(WEDNESDAY'S LATE GAMES)
Athletics 10, Angels 0
Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Simmons ss;3;0;0;0;0;0;.297
Young Jr. lf;1;0;0;0;0;0;.214
Trout cf;3;0;0;0;0;1;.317
Johnson 2b;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Upton lf;2;0;0;0;0;1;.262
Hermosillo cf;2;0;1;0;0;0;.196
Ohtani dh;3;0;1;0;0;0;.292
1-Arcia pr-dh;1;0;0;0;0;0;.220
Marte 1b;3;0;1;0;0;0;.220
Ward 3b;3;0;0;0;0;0;.173
Blash rf;3;0;0;0;0;1;.114
Cowart 2b-ss;3;0;0;0;0;0;.138
Hudson c;3;0;1;0;0;0;.143
Totals;31;0;4;0;0;3
Oakland;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Martini lf;5;1;1;0;0;1;.285
Chapman 3b;4;2;2;0;0;0;.281
Pinder 3b;1;0;0;0;0;1;.254
Lowrie 2b;3;1;1;2;0;0;.267
a-Barreto ph-2b;2;0;0;0;0;2;.235
Davis dh;2;2;1;0;1;0;.249
b-Joyce ph-dh;1;1;1;0;0;0;.202
Olson 1b;3;1;0;0;1;2;.245
Piscotty rf;3;2;2;5;0;1;.267
2-Fowler pr-rf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.226
Laureano cf;3;0;2;2;0;0;.281
Semien ss;3;0;0;0;1;1;.255
Lucroy c;2;0;0;1;0;0;.239
c-Taylor ph-c;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Totals;33;10;10;10;3;8
Los Angeles;000;000;000;—;0;4;1
Oakland;000;630;10x;—;10;10;0
a-struck out for Lowrie in the 7th. b-singled for Davis in the 7th. c-grounded out for Lucroy in the 7th.
1-ran for Ohtani in the 7th. 2-ran for Piscotty in the 7th.
E—Marte (4). LOB—Los Angeles 4, Oakland 5. 2B—Lowrie (37), Piscotty (40). HR—Piscotty (25), off Bridwell. RBIs—Lowrie 2 (93), Piscotty 5 (81), Laureano 2 (16), Lucroy (49). SB—Laureano (7). SF—Laureano, Lucroy.
Runners left in scoring position—Los Angeles 1 (Ward); Oakland 3 (Martini, Taylor 2). RISP—Los Angeles 0 for 1; Oakland 5 for 9.
Runners moved up—Marte.
Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Pena, L, 3-5;4;6;6;6;1;3;58;4.20
Bridwell;1;3;3;3;1;1;24;17.36
Despaigne;2;1;1;0;1;1;38;6.62
McGuire;1;0;0;0;0;3;14;6.17
Oakland;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Anderson, W, 4-5;6;2-3;3;0;0;0;3;82;3.96
Dull;1;0;0;0;0;0;7;4.56
Montas;1-3;0;0;0;0;0;4;3.88
Brooks;1;1;0;0;0;0;17;0.00
Inherited runners-scored—Dull 1-0. HBP—Despaigne (Piscotty).
T—2:23. A—16,425 (46,765).
Padres 8, Giants 4
San Francisco;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Panik 2b;5;0;0;0;0;0;.252
Pence rf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.211
Longoria 3b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.246
Hundley c;4;1;2;0;0;1;.246
Crawford ss;4;1;3;0;0;1;.259
Garcia 1b;4;1;1;1;0;1;.333
Shaw lf;3;0;1;0;1;1;.229
Hernandez cf;3;1;0;0;1;0;.238
Stratton p;1;0;1;3;0;0;.143
a-Avelino ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Johnson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Okert p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
b-Hanson ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.259
Blach p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.034
Black p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
e-Blanco ph;0;0;0;0;1;0;.225
Totals;34;4;8;4;3;6
San Diego;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Myers 3b;4;1;1;2;0;2;.251
Mejia c;4;0;1;0;0;1;.229
Renfroe lf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.249
Hosmer 1b;3;2;2;0;1;1;.251
Reyes rf;3;2;2;0;1;0;.284
Spangenberg 2b;4;1;2;1;0;1;.232
Galvis ss;4;2;2;4;0;0;.240
Margot cf;3;0;0;1;0;1;.246
Erlin p;1;0;0;0;0;1;.190
Stock p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
c-Pirela ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.249
Wingenter p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Stammen p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
d-Hedges ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.241
Maton p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Totals;32;8;10;8;2;10
San Francisco;030;000;010;—;4;8;0
San Diego;050;000;03x;—;8;10;1
a-grounded out for Stratton in the 4th. b-flied out for Okert in the 6th. c-struck out for Stock in the 6th. d-struck out for Stammen in the 8th. e-walked for Black in the 9th.
E—Galvis (9). LOB—San Francisco 6, San Diego 4. 2B—Stratton (1), Spangenberg (9). HR—Garcia (3), off Stammen; Myers (11), off Stratton; Galvis (12), off Black. RBIs—Garcia (5), Stratton 3 (5), Myers 2 (36), Spangenberg (25), Galvis 4 (65), Margot (46). SF—Margot. S—Erlin.
Runners left in scoring position—San Francisco 3 (Panik, Garcia, Hanson); San Diego 2 (Spangenberg, Galvis). RISP—San Francisco 1 for 7; San Diego 4 for 7.
Runners moved up—Shaw. GIDP—Panik, Hernandez.
DP—San Diego 2 (Galvis, Spangenberg, Hosmer), (Hosmer, Galvis).
San Francisco;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Stratton, L, 10-10;3;6;5;5;1;2;73;4.88
Johnson;1;2-3;2;0;0;0;4;31;5.36
Okert;1-3;0;0;0;0;0;3;0.00
Blach;2;1;1;1;0;2;29;4.28
Black;1;1;2;2;1;2;22;5.14
San Diego;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Erlin, W, 4-7;5;5;3;3;2;3;81;4.33
Stock, H, 3;1;2;0;0;0;0;12;2.15
Wingenter, H, 4;1;0;0;0;0;1;17;4.11
Stammen, H, 22;1;1;1;1;0;2;16;2.78
Maton;1;0;0;0;1;0;11;4.17
Blach pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored—Okert 2-0.
T—2:54. A—31,933 (42,445).
Dodgers 5, Rockies 2
Colorado;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Blackmon cf;4;0;1;0;0;2;.287
LeMahieu 2b;4;1;0;0;0;2;.275
Dahl rf;3;1;1;0;1;1;.276
Arenado 3b;4;0;1;0;0;3;.294
Parra lf;2;0;0;0;0;1;.280
g-Holliday ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.319
Cuevas lf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.236
Desmond ss-1b;4;0;1;2;0;0;.235
McMahon 1b;3;0;0;0;0;2;.232
Hampson ss;1;0;0;0;0;1;.269
Iannetta c;4;0;0;0;0;1;.215
Anderson p;2;0;0;0;0;2;.083
a-Tapia ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.190
Oberg p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Rusin p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.500
Oh p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
McGee p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Totals;33;2;4;2;1;16
Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Taylor lf-2b;4;0;0;0;0;3;.249
Turner 3b;3;0;0;0;1;0;.320
Machado ss;4;0;0;0;0;0;.296
Bellinger 1b-cf;4;0;0;0;0;0;.258
Kemp rf;2;1;1;1;0;0;.285
b-Pederson ph-lf;1;0;0;0;0;0;.250
Hernandez cf;2;1;1;0;0;0;.237
c-Muncy ph;0;1;0;0;1;0;.254
Maeda p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.094
Alexander p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Jansen p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Grandal c;2;1;1;0;1;1;.234
Dozier 2b;2;0;1;1;0;0;.218
d-Puig ph-rf;1;1;1;3;0;0;.275
Buehler p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.150
Baez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Ferguson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.200
e-Verdugo ph;0;0;0;0;0;0;.254
f-Freese ph-1b;1;0;0;0;0;0;.286
Totals;28;5;5;5;3;5
Colorado;200;000;000;—;2;4;0
Los Angeles;010;010;30x;—;5;5;2
a-struck out for Anderson in the 7th. b-popped out for Kemp in the 7th. c-walked for Hernandez in the 7th. d-homered for Dozier in the 7th. e-pinch hit for Ferguson in the 7th. f-flied out for Verdugo in the 7th. g-grounded out for Parra in the 8th.
E—Turner (7), Buehler (1). LOB—Colorado 6, Los Angeles 2. 2B—Grandal (20), Dozier (30). HR—Kemp (20), off Anderson; Puig (22), off Oberg. RBIs—Desmond 2 (81), Kemp (79), Dozier (69), Puig 3 (61). SB—Dozier (12).
Runners left in scoring position—Colorado 2 (Desmond, McMahon); Los Angeles 1 (Taylor). RISP—Colorado 1 for 7; Los Angeles 1 for 3.
GIDP—Machado.
DP—Colorado 1 (Anderson, LeMahieu, Desmond).
Colorado;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Anderson;6;3;2;2;2;4;91;4.76
Oberg, L, 7-1;1-3;2;3;3;1;0;16;2.65
Rusin;2-3;0;0;0;0;1;7;6.45
Oh;2-3;0;0;0;0;0;9;2.76
McGee;1-3;0;0;0;0;0;4;6.10
Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Buehler;6;3;2;0;1;12;101;2.74
Baez;1-3;0;0;0;0;0;4;3.16
Ferguson, W, 7-2;2-3;0;0;0;0;1;5;3.45
Maeda, H, 2;2-3;1;0;0;0;2;10;3.83
Alexander, H, 20;1-3;0;0;0;0;0;1;3.36
Jansen, S, 36-40;1;0;0;0;0;1;11;2.81
Inherited runners-scored—Alexander 1-0. HBP—Buehler (Parra).
T—3:05. A—50,141 (56,000).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.