(THURSDAY'S LATE GAME)
Rangers 2, Mariners 0
Texas;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Odor 2b;4;0;1;0;1;0;.257
Kiner-Falefa c;4;0;0;1;0;1;.261
Mazara rf;4;0;1;0;0;2;.258
Profar 3b;2;0;0;0;2;2;.253
Gallo dh;4;0;0;0;0;1;.207
Rua cf-lf;4;1;1;0;0;1;.199
Guzman 1b;4;1;1;1;0;1;.237
Calhoun lf;3;0;0;0;0;2;.232
DeShields cf;1;0;0;0;0;0;.209
Alberto ss;4;0;3;0;0;0;.192
Totals;34;2;7;2;3;10
Seattle;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Haniger cf;4;0;1;0;0;0;.283
Segura ss;4;0;0;0;0;0;.301
Cano 2b;4;0;0;0;0;0;.296
Cruz dh;4;0;0;0;0;3;.259
Seager 3b;3;0;0;0;0;1;.220
Vogelbach 1b;2;0;1;0;0;0;.213
a-Healy ph-1b;1;0;0;0;0;1;.239
Zunino c;2;0;0;0;1;0;.203
Gamel rf;3;0;1;0;0;1;.275
Negron lf;2;0;0;0;0;1;.280
b-Span ph-lf;1;0;0;0;0;0;.264
Totals;30;0;3;0;1;7
Texas;000;000;200;—;2;7;1
Seattle;000;000;000;—;0;3;0
a-struck out for Vogelbach in the 8th. b-popped out for Negron in the 8th.
E—Profar (25). LOB—Texas 9, Seattle 4. 2B—Rua (3), Alberto (2). RBIs—Kiner-Falefa (34), Guzman (58).
Runners left in scoring position—Texas 3 (Mazara 3); Seattle 1 (Segura). RISP—Texas 1 for 4; Seattle 0 for 1.
GIDP—Negron.
DP—Texas 1 (Alberto, Guzman).
Texas;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Jurado, W, 5-5;6;2;0;0;0;3;80;5.93
Moore, H, 2;1;0;0;0;0;1;9;6.98
Sadzeck, H, 5;1;0;0;0;1;2;15;0.00
Leclerc, S, 12-16;1;1;0;0;0;1;13;1.56
Seattle;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Gonzales;5;2;0;0;1;6;70;4.00
Pazos;1;1;0;0;0;1;13;2.81
Duke, L, 5-5;2-3;2;2;2;0;1;17;4.29
Armstrong;1-3;1;0;0;1;1;13;1.32
Vincent;1;0;0;0;1;1;15;4.07
Cook;1;1;0;0;0;0;15;5.29
Inherited runners-scored—Armstrong 1-1. HBP—Armstrong (Kiner-Falefa).
T—2:36. A—15,799 (47,943).
