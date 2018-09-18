(MONDAY'S LATE GAMES)
Cubs 5, Diamondbacks 1
Chicago;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Almora cf;5;2;2;0;0;0;.287
Bryant lf;3;1;2;2;1;1;.282
Rizzo 1b;4;1;1;1;0;1;.277
Baez 2b;4;1;1;2;0;1;.294
Zobrist rf;4;0;2;0;0;0;.314
Heyward rf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.275
Contreras c;4;0;0;0;0;1;.259
Bote 3b;4;0;1;0;0;3;.230
Hendricks p;3;0;0;0;0;1;.069
Wilson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Russell ss;4;0;0;0;0;2;.249
Totals;35;5;9;5;1;10
Arizona;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Pollock cf;4;1;1;1;0;1;.261
Escobar 3b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.267
Peralta lf;4;0;0;0;0;0;.296
Goldschmidt 1b;3;0;1;0;1;1;.299
Descalso 2b;3;0;0;0;0;1;.242
Souza Jr. rf;3;0;0;0;0;2;.223
Lopez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Ahmed ss;3;0;0;0;0;0;.245
Avila c;3;0;0;0;0;1;.160
Corbin p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.186
Bracho p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Delgado p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Jay rf;1;0;0;0;0;0;.270
Totals;30;1;3;1;1;8
Chicago;000;003;020;—;5;9;1
Arizona;000;000;001;—;1;3;0
E—Bote (2). LOB—Chicago 5, Arizona 3. 2B—Zobrist (27), Escobar (46). HR—Baez (32), off Corbin; Bryant (12), off Delgado; Pollock (18), off Hendricks. RBIs—Bryant 2 (49), Rizzo (93), Baez 2 (105), Pollock (60). CS—Goldschmidt (4). S—Hendricks.
Runners left in scoring position—Chicago 3 (Almora, Zobrist, Contreras); Arizona 1 (Descalso). RISP—Chicago 1 for 7; Arizona 0 for 2.
Runners moved up—Peralta.
DP—Arizona 1 (Descalso, Ahmed, Goldschmidt).
Chicago;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Hendricks, W, 12-11;8 2/3;3;1;1;1;8;109;3.58
Wilson;1/3;0;0;0;0;0;1;2.85
Arizona;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Corbin, L, 11-6;6;5;3;3;1;7;96;3.09
Bracho;1;0;0;0;0;1;12;3.04
Delgado;2/3;3;2;2;0;0;25;7.04
Lopez;1 1/3;1;0;0;0;2;18;6.75
Inherited runners-scored—Wilson 1-0, Lopez 1-0. WP—Delgado.
T—2:46. A—27,662 (48,519).
Dodgers 8, Rockies 2
Colorado;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Blackmon cf;3;0;1;0;0;0;.287
Tapia cf;1;0;0;0;0;0;.200
LeMahieu 2b;4;0;1;1;0;0;.280
Arenado 3b;4;0;2;1;0;0;.297
Howard p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Story ss;1;0;0;0;0;0;.288
a-Valaika ph-ss-1b;3;0;1;0;0;0;.150
Holliday lf;3;0;1;0;1;2;.357
1-Cuevas pr;0;0;0;0;0;0;.236
Desmond 1b-ss;4;0;0;0;0;1;.234
Gonzalez rf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.274
Butera c;2;1;0;0;1;0;.188
Gray p;1;0;0;0;0;1;.082
Musgrave p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
b-Murphy ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.226
Johnson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Shaw p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
c-Hampson ph;0;1;0;0;0;0;.261
McMahon 3b;0;0;0;0;0;0;.237
Totals;31;2;6;2;2;6
Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Pederson lf;4;3;3;3;0;0;.251
d-Kemp ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.284
Garcia p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Cingrani p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Turner 3b;3;1;2;0;1;0;.324
Dozier 2b;0;0;0;0;1;0;.218
Machado ss;4;1;1;1;0;1;.296
Wood p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.045
Axford p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
e-Farmer ph;0;0;0;0;0;0;.246
Toles lf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.222
Muncy 1b;3;2;1;3;2;1;.255
Puig rf;4;0;2;0;0;1;.273
Verdugo rf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.254
Bellinger cf;3;0;1;0;1;0;.261
Grandal c;4;0;0;0;0;2;.233
Hernandez 2b-3b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.236
Ryu p;2;1;0;0;1;1;.190
Taylor ss;1;0;0;0;0;0;.249
Totals;33;8;11;7;6;8
Colorado;000;000;020;—;2;6;0
Los Angeles;204;200;00x;—;8;11;0
a-singled for Story in the 4th. b-struck out for Musgrave in the 5th. c-hit by pitch for Shaw in the 8th. d-struck out for Pederson in the 8th. e-hit by pitch for Axford in the 8th.
1-ran for Holliday in the 9th.
LOB—Colorado 5, Los Angeles 8. 2B—Blackmon (27), Pederson (24). HR—Pederson (22), off Gray; Muncy (33), off Gray; Pederson (23), off Musgrave. RBIs—LeMahieu (58), Arenado (101), Pederson 3 (53), Machado (96), Muncy 3 (68).
Runners left in scoring position—Colorado 2 (LeMahieu, Gonzalez); Los Angeles 3 (Muncy 2, Grandal). RISP—Colorado 2 for 5; Los Angeles 3 for 7.
Runners moved up—Grandal, Bellinger. LIDP—Hernandez. GIDP—Desmond.
DP—Colorado 1 (Story, Desmond); Los Angeles 1 (Hernandez, Machado, Muncy).
Colorado;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Gray, L, 11-8;2;7;6;6;2;1;50;5.07
Musgrave;2;2;2;2;2;2;35;4.79
Johnson;2;1;0;0;0;3;27;0.00
Shaw;1;0;0;0;1;1;15;6.15
Howard;1;1;0;0;1;1;36;0.00
Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Ryu, W, 5-3;7;4;0;0;0;5;93;2.18
Wood;2/3;1;2;2;1;0;19;3.75
Axford;1/3;1;0;0;0;0;5;5.10
Garcia;2/3;0;0;0;1;1;11;5.40
Cingrani;1/3;0;0;0;0;0;6;4.76
Gray pitched to 5 batters in the 3rd.
Inherited runners-scored—Musgrave 1-0, Axford 2-1, Cingrani 1-0. HBP—Wood (Hampson), Howard (Farmer). WP—Gray.
T—3:07. A—45,970 (56,000).
Giants 4, Padres 2
San Francisco;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Blanco cf-lf;5;1;1;0;0;3;.226
Panik 2b;5;0;2;0;0;0;.256
Longoria 3b;4;1;1;2;0;1;.249
Crawford ss;4;1;2;1;0;0;.255
Hundley c;4;0;1;0;0;0;.242
Shaw lf;3;1;3;0;0;0;.207
1-Hernandez pr-cf;1;0;0;0;0;0;.239
Slater rf;4;0;0;0;0;2;.262
Garcia 1b;4;0;1;1;0;2;.348
Suarez p;3;0;0;0;0;3;.065
Melancon p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Watson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
d-Hanson ph;1;0;1;0;0;0;.260
Smith p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Totals;38;4;12;4;0;11
San Diego;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Myers 3b;3;1;1;0;1;0;.252
Reyes rf;3;0;1;0;1;1;.276
Renfroe lf;4;0;1;1;0;1;.253
Hosmer 1b;4;0;0;0;0;0;.249
Hedges c;4;1;1;1;0;0;.245
Galvis 2b-ss;4;0;1;0;0;0;.233
Margot cf;3;0;0;0;1;0;.248
Guerra ss;2;0;0;0;0;1;.111
b-Ellis ph;0;0;0;0;1;0;.289
2-Spangenberg pr-2b;0;0;0;0;0;0;.230
Mitchell p;1;0;0;0;0;0;.133
a-Pirela ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.250
Wieck p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Brewer p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
c-Mejia ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.233
Stock p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Totals;30;2;5;2;4;4
San Francisco;000;220;000;—;4;12;0
San Diego;010;000;010;—;2;5;0
a-grounded out for Mitchell in the 5th. b-walked for Guerra in the 8th. c-struck out for Brewer in the 8th. d-singled for Watson in the 9th.
1-ran for Shaw in the 6th. 2-ran for Ellis in the 8th.
LOB—San Francisco 7, San Diego 5. 2B—Shaw 2 (2), Galvis (26). HR—Crawford (13), off Mitchell; Longoria (16), off Mitchell; Hedges (14), off Suarez. RBIs—Longoria 2 (52), Crawford (52), Garcia (4), Renfroe (62), Hedges (37). SB—Blanco (6), Hernandez (7), Myers (10).
Runners left in scoring position—San Francisco 3 (Panik, Slater, Suarez); San Diego 4 (Hosmer 2, Margot, Mitchell). RISP—San Francisco 2 for 10; San Diego 1 for 5.
Runners moved up—Slater, Panik, Guerra. GIDP—Hundley, Reyes.
DP—San Francisco 1 (Panik, Crawford, Garcia); San Diego 1 (Guerra, Galvis, Hosmer).
San Francisco;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Suarez, W, 7-11;7 2/3;4;2;2;3;4;87;4.24
Melancon;0;1;0;0;1;0;11;2.67
Watson, H, 31;1/3;0;0;0;0;0;1;2.73
Smith, S, 13-16;1;0;0;0;0;0;14;1.80
San Diego;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Mitchell, L, 1-4;5;9;4;4;0;4;84;6.16
Wieck;2;1;0;0;0;4;28;0.00
Brewer;1;1;0;0;0;1;14;3.18
Stock;1;1;0;0;0;2;15;2.21
Melancon pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored—Melancon 1-1, Watson 2-0.
T—2:41. A—23,653 (42,445).
