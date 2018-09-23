(Saturday's late game)

Dodgers 7, Padres 2

San Diego;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Galvis ss;4;0;0;0;0;1;.240

Guerra ss;0;0;0;0;0;0;.111

Reyes rf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.280

Renfroe lf;4;1;2;1;0;0;.252

Hedges c;4;1;1;0;0;3;.240

Hosmer 1b;3;0;0;0;0;0;.249

Myers 3b;4;0;2;0;0;1;.258

Margot cf;4;0;1;1;0;0;.246

Spangenberg 2b;4;0;2;0;0;2;.233

Nix p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Diaz p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

a-Mejia ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.205

Wieck p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Brewer p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

b-Pirela ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.248

Perdomo p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.286

c-Jankowski ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.257

Totals;34;2;8;2;0;11

<

Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Pederson lf;4;2;2;1;0;2;.254

Turner 3b;4;1;1;2;0;0;.318

Wood p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.045

Fields p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Garcia p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Cingrani p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Jansen p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Muncy 1b;3;1;1;0;0;1;.253

Machado ss;3;1;1;3;1;0;.295

Bellinger cf;4;0;1;0;0;2;.258

Puig rf;3;0;0;0;1;1;.272

Grandal c;4;1;1;1;0;1;.233

Taylor 2b;4;1;2;0;0;1;.252

Hill p;3;0;0;0;0;1;.103

Freese 3b;1;0;0;0;0;1;.286

Totals;33;7;9;7;2;10

<

San Diego;000;001;001;—;2;8;0

Los Angeles;105;001;00x;—;7;9;0

a-struck out for Diaz in the 5th. b-struck out for Brewer in the 8th. c-struck out for Perdomo in the 9th.

LOB—San Diego 7, Los Angeles 5. 2B—Hedges (13), Pederson (26), Turner (28), Bellinger (28). HR—Renfroe (25), off Hill; Pederson (24), off Nix; Machado (36), off Nix; Grandal (24), off Wieck. RBIs—Renfroe (66), Margot (47), Pederson (54), Turner 2 (49), Machado 3 (100), Grandal (68). SB—Renfroe (2). S—Nix.

Runners left in scoring position—San Diego 4 (Galvis, Hosmer, Jankowski 2); Los Angeles 2 (Bellinger, Taylor). RISP—San Diego 2 for 6; Los Angeles 2 for 5.

<

San Diego;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Nix, L, 2-4;2;1-3;6;6;6;0;2;46;6.81

Diaz;1;2-3;0;0;0;1;3;35;5.17

Wieck;2;1;1;1;0;2;21;1.80

Brewer;1;1;0;0;1;2;19;2.70

Perdomo;1;1;0;0;0;1;13;7.56

Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Hill, W, 10-5;7;4;1;1;0;7;93;3.87

Wood, H, 1;0;1;0;0;0;0;3;3.74

Fields, H, 9;1;0;0;0;0;2;15;2.31

Garcia, H, 4;1-3;1;1;1;0;0;9;5.73

Cingrani, H, 12;0;2;0;0;0;0;11;4.76

Jansen, S, 37-41;2-3;0;0;0;0;2;8;2.78

Wood pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Cingrani pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored—Diaz 1-0, Fields 1-0, Cingrani 1-1, Jansen 3-0. HBP—Nix (Muncy), Cingrani (Hosmer).

Umpires—Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, John Tumpane.

T—2:51. A—53,536 (56,000).

