calhoun rf;5;0;0;0;0;3;.211
Fernandez 1b;4;1;0;0;1;0;.260
Marte 1b;0;0;0;0;0;0;.218
Trout cf;5;1;2;1;0;0;.319
Upton lf;4;1;1;0;1;2;.263
Ohtani dh;2;1;1;0;2;0;.291
Simmons ss;4;2;3;2;0;0;.298
Ward 3b;3;2;0;0;0;1;.178
Cowart 2b;4;1;2;5;0;1;.143
Briceno c;3;0;0;0;0;0;.231
c-Young Jr. ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.216
Arcia c;0;0;0;0;0;0;.222
Totals;35;9;9;8;4;7
Oakland;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Laureano cf;4;0;0;0;1;2;.271
Chapman 3b;5;0;0;0;0;2;.280
Lowrie 2b;2;2;0;0;3;0;.267
Davis dh;5;1;1;0;0;2;.248
Piscotty rf;3;2;1;0;1;0;.265
Olson 1b;4;1;1;1;0;2;.246
Semien ss;3;0;0;0;1;1;.257
Canha lf;1;1;1;3;1;0;.244
a-Martini ph-lf;2;0;1;0;0;1;.288
Lucroy c;2;0;1;1;0;1;.240
b-Joyce ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.198
Phegley c;0;0;0;0;0;0;.185
d-Fowler ph;1;0;1;2;0;0;.226
Taylor c;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Totals;33;7;7;7;7;11
Los Angeles;000;106;020;—;9;9;0
Oakland;000;400;030;—;7;7;1
a-singled for Canha in the 7th. b-lined out for Lucroy in the 7th. c-popped out for Briceno in the 8th. d-singled for Phegley in the 8th.
E—Chapman (18). LOB—Los Angeles 4, Oakland 6. 2B—Simmons (25), Canha (21). 3B—Cowart (1). HR—Trout (35), off Mengden; Cowart (1), off Trivino. RBIs—Trout (71), Simmons 2 (73), Cowart 5 (8), Olson (76), Canha 3 (50), Lucroy (48), Fowler 2 (23). SB—Trout (24), Laureano (6).
Runners left in scoring position—Los Angeles 3 (Upton, Ward 2); Oakland 2 (Laureano, Davis). RISP—Los Angeles 5 for 10; Oakland 4 for 11.
Runners moved up—Chapman. GIDP—Davis.
DP—Los Angeles 1 (Cowart, Simmons, Fernandez); Oakland 1 (Gearrin, Chapman).
Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Skaggs;3;0;0;0;2;3;51;3.69
Bedrosian;2-3;3;4;4;2;2;26;3.94
Ramirez, W, 6-5;1;1-3;0;0;0;1;0;25;4.81
Robles, H, 9;1;0;0;0;0;0;11;3.98
Parker, H, 5;1;1;0;0;0;2;18;3.06
Anderson;1-3;2;3;3;2;1;25;3.76
Buttrey, S, 4-4;1;2-3;1;0;0;0;3;26;0.59
Oakland;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Hendriks;1;0;0;0;0;1;7;5.30
Mengden;4;2;1;1;2;3;68;4.00
Kelley, H, 2;1-3;1;2;2;1;0;12;2.78
Buchter;0;1;1;1;0;0;5;3.12
Trivino, L, 8-3, BS, 5-9;2-3;2;3;3;0;1;15;2.50
Petit;1;0;0;0;0;1;11;3.13
Gearrin;1;2;2;2;1;0;19;3.77
Rodney;1;1;0;0;0;1;18;3.10
Buchter pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored—Ramirez 1-0, Buttrey 3-2, Buchter 2-0, Trivino 3-3. HBP—Trivino (Ward). WP—Kelley, Gearrin.
T—3:42. A—15,031 (46,765).
Dodgers 3, Rockies 2
Colorado;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Blackmon cf;3;1;1;1;2;0;.287
LeMahieu 2b;5;0;0;0;0;1;.277
Arenado 3b;5;0;0;0;0;2;.295
Holliday lf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.326
Cuevas rf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.236
Ottavino p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Desmond 1b;3;0;1;0;1;2;.234
Parra rf-lf;4;0;1;0;0;0;.282
Iannetta c;3;0;0;0;1;1;.218
Hampson ss;2;1;1;0;1;0;.280
c-Dahl ph-rf;1;0;0;0;0;0;.275
Freeland p;2;0;0;0;0;2;.098
Oberg p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
d-McMahon ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.236
Valaika ss;0;0;0;0;0;0;.150
Totals;33;2;4;1;5;9
Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Taylor lf-cf-2b;4;1;2;1;1;0;.250
Turner 3b;4;0;1;0;0;0;.323
Machado ss;4;1;2;0;0;1;.298
Freese 1b;2;0;0;0;1;1;.287
Maeda p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.094
b-Pederson ph-lf;1;0;0;0;0;1;.251
Kemp rf;4;0;1;1;0;1;.284
Jansen p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Verdugo rf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.254
Dozier 2b;3;0;0;0;0;1;.217
e-Bellinger ph-cf;1;0;0;0;0;0;.260
Hernandez cf-rf;2;0;0;0;1;0;.235
f-Utley ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.219
Alexander p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Floro p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Barnes c;2;1;0;0;1;0;.201
1-Locastro pr;0;0;0;0;0;0;.182
Grandal c;1;0;0;0;0;0;.233
Kershaw p;1;0;0;0;0;0;.233
a-Muncy ph-1b;2;0;0;0;0;1;.254
Totals;32;3;6;2;4;7
Colorado;001;010;000;0;—;2;4;2
Los Angeles;100;010;000;1;—;3;6;2
One out when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Kershaw in the 7th. b-struck out for Maeda in the 8th. c-popped out for Hampson in the 9th. d-grounded out for Oberg in the 9th. e-grounded out for Dozier in the 9th. f-struck out for Hernandez in the 9th.
1-ran for Barnes in the 7th.
E—Arenado 2 (14), Taylor (12), Turner (6). LOB—Colorado 7, Los Angeles 6. 2B—Machado (33). HR—Blackmon (27), off Kershaw; Taylor (17), off Ottavino. RBIs—Blackmon (65), Taylor (61), Kemp (78). SB—Desmond (20), Parra (11), Hampson (2), Locastro (4). CS—Desmond (6). S—Freeland, Kershaw.
Runners left in scoring position—Colorado 5 (LeMahieu, Arenado 2, Hampson, McMahon); Los Angeles 2 (Turner, Freese). RISP—Colorado 0 for 8; Los Angeles 2 for 5.
Runners moved up—Parra. FIDP—Turner.
DP—Colorado 1 (Holliday, LeMahieu).
Colorado;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Freeland;6;2-3;5;2;2;4;4;103;2.95
Oberg;1;1-3;0;0;0;0;2;16;2.17
Ottavino, L, 6-4;1;1-3;1;1;1;0;1;24;2.33
Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Kershaw;7;3;2;1;5;3;97;2.45
Maeda;1;0;0;0;0;3;10;3.85
Jansen;1;1;0;0;0;1;14;2.85
Alexander;1-3;0;0;0;0;0;2;3.38
Floro, W, 6-3;2-3;0;0;0;0;2;8;2.13
Inherited runners-scored—Oberg 1-0. WP—Freeland.
T—3:13. A—49,537 (56,000).
Giants 5, Padres 4
San Francisco;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Tomlinson ss-2b;5;0;1;0;0;3;.213
d'Arnaud 2b-1b;5;0;1;0;0;2;.227
Longoria 3b;5;0;1;0;0;2;.248
Hundley c;4;2;1;0;0;1;.242
Garcia 1b;3;1;1;0;0;2;.346
d-Crawford ph-ss;0;1;0;0;1;0;.255
Pence rf;4;1;2;3;0;0;.215
Shaw lf;3;0;1;2;1;2;.219
Hernandez cf;3;0;1;0;0;1;.240
e-Blanco ph-cf;1;0;0;0;0;0;.225
Holland p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.058
Strickland p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
c-Slater ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.261
Dyson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
f-Panik ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.255
Melancon p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Smith p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Totals;37;5;9;5;2;16
San Diego;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Galvis ss;5;2;4;0;0;0;.238
Reyes rf;5;1;2;3;0;2;.279
Renfroe lf;5;0;1;1;0;1;.252
Hosmer 1b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.249
Hedges c;3;0;0;0;1;1;.242
Pirela 2b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.250
Margot cf;2;0;0;0;2;0;.247
Spangenberg 3b;3;0;0;0;1;1;.228
Lucchesi p;1;0;0;0;0;1;.065
a-Ellis ph;0;1;0;0;1;0;.289
Strahm p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
b-Mejia ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.226
Castillo p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Stammen p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Yates p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
g-Myers ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.251
Totals;34;4;9;4;5;10
San Francisco;020;100;020;—;5;9;0
San Diego;101;020;000;—;4;9;1
a-walked for Lucchesi in the 5th. b-struck out for Strahm in the 6th. c-struck out for Strickland in the 7th. d-walked for Garcia in the 8th. e-flied out for Hernandez in the 8th. f-struck out for Dyson in the 8th. g-struck out for Yates in the 9th.
E—Spangenberg (6). LOB—San Francisco 7, San Diego 8. 2B—Hundley (11), Pence (9), Galvis 2 (28), Renfroe (23). HR—Pence (3), off Lucchesi; Reyes (16), off Holland. RBIs—Pence 3 (22), Shaw 2 (6), Reyes 3 (27), Renfroe (63). SB—Pence (5), Shaw (1).
Runners left in scoring position—San Francisco 4 (Garcia, Holland 2, Panik); San Diego 4 (Renfroe, Hedges, Spangenberg, Mejia). RISP—San Francisco 2 for 11; San Diego 1 for 7.
Runners moved up—Hosmer. GIDP—Reyes, Hedges.
DP—San Francisco 2 (Tomlinson, d'Arnaud, Garcia), (Tomlinson, d'Arnaud).
San Francisco;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Holland;5;5;4;4;2;6;84;3.57
Strickland;1;0;0;0;2;1;26;3.73
Dyson, W, 4-3;1;1;0;0;0;0;6;2.85
Melancon, H, 8;1;2;0;0;1;0;18;2.60
Smith, S, 14-17;1;1;0;0;0;3;16;1.76
San Diego;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Lucchesi;5;7;3;3;1;8;94;3.74
Strahm, H, 5;1;0;0;0;0;2;17;2.03
Castillo, H, 9;1;0;0;0;0;3;12;3.12
Stammen, L, 8-3, BS, 5-5;1;2;2;2;1;1;27;2.70
Yates;1;0;0;0;0;2;12;2.01
WP—Lucchesi.
T—3:20. A—26,285 (42,445).
