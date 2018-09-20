(WEDNESDAY'S LATE GAMES)

Athletics 10, Angels 0

Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Simmons ss;3;0;0;0;0;0;.297

Young Jr. lf;1;0;0;0;0;0;.214

Trout cf;3;0;0;0;0;1;.317

Johnson 2b;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Upton lf;2;0;0;0;0;1;.262

Hermosillo cf;2;0;1;0;0;0;.196

Ohtani dh;3;0;1;0;0;0;.292

1-Arcia pr-dh;1;0;0;0;0;0;.220

Marte 1b;3;0;1;0;0;0;.220

Ward 3b;3;0;0;0;0;0;.173

Blash rf;3;0;0;0;0;1;.114

Cowart 2b-ss;3;0;0;0;0;0;.138

Hudson c;3;0;1;0;0;0;.143

Totals;31;0;4;0;0;3

Oakland;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Martini lf;5;1;1;0;0;1;.285

Chapman 3b;4;2;2;0;0;0;.281

Pinder 3b;1;0;0;0;0;1;.254

Lowrie 2b;3;1;1;2;0;0;.267

a-Barreto ph-2b;2;0;0;0;0;2;.235

Davis dh;2;2;1;0;1;0;.249

b-Joyce ph-dh;1;1;1;0;0;0;.202

Olson 1b;3;1;0;0;1;2;.245

Piscotty rf;3;2;2;5;0;1;.267

2-Fowler pr-rf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.226

Laureano cf;3;0;2;2;0;0;.281

Semien ss;3;0;0;0;1;1;.255

Lucroy c;2;0;0;1;0;0;.239

c-Taylor ph-c;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Totals;33;10;10;10;3;8

Los Angeles;000;000;000;—;0;4;1

Oakland;000;630;10x;—;10;10;0

a-struck out for Lowrie in the 7th. b-singled for Davis in the 7th. c-grounded out for Lucroy in the 7th.

1-ran for Ohtani in the 7th. 2-ran for Piscotty in the 7th.

E—Marte (4). LOB—Los Angeles 4, Oakland 5. 2B—Lowrie (37), Piscotty (40). HR—Piscotty (25), off Bridwell. RBIs—Lowrie 2 (93), Piscotty 5 (81), Laureano 2 (16), Lucroy (49). SB—Laureano (7). SF—Laureano, Lucroy.

Runners left in scoring position—Los Angeles 1 (Ward); Oakland 3 (Martini, Taylor 2). RISP—Los Angeles 0 for 1; Oakland 5 for 9.

Runners moved up—Marte.

Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Pena, L, 3-5;4;6;6;6;1;3;58;4.20

Bridwell;1;3;3;3;1;1;24;17.36

Despaigne;2;1;1;0;1;1;38;6.62

McGuire;1;0;0;0;0;3;14;6.17

Oakland;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Anderson, W, 4-5;6;2-3;3;0;0;0;3;82;3.96

Dull;1;0;0;0;0;0;7;4.56

Montas;1-3;0;0;0;0;0;4;3.88

Brooks;1;1;0;0;0;0;17;0.00

Inherited runners-scored—Dull 1-0. HBP—Despaigne (Piscotty).

T—2:23. A—16,425 (46,765).

Padres 8, Giants 4

San Francisco;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Panik 2b;5;0;0;0;0;0;.252

Pence rf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.211

Longoria 3b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.246

Hundley c;4;1;2;0;0;1;.246

Crawford ss;4;1;3;0;0;1;.259

Garcia 1b;4;1;1;1;0;1;.333

Shaw lf;3;0;1;0;1;1;.229

Hernandez cf;3;1;0;0;1;0;.238

Stratton p;1;0;1;3;0;0;.143

a-Avelino ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Johnson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Okert p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

b-Hanson ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.259

Blach p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.034

Black p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

e-Blanco ph;0;0;0;0;1;0;.225

Totals;34;4;8;4;3;6

San Diego;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Myers 3b;4;1;1;2;0;2;.251

Mejia c;4;0;1;0;0;1;.229

Renfroe lf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.249

Hosmer 1b;3;2;2;0;1;1;.251

Reyes rf;3;2;2;0;1;0;.284

Spangenberg 2b;4;1;2;1;0;1;.232

Galvis ss;4;2;2;4;0;0;.240

Margot cf;3;0;0;1;0;1;.246

Erlin p;1;0;0;0;0;1;.190

Stock p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

c-Pirela ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.249

Wingenter p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Stammen p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

d-Hedges ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.241

Maton p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Totals;32;8;10;8;2;10

San Francisco;030;000;010;—;4;8;0

San Diego;050;000;03x;—;8;10;1

a-grounded out for Stratton in the 4th. b-flied out for Okert in the 6th. c-struck out for Stock in the 6th. d-struck out for Stammen in the 8th. e-walked for Black in the 9th.

E—Galvis (9). LOB—San Francisco 6, San Diego 4. 2B—Stratton (1), Spangenberg (9). HR—Garcia (3), off Stammen; Myers (11), off Stratton; Galvis (12), off Black. RBIs—Garcia (5), Stratton 3 (5), Myers 2 (36), Spangenberg (25), Galvis 4 (65), Margot (46). SF—Margot. S—Erlin.

Runners left in scoring position—San Francisco 3 (Panik, Garcia, Hanson); San Diego 2 (Spangenberg, Galvis). RISP—San Francisco 1 for 7; San Diego 4 for 7.

Runners moved up—Shaw. GIDP—Panik, Hernandez.

DP—San Diego 2 (Galvis, Spangenberg, Hosmer), (Hosmer, Galvis).

San Francisco;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Stratton, L, 10-10;3;6;5;5;1;2;73;4.88

Johnson;1;2-3;2;0;0;0;4;31;5.36

Okert;1-3;0;0;0;0;0;3;0.00

Blach;2;1;1;1;0;2;29;4.28

Black;1;1;2;2;1;2;22;5.14

San Diego;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Erlin, W, 4-7;5;5;3;3;2;3;81;4.33

Stock, H, 3;1;2;0;0;0;0;12;2.15

Wingenter, H, 4;1;0;0;0;0;1;17;4.11

Stammen, H, 22;1;1;1;1;0;2;16;2.78

Maton;1;0;0;0;1;0;11;4.17

Blach pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored—Okert 2-0.

T—2:54. A—31,933 (42,445).

Dodgers 5, Rockies 2

Colorado;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Blackmon cf;4;0;1;0;0;2;.287

LeMahieu 2b;4;1;0;0;0;2;.275

Dahl rf;3;1;1;0;1;1;.276

Arenado 3b;4;0;1;0;0;3;.294

Parra lf;2;0;0;0;0;1;.280

g-Holliday ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.319

Cuevas lf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.236

Desmond ss-1b;4;0;1;2;0;0;.235

McMahon 1b;3;0;0;0;0;2;.232

Hampson ss;1;0;0;0;0;1;.269

Iannetta c;4;0;0;0;0;1;.215

Anderson p;2;0;0;0;0;2;.083

a-Tapia ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.190

Oberg p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Rusin p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.500

Oh p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

McGee p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Totals;33;2;4;2;1;16

Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Taylor lf-2b;4;0;0;0;0;3;.249

Turner 3b;3;0;0;0;1;0;.320

Machado ss;4;0;0;0;0;0;.296

Bellinger 1b-cf;4;0;0;0;0;0;.258

Kemp rf;2;1;1;1;0;0;.285

b-Pederson ph-lf;1;0;0;0;0;0;.250

Hernandez cf;2;1;1;0;0;0;.237

c-Muncy ph;0;1;0;0;1;0;.254

Maeda p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.094

Alexander p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Jansen p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Grandal c;2;1;1;0;1;1;.234

Dozier 2b;2;0;1;1;0;0;.218

d-Puig ph-rf;1;1;1;3;0;0;.275

Buehler p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.150

Baez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Ferguson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.200

e-Verdugo ph;0;0;0;0;0;0;.254

f-Freese ph-1b;1;0;0;0;0;0;.286

Totals;28;5;5;5;3;5

Colorado;200;000;000;—;2;4;0

Los Angeles;010;010;30x;—;5;5;2

a-struck out for Anderson in the 7th. b-popped out for Kemp in the 7th. c-walked for Hernandez in the 7th. d-homered for Dozier in the 7th. e-pinch hit for Ferguson in the 7th. f-flied out for Verdugo in the 7th. g-grounded out for Parra in the 8th.

E—Turner (7), Buehler (1). LOB—Colorado 6, Los Angeles 2. 2B—Grandal (20), Dozier (30). HR—Kemp (20), off Anderson; Puig (22), off Oberg. RBIs—Desmond 2 (81), Kemp (79), Dozier (69), Puig 3 (61). SB—Dozier (12).

Runners left in scoring position—Colorado 2 (Desmond, McMahon); Los Angeles 1 (Taylor). RISP—Colorado 1 for 7; Los Angeles 1 for 3.

GIDP—Machado.

DP—Colorado 1 (Anderson, LeMahieu, Desmond).

Colorado;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Anderson;6;3;2;2;2;4;91;4.76

Oberg, L, 7-1;1-3;2;3;3;1;0;16;2.65

Rusin;2-3;0;0;0;0;1;7;6.45

Oh;2-3;0;0;0;0;0;9;2.76

McGee;1-3;0;0;0;0;0;4;6.10

Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Buehler;6;3;2;0;1;12;101;2.74

Baez;1-3;0;0;0;0;0;4;3.16

Ferguson, W, 7-2;2-3;0;0;0;0;1;5;3.45

Maeda, H, 2;2-3;1;0;0;0;2;10;3.83

Alexander, H, 20;1-3;0;0;0;0;0;1;3.36

Jansen, S, 36-40;1;0;0;0;0;1;11;2.81

Inherited runners-scored—Alexander 1-0. HBP—Buehler (Parra).

T—3:05. A—50,141 (56,000).

