Late gains reverse early slide

"If you have a 10-year (Treasury yield) which returns something, then all of a sudden you get this situation where investors may want more of a risk-free asset and rotate out of equities," said Sylvia Jablonski, chief investment officer at Defiance ETFs.

While eventually bond yields impact big dividend-paying stocks like consumer staples, utilities and real estate, it does tend to impact stocks that have big valuations like technology stocks much earlier. Tech stocks tend to have higher-than-average price-to-earnings ratios, which values a stock on how much the company earns in in profits each year versus its stock price. The S&P 500 index is currently trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 32, historically high by any measurement, while the price-to-earnings ratio of a company like Amazon is north of 75.

Jablonski expects the sell-off in technology stocks, which have fallen five days straight, will be short-lived, though she adds that a further increase in the 10-year Treasury yield could be "a different story."

"The 10-year was sort of the news of the week that took some of the fire out of equities, but I wouldn't be surprised that investors looking for entry points are going to get back in at these levels," she said. "Stocks still have a future that looks to me to be a lot brighter than the value investors are going to get if they convert to bonds."