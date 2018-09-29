(FRIDAY'S LATE GAMES)

Padres 3, Diamondbacks 2

Arizona;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Marte 2b;5;1;2;0;2;1;.258

Escobar 3b;7;0;2;0;0;1;.271

Goldschmidt 1b;6;0;1;0;1;1;.290

Peralta lf;6;0;1;0;1;3;.295

Ahmed ss;5;0;1;1;1;2;.236

Pollock cf;5;0;0;0;1;3;.259

Owings rf;7;1;1;0;0;2;.209

Murphy c;5;0;1;0;1;3;.206

Corbin p;2;0;1;0;0;0;.197

Sherfy p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

a-Kivlehan ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.333

Bracho p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Lopez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

c-Descalso ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.235

Chafin p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Delgado p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

e-Brito ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.176

Barrett p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Bradley p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

g-Jay ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.270

Boxberger p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Andriese p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Totals;52;2;10;1;7;17

San Diego;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Galvis ss;7;0;2;1;0;2;.248

Myers 3b;5;0;0;0;1;1;.254

Reyes rf;4;0;1;0;2;3;.281

Hosmer 1b;4;0;1;0;2;0;.249

Mejia c;6;0;0;0;0;3;.185

Pirela 2b;6;1;2;1;0;2;.252

Margot cf;4;0;0;0;0;0;.241

f-Renfroe ph-lf;1;1;1;1;1;0;.249

Jankowski lf-cf;6;0;1;0;0;2;.259

Lauer p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.067

Stock p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

b-Spangenberg ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.229

Wieck p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Yates p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Stammen p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

d-Hedges ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.235

Maton p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Diaz p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Wick p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

h-Ellis ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.281

Brewer p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

i-Guerra ph;0;1;0;0;1;0;.071

Totals;48;3;8;3;7;16

Arizona;000;000;100;001;000;—;2;10;0

San Diego;000;000;100;001;001;—;3;8;1

No outs when winning run scored.

a-popped out for Sherfy in the 7th. b-struck out for Stock in the 7th. c-struck out for Lopez in the 9th. d-struck out for Stammen in the 10th. e-grounded out for Delgado in the 11th. f-homered for Margot in the 12th. g-lined out for Bradley in the 13th. h-flied out for Wick in the 13th. i-walked for Brewer in the 15th.

E—Margot (3). LOB—Arizona 14, San Diego 10. 2B—Marte (26), Murphy (9), Galvis (31), Pirela (23). HR—Pirela (5), off Bracho; Renfroe (26), off Bradley. RBIs—Ahmed (70), Galvis (67), Pirela (32), Renfroe (68). SB—Goldschmidt (7), Pollock (13), Myers (13), Pirela (6). CS—Jankowski (7). SF—Ahmed.

Runners left in scoring position—Arizona 7 (Marte, Goldschmidt, Ahmed 2, Pollock, Owings, Brito); San Diego 5 (Reyes, Mejia, Pirela, Margot, Jankowski). RISP—Arizona 0 for 15; San Diego 0 for 6.

Runners moved up—Escobar. GIDP—Ahmed, Myers.

DP—Arizona 1 (Marte, Ahmed, Goldschmidt); San Diego 2 (Hosmer, Galvis), (Pirela, Galvis, Hosmer).

Arizona;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Corbin;5;3;0;0;1;4;58;3.15

Sherfy;1;0;0;0;2;1;32;1.76

Bracho;1;2;1;1;0;1;14;3.41

Lopez;1;0;0;0;0;1;14;3.38

Chafin;2-3;0;0;0;0;1;7;3.10

Delgado;1;1-3;0;0;0;0;3;16;4.76

Barrett;1;0;0;0;1;0;14;4.26

Bradley;1;1;1;1;0;3;17;3.57

Boxberger;1;0;0;0;1;2;17;4.39

Andriese, L, 3-7;1;2;1;1;2;0;34;5.26

San Diego;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Lauer;6;1-3;7;1;0;1;6;86;4.34

Stock;2-3;0;0;0;1;0;11;2.50

Wieck;1;1;0;0;0;3;17;1.29

Yates;1;0;0;0;0;3;15;2.03

Stammen;1;1;0;0;0;0;12;2.77

Maton;1;0;0;0;1;2;14;4.37

Diaz;1;1;1;1;2;0;14;4.82

Wick;1;0;0;0;0;1;10;6.48

Brewer, W, 1-0;2;0;0;0;2;2;25;6.23

Inherited runners-scored—Stock 2-1. HBP—Lauer (Pollock). PB—Mejia (4).

T—5:02. A—28,055 (42,445).

Dodgers 3, Giants 1

Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

K.Hernandez rf-cf-2b;4;2;3;0;0;1;.246

Turner 3b;4;1;1;2;0;1;.316

Freese 1b;2;0;1;0;1;0;.295

Alexander p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Baez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Wood p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.045

e-Pederson ph-lf;1;0;0;0;0;1;.247

Machado ss;4;0;1;1;0;0;.295

Kemp lf;3;0;0;0;0;2;.284

Bellinger cf-1b-cf;1;0;1;0;0;0;.262

Taylor cf-lf;4;0;0;0;0;3;.251

Maeda p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.094

Jansen p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Grandal c;4;0;2;0;0;0;.241

Dozier 2b;3;0;0;0;0;1;.214

f-Muncy ph-1b;1;0;0;0;0;0;.258

Ryu p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.269

b-Puig ph-rf;2;0;0;0;0;0;.266

Totals;35;3;9;3;1;10

San Francisco;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Pence rf;4;0;0;0;0;0;.225

Panik 2b;4;0;2;0;0;0;.254

Longoria 3b;4;0;0;0;0;0;.243

Hundley c;4;1;1;1;0;1;.244

Crawford ss;1;0;1;0;2;0;.257

Garcia 1b;3;0;2;0;1;0;.321

Slater lf;1;0;0;0;0;0;.251

a-Tomlinson ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.209

Blanco lf;1;0;0;0;0;1;.214

G.Hernandez cf;3;0;0;0;0;1;.235

Bumgarner p;2;0;0;0;0;2;.159

Moronta p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

c-Hanson ph;0;0;0;0;0;0;.253

d-d'Arnaud ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.217

Dyson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Strickland p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Totals;29;1;6;1;3;6

Los Angeles;001;020;000;—;3;9;1

San Francisco;010;000;000;—;1;6;1

a-grounded out for Slater in the 4th. b-flied out for Ryu in the 7th. c-pinch hit for Moronta in the 7th. d-struck out for Hanson in the 7th. e-struck out for Wood in the 8th. f-lined out for Dozier in the 9th.

E—Freese (7), Crawford (16). LOB—Los Angeles 6, San Francisco 5. 2B—Grandal (22). HR—Turner (14), off Bumgarner; Hundley (10), off Ryu. RBIs—Turner 2 (51), Machado (105), Hundley (31). SB—Bellinger (13).

Runners left in scoring position—Los Angeles 3 (Kemp 2, Taylor); San Francisco 2 (G.Hernandez, d'Arnaud). RISP—Los Angeles 1 for 6; San Francisco 1 for 7.

Runners moved up—Machado, Slater. LIDP—Muncy. GIDP—Kemp, Longoria 2, Garcia, Slater, Tomlinson.

DP—Los Angeles 5 (Machado, Dozier, Freese), (Dozier, Machado, Freese), (Machado, Dozier, Freese), (Machado, Dozier, Bellinger), (Turner, K.Hernandez, Muncy); San Francisco 2 (Crawford, Panik, Garcia), (Crawford).

Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Ryu, W, 7-3;6;4;1;1;2;3;85;1.97

Alexander;0;0;0;0;1;0;7;3.68

Baez, H, 7;2-3;1;0;0;0;2;15;2.91

Wood, H, 1;1-3;0;0;0;0;1;5;3.71

Maeda, H, 4;1;1;0;0;0;0;12;3.85

Jansen, S, 38-42;1;0;0;0;0;0;17;2.83

San Francisco;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Bumgarner, L, 6-7;6;7;3;3;1;6;112;3.26

Moronta;1;0;0;0;0;2;15;2.49

Dyson;1;1;0;0;0;2;20;2.69

Strickland;1;1;0;0;0;0;12;3.40

Alexander pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored—Baez 1-0, Wood 2-0. HBP—Jansen (Crawford).

T—3:16. A—41,167 (41,915).

Mariners 12, Rangers 6

Texas;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Odor 2b;4;0;0;0;1;0;.255

Choo lf;5;1;2;0;0;2;.264

Andrus ss;4;2;3;0;1;1;.258

Beltre dh;4;1;1;2;0;1;.272

Mazara rf;4;1;1;1;0;1;.258

Profar 3b;4;0;1;0;0;0;.253

Gallo cf;3;0;0;0;1;2;.206

Chirinos c;3;1;2;2;1;0;.222

Guzman 1b;4;0;1;0;0;2;.237

Totals;35;6;11;5;4;9

Seattle;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Haniger rf;4;1;2;1;1;1;.285

Segura ss;1;1;0;0;1;0;.301

Beckham 3b;2;0;0;0;1;2;.186

Cano 2b;5;2;4;2;0;0;.304

Cruz dh;3;1;1;1;2;1;.259

Healy 1b;3;1;0;0;2;2;.237

Zunino c;5;1;0;0;0;4;.200

Heredia cf;4;3;2;1;1;0;.233

Maybin lf;5;1;3;4;0;0;.244

Negron 3b-ss;5;1;0;0;0;1;.233

Totals;37;12;12;9;8;11

Texas;000;420;000;—;6;11;2

Seattle;072;000;03x;—;12;12;1

E—Mazara (2), Guzman (6), Haniger (8). LOB—Texas 7, Seattle 9. 2B—Choo (30), Andrus (20), Beltre (22), Mazara (25), Haniger (38), Cano (22), Cruz (18), Heredia (13), Maybin (14). HR—Chirinos (18), off LeBlanc. RBIs—Beltre 2 (64), Mazara (77), Chirinos 2 (65), Haniger (92), Cano 2 (49), Cruz (97), Heredia (19), Maybin 4 (28). SB—Andrus (5). SF—Beltre.

Runners left in scoring position—Texas 3 (Odor, Profar 2); Seattle 6 (Cruz 2, Healy, Heredia, Negron, Beckham). RISP—Texas 4 for 11; Seattle 6 for 18.

Runners moved up—Profar. GIDP—Cano.

DP—Texas 1 (Odor, Andrus, Guzman); Seattle 1 (Negron, Healy, Zunino).

Texas;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Perez, L, 2-7;1;2-3;1;5;2;5;2;55;6.22

Springs;2-3;4;4;2;0;1;32;3.38

Butler;2;2-3;2;0;0;1;4;49;5.62

Moore;2;2;0;0;1;3;34;6.84

Pelham;2-3;2;3;3;1;1;22;7.04

Curtis;1-3;1;0;0;0;0;10;5.28

Seattle;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

LeBlanc, W, 9-5;5;6;6;5;2;6;91;3.72

Pazos, H, 18;1;1;0;0;1;0;20;2.76

Festa, H, 1;1-3;2;0;0;0;1;12;2.16

Duke, H, 16;2-3;0;0;0;0;1;9;4.24

Colome, H, 29;1;1;0;0;1;0;16;3.09

Warren;1;1;0;0;0;1;17;3.14

Inherited runners-scored—Springs 3-3, Butler 1-0, Curtis 2-2, Duke 2-0. PB—Zunino (10).

T—3:47. A—23,598 (47,943).

Angels 8, Athletics 5

Oakland;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Martini lf;2;0;0;0;1;0;.302

b-Canha ph-lf;1;1;1;0;0;0;.249

c-Joyce ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.210

Chapman 3b;5;1;1;0;0;3;.280

Lowrie 2b;5;0;2;1;0;0;.268

Davis dh;4;0;0;0;1;3;.247

Olson 1b;2;1;0;0;2;1;.247

Piscotty rf;2;1;0;0;2;2;.267

Laureano cf;3;1;0;0;1;2;.289

Semien ss;3;0;1;2;1;1;.257

Lucroy c;3;0;0;0;1;0;.241

Totals;31;5;5;3;9;13

Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Calhoun rf;4;2;2;0;0;0;.207

Hermosillo cf;1;0;0;0;0;0;.204

Fernandez 1b;3;1;1;0;0;1;.263

a-Marte ph-1b;1;0;0;0;0;0;.209

Trout cf;3;2;2;2;1;0;.315

Blash rf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.111

Ohtani dh;3;1;3;2;0;0;.289

Upton lf;1;1;0;0;2;0;.259

1-Young Jr. pr-lf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.210

Simmons ss;3;0;0;1;1;1;.293

Arcia c;4;0;0;1;0;1;.210

Ward 3b;4;1;1;2;0;2;.172

Cowart 2b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.132

Totals;31;8;9;8;4;6

Oakland;000;000;050;—;5;5;0

Los Angeles;032;010;20x;—;8;9;2

a-grounded out for Fernandez in the 7th. b-singled for Martini in the 8th. c-struck out for Canha in the 9th.

1-ran for Upton in the 7th.

E—Ward (5), Blash (1). LOB—Oakland 8, Los Angeles 5. 2B—Semien (35), Calhoun 2 (18), Fernandez (8), Ohtani (21). HR—Ward (5), off Fiers; Trout (39), off Fiers. RBIs—Lowrie (97), Semien 2 (70), Trout 2 (79), Ohtani 2 (61), Simmons (75), Arcia (23), Ward 2 (13). SB—Ohtani (10), Upton (8). CS—Laureano (1). SF—Ohtani.

Runners left in scoring position—Oakland 5 (Chapman, Davis, Piscotty, Laureano, Lucroy); Los Angeles 2 (Simmons 2). RISP—Oakland 1 for 7; Los Angeles 4 for 12.

Runners moved up—Lowrie, Arcia, Marte. GIDP—Lucroy, Arcia.

DP—Oakland 1 (Brooks, Lucroy, Olson); Los Angeles 2 (Arcia, Cowart), (Simmons, Cowart, Fernandez).

Oakland;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Trivino;1;0;0;0;0;0;11;2.96

Fiers, L, 12-8;3;1-3;7;6;6;0;3;53;3.56

Dull;2-3;0;0;0;1;1;11;4.26

Bassitt;1;0;0;0;0;2;9;3.02

Kiekhefer;1-3;2;2;2;1;0;17;18.00

Brooks;2-3;0;0;0;2;0;13;0.00

Pagan;1;0;0;0;0;0;9;4.43

Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Barria;4;2-3;0;0;0;6;4;81;3.41

Cole, W, 4-2;2;1-3;1;0;0;1;5;44;2.75

Jerez;2-3;2;4;2;2;1;28;6.43

Tazawa;1-3;1;1;0;0;0;10;7.33

Robles, S, 2-3;1;1;0;0;0;3;11;3.70

Inherited runners-scored—Dull 2-1, Brooks 2-1, Cole 2-0, Tazawa 2-2. HBP—Fiers (Upton). WP—Tazawa.

T—3:17. A—35,041 (45,050).

