Late layup by Hawkins leads Creighton past Marquette

Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 21 points and Ryan Hawkins made a layup with 1:55 left to give Creighton the lead en route to an 83-82 win over Marquette on Sunday in Omaha.

Hawkins' layup capped a 7-1 run for the Bluejays. Neither team scored again until the final eight seconds.

Creighton's Ryan Nembhard missed a 3-pointer with 17 seconds to go. Creighton momentarily had the offensive rebound but wound up giving the ball away. The Bluejays' Rati Andronikashvili got the ball back with a steal with eight seconds to go and the Blue Jays finished it off with 3 of 4 free throws.

Nembhard had 18 points for Creighton (18-8, 10-5 Big East Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Hawkins added 17 points and nine rebounds. Trey Alexander had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Darryl Morsell had 23 points for the Golden Eagles (17-10, 9-7). Kam Jones added 18 points. Justin Lewis had 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Bluejays improved to 2-0 against the Golden Eagles on the season. Creighton defeated Marquette 75-69 on Jan. 1.

Major League Baseball's negotiations to salvage opening day resume at a new venue Monday: Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Florida.

Colorado Rockies CEO Dick Monfort, chairman of the owners’ labor policy committee, was expected to join a management delegation that includes Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem, the clubs' lead negotiator.

Bruce Meyer, the union’s chief negotiator, was expected to be joined by players. The site of negotiations is about 3 miles from the home of New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer, among the eight players on the union's executive subcommittee.

The ballpark usually would be the spring training home of the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals at this time of year, but workouts failed to start on time last Wednesday due to baseball's ninth work stoppage, it's first since 1995.

Monday's session will be just the seventh on core economics since the lockout started Dec. 2, and the sides have met on consecutive days just once, on Jan. 24 and 25. MLB said Friday that it intended to have meetings with the union every day in the coming week.

The lockout enters its 82nd day Monday. MLB on Friday canceled spring training games from Feb. 26 through March 4.

While owners and players have participated by Zoom, the only ones to attend a session in person have been Monfort and free-agent reliever Andrew Miller, on Jan. 24.

Until now, all talks during the lockout had been in New York at the offices of MLB and the players' association.

MLB told the union that Feb. 28 is the last possible day to reach an agreement to allow openers on March 31, given the desire for four weeks of workouts and additional time to ratify an agreement and have players report to camps in Florida and Arizona.

But the sides agreed to less training time after disrupted spring trainings in 1990, 1995 and 2020.

Marquette's Kam Jones made a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the final margin.

Football

Charley Taylor, the Hall of Fame receiver who ended his 13-season career with Washington as the NFL's career receptions leader, died Saturday. He was 80.

The Commanders said Taylor died at an assisted-living facility in Virginia. The cause of death wasn't announced.

Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1984, Taylor finished with 649 catches for 9,110 yards in 165 regular-season games. Jerry Rice now holds the catches mark at 1,549, with Taylor down to 67th on the list.

“He represented the organization with excellence and class over three decades as a player and coach,” Commanders owners Dan and Tanya Snyder said in a statement. “Charley was a great man and will be sorely missed by all.”

Washington selected Taylor third overall from Arizona State in 1964, with the 6-foot-3, 210-pounder playing running back his first two seasons. Coach Otto Graham switched Taylor to wide receiver in 1966, and he led the NFL with 72 receptions that season and again in 1967 with 70.

Taylor helped Washington reach the Super Bowl after the 1972 season, where it lost 14-7 to the undefeated Miami Dolphins. He retired after the 1977 season with 90 touchdowns, a Washington record that still stands.

Taylor was the 1964 NFL rookie of the year and was selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's All-1960s Team. The eight-time Pro Bowl selection was a first-team all-NFL pick in 1967.

Taylor was Washington's receivers coach from 1981 through 1993, helping the team win three Super Bowls.

Taylor starred in football, baseball, basketball and track and field in high school in Grand Prairie, Texas. At Arizona State, he played halfback and defensive back and also pitched and played third base.

