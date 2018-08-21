(MONDAY'S LATE GAMES)
Cardinals 5, Dodgers 3
St. Louis;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Carpenter 1b;5;2;3;1;0;1;.273
Martinez rf;5;2;2;2;0;0;.309
Norris p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
DeJong ss;4;0;0;0;1;3;.236
Ozuna lf;4;0;2;0;1;1;.273
Wisdom 3b;3;0;0;1;1;0;.333
Hicks p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Cecil p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
f-O'Neill ph-rf;1;0;0;0;0;1;.284
Bader cf;4;0;1;0;0;3;.281
Wong 2b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.240
Pena c;3;0;0;0;1;1;.200
Gomber p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.111
a-Garcia ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.227
Hudson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Gyorko 3b;1;1;1;1;0;0;.254
Totals;37;5;10;5;4;13
Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Dozier 2b;4;1;1;0;1;1;.230
Turner 3b;4;1;2;0;1;1;.308
Machado ss;3;0;1;1;1;0;.303
Bellinger 1b-cf;3;1;0;1;1;1;.261
Jansen p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Kemp rf-lf;3;0;1;0;2;1;.284
Hernandez cf;2;0;0;0;1;0;.222
d-Muncy ph-1b;2;0;1;1;0;1;.257
Taylor lf-cf;4;0;0;0;1;2;.245
Barnes c;1;0;0;0;1;1;.200
b-Grandal ph-c;3;0;0;0;0;3;.243
Wood p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.049
Chargois p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Baez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
c-Pederson ph;0;0;0;0;1;0;.244
Maeda p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.094
e-Puig ph-rf;1;0;1;0;0;0;.269
Totals;32;3;7;3;10;12
St. Louis;100;020;002;—;5;10;0
Los Angeles;000;020;100;—;3;7;1
a-struck out for Gomber in the 6th. b-struck out for Barnes in the 6th. c-walked for Baez in the 6th. d-singled for Hernandez in the 7th. e-singled for Maeda in the 8th. f-struck out for Cecil in the 9th.
E—Kemp (2). LOB—St. Louis 9, Los Angeles 14. 2B—Carpenter (34), Turner (15). HR—Martinez (15), off Wood; Gyorko (11), off Jansen; Carpenter (34), off Jansen. RBIs—Carpenter (69), Martinez 2 (71), Wisdom (3), Gyorko (41), Machado (76), Bellinger (60), Muncy (56). SB—Muncy (3). SF—Bellinger.
Runners left in scoring position—St. Louis 5 (DeJong, Pena 2, Gomber 2); Los Angeles 7 (Bellinger 2, Hernandez, Wood, Grandal 3). RISP—St. Louis 1 for 7; Los Angeles 2 for 13.
Runners moved up—Martinez, Wong. LIDP—Kemp.
DP—St. Louis 1 (Wong, Carpenter).
St. Louis;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Gomber;5;5;2;2;4;4;83;2.98
Hudson, H, 6;1 2/3;0;1;1;3;2;37;1.38
Hicks, BS, 5-9;1;2;0;0;1;3;33;3.13
Cecil, W, 1-1;1/3;0;0;0;1;0;4;5.26
Norris, S, 25-29;1;0;0;0;1;3;29;3.02
Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Wood;4;7;3;3;2;4;71;3.60
Chargois;0;0;0;0;1;0;6;3.45
Baez;2;0;0;0;1;3;33;3.61
Maeda;2;0;0;0;0;4;29;3.78
Jansen, L, 0-4;1;3;2;2;0;2;24;2.44
Wood pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.
Chargois pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.
Inherited runners-scored—Hicks 2-1, Cecil 1-0, Chargois 2-0, Baez 3-1. HBP—Gomber (Machado). WP—Hicks.
T—4:10. A—42,402 (56,000).
Mariners 7, Astros 4
Houston;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Bregman 3b;4;1;1;0;0;0;.280
Gonzalez lf;4;2;3;3;0;1;.245
Gurriel 2b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.280
Correa ss;4;0;0;0;0;2;.249
White 1b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.281
Reddick rf;3;0;0;0;1;1;.240
Gattis dh;4;0;0;0;0;1;.233
Maldonado c;3;0;0;0;0;1;.220
Kemp cf;2;1;0;0;1;1;.277
Totals;32;4;5;3;2;9
Seattle;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Haniger cf-rf;4;2;2;1;1;1;.278
Cano 1b;5;2;3;3;0;2;.296
Segura ss;5;0;2;1;0;1;.315
Cruz dh;5;0;1;0;0;2;.263
Span lf;3;0;1;1;1;1;.277
Seager 3b;3;0;0;0;1;1;.225
Gamel rf;4;2;2;0;0;1;.294
Maybin cf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.246
Zunino c;4;0;1;1;0;1;.193
Gordon 2b;4;1;2;0;0;0;.273
Totals;37;7;14;7;3;10
Houston;103;000;000;—;4;5;1
Seattle;200;101;03x;—;7;14;0
E—Correa (4). LOB—Houston 3, Seattle 10. 2B—Gonzalez (18), Cano 2 (12), Cruz (14), Span (18), Gamel (11), Zunino (11). HR—Gonzalez (12), off Hernandez; Cano (5), off McHugh. RBIs—Gonzalez 3 (50), Haniger (79), Cano 3 (26), Segura (57), Span (52), Zunino (38). SF—Span.
Runners left in scoring position—Houston 1 (Reddick); Seattle 5 (Segura 2, Seager, Gamel 2). RISP—Houston 2 for 5; Seattle 2 for 13.
Runners moved up—Gordon 2.
Houston;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Cole;5;7;3;2;2;7;99;2.73
Sipp, H, 5;2/3;1;1;1;0;0;10;2.05
Pressly, BS, 5-5;1/3;2;0;0;0;1;12;3.20
McHugh, L, 5-2;2;4;3;3;1;2;36;1.54
Seattle;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Hernandez;6;5;4;4;2;6;100;5.64
Warren;1;0;0;0;0;0;9;2.63
Colome, W, 4-5;1;0;0;0;0;1;9;3.25
Diaz, S, 48-52;1;0;0;0;0;2;18;2.03
Inherited runners-scored—Pressly 1-1. WP—Cole, Hernandez.
T—3:05. A—27,072 (47,943).
Athletics 9, Rangers 0
Texas;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Choo dh;3;0;0;0;1;2;.283
Odor 2b;4;0;0;0;0;2;.276
Andrus ss;4;0;0;0;0;0;.279
Mazara rf;4;0;1;0;0;0;.272
Profar 3b;2;0;0;0;0;0;.249
Gallo lf;3;0;1;0;0;1;.208
Guzman 1b;3;0;1;0;0;1;.240
Chirinos c;3;0;0;0;0;1;.217
Robinson cf;2;0;0;0;0;2;.185
b-Tocci ph-cf;1;0;0;0;0;0;.204
Totals;29;0;3;0;1;9
Oakland;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Martini lf;3;0;0;0;0;0;.288
a-Pinder ph-lf-2b;2;0;0;0;0;1;.243
Chapman 3b;5;0;1;0;0;2;.275
Lowrie 2b;2;0;0;0;2;1;.269
c-Canha ph-lf;0;1;0;0;1;0;.247
Davis dh;4;1;2;1;1;1;.261
Olson 1b;5;0;0;1;0;0;.240
Piscotty rf;5;3;3;1;0;1;.255
Semien ss;4;2;3;1;0;0;.267
Laureano cf;4;2;2;5;0;1;.281
Lucroy c;4;0;3;0;0;0;.242
Totals;38;9;14;9;4;7
Texas;000;000;000;—;0;3;0
Oakland;031;003;11x;—;9;14;0
a-struck out for Martini in the 6th. b-flied out for Robinson in the 8th. c-walked for Lowrie in the 8th.
LOB—Texas 4, Oakland 9. 2B—Mazara (17), Chapman (29), Piscotty (34), Semien (28), Lucroy (19). HR—Laureano (1), off Colon; Davis (37), off Colon; Laureano (2), off Colon; Piscotty (16), off Springs. RBIs—Davis (99), Olson (59), Piscotty (54), Semien (46), Laureano 5 (8). CS—Choo (1).
Runners left in scoring position—Texas 2 (Choo, Chirinos); Oakland 4 (Lowrie, Olson 3). RISP—Texas 0 for 6; Oakland 3 for 10.
Runners moved up—Martini.
Texas;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Colon, L, 7-11;5;10;7;7;1;3;94;5.45
Springs;2;3;1;1;2;3;51;3.55
Claudio;1;1;1;1;1;1;14;4.86
Oakland;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Fiers, W, 9-6;7;1;0;0;1;8;100;3.21
Buchter;1;2;0;0;0;1;15;3.29
Kelley;1;0;0;0;0;0;10;2.95
Colon pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
HBP—Fiers (Profar).
T—2:48. A—9,341 (46,765).
