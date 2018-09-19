(TUESDAY'S LATE GAMES)

Cubs 9, Diamondbacks 1

Chicago;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

D.Murphy 2b;3;3;2;2;1;1;.288

Bote 2b;1;0;1;0;0;0;.235

Bryant 3b;5;1;1;0;0;2;.281

Rizzo 1b;4;1;1;2;0;1;.277

e-Caratini ph-1b;1;0;0;0;0;1;.248

Baez ss;4;2;2;2;0;2;.295

f-Russell ph-ss;1;0;0;0;0;1;.249

Zobrist lf-rf;3;0;1;0;1;1;.314

Mills p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.333

g-Davis ph-c;1;0;1;0;0;0;.667

Contreras c;5;0;1;1;0;0;.258

Kintzler p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Heyward rf;2;1;1;0;0;0;.276

b-Almora ph-cf;1;0;0;1;0;0;.286

Montgomery p;3;0;0;0;0;2;.094

d-Gore ph-lf;1;0;0;0;0;0;.250

Happ cf-lf-rf;4;1;1;1;0;3;.229

Totals;39;9;12;9;2;14

Arizona;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Pollock cf;3;0;0;0;0;1;.258

Koch p;1;0;0;0;0;0;.059

Escobar 3b;1;0;1;0;1;0;.268

Owings cf;2;0;0;0;0;1;.195

Goldschmidt 1b;2;0;0;0;0;1;.298

Vargas 3b;2;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Peralta lf;2;0;0;0;0;0;.295

Brito lf;2;0;1;0;0;0;.174

Souza Jr. rf;4;0;0;0;0;3;.219

Ahmed ss;4;0;0;0;0;3;.243

Marte 2b;3;1;1;1;0;1;.252

Mathis c;2;0;1;0;0;0;.210

J.Murphy c;1;0;0;0;0;1;.206

Andriese p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Sherfy p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

a-Kivlehan ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.333

Diekman p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Bracho p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

c-Walker ph-1b;2;0;0;0;0;1;.171

Totals;32;1;4;1;1;12

Chicago;230;040;000;—;9;12;2

Arizona;010;000;000;—;1;4;3

a-grounded out for Sherfy in the 3rd. b-out on sacrifice fly for Heyward in the 5th. c-lined out for Bracho in the 5th. d-popped out for Montgomery in the 7th. e-struck out for Rizzo in the 9th. f-struck out for Baez in the 9th. g-singled for Mills in the 9th.

E—Bryant (11), Bote (3), Mathis (1), Owings (3), Vargas (1). LOB—Chicago 6, Arizona 5. 2B—Bryant (27), Heyward (22), Happ (18), Escobar (47). HR—Baez (33), off Andriese; D.Murphy (11), off Andriese; Marte (12), off Montgomery. RBIs—D.Murphy 2 (38), Rizzo 2 (95), Baez 2 (107), Contreras (52), Happ (43), Almora (35), Marte (55). SF—Almora.

Runners left in scoring position—Chicago 3 (Montgomery, Gore 2); Arizona 2 (Goldschmidt, Ahmed). RISP—Chicago 4 for 9; Arizona 0 for 3.

Runners moved up—Contreras. GIDP—Bryant, Vargas.

DP—Chicago 1 (Baez, Bote, Rizzo); Arizona 1 (Vargas, Marte, Walker).

Chicago;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Montgomery, W, 5-5;6;4;1;1;1;8;94;3.75

Mills;2;0;0;0;0;3;18;3.07

Kintzler;1;0;0;0;0;1;14;4.68

Arizona;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Andriese, L, 3-6;2;5;5;5;0;4;61;5.21

Sherfy;1;1;0;0;0;1;15;2.38

Diekman;1;2;3;3;1;1;21;4.86

Bracho;1;1;1;1;1;1;30;3.28

Koch;4;3;0;0;0;7;51;4.26

Diekman pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored—Bracho 1-1. WP—Montgomery.

T—3:10. A—26,095 (48,519).

Angels 9, Athletics 7

Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Calhoun rf;5;0;0;0;0;3;.211

Fernandez 1b;4;1;0;0;1;0;.260

Marte 1b;0;0;0;0;0;0;.218

Trout cf;5;1;2;1;0;0;.319

Upton lf;4;1;1;0;1;2;.263

Ohtani dh;2;1;1;0;2;0;.291

Simmons ss;4;2;3;2;0;0;.298

Ward 3b;3;2;0;0;0;1;.178

Cowart 2b;4;1;2;5;0;1;.143

Briceno c;3;0;0;0;0;0;.231

c-Young Jr. ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.216

Arcia c;0;0;0;0;0;0;.222

Totals;35;9;9;8;4;7

Oakland;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Laureano cf;4;0;0;0;1;2;.271

Chapman 3b;5;0;0;0;0;2;.280

Lowrie 2b;2;2;0;0;3;0;.267

Davis dh;5;1;1;0;0;2;.248

Piscotty rf;3;2;1;0;1;0;.265

Olson 1b;4;1;1;1;0;2;.246

Semien ss;3;0;0;0;1;1;.257

Canha lf;1;1;1;3;1;0;.244

a-Martini ph-lf;2;0;1;0;0;1;.288

Lucroy c;2;0;1;1;0;1;.240

b-Joyce ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.198

Phegley c;0;0;0;0;0;0;.185

d-Fowler ph;1;0;1;2;0;0;.226

Taylor c;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Totals;33;7;7;7;7;11

Los Angeles;000;106;020;—;9;9;0

Oakland;000;400;030;—;7;7;1

a-singled for Canha in the 7th. b-lined out for Lucroy in the 7th. c-popped out for Briceno in the 8th. d-singled for Phegley in the 8th.

E—Chapman (18). LOB—Los Angeles 4, Oakland 6. 2B—Simmons (25), Canha (21). 3B—Cowart (1). HR—Trout (35), off Mengden; Cowart (1), off Trivino. RBIs—Trout (71), Simmons 2 (73), Cowart 5 (8), Olson (76), Canha 3 (50), Lucroy (48), Fowler 2 (23). SB—Trout (24), Laureano (6).

Runners left in scoring position—Los Angeles 3 (Upton, Ward 2); Oakland 2 (Laureano, Davis). RISP—Los Angeles 5 for 10; Oakland 4 for 11.

Runners moved up—Chapman. GIDP—Davis.

DP—Los Angeles 1 (Cowart, Simmons, Fernandez); Oakland 1 (Gearrin, Chapman).

Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Skaggs;3;0;0;0;2;3;51;3.69

Bedrosian;2-3;3;4;4;2;2;26;3.94

Ramirez, W, 6-5;1;1-3;0;0;0;1;0;25;4.81

Robles, H, 9;1;0;0;0;0;0;11;3.98

Parker, H, 5;1;1;0;0;0;2;18;3.06

Anderson;1-3;2;3;3;2;1;25;3.76

Buttrey, S, 4-4;1;2-3;1;0;0;0;3;26;0.59

Oakland;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Hendriks;1;0;0;0;0;1;7;5.30

Mengden;4;2;1;1;2;3;68;4.00

Kelley, H, 2;1-3;1;2;2;1;0;12;2.78

Buchter;0;1;1;1;0;0;5;3.12

Trivino, L, 8-3, BS, 5-9;2-3;2;3;3;0;1;15;2.50

Petit;1;0;0;0;0;1;11;3.13

Gearrin;1;2;2;2;1;0;19;3.77

Rodney;1;1;0;0;0;1;18;3.10

Buchter pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored—Ramirez 1-0, Buttrey 3-2, Buchter 2-0, Trivino 3-3. HBP—Trivino (Ward). WP—Kelley, Gearrin.

T—3:42. A—15,031 (46,765).

Dodgers 3, Rockies 2

Colorado;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Blackmon cf;3;1;1;1;2;0;.287

LeMahieu 2b;5;0;0;0;0;1;.277

Arenado 3b;5;0;0;0;0;2;.295

Holliday lf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.326

Cuevas rf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.236

Ottavino p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Desmond 1b;3;0;1;0;1;2;.234

Parra rf-lf;4;0;1;0;0;0;.282

Iannetta c;3;0;0;0;1;1;.218

Hampson ss;2;1;1;0;1;0;.280

c-Dahl ph-rf;1;0;0;0;0;0;.275

Freeland p;2;0;0;0;0;2;.098

Oberg p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

d-McMahon ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.236

Valaika ss;0;0;0;0;0;0;.150

Totals;33;2;4;1;5;9

Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Taylor lf-cf-2b;4;1;2;1;1;0;.250

Turner 3b;4;0;1;0;0;0;.323

Machado ss;4;1;2;0;0;1;.298

Freese 1b;2;0;0;0;1;1;.287

Maeda p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.094

b-Pederson ph-lf;1;0;0;0;0;1;.251

Kemp rf;4;0;1;1;0;1;.284

Jansen p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Verdugo rf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.254

Dozier 2b;3;0;0;0;0;1;.217

e-Bellinger ph-cf;1;0;0;0;0;0;.260

Hernandez cf-rf;2;0;0;0;1;0;.235

f-Utley ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.219

Alexander p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Floro p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Barnes c;2;1;0;0;1;0;.201

1-Locastro pr;0;0;0;0;0;0;.182

Grandal c;1;0;0;0;0;0;.233

Kershaw p;1;0;0;0;0;0;.233

a-Muncy ph-1b;2;0;0;0;0;1;.254

Totals;32;3;6;2;4;7

Colorado;001;010;000;0;—;2;4;2

Los Angeles;100;010;000;1;—;3;6;2

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Kershaw in the 7th. b-struck out for Maeda in the 8th. c-popped out for Hampson in the 9th. d-grounded out for Oberg in the 9th. e-grounded out for Dozier in the 9th. f-struck out for Hernandez in the 9th.

1-ran for Barnes in the 7th.

E—Arenado 2 (14), Taylor (12), Turner (6). LOB—Colorado 7, Los Angeles 6. 2B—Machado (33). HR—Blackmon (27), off Kershaw; Taylor (17), off Ottavino. RBIs—Blackmon (65), Taylor (61), Kemp (78). SB—Desmond (20), Parra (11), Hampson (2), Locastro (4). CS—Desmond (6). S—Freeland, Kershaw.

Runners left in scoring position—Colorado 5 (LeMahieu, Arenado 2, Hampson, McMahon); Los Angeles 2 (Turner, Freese). RISP—Colorado 0 for 8; Los Angeles 2 for 5.

Runners moved up—Parra. FIDP—Turner.

DP—Colorado 1 (Holliday, LeMahieu).

Colorado;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Freeland;6;2-3;5;2;2;4;4;103;2.95

Oberg;1;1-3;0;0;0;0;2;16;2.17

Ottavino, L, 6-4;1;1-3;1;1;1;0;1;24;2.33

Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Kershaw;7;3;2;1;5;3;97;2.45

Maeda;1;0;0;0;0;3;10;3.85

Jansen;1;1;0;0;0;1;14;2.85

Alexander;1-3;0;0;0;0;0;2;3.38

Floro, W, 6-3;2-3;0;0;0;0;2;8;2.13

Inherited runners-scored—Oberg 1-0. WP—Freeland.

T—3:13. A—49,537 (56,000).

Giants 5, Padres 4

San Francisco;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Tomlinson ss-2b;5;0;1;0;0;3;.213

d'Arnaud 2b-1b;5;0;1;0;0;2;.227

Longoria 3b;5;0;1;0;0;2;.248

Hundley c;4;2;1;0;0;1;.242

Garcia 1b;3;1;1;0;0;2;.346

d-Crawford ph-ss;0;1;0;0;1;0;.255

Pence rf;4;1;2;3;0;0;.215

Shaw lf;3;0;1;2;1;2;.219

Hernandez cf;3;0;1;0;0;1;.240

e-Blanco ph-cf;1;0;0;0;0;0;.225

Holland p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.058

Strickland p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

c-Slater ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.261

Dyson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

f-Panik ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.255

Melancon p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Smith p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Totals;37;5;9;5;2;16

San Diego;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Galvis ss;5;2;4;0;0;0;.238

Reyes rf;5;1;2;3;0;2;.279

Renfroe lf;5;0;1;1;0;1;.252

Hosmer 1b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.249

Hedges c;3;0;0;0;1;1;.242

Pirela 2b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.250

Margot cf;2;0;0;0;2;0;.247

Spangenberg 3b;3;0;0;0;1;1;.228

Lucchesi p;1;0;0;0;0;1;.065

a-Ellis ph;0;1;0;0;1;0;.289

Strahm p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

b-Mejia ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.226

Castillo p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Stammen p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Yates p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

g-Myers ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.251

Totals;34;4;9;4;5;10

San Francisco;020;100;020;—;5;9;0

San Diego;101;020;000;—;4;9;1

a-walked for Lucchesi in the 5th. b-struck out for Strahm in the 6th. c-struck out for Strickland in the 7th. d-walked for Garcia in the 8th. e-flied out for Hernandez in the 8th. f-struck out for Dyson in the 8th. g-struck out for Yates in the 9th.

E—Spangenberg (6). LOB—San Francisco 7, San Diego 8. 2B—Hundley (11), Pence (9), Galvis 2 (28), Renfroe (23). HR—Pence (3), off Lucchesi; Reyes (16), off Holland. RBIs—Pence 3 (22), Shaw 2 (6), Reyes 3 (27), Renfroe (63). SB—Pence (5), Shaw (1).

Runners left in scoring position—San Francisco 4 (Garcia, Holland 2, Panik); San Diego 4 (Renfroe, Hedges, Spangenberg, Mejia). RISP—San Francisco 2 for 11; San Diego 1 for 7.

Runners moved up—Hosmer. GIDP—Reyes, Hedges.

DP—San Francisco 2 (Tomlinson, d'Arnaud, Garcia), (Tomlinson, d'Arnaud).

San Francisco;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Holland;5;5;4;4;2;6;84;3.57

Strickland;1;0;0;0;2;1;26;3.73

Dyson, W, 4-3;1;1;0;0;0;0;6;2.85

Melancon, H, 8;1;2;0;0;1;0;18;2.60

Smith, S, 14-17;1;1;0;0;0;3;16;1.76

San Diego;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Lucchesi;5;7;3;3;1;8;94;3.74

Strahm, H, 5;1;0;0;0;0;2;17;2.03

Castillo, H, 9;1;0;0;0;0;3;12;3.12

Stammen, L, 8-3, BS, 5-5;1;2;2;2;1;1;27;2.70

Yates;1;0;0;0;0;2;12;2.01

WP—Lucchesi.

T—3:20. A—26,285 (42,445).

