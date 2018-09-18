(MONDAY'S LATE GAMES)

Cubs 5, Diamondbacks 1

Chicago;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Almora cf;5;2;2;0;0;0;.287

Bryant lf;3;1;2;2;1;1;.282

Rizzo 1b;4;1;1;1;0;1;.277

Baez 2b;4;1;1;2;0;1;.294

Zobrist rf;4;0;2;0;0;0;.314

Heyward rf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.275

Contreras c;4;0;0;0;0;1;.259

Bote 3b;4;0;1;0;0;3;.230

Hendricks p;3;0;0;0;0;1;.069

Wilson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Russell ss;4;0;0;0;0;2;.249

Totals;35;5;9;5;1;10

Arizona;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Pollock cf;4;1;1;1;0;1;.261

Escobar 3b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.267

Peralta lf;4;0;0;0;0;0;.296

Goldschmidt 1b;3;0;1;0;1;1;.299

Descalso 2b;3;0;0;0;0;1;.242

Souza Jr. rf;3;0;0;0;0;2;.223

Lopez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Ahmed ss;3;0;0;0;0;0;.245

Avila c;3;0;0;0;0;1;.160

Corbin p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.186

Bracho p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Delgado p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Jay rf;1;0;0;0;0;0;.270

Totals;30;1;3;1;1;8

Chicago;000;003;020;—;5;9;1

Arizona;000;000;001;—;1;3;0

E—Bote (2). LOB—Chicago 5, Arizona 3. 2B—Zobrist (27), Escobar (46). HR—Baez (32), off Corbin; Bryant (12), off Delgado; Pollock (18), off Hendricks. RBIs—Bryant 2 (49), Rizzo (93), Baez 2 (105), Pollock (60). CS—Goldschmidt (4). S—Hendricks.

Runners left in scoring position—Chicago 3 (Almora, Zobrist, Contreras); Arizona 1 (Descalso). RISP—Chicago 1 for 7; Arizona 0 for 2.

Runners moved up—Peralta.

DP—Arizona 1 (Descalso, Ahmed, Goldschmidt).

Chicago;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Hendricks, W, 12-11;8 2/3;3;1;1;1;8;109;3.58

Wilson;1/3;0;0;0;0;0;1;2.85

Arizona;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Corbin, L, 11-6;6;5;3;3;1;7;96;3.09

Bracho;1;0;0;0;0;1;12;3.04

Delgado;2/3;3;2;2;0;0;25;7.04

Lopez;1 1/3;1;0;0;0;2;18;6.75

Inherited runners-scored—Wilson 1-0, Lopez 1-0. WP—Delgado.

T—2:46. A—27,662 (48,519).

Dodgers 8, Rockies 2

Colorado;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Blackmon cf;3;0;1;0;0;0;.287

Tapia cf;1;0;0;0;0;0;.200

LeMahieu 2b;4;0;1;1;0;0;.280

Arenado 3b;4;0;2;1;0;0;.297

Howard p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Story ss;1;0;0;0;0;0;.288

a-Valaika ph-ss-1b;3;0;1;0;0;0;.150

Holliday lf;3;0;1;0;1;2;.357

1-Cuevas pr;0;0;0;0;0;0;.236

Desmond 1b-ss;4;0;0;0;0;1;.234

Gonzalez rf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.274

Butera c;2;1;0;0;1;0;.188

Gray p;1;0;0;0;0;1;.082

Musgrave p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

b-Murphy ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.226

Johnson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Shaw p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

c-Hampson ph;0;1;0;0;0;0;.261

McMahon 3b;0;0;0;0;0;0;.237

Totals;31;2;6;2;2;6

Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Pederson lf;4;3;3;3;0;0;.251

d-Kemp ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.284

Garcia p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Cingrani p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Turner 3b;3;1;2;0;1;0;.324

Dozier 2b;0;0;0;0;1;0;.218

Machado ss;4;1;1;1;0;1;.296

Wood p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.045

Axford p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

e-Farmer ph;0;0;0;0;0;0;.246

Toles lf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.222

Muncy 1b;3;2;1;3;2;1;.255

Puig rf;4;0;2;0;0;1;.273

Verdugo rf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.254

Bellinger cf;3;0;1;0;1;0;.261

Grandal c;4;0;0;0;0;2;.233

Hernandez 2b-3b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.236

Ryu p;2;1;0;0;1;1;.190

Taylor ss;1;0;0;0;0;0;.249

Totals;33;8;11;7;6;8

Colorado;000;000;020;—;2;6;0

Los Angeles;204;200;00x;—;8;11;0

a-singled for Story in the 4th. b-struck out for Musgrave in the 5th. c-hit by pitch for Shaw in the 8th. d-struck out for Pederson in the 8th. e-hit by pitch for Axford in the 8th.

1-ran for Holliday in the 9th.

LOB—Colorado 5, Los Angeles 8. 2B—Blackmon (27), Pederson (24). HR—Pederson (22), off Gray; Muncy (33), off Gray; Pederson (23), off Musgrave. RBIs—LeMahieu (58), Arenado (101), Pederson 3 (53), Machado (96), Muncy 3 (68).

Runners left in scoring position—Colorado 2 (LeMahieu, Gonzalez); Los Angeles 3 (Muncy 2, Grandal). RISP—Colorado 2 for 5; Los Angeles 3 for 7.

Runners moved up—Grandal, Bellinger. LIDP—Hernandez. GIDP—Desmond.

DP—Colorado 1 (Story, Desmond); Los Angeles 1 (Hernandez, Machado, Muncy).

Colorado;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Gray, L, 11-8;2;7;6;6;2;1;50;5.07

Musgrave;2;2;2;2;2;2;35;4.79

Johnson;2;1;0;0;0;3;27;0.00

Shaw;1;0;0;0;1;1;15;6.15

Howard;1;1;0;0;1;1;36;0.00

Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Ryu, W, 5-3;7;4;0;0;0;5;93;2.18

Wood;2/3;1;2;2;1;0;19;3.75

Axford;1/3;1;0;0;0;0;5;5.10

Garcia;2/3;0;0;0;1;1;11;5.40

Cingrani;1/3;0;0;0;0;0;6;4.76

Gray pitched to 5 batters in the 3rd.

Inherited runners-scored—Musgrave 1-0, Axford 2-1, Cingrani 1-0. HBP—Wood (Hampson), Howard (Farmer). WP—Gray.

T—3:07. A—45,970 (56,000).

Giants 4, Padres 2

San Francisco;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Blanco cf-lf;5;1;1;0;0;3;.226

Panik 2b;5;0;2;0;0;0;.256

Longoria 3b;4;1;1;2;0;1;.249

Crawford ss;4;1;2;1;0;0;.255

Hundley c;4;0;1;0;0;0;.242

Shaw lf;3;1;3;0;0;0;.207

1-Hernandez pr-cf;1;0;0;0;0;0;.239

Slater rf;4;0;0;0;0;2;.262

Garcia 1b;4;0;1;1;0;2;.348

Suarez p;3;0;0;0;0;3;.065

Melancon p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Watson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

d-Hanson ph;1;0;1;0;0;0;.260

Smith p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Totals;38;4;12;4;0;11

San Diego;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Myers 3b;3;1;1;0;1;0;.252

Reyes rf;3;0;1;0;1;1;.276

Renfroe lf;4;0;1;1;0;1;.253

Hosmer 1b;4;0;0;0;0;0;.249

Hedges c;4;1;1;1;0;0;.245

Galvis 2b-ss;4;0;1;0;0;0;.233

Margot cf;3;0;0;0;1;0;.248

Guerra ss;2;0;0;0;0;1;.111

b-Ellis ph;0;0;0;0;1;0;.289

2-Spangenberg pr-2b;0;0;0;0;0;0;.230

Mitchell p;1;0;0;0;0;0;.133

a-Pirela ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.250

Wieck p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Brewer p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

c-Mejia ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.233

Stock p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Totals;30;2;5;2;4;4

San Francisco;000;220;000;—;4;12;0

San Diego;010;000;010;—;2;5;0

a-grounded out for Mitchell in the 5th. b-walked for Guerra in the 8th. c-struck out for Brewer in the 8th. d-singled for Watson in the 9th.

1-ran for Shaw in the 6th. 2-ran for Ellis in the 8th.

LOB—San Francisco 7, San Diego 5. 2B—Shaw 2 (2), Galvis (26). HR—Crawford (13), off Mitchell; Longoria (16), off Mitchell; Hedges (14), off Suarez. RBIs—Longoria 2 (52), Crawford (52), Garcia (4), Renfroe (62), Hedges (37). SB—Blanco (6), Hernandez (7), Myers (10).

Runners left in scoring position—San Francisco 3 (Panik, Slater, Suarez); San Diego 4 (Hosmer 2, Margot, Mitchell). RISP—San Francisco 2 for 10; San Diego 1 for 5.

Runners moved up—Slater, Panik, Guerra. GIDP—Hundley, Reyes.

DP—San Francisco 1 (Panik, Crawford, Garcia); San Diego 1 (Guerra, Galvis, Hosmer).

San Francisco;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Suarez, W, 7-11;7 2/3;4;2;2;3;4;87;4.24

Melancon;0;1;0;0;1;0;11;2.67

Watson, H, 31;1/3;0;0;0;0;0;1;2.73

Smith, S, 13-16;1;0;0;0;0;0;14;1.80

San Diego;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Mitchell, L, 1-4;5;9;4;4;0;4;84;6.16

Wieck;2;1;0;0;0;4;28;0.00

Brewer;1;1;0;0;0;1;14;3.18

Stock;1;1;0;0;0;2;15;2.21

Melancon pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored—Melancon 1-1, Watson 2-0.

T—2:41. A—23,653 (42,445).

