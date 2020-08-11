Late drop leaves S&P 500 lower, breaking a 7-day win streak

The S&P 500 fell 26.78 points to 3,333.69. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 104.53 points, or 0.4%, to 27,686.91. The Nasdaq composite lost 185.53 points, or 1.7%, to 10,782.82. The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks gave up 9.57 points, or 0.6%, to 1,575.10.

European and Asian markets closed broadly higher. Treasury yields rose, a sign that pessimism about the economy is easing. Oil prices fell.

The stock market is on pace for its fifth month of gains in a row, even as the broader U.S. economy continues to struggle. While there have been some positive signs, including a jobs report on Friday that showed a larger-than-expected increase in hiring in July, the economy remains hobbled by high unemployment and an uneven reopening by businesses as the number of new confirmed coronavirus cases has increased in recent weeks. The outlook for an full economic recovery is clouded by worries that the resurgence in infections could force the economy to backtrack.

Unprecedented actions by the Federal Reserve to stabilize markets this spring, including lowering interest rates and ramping up bond purchases, have made stocks attractive relative to other assets and given traders enough confidence to keep snapping up stocks.