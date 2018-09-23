(Saturday's late game)
Dodgers 7, Padres 2
San Diego;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Galvis ss;4;0;0;0;0;1;.240
Guerra ss;0;0;0;0;0;0;.111
Reyes rf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.280
Renfroe lf;4;1;2;1;0;0;.252
Hedges c;4;1;1;0;0;3;.240
Hosmer 1b;3;0;0;0;0;0;.249
Myers 3b;4;0;2;0;0;1;.258
Margot cf;4;0;1;1;0;0;.246
Spangenberg 2b;4;0;2;0;0;2;.233
Nix p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Diaz p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
a-Mejia ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.205
Wieck p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Brewer p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
b-Pirela ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.248
Perdomo p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.286
c-Jankowski ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.257
Totals;34;2;8;2;0;11
<
Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Pederson lf;4;2;2;1;0;2;.254
Turner 3b;4;1;1;2;0;0;.318
Wood p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.045
Fields p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Garcia p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Cingrani p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Jansen p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Muncy 1b;3;1;1;0;0;1;.253
Machado ss;3;1;1;3;1;0;.295
Bellinger cf;4;0;1;0;0;2;.258
Puig rf;3;0;0;0;1;1;.272
Grandal c;4;1;1;1;0;1;.233
Taylor 2b;4;1;2;0;0;1;.252
Hill p;3;0;0;0;0;1;.103
Freese 3b;1;0;0;0;0;1;.286
Totals;33;7;9;7;2;10
<
San Diego;000;001;001;—;2;8;0
Los Angeles;105;001;00x;—;7;9;0
a-struck out for Diaz in the 5th. b-struck out for Brewer in the 8th. c-struck out for Perdomo in the 9th.
LOB—San Diego 7, Los Angeles 5. 2B—Hedges (13), Pederson (26), Turner (28), Bellinger (28). HR—Renfroe (25), off Hill; Pederson (24), off Nix; Machado (36), off Nix; Grandal (24), off Wieck. RBIs—Renfroe (66), Margot (47), Pederson (54), Turner 2 (49), Machado 3 (100), Grandal (68). SB—Renfroe (2). S—Nix.
Runners left in scoring position—San Diego 4 (Galvis, Hosmer, Jankowski 2); Los Angeles 2 (Bellinger, Taylor). RISP—San Diego 2 for 6; Los Angeles 2 for 5.
<
San Diego;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Nix, L, 2-4;2;1-3;6;6;6;0;2;46;6.81
Diaz;1;2-3;0;0;0;1;3;35;5.17
Wieck;2;1;1;1;0;2;21;1.80
Brewer;1;1;0;0;1;2;19;2.70
Perdomo;1;1;0;0;0;1;13;7.56
Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Hill, W, 10-5;7;4;1;1;0;7;93;3.87
Wood, H, 1;0;1;0;0;0;0;3;3.74
Fields, H, 9;1;0;0;0;0;2;15;2.31
Garcia, H, 4;1-3;1;1;1;0;0;9;5.73
Cingrani, H, 12;0;2;0;0;0;0;11;4.76
Jansen, S, 37-41;2-3;0;0;0;0;2;8;2.78
Wood pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Cingrani pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored—Diaz 1-0, Fields 1-0, Cingrani 1-1, Jansen 3-0. HBP—Nix (Muncy), Cingrani (Hosmer).
Umpires—Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, John Tumpane.
T—2:51. A—53,536 (56,000).
