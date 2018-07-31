Brewers 5, Dodgers 2

Milwaukee;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Yelich rf;5;1;1;0;0;0;.319

Moustakas 3b;4;0;0;0;1;1;.246

Cain cf;5;0;1;0;0;1;.294

Shaw 2b;4;1;3;1;1;0;.251

Knebel p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Braun lf;3;1;1;0;1;1;.236

Thames 1b;4;1;1;3;0;1;.250

Pina c;4;1;2;0;0;0;.225

Arcia ss;4;0;0;0;0;3;.198

Peralta p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.000

Hader p;1;0;0;0;0;1;.500

Soria p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

d-Aguilar ph;1;0;1;1;0;0;.282

Jeffress p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Perez 2b;0;0;0;0;0;0;.253

Totals;37;5;10;5;3;9

Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Pederson lf;3;0;1;0;0;1;.265

c-Kemp ph-lf;2;0;0;0;0;2;.301

Machado 3b;3;2;1;1;2;2;.314

Muncy 1b;5;0;1;1;0;2;.259

Grandal c;3;0;1;0;2;0;.259

Bellinger cf;3;0;0;0;1;2;.238

Taylor ss;4;0;0;0;0;1;.257

Utley 2b;1;0;1;0;0;0;.240

a-Hernandez ph-2b;2;0;0;0;0;0;.216

Puig rf;3;0;0;0;1;2;.262

Maeda p;1;0;0;0;0;0;.074

Floro p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

b-Forsythe ph;0;0;0;0;1;0;.207

Alexander p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Baez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

e-Barnes ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.204

Hudson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Totals;31;2;5;2;7;13

Milwaukee;103;000;010;—;5;10;0

Los Angeles;001;000;001;—;2;5;0

a-popped out for Utley in the 6th. b-walked for Floro in the 6th. c-struck out for Pederson in the 6th. d-singled for Soria in the 8th. e-struck out for Baez in the 8th.

LOB—Milwaukee 8, Los Angeles 11. 2B—Yelich (22), Utley (10). 3B—Pina (2), Muncy (1). HR—Thames (14), off Maeda; Machado (26), off Knebel. RBIs—Shaw (61), Thames 3 (32), Aguilar (74), Machado (70), Muncy (48). S—Maeda.

Runners left in scoring position—Milwaukee 3 (Pina 3); Los Angeles 5 (Machado 2, Taylor 3). RISP—Milwaukee 4 for 10; Los Angeles 0 for 5.

Runners moved up—Thames.

Milwaukee;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Peralta;4;3;1;1;4;6;98;3.61

Hader, W, 4-0;2;0;0;0;2;3;39;1.34

Soria, H, 4;1;1;0;0;1;1;32;2.43

Jeffress;1;0;0;0;0;2;15;1.42

Knebel;1;1;1;1;0;1;16;4.11

Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Maeda, L, 7-6;4 2/3;7;4;4;3;4;102;3.48

Floro;1 1/3;0;0;0;0;2;12;2.80

Alexander;1;1;0;0;0;0;10;3.19

Baez;1;2;1;1;0;2;20;3.48

Hudson;1;0;0;0;0;1;12;4.10

Inherited runners-scored—Floro 2-0. HBP—Peralta (Utley).

T—3:44. A—44,933 (56,000).

Giants 5, Padres 3

San Francisco;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

McCutchen rf;5;0;3;0;0;0;.258

Posey c;6;0;2;1;0;1;.291

Longoria 3b;5;0;1;0;1;1;.247

Crawford ss;6;1;1;0;0;2;.283

Slater 1b;3;1;1;0;1;1;.304

d'Arnaud 2b;3;1;1;3;0;1;.282

Moronta p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Melancon p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

c-Panik ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.239

Black p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Watson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

d-Pence ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.219

Dyson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Smith p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Duggar cf;4;0;0;0;1;1;.258

Hernandez lf;5;1;1;1;0;0;.268

Holland p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.059

Tomlinson 2b;3;1;1;0;0;1;.228

Totals;44;5;11;5;3;9

San Diego;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Margot cf;5;0;0;1;0;1;.250

Myers lf;6;0;0;0;0;4;.280

Renfroe rf;5;1;1;1;1;2;.232

Hosmer 1b;4;1;2;0;1;0;.251

Villanueva 3b;5;0;2;1;0;1;.220

Pirela 2b;4;0;1;0;0;0;.258

Yates p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Strahm p;1;0;0;0;0;1;.000

Galvis ss;5;0;1;0;0;2;.239

Hedges c;5;1;2;0;0;2;.237

Lauer p;1;0;0;0;0;1;.091

a-Spangenberg ph;0;0;0;0;0;0;.227

Castillo p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

b-Jankowski ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.243

Stammen p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Asuaje 2b;2;0;0;0;0;1;.209

Totals;44;3;9;3;2;15

San Francisco;030;000;000;002;—;5;11;1

San Diego;000;110;010;000;—;3;9;1

a-out on sacrifice bunt for Lauer in the 5th. b-lined out for Castillo in the 7th. c-popped out for Melancon in the 9th. d-flied out for Watson in the 11th.

E—Hernandez (4), Yates (1). LOB—San Francisco 8, San Diego 9. 2B—Villanueva (12), Pirela (21), Hedges (7). HR—d'Arnaud (3), off Lauer; Hernandez (13), off Strahm; Renfroe (8), off Holland. RBIs—Posey (37), d'Arnaud 3 (7), Hernandez (32), Margot (28), Renfroe (27), Villanueva (44). SB—Slater (4), Duggar (2), Hosmer (5). SF—Margot. S—Spangenberg.

Runners left in scoring position—San Francisco 3 (Longoria, Slater, Holland); San Diego 7 (Renfroe, Villanueva, Galvis 3, Asuaje 2). RISP—San Francisco 1 for 9; San Diego 0 for 9.

Runners moved up—Hedges. GIDP—Posey.

DP—San Diego 1 (Pirela, Galvis, Hosmer).

San Francisco;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Holland;5;4;2;2;2;5;75;3.90

Moronta, H, 9;2;1;0;0;0;2;30;1.69

Melancon, BS, 4-5;1;2;1;1;0;2;23;3.66

Black;1 2/3;0;0;0;0;1;21;3.12

Watson;1/3;0;0;0;0;0;1;2.11

Dyson;2/3;2;0;0;0;1;15;2.92

Smith, W, 1-1;1 1/3;0;0;0;0;4;15;1.35

San Diego;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Lauer;5;7;3;3;2;3;101;5.30

Castillo;2;0;0;0;1;0;25;2.35

Stammen;1;0;0;0;0;1;9;2.58

Yates;2;1;0;0;0;2;21;1.52

Strahm, L, 2-3;2;3;2;2;0;3;42;2.50

Holland pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored—Moronta 1-0, Smith 2-0. HBP—Yates (McCutchen), Strahm (Slater).

T—4:01. A—31,725 (42,445).

Rangers 9, Diamondbacks 5

Texas;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Choo rf;5;2;2;4;0;2;.280

Leclerc p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Diekman p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Odor 2b;5;1;1;1;0;1;.268

Andrus ss;5;1;2;0;0;0;.277

Beltre 3b;4;1;1;0;1;1;.292

Profar 1b;3;1;1;1;2;0;.251

Guzman 1b;0;0;0;0;0;0;.238

Chirinos c;4;2;3;1;1;0;.222

Gallo lf;5;0;0;0;0;2;.187

DeShields cf;3;1;1;1;2;1;.207

Perez p;2;0;0;0;0;2;.000

a-Calhoun ph;1;0;1;1;0;0;.235

Moore p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Butler p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Gearrin p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

c-Tocci ph-rf;2;0;0;0;0;0;.153

Totals;39;9;12;9;6;9

Arizona;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Jay lf;4;2;2;0;1;1;.278

Escobar 3b;4;0;2;2;0;1;.279

Goldschmidt 1b;4;1;0;0;1;1;.277

Pollock cf;5;0;1;0;0;0;.291

Souza Jr. rf;4;1;1;3;0;2;.241

Ahmed ss;3;0;1;0;1;1;.240

Marte 2b;4;0;2;0;0;1;.249

Murphy c;4;0;0;0;0;2;.213

Ray p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.000

Hirano p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

De La Rosa p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

b-Owings ph;0;1;0;0;1;0;.199

Andriese p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

d-Descalso ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.262

Chafin p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Totals;35;5;9;5;4;11

Texas;000;032;211;—;9;12;1

Arizona;100;031;000;—;5;9;0

a-singled for Perez in the 6th. b-walked for De La Rosa in the 6th. c-grounded out for Gearrin in the 8th. d-struck out for Andriese in the 8th.

E—Beltre (9). LOB—Texas 9, Arizona 8. 2B—Andrus (11), Chirinos (14), Ahmed (22). 3B—Andrus (2), Jay (5), Marte (10). HR—Choo (19), off Ray; Odor (10), off Andriese; Choo (20), off Andriese; Souza Jr. (2), off Perez. RBIs—Choo 4 (51), Odor (31), Profar (52), Chirinos (45), DeShields (20), Calhoun (4), Escobar 2 (65), Souza Jr. 3 (15). SB—Chirinos (2). SF—Escobar.

Runners left in scoring position—Texas 6 (Choo 2, Beltre, DeShields 3); Arizona 4 (Jay, Goldschmidt, Ahmed, Ray). RISP—Texas 6 for 16; Arizona 2 for 11.

Runners moved up—Gallo.

Texas;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Perez;5;6;4;1;2;5;81;6.50

Moore;2/3;1;1;1;2;1;20;7.75

Butler, W, 2-1;1/3;0;0;0;0;0;1;3.79

Gearrin, H, 4;1;1;0;0;0;0;13;4.05

Leclerc, H, 15;1;1;0;0;0;3;15;2.27

Diekman;1;0;0;0;0;2;13;3.69

Arizona;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Ray;5 1/3;2;4;4;4;6;98;5.05

Hirano;0;1;1;1;1;0;16;2.33

De La Rosa;2/3;1;0;0;1;1;15;4.63

Andriese, L, 3-5;2;6;3;3;0;1;33;4.38

Chafin;1;2;1;1;0;1;17;1.67

Hirano pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored—Butler 2-0, Hirano 1-1, De La Rosa 2-1.

T—3:33. A—20,639 (48,519).

Athletics 10, Blue Jays 1

Toronto;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Granderson rf;3;0;1;0;1;1;.234

b-Smith Jr. ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.255

Martin 3b;3;0;1;0;1;1;.184

Grichuk cf;3;0;0;0;1;1;.215

Morales 1b;3;0;0;0;1;1;.254

Solarte dh;4;0;1;0;0;1;.233

Hernandez lf;4;0;1;0;0;3;.243

Diaz ss;4;1;1;1;0;0;.254

Drury 2b;4;0;0;0;0;0;.175

Maile c;4;0;0;0;0;2;.240

Totals;33;1;5;1;4;10

Oakland;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Martini lf;4;1;2;1;0;0;.325

a-Barreto ph-2b;1;0;0;0;0;1;.211

Chapman 3b;3;1;0;0;2;1;.270

Lowrie 2b;4;0;1;2;1;1;.274

1-Fowler pr-cf;0;1;0;0;0;0;.231

Davis dh;2;0;1;2;2;0;.251

Olson 1b;5;0;1;0;0;0;.232

Piscotty rf;4;2;2;1;1;0;.261

Canha cf-lf;5;2;2;1;0;0;.261

Semien ss;4;2;2;0;0;0;.254

Lucroy c;2;1;1;3;1;0;.243

Totals;34;10;12;10;7;3

Toronto;000;000;001;—;1;5;1

Oakland;011;200;06x;—;10;12;1

a-struck out for Martini in the 8th. b-popped out for Granderson in the 9th.

1-ran for Lowrie in the 8th.

E—Hernandez (6), Chapman (12). LOB—Toronto 9, Oakland 9. 2B—Granderson (16), Martin (6), Martini (5), Lowrie (27), Olson (18), Semien (25), Lucroy (16). HR—Diaz (11), off Buchter; Canha (14), off Estrada; Piscotty (15), off Garcia. RBIs—Diaz (29), Martini (7), Lowrie 2 (68), Davis 2 (82), Piscotty (51), Canha (41), Lucroy 3 (36). SF—Davis, Lucroy.

Runners left in scoring position—Toronto 5 (Grichuk, Solarte 3, Hernandez); Oakland 3 (Chapman 2, Olson). RISP—Toronto 0 for 8; Oakland 3 for 10.

Runners moved up—Morales, Lowrie. GIDP—Canha.

DP—Toronto 1 (Martin, Morales).

Toronto;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Estrada, L, 4-8;4;5;4;4;3;0;69;4.90

Loup;1;0;0;0;1;1;15;4.54

Petricka;1;1;0;0;1;1;23;4.44

Garcia;1 1/3;6;6;5;2;1;42;6.42

Biagini;2/3;0;0;0;0;0;5;6.32

Oakland;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Jackson, W, 2-2;5 2/3;3;0;0;3;5;101;3.32

Dull;1/3;0;0;0;0;0;3;5.89

Trivino;1;0;0;0;0;2;12;1.25

Familia;1;1;0;0;1;2;17;2.51

Buchter;1;1;1;1;0;1;12;3.18

Inherited runners-scored—Biagini 3-0, Dull 1-0. WP—Jackson.

T—2:59. A—11,449 (46,765).

Mariners 2, Astros 0

Houston;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Springer rf-cf;3;0;0;0;1;2;.249

Bregman ss;4;0;1;0;0;1;.278

Gurriel 2b-3b;4;0;1;0;0;0;.289

Gattis dh;4;0;1;0;0;1;.239

White 1b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.256

Gonzalez lf-2b;3;0;0;0;0;2;.228

Davis 3b;2;0;0;0;0;2;.185

a-Reddick ph-rf;1;0;0;0;0;0;.246

Stassi c;3;0;1;0;0;0;.245

Kemp cf-lf;3;0;0;0;0;1;.290

Totals;31;0;4;0;1;10

Seattle;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Gordon 2b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.291

Segura ss;4;1;1;0;0;1;.316

Span lf;4;1;1;0;0;0;.267

Cruz dh;3;0;1;2;0;1;.268

Haniger cf-rf;3;0;0;0;0;1;.260

Gamel rf;2;0;0;0;1;1;.286

Heredia cf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.229

Healy 1b;3;0;1;0;0;0;.241

Zunino c;3;0;0;0;0;1;.196

Romine 3b;2;0;0;0;1;2;.207

Totals;28;2;4;2;2;8

Houston;000;000;000;—;0;4;0

Seattle;000;002;00x;—;2;4;0

a-flied out for Davis in the 8th.

LOB—Houston 5, Seattle 5. 2B—Cruz (11). RBIs—Cruz 2 (63). SB—Haniger (7).

Runners left in scoring position—Houston 2 (Bregman, White); Seattle 3 (Gordon, Haniger, Zunino). RISP—Houston 0 for 3; Seattle 1 for 5.

Houston;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Cole, L, 10-3;6 2/3;4;2;2;2;8;101;2.55

Pressly;1 1/3;0;0;0;0;0;14;3.42

Seattle;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Paxton, W, 9-4;7;3;0;0;0;8;82;3.49

Colome, H, 18;1;1;0;0;1;2;27;3.52

Diaz, S, 40-43;1;0;0;0;0;0;7;2.04

Inherited runners-scored—Pressly 2-0. HBP—Cole (Cruz).

T—2:19. A—35,198 (47,943).

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments