(FRIDAY'S LATE GAMES)
Padres 3, Diamondbacks 2
Arizona;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Marte 2b;5;1;2;0;2;1;.258
Escobar 3b;7;0;2;0;0;1;.271
Goldschmidt 1b;6;0;1;0;1;1;.290
Peralta lf;6;0;1;0;1;3;.295
Ahmed ss;5;0;1;1;1;2;.236
Pollock cf;5;0;0;0;1;3;.259
Owings rf;7;1;1;0;0;2;.209
Murphy c;5;0;1;0;1;3;.206
Corbin p;2;0;1;0;0;0;.197
Sherfy p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
a-Kivlehan ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.333
Bracho p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Lopez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
c-Descalso ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.235
Chafin p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Delgado p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
e-Brito ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.176
Barrett p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Bradley p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
g-Jay ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.270
Boxberger p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Andriese p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Totals;52;2;10;1;7;17
San Diego;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Galvis ss;7;0;2;1;0;2;.248
Myers 3b;5;0;0;0;1;1;.254
Reyes rf;4;0;1;0;2;3;.281
Hosmer 1b;4;0;1;0;2;0;.249
Mejia c;6;0;0;0;0;3;.185
Pirela 2b;6;1;2;1;0;2;.252
Margot cf;4;0;0;0;0;0;.241
f-Renfroe ph-lf;1;1;1;1;1;0;.249
Jankowski lf-cf;6;0;1;0;0;2;.259
Lauer p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.067
Stock p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
b-Spangenberg ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.229
Wieck p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Yates p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Stammen p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
d-Hedges ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.235
Maton p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Diaz p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Wick p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
h-Ellis ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.281
Brewer p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
i-Guerra ph;0;1;0;0;1;0;.071
Totals;48;3;8;3;7;16
Arizona;000;000;100;001;000;—;2;10;0
San Diego;000;000;100;001;001;—;3;8;1
No outs when winning run scored.
a-popped out for Sherfy in the 7th. b-struck out for Stock in the 7th. c-struck out for Lopez in the 9th. d-struck out for Stammen in the 10th. e-grounded out for Delgado in the 11th. f-homered for Margot in the 12th. g-lined out for Bradley in the 13th. h-flied out for Wick in the 13th. i-walked for Brewer in the 15th.
E—Margot (3). LOB—Arizona 14, San Diego 10. 2B—Marte (26), Murphy (9), Galvis (31), Pirela (23). HR—Pirela (5), off Bracho; Renfroe (26), off Bradley. RBIs—Ahmed (70), Galvis (67), Pirela (32), Renfroe (68). SB—Goldschmidt (7), Pollock (13), Myers (13), Pirela (6). CS—Jankowski (7). SF—Ahmed.
Runners left in scoring position—Arizona 7 (Marte, Goldschmidt, Ahmed 2, Pollock, Owings, Brito); San Diego 5 (Reyes, Mejia, Pirela, Margot, Jankowski). RISP—Arizona 0 for 15; San Diego 0 for 6.
Runners moved up—Escobar. GIDP—Ahmed, Myers.
DP—Arizona 1 (Marte, Ahmed, Goldschmidt); San Diego 2 (Hosmer, Galvis), (Pirela, Galvis, Hosmer).
Arizona;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Corbin;5;3;0;0;1;4;58;3.15
Sherfy;1;0;0;0;2;1;32;1.76
Bracho;1;2;1;1;0;1;14;3.41
Lopez;1;0;0;0;0;1;14;3.38
Chafin;2-3;0;0;0;0;1;7;3.10
Delgado;1;1-3;0;0;0;0;3;16;4.76
Barrett;1;0;0;0;1;0;14;4.26
Bradley;1;1;1;1;0;3;17;3.57
Boxberger;1;0;0;0;1;2;17;4.39
Andriese, L, 3-7;1;2;1;1;2;0;34;5.26
San Diego;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Lauer;6;1-3;7;1;0;1;6;86;4.34
Stock;2-3;0;0;0;1;0;11;2.50
Wieck;1;1;0;0;0;3;17;1.29
Yates;1;0;0;0;0;3;15;2.03
Stammen;1;1;0;0;0;0;12;2.77
Maton;1;0;0;0;1;2;14;4.37
Diaz;1;1;1;1;2;0;14;4.82
Wick;1;0;0;0;0;1;10;6.48
Brewer, W, 1-0;2;0;0;0;2;2;25;6.23
Inherited runners-scored—Stock 2-1. HBP—Lauer (Pollock). PB—Mejia (4).
T—5:02. A—28,055 (42,445).
Dodgers 3, Giants 1
Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
K.Hernandez rf-cf-2b;4;2;3;0;0;1;.246
Turner 3b;4;1;1;2;0;1;.316
Freese 1b;2;0;1;0;1;0;.295
Alexander p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Baez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Wood p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.045
e-Pederson ph-lf;1;0;0;0;0;1;.247
Machado ss;4;0;1;1;0;0;.295
Kemp lf;3;0;0;0;0;2;.284
Bellinger cf-1b-cf;1;0;1;0;0;0;.262
Taylor cf-lf;4;0;0;0;0;3;.251
Maeda p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.094
Jansen p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Grandal c;4;0;2;0;0;0;.241
Dozier 2b;3;0;0;0;0;1;.214
f-Muncy ph-1b;1;0;0;0;0;0;.258
Ryu p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.269
b-Puig ph-rf;2;0;0;0;0;0;.266
Totals;35;3;9;3;1;10
San Francisco;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Pence rf;4;0;0;0;0;0;.225
Panik 2b;4;0;2;0;0;0;.254
Longoria 3b;4;0;0;0;0;0;.243
Hundley c;4;1;1;1;0;1;.244
Crawford ss;1;0;1;0;2;0;.257
Garcia 1b;3;0;2;0;1;0;.321
Slater lf;1;0;0;0;0;0;.251
a-Tomlinson ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.209
Blanco lf;1;0;0;0;0;1;.214
G.Hernandez cf;3;0;0;0;0;1;.235
Bumgarner p;2;0;0;0;0;2;.159
Moronta p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
c-Hanson ph;0;0;0;0;0;0;.253
d-d'Arnaud ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.217
Dyson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Strickland p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Totals;29;1;6;1;3;6
Los Angeles;001;020;000;—;3;9;1
San Francisco;010;000;000;—;1;6;1
a-grounded out for Slater in the 4th. b-flied out for Ryu in the 7th. c-pinch hit for Moronta in the 7th. d-struck out for Hanson in the 7th. e-struck out for Wood in the 8th. f-lined out for Dozier in the 9th.
E—Freese (7), Crawford (16). LOB—Los Angeles 6, San Francisco 5. 2B—Grandal (22). HR—Turner (14), off Bumgarner; Hundley (10), off Ryu. RBIs—Turner 2 (51), Machado (105), Hundley (31). SB—Bellinger (13).
Runners left in scoring position—Los Angeles 3 (Kemp 2, Taylor); San Francisco 2 (G.Hernandez, d'Arnaud). RISP—Los Angeles 1 for 6; San Francisco 1 for 7.
Runners moved up—Machado, Slater. LIDP—Muncy. GIDP—Kemp, Longoria 2, Garcia, Slater, Tomlinson.
DP—Los Angeles 5 (Machado, Dozier, Freese), (Dozier, Machado, Freese), (Machado, Dozier, Freese), (Machado, Dozier, Bellinger), (Turner, K.Hernandez, Muncy); San Francisco 2 (Crawford, Panik, Garcia), (Crawford).
Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Ryu, W, 7-3;6;4;1;1;2;3;85;1.97
Alexander;0;0;0;0;1;0;7;3.68
Baez, H, 7;2-3;1;0;0;0;2;15;2.91
Wood, H, 1;1-3;0;0;0;0;1;5;3.71
Maeda, H, 4;1;1;0;0;0;0;12;3.85
Jansen, S, 38-42;1;0;0;0;0;0;17;2.83
San Francisco;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Bumgarner, L, 6-7;6;7;3;3;1;6;112;3.26
Moronta;1;0;0;0;0;2;15;2.49
Dyson;1;1;0;0;0;2;20;2.69
Strickland;1;1;0;0;0;0;12;3.40
Alexander pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored—Baez 1-0, Wood 2-0. HBP—Jansen (Crawford).
T—3:16. A—41,167 (41,915).
Mariners 12, Rangers 6
Texas;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Odor 2b;4;0;0;0;1;0;.255
Choo lf;5;1;2;0;0;2;.264
Andrus ss;4;2;3;0;1;1;.258
Beltre dh;4;1;1;2;0;1;.272
Mazara rf;4;1;1;1;0;1;.258
Profar 3b;4;0;1;0;0;0;.253
Gallo cf;3;0;0;0;1;2;.206
Chirinos c;3;1;2;2;1;0;.222
Guzman 1b;4;0;1;0;0;2;.237
Totals;35;6;11;5;4;9
Seattle;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Haniger rf;4;1;2;1;1;1;.285
Segura ss;1;1;0;0;1;0;.301
Beckham 3b;2;0;0;0;1;2;.186
Cano 2b;5;2;4;2;0;0;.304
Cruz dh;3;1;1;1;2;1;.259
Healy 1b;3;1;0;0;2;2;.237
Zunino c;5;1;0;0;0;4;.200
Heredia cf;4;3;2;1;1;0;.233
Maybin lf;5;1;3;4;0;0;.244
Negron 3b-ss;5;1;0;0;0;1;.233
Totals;37;12;12;9;8;11
Texas;000;420;000;—;6;11;2
Seattle;072;000;03x;—;12;12;1
E—Mazara (2), Guzman (6), Haniger (8). LOB—Texas 7, Seattle 9. 2B—Choo (30), Andrus (20), Beltre (22), Mazara (25), Haniger (38), Cano (22), Cruz (18), Heredia (13), Maybin (14). HR—Chirinos (18), off LeBlanc. RBIs—Beltre 2 (64), Mazara (77), Chirinos 2 (65), Haniger (92), Cano 2 (49), Cruz (97), Heredia (19), Maybin 4 (28). SB—Andrus (5). SF—Beltre.
Runners left in scoring position—Texas 3 (Odor, Profar 2); Seattle 6 (Cruz 2, Healy, Heredia, Negron, Beckham). RISP—Texas 4 for 11; Seattle 6 for 18.
Runners moved up—Profar. GIDP—Cano.
DP—Texas 1 (Odor, Andrus, Guzman); Seattle 1 (Negron, Healy, Zunino).
Texas;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Perez, L, 2-7;1;2-3;1;5;2;5;2;55;6.22
Springs;2-3;4;4;2;0;1;32;3.38
Butler;2;2-3;2;0;0;1;4;49;5.62
Moore;2;2;0;0;1;3;34;6.84
Pelham;2-3;2;3;3;1;1;22;7.04
Curtis;1-3;1;0;0;0;0;10;5.28
Seattle;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
LeBlanc, W, 9-5;5;6;6;5;2;6;91;3.72
Pazos, H, 18;1;1;0;0;1;0;20;2.76
Festa, H, 1;1-3;2;0;0;0;1;12;2.16
Duke, H, 16;2-3;0;0;0;0;1;9;4.24
Colome, H, 29;1;1;0;0;1;0;16;3.09
Warren;1;1;0;0;0;1;17;3.14
Inherited runners-scored—Springs 3-3, Butler 1-0, Curtis 2-2, Duke 2-0. PB—Zunino (10).
T—3:47. A—23,598 (47,943).
Angels 8, Athletics 5
Oakland;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Martini lf;2;0;0;0;1;0;.302
b-Canha ph-lf;1;1;1;0;0;0;.249
c-Joyce ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.210
Chapman 3b;5;1;1;0;0;3;.280
Lowrie 2b;5;0;2;1;0;0;.268
Davis dh;4;0;0;0;1;3;.247
Olson 1b;2;1;0;0;2;1;.247
Piscotty rf;2;1;0;0;2;2;.267
Laureano cf;3;1;0;0;1;2;.289
Semien ss;3;0;1;2;1;1;.257
Lucroy c;3;0;0;0;1;0;.241
Totals;31;5;5;3;9;13
Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Calhoun rf;4;2;2;0;0;0;.207
Hermosillo cf;1;0;0;0;0;0;.204
Fernandez 1b;3;1;1;0;0;1;.263
a-Marte ph-1b;1;0;0;0;0;0;.209
Trout cf;3;2;2;2;1;0;.315
Blash rf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.111
Ohtani dh;3;1;3;2;0;0;.289
Upton lf;1;1;0;0;2;0;.259
1-Young Jr. pr-lf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.210
Simmons ss;3;0;0;1;1;1;.293
Arcia c;4;0;0;1;0;1;.210
Ward 3b;4;1;1;2;0;2;.172
Cowart 2b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.132
Totals;31;8;9;8;4;6
Oakland;000;000;050;—;5;5;0
Los Angeles;032;010;20x;—;8;9;2
a-grounded out for Fernandez in the 7th. b-singled for Martini in the 8th. c-struck out for Canha in the 9th.
1-ran for Upton in the 7th.
E—Ward (5), Blash (1). LOB—Oakland 8, Los Angeles 5. 2B—Semien (35), Calhoun 2 (18), Fernandez (8), Ohtani (21). HR—Ward (5), off Fiers; Trout (39), off Fiers. RBIs—Lowrie (97), Semien 2 (70), Trout 2 (79), Ohtani 2 (61), Simmons (75), Arcia (23), Ward 2 (13). SB—Ohtani (10), Upton (8). CS—Laureano (1). SF—Ohtani.
Runners left in scoring position—Oakland 5 (Chapman, Davis, Piscotty, Laureano, Lucroy); Los Angeles 2 (Simmons 2). RISP—Oakland 1 for 7; Los Angeles 4 for 12.
Runners moved up—Lowrie, Arcia, Marte. GIDP—Lucroy, Arcia.
DP—Oakland 1 (Brooks, Lucroy, Olson); Los Angeles 2 (Arcia, Cowart), (Simmons, Cowart, Fernandez).
Oakland;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Trivino;1;0;0;0;0;0;11;2.96
Fiers, L, 12-8;3;1-3;7;6;6;0;3;53;3.56
Dull;2-3;0;0;0;1;1;11;4.26
Bassitt;1;0;0;0;0;2;9;3.02
Kiekhefer;1-3;2;2;2;1;0;17;18.00
Brooks;2-3;0;0;0;2;0;13;0.00
Pagan;1;0;0;0;0;0;9;4.43
Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Barria;4;2-3;0;0;0;6;4;81;3.41
Cole, W, 4-2;2;1-3;1;0;0;1;5;44;2.75
Jerez;2-3;2;4;2;2;1;28;6.43
Tazawa;1-3;1;1;0;0;0;10;7.33
Robles, S, 2-3;1;1;0;0;0;3;11;3.70
Inherited runners-scored—Dull 2-1, Brooks 2-1, Cole 2-0, Tazawa 2-2. HBP—Fiers (Upton). WP—Tazawa.
T—3:17. A—35,041 (45,050).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.