Brewers 5, Dodgers 2
Milwaukee;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Yelich rf;5;1;1;0;0;0;.319
Moustakas 3b;4;0;0;0;1;1;.246
Cain cf;5;0;1;0;0;1;.294
Shaw 2b;4;1;3;1;1;0;.251
Knebel p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Braun lf;3;1;1;0;1;1;.236
Thames 1b;4;1;1;3;0;1;.250
Pina c;4;1;2;0;0;0;.225
Arcia ss;4;0;0;0;0;3;.198
Peralta p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.000
Hader p;1;0;0;0;0;1;.500
Soria p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
d-Aguilar ph;1;0;1;1;0;0;.282
Jeffress p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Perez 2b;0;0;0;0;0;0;.253
Totals;37;5;10;5;3;9
Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Pederson lf;3;0;1;0;0;1;.265
c-Kemp ph-lf;2;0;0;0;0;2;.301
Machado 3b;3;2;1;1;2;2;.314
Muncy 1b;5;0;1;1;0;2;.259
Grandal c;3;0;1;0;2;0;.259
Bellinger cf;3;0;0;0;1;2;.238
Taylor ss;4;0;0;0;0;1;.257
Utley 2b;1;0;1;0;0;0;.240
a-Hernandez ph-2b;2;0;0;0;0;0;.216
Puig rf;3;0;0;0;1;2;.262
Maeda p;1;0;0;0;0;0;.074
Floro p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
b-Forsythe ph;0;0;0;0;1;0;.207
Alexander p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Baez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
e-Barnes ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.204
Hudson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Totals;31;2;5;2;7;13
Milwaukee;103;000;010;—;5;10;0
Los Angeles;001;000;001;—;2;5;0
a-popped out for Utley in the 6th. b-walked for Floro in the 6th. c-struck out for Pederson in the 6th. d-singled for Soria in the 8th. e-struck out for Baez in the 8th.
LOB—Milwaukee 8, Los Angeles 11. 2B—Yelich (22), Utley (10). 3B—Pina (2), Muncy (1). HR—Thames (14), off Maeda; Machado (26), off Knebel. RBIs—Shaw (61), Thames 3 (32), Aguilar (74), Machado (70), Muncy (48). S—Maeda.
Runners left in scoring position—Milwaukee 3 (Pina 3); Los Angeles 5 (Machado 2, Taylor 3). RISP—Milwaukee 4 for 10; Los Angeles 0 for 5.
Runners moved up—Thames.
Milwaukee;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Peralta;4;3;1;1;4;6;98;3.61
Hader, W, 4-0;2;0;0;0;2;3;39;1.34
Soria, H, 4;1;1;0;0;1;1;32;2.43
Jeffress;1;0;0;0;0;2;15;1.42
Knebel;1;1;1;1;0;1;16;4.11
Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Maeda, L, 7-6;4 2/3;7;4;4;3;4;102;3.48
Floro;1 1/3;0;0;0;0;2;12;2.80
Alexander;1;1;0;0;0;0;10;3.19
Baez;1;2;1;1;0;2;20;3.48
Hudson;1;0;0;0;0;1;12;4.10
Inherited runners-scored—Floro 2-0. HBP—Peralta (Utley).
T—3:44. A—44,933 (56,000).
Giants 5, Padres 3
San Francisco;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
McCutchen rf;5;0;3;0;0;0;.258
Posey c;6;0;2;1;0;1;.291
Longoria 3b;5;0;1;0;1;1;.247
Crawford ss;6;1;1;0;0;2;.283
Slater 1b;3;1;1;0;1;1;.304
d'Arnaud 2b;3;1;1;3;0;1;.282
Moronta p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Melancon p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
c-Panik ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.239
Black p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Watson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
d-Pence ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.219
Dyson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Smith p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Duggar cf;4;0;0;0;1;1;.258
Hernandez lf;5;1;1;1;0;0;.268
Holland p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.059
Tomlinson 2b;3;1;1;0;0;1;.228
Totals;44;5;11;5;3;9
San Diego;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Margot cf;5;0;0;1;0;1;.250
Myers lf;6;0;0;0;0;4;.280
Renfroe rf;5;1;1;1;1;2;.232
Hosmer 1b;4;1;2;0;1;0;.251
Villanueva 3b;5;0;2;1;0;1;.220
Pirela 2b;4;0;1;0;0;0;.258
Yates p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Strahm p;1;0;0;0;0;1;.000
Galvis ss;5;0;1;0;0;2;.239
Hedges c;5;1;2;0;0;2;.237
Lauer p;1;0;0;0;0;1;.091
a-Spangenberg ph;0;0;0;0;0;0;.227
Castillo p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
b-Jankowski ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.243
Stammen p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Asuaje 2b;2;0;0;0;0;1;.209
Totals;44;3;9;3;2;15
San Francisco;030;000;000;002;—;5;11;1
San Diego;000;110;010;000;—;3;9;1
a-out on sacrifice bunt for Lauer in the 5th. b-lined out for Castillo in the 7th. c-popped out for Melancon in the 9th. d-flied out for Watson in the 11th.
E—Hernandez (4), Yates (1). LOB—San Francisco 8, San Diego 9. 2B—Villanueva (12), Pirela (21), Hedges (7). HR—d'Arnaud (3), off Lauer; Hernandez (13), off Strahm; Renfroe (8), off Holland. RBIs—Posey (37), d'Arnaud 3 (7), Hernandez (32), Margot (28), Renfroe (27), Villanueva (44). SB—Slater (4), Duggar (2), Hosmer (5). SF—Margot. S—Spangenberg.
Runners left in scoring position—San Francisco 3 (Longoria, Slater, Holland); San Diego 7 (Renfroe, Villanueva, Galvis 3, Asuaje 2). RISP—San Francisco 1 for 9; San Diego 0 for 9.
Runners moved up—Hedges. GIDP—Posey.
DP—San Diego 1 (Pirela, Galvis, Hosmer).
San Francisco;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Holland;5;4;2;2;2;5;75;3.90
Moronta, H, 9;2;1;0;0;0;2;30;1.69
Melancon, BS, 4-5;1;2;1;1;0;2;23;3.66
Black;1 2/3;0;0;0;0;1;21;3.12
Watson;1/3;0;0;0;0;0;1;2.11
Dyson;2/3;2;0;0;0;1;15;2.92
Smith, W, 1-1;1 1/3;0;0;0;0;4;15;1.35
San Diego;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Lauer;5;7;3;3;2;3;101;5.30
Castillo;2;0;0;0;1;0;25;2.35
Stammen;1;0;0;0;0;1;9;2.58
Yates;2;1;0;0;0;2;21;1.52
Strahm, L, 2-3;2;3;2;2;0;3;42;2.50
Holland pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored—Moronta 1-0, Smith 2-0. HBP—Yates (McCutchen), Strahm (Slater).
T—4:01. A—31,725 (42,445).
Rangers 9, Diamondbacks 5
Texas;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Choo rf;5;2;2;4;0;2;.280
Leclerc p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Diekman p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Odor 2b;5;1;1;1;0;1;.268
Andrus ss;5;1;2;0;0;0;.277
Beltre 3b;4;1;1;0;1;1;.292
Profar 1b;3;1;1;1;2;0;.251
Guzman 1b;0;0;0;0;0;0;.238
Chirinos c;4;2;3;1;1;0;.222
Gallo lf;5;0;0;0;0;2;.187
DeShields cf;3;1;1;1;2;1;.207
Perez p;2;0;0;0;0;2;.000
a-Calhoun ph;1;0;1;1;0;0;.235
Moore p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Butler p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Gearrin p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
c-Tocci ph-rf;2;0;0;0;0;0;.153
Totals;39;9;12;9;6;9
Arizona;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Jay lf;4;2;2;0;1;1;.278
Escobar 3b;4;0;2;2;0;1;.279
Goldschmidt 1b;4;1;0;0;1;1;.277
Pollock cf;5;0;1;0;0;0;.291
Souza Jr. rf;4;1;1;3;0;2;.241
Ahmed ss;3;0;1;0;1;1;.240
Marte 2b;4;0;2;0;0;1;.249
Murphy c;4;0;0;0;0;2;.213
Ray p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.000
Hirano p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
De La Rosa p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
b-Owings ph;0;1;0;0;1;0;.199
Andriese p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
d-Descalso ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.262
Chafin p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Totals;35;5;9;5;4;11
Texas;000;032;211;—;9;12;1
Arizona;100;031;000;—;5;9;0
a-singled for Perez in the 6th. b-walked for De La Rosa in the 6th. c-grounded out for Gearrin in the 8th. d-struck out for Andriese in the 8th.
E—Beltre (9). LOB—Texas 9, Arizona 8. 2B—Andrus (11), Chirinos (14), Ahmed (22). 3B—Andrus (2), Jay (5), Marte (10). HR—Choo (19), off Ray; Odor (10), off Andriese; Choo (20), off Andriese; Souza Jr. (2), off Perez. RBIs—Choo 4 (51), Odor (31), Profar (52), Chirinos (45), DeShields (20), Calhoun (4), Escobar 2 (65), Souza Jr. 3 (15). SB—Chirinos (2). SF—Escobar.
Runners left in scoring position—Texas 6 (Choo 2, Beltre, DeShields 3); Arizona 4 (Jay, Goldschmidt, Ahmed, Ray). RISP—Texas 6 for 16; Arizona 2 for 11.
Runners moved up—Gallo.
Texas;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Perez;5;6;4;1;2;5;81;6.50
Moore;2/3;1;1;1;2;1;20;7.75
Butler, W, 2-1;1/3;0;0;0;0;0;1;3.79
Gearrin, H, 4;1;1;0;0;0;0;13;4.05
Leclerc, H, 15;1;1;0;0;0;3;15;2.27
Diekman;1;0;0;0;0;2;13;3.69
Arizona;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Ray;5 1/3;2;4;4;4;6;98;5.05
Hirano;0;1;1;1;1;0;16;2.33
De La Rosa;2/3;1;0;0;1;1;15;4.63
Andriese, L, 3-5;2;6;3;3;0;1;33;4.38
Chafin;1;2;1;1;0;1;17;1.67
Hirano pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored—Butler 2-0, Hirano 1-1, De La Rosa 2-1.
T—3:33. A—20,639 (48,519).
Athletics 10, Blue Jays 1
Toronto;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Granderson rf;3;0;1;0;1;1;.234
b-Smith Jr. ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.255
Martin 3b;3;0;1;0;1;1;.184
Grichuk cf;3;0;0;0;1;1;.215
Morales 1b;3;0;0;0;1;1;.254
Solarte dh;4;0;1;0;0;1;.233
Hernandez lf;4;0;1;0;0;3;.243
Diaz ss;4;1;1;1;0;0;.254
Drury 2b;4;0;0;0;0;0;.175
Maile c;4;0;0;0;0;2;.240
Totals;33;1;5;1;4;10
Oakland;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Martini lf;4;1;2;1;0;0;.325
a-Barreto ph-2b;1;0;0;0;0;1;.211
Chapman 3b;3;1;0;0;2;1;.270
Lowrie 2b;4;0;1;2;1;1;.274
1-Fowler pr-cf;0;1;0;0;0;0;.231
Davis dh;2;0;1;2;2;0;.251
Olson 1b;5;0;1;0;0;0;.232
Piscotty rf;4;2;2;1;1;0;.261
Canha cf-lf;5;2;2;1;0;0;.261
Semien ss;4;2;2;0;0;0;.254
Lucroy c;2;1;1;3;1;0;.243
Totals;34;10;12;10;7;3
Toronto;000;000;001;—;1;5;1
Oakland;011;200;06x;—;10;12;1
a-struck out for Martini in the 8th. b-popped out for Granderson in the 9th.
1-ran for Lowrie in the 8th.
E—Hernandez (6), Chapman (12). LOB—Toronto 9, Oakland 9. 2B—Granderson (16), Martin (6), Martini (5), Lowrie (27), Olson (18), Semien (25), Lucroy (16). HR—Diaz (11), off Buchter; Canha (14), off Estrada; Piscotty (15), off Garcia. RBIs—Diaz (29), Martini (7), Lowrie 2 (68), Davis 2 (82), Piscotty (51), Canha (41), Lucroy 3 (36). SF—Davis, Lucroy.
Runners left in scoring position—Toronto 5 (Grichuk, Solarte 3, Hernandez); Oakland 3 (Chapman 2, Olson). RISP—Toronto 0 for 8; Oakland 3 for 10.
Runners moved up—Morales, Lowrie. GIDP—Canha.
DP—Toronto 1 (Martin, Morales).
Toronto;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Estrada, L, 4-8;4;5;4;4;3;0;69;4.90
Loup;1;0;0;0;1;1;15;4.54
Petricka;1;1;0;0;1;1;23;4.44
Garcia;1 1/3;6;6;5;2;1;42;6.42
Biagini;2/3;0;0;0;0;0;5;6.32
Oakland;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Jackson, W, 2-2;5 2/3;3;0;0;3;5;101;3.32
Dull;1/3;0;0;0;0;0;3;5.89
Trivino;1;0;0;0;0;2;12;1.25
Familia;1;1;0;0;1;2;17;2.51
Buchter;1;1;1;1;0;1;12;3.18
Inherited runners-scored—Biagini 3-0, Dull 1-0. WP—Jackson.
T—2:59. A—11,449 (46,765).
Mariners 2, Astros 0
Houston;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Springer rf-cf;3;0;0;0;1;2;.249
Bregman ss;4;0;1;0;0;1;.278
Gurriel 2b-3b;4;0;1;0;0;0;.289
Gattis dh;4;0;1;0;0;1;.239
White 1b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.256
Gonzalez lf-2b;3;0;0;0;0;2;.228
Davis 3b;2;0;0;0;0;2;.185
a-Reddick ph-rf;1;0;0;0;0;0;.246
Stassi c;3;0;1;0;0;0;.245
Kemp cf-lf;3;0;0;0;0;1;.290
Totals;31;0;4;0;1;10
Seattle;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Gordon 2b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.291
Segura ss;4;1;1;0;0;1;.316
Span lf;4;1;1;0;0;0;.267
Cruz dh;3;0;1;2;0;1;.268
Haniger cf-rf;3;0;0;0;0;1;.260
Gamel rf;2;0;0;0;1;1;.286
Heredia cf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.229
Healy 1b;3;0;1;0;0;0;.241
Zunino c;3;0;0;0;0;1;.196
Romine 3b;2;0;0;0;1;2;.207
Totals;28;2;4;2;2;8
Houston;000;000;000;—;0;4;0
Seattle;000;002;00x;—;2;4;0
a-flied out for Davis in the 8th.
LOB—Houston 5, Seattle 5. 2B—Cruz (11). RBIs—Cruz 2 (63). SB—Haniger (7).
Runners left in scoring position—Houston 2 (Bregman, White); Seattle 3 (Gordon, Haniger, Zunino). RISP—Houston 0 for 3; Seattle 1 for 5.
Houston;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Cole, L, 10-3;6 2/3;4;2;2;2;8;101;2.55
Pressly;1 1/3;0;0;0;0;0;14;3.42
Seattle;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Paxton, W, 9-4;7;3;0;0;0;8;82;3.49
Colome, H, 18;1;1;0;0;1;2;27;3.52
Diaz, S, 40-43;1;0;0;0;0;0;7;2.04
Inherited runners-scored—Pressly 2-0. HBP—Cole (Cruz).
T—2:19. A—35,198 (47,943).
