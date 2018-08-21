(MONDAY'S LATE GAMES)

Cardinals 5, Dodgers 3

St. Louis;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Carpenter 1b;5;2;3;1;0;1;.273

Martinez rf;5;2;2;2;0;0;.309

Norris p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

DeJong ss;4;0;0;0;1;3;.236

Ozuna lf;4;0;2;0;1;1;.273

Wisdom 3b;3;0;0;1;1;0;.333

Hicks p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Cecil p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

f-O'Neill ph-rf;1;0;0;0;0;1;.284

Bader cf;4;0;1;0;0;3;.281

Wong 2b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.240

Pena c;3;0;0;0;1;1;.200

Gomber p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.111

a-Garcia ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.227

Hudson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Gyorko 3b;1;1;1;1;0;0;.254

Totals;37;5;10;5;4;13

Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Dozier 2b;4;1;1;0;1;1;.230

Turner 3b;4;1;2;0;1;1;.308

Machado ss;3;0;1;1;1;0;.303

Bellinger 1b-cf;3;1;0;1;1;1;.261

Jansen p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Kemp rf-lf;3;0;1;0;2;1;.284

Hernandez cf;2;0;0;0;1;0;.222

d-Muncy ph-1b;2;0;1;1;0;1;.257

Taylor lf-cf;4;0;0;0;1;2;.245

Barnes c;1;0;0;0;1;1;.200

b-Grandal ph-c;3;0;0;0;0;3;.243

Wood p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.049

Chargois p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Baez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

c-Pederson ph;0;0;0;0;1;0;.244

Maeda p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.094

e-Puig ph-rf;1;0;1;0;0;0;.269

Totals;32;3;7;3;10;12

St. Louis;100;020;002;—;5;10;0

Los Angeles;000;020;100;—;3;7;1

a-struck out for Gomber in the 6th. b-struck out for Barnes in the 6th. c-walked for Baez in the 6th. d-singled for Hernandez in the 7th. e-singled for Maeda in the 8th. f-struck out for Cecil in the 9th.

E—Kemp (2). LOB—St. Louis 9, Los Angeles 14. 2B—Carpenter (34), Turner (15). HR—Martinez (15), off Wood; Gyorko (11), off Jansen; Carpenter (34), off Jansen. RBIs—Carpenter (69), Martinez 2 (71), Wisdom (3), Gyorko (41), Machado (76), Bellinger (60), Muncy (56). SB—Muncy (3). SF—Bellinger.

Runners left in scoring position—St. Louis 5 (DeJong, Pena 2, Gomber 2); Los Angeles 7 (Bellinger 2, Hernandez, Wood, Grandal 3). RISP—St. Louis 1 for 7; Los Angeles 2 for 13.

Runners moved up—Martinez, Wong. LIDP—Kemp.

DP—St. Louis 1 (Wong, Carpenter).

St. Louis;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Gomber;5;5;2;2;4;4;83;2.98

Hudson, H, 6;1 2/3;0;1;1;3;2;37;1.38

Hicks, BS, 5-9;1;2;0;0;1;3;33;3.13

Cecil, W, 1-1;1/3;0;0;0;1;0;4;5.26

Norris, S, 25-29;1;0;0;0;1;3;29;3.02

Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Wood;4;7;3;3;2;4;71;3.60

Chargois;0;0;0;0;1;0;6;3.45

Baez;2;0;0;0;1;3;33;3.61

Maeda;2;0;0;0;0;4;29;3.78

Jansen, L, 0-4;1;3;2;2;0;2;24;2.44

Wood pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

Chargois pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored—Hicks 2-1, Cecil 1-0, Chargois 2-0, Baez 3-1. HBP—Gomber (Machado). WP—Hicks.

T—4:10. A—42,402 (56,000).

Mariners 7, Astros 4

Houston;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Bregman 3b;4;1;1;0;0;0;.280

Gonzalez lf;4;2;3;3;0;1;.245

Gurriel 2b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.280

Correa ss;4;0;0;0;0;2;.249

White 1b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.281

Reddick rf;3;0;0;0;1;1;.240

Gattis dh;4;0;0;0;0;1;.233

Maldonado c;3;0;0;0;0;1;.220

Kemp cf;2;1;0;0;1;1;.277

Totals;32;4;5;3;2;9

Seattle;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Haniger cf-rf;4;2;2;1;1;1;.278

Cano 1b;5;2;3;3;0;2;.296

Segura ss;5;0;2;1;0;1;.315

Cruz dh;5;0;1;0;0;2;.263

Span lf;3;0;1;1;1;1;.277

Seager 3b;3;0;0;0;1;1;.225

Gamel rf;4;2;2;0;0;1;.294

Maybin cf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.246

Zunino c;4;0;1;1;0;1;.193

Gordon 2b;4;1;2;0;0;0;.273

Totals;37;7;14;7;3;10

Houston;103;000;000;—;4;5;1

Seattle;200;101;03x;—;7;14;0

E—Correa (4). LOB—Houston 3, Seattle 10. 2B—Gonzalez (18), Cano 2 (12), Cruz (14), Span (18), Gamel (11), Zunino (11). HR—Gonzalez (12), off Hernandez; Cano (5), off McHugh. RBIs—Gonzalez 3 (50), Haniger (79), Cano 3 (26), Segura (57), Span (52), Zunino (38). SF—Span.

Runners left in scoring position—Houston 1 (Reddick); Seattle 5 (Segura 2, Seager, Gamel 2). RISP—Houston 2 for 5; Seattle 2 for 13.

Runners moved up—Gordon 2.

Houston;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Cole;5;7;3;2;2;7;99;2.73

Sipp, H, 5;2/3;1;1;1;0;0;10;2.05

Pressly, BS, 5-5;1/3;2;0;0;0;1;12;3.20

McHugh, L, 5-2;2;4;3;3;1;2;36;1.54

Seattle;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Hernandez;6;5;4;4;2;6;100;5.64

Warren;1;0;0;0;0;0;9;2.63

Colome, W, 4-5;1;0;0;0;0;1;9;3.25

Diaz, S, 48-52;1;0;0;0;0;2;18;2.03

Inherited runners-scored—Pressly 1-1. WP—Cole, Hernandez.

T—3:05. A—27,072 (47,943).

Athletics 9, Rangers 0

Texas;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Choo dh;3;0;0;0;1;2;.283

Odor 2b;4;0;0;0;0;2;.276

Andrus ss;4;0;0;0;0;0;.279

Mazara rf;4;0;1;0;0;0;.272

Profar 3b;2;0;0;0;0;0;.249

Gallo lf;3;0;1;0;0;1;.208

Guzman 1b;3;0;1;0;0;1;.240

Chirinos c;3;0;0;0;0;1;.217

Robinson cf;2;0;0;0;0;2;.185

b-Tocci ph-cf;1;0;0;0;0;0;.204

Totals;29;0;3;0;1;9

Oakland;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Martini lf;3;0;0;0;0;0;.288

a-Pinder ph-lf-2b;2;0;0;0;0;1;.243

Chapman 3b;5;0;1;0;0;2;.275

Lowrie 2b;2;0;0;0;2;1;.269

c-Canha ph-lf;0;1;0;0;1;0;.247

Davis dh;4;1;2;1;1;1;.261

Olson 1b;5;0;0;1;0;0;.240

Piscotty rf;5;3;3;1;0;1;.255

Semien ss;4;2;3;1;0;0;.267

Laureano cf;4;2;2;5;0;1;.281

Lucroy c;4;0;3;0;0;0;.242

Totals;38;9;14;9;4;7

Texas;000;000;000;—;0;3;0

Oakland;031;003;11x;—;9;14;0

a-struck out for Martini in the 6th. b-flied out for Robinson in the 8th. c-walked for Lowrie in the 8th.

LOB—Texas 4, Oakland 9. 2B—Mazara (17), Chapman (29), Piscotty (34), Semien (28), Lucroy (19). HR—Laureano (1), off Colon; Davis (37), off Colon; Laureano (2), off Colon; Piscotty (16), off Springs. RBIs—Davis (99), Olson (59), Piscotty (54), Semien (46), Laureano 5 (8). CS—Choo (1).

Runners left in scoring position—Texas 2 (Choo, Chirinos); Oakland 4 (Lowrie, Olson 3). RISP—Texas 0 for 6; Oakland 3 for 10.

Runners moved up—Martini.

Texas;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Colon, L, 7-11;5;10;7;7;1;3;94;5.45

Springs;2;3;1;1;2;3;51;3.55

Claudio;1;1;1;1;1;1;14;4.86

Oakland;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Fiers, W, 9-6;7;1;0;0;1;8;100;3.21

Buchter;1;2;0;0;0;1;15;3.29

Kelley;1;0;0;0;0;0;10;2.95

Colon pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

HBP—Fiers (Profar).

T—2:48. A—9,341 (46,765).

