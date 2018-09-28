(THURSDAY'S LATE GAME)

Rangers 2, Mariners 0

Texas;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Odor 2b;4;0;1;0;1;0;.257

Kiner-Falefa c;4;0;0;1;0;1;.261

Mazara rf;4;0;1;0;0;2;.258

Profar 3b;2;0;0;0;2;2;.253

Gallo dh;4;0;0;0;0;1;.207

Rua cf-lf;4;1;1;0;0;1;.199

Guzman 1b;4;1;1;1;0;1;.237

Calhoun lf;3;0;0;0;0;2;.232

DeShields cf;1;0;0;0;0;0;.209

Alberto ss;4;0;3;0;0;0;.192

Totals;34;2;7;2;3;10

Seattle;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Haniger cf;4;0;1;0;0;0;.283

Segura ss;4;0;0;0;0;0;.301

Cano 2b;4;0;0;0;0;0;.296

Cruz dh;4;0;0;0;0;3;.259

Seager 3b;3;0;0;0;0;1;.220

Vogelbach 1b;2;0;1;0;0;0;.213

a-Healy ph-1b;1;0;0;0;0;1;.239

Zunino c;2;0;0;0;1;0;.203

Gamel rf;3;0;1;0;0;1;.275

Negron lf;2;0;0;0;0;1;.280

b-Span ph-lf;1;0;0;0;0;0;.264

Totals;30;0;3;0;1;7

Texas;000;000;200;—;2;7;1

Seattle;000;000;000;—;0;3;0

a-struck out for Vogelbach in the 8th. b-popped out for Negron in the 8th.

E—Profar (25). LOB—Texas 9, Seattle 4. 2B—Rua (3), Alberto (2). RBIs—Kiner-Falefa (34), Guzman (58).

Runners left in scoring position—Texas 3 (Mazara 3); Seattle 1 (Segura). RISP—Texas 1 for 4; Seattle 0 for 1.

GIDP—Negron.

DP—Texas 1 (Alberto, Guzman).

Texas;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Jurado, W, 5-5;6;2;0;0;0;3;80;5.93

Moore, H, 2;1;0;0;0;0;1;9;6.98

Sadzeck, H, 5;1;0;0;0;1;2;15;0.00

Leclerc, S, 12-16;1;1;0;0;0;1;13;1.56

Seattle;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Gonzales;5;2;0;0;1;6;70;4.00

Pazos;1;1;0;0;0;1;13;2.81

Duke, L, 5-5;2-3;2;2;2;0;1;17;4.29

Armstrong;1-3;1;0;0;1;1;13;1.32

Vincent;1;0;0;0;1;1;15;4.07

Cook;1;1;0;0;0;0;15;5.29

Inherited runners-scored—Armstrong 1-1. HBP—Armstrong (Kiner-Falefa).

T—2:36. A—15,799 (47,943).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments