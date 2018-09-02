(SATURDAY'S LATE GAMES)
Nationals 5, Brewers 4
Milwaukee;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Cain cf;5;0;1;0;0;2;.307
Yelich rf-lf;4;0;1;1;1;0;.317
Aguilar 1b;5;0;1;0;0;1;.275
1-Nottingham pr;0;0;0;0;0;0;.200
Shaw 2b-3b;3;0;0;0;2;1;.245
Braun lf;4;0;1;0;0;2;.252
Broxton rf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.197
Moustakas 3b;4;1;1;0;0;1;.254
Soria p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Jennings p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.667
Lyles p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Schoop ss;3;1;2;1;0;0;.240
Burnes p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
b-Granderson ph;0;0;0;0;1;0;.245
Perez 2b;0;0;0;0;0;0;.263
Pina c;4;1;2;1;0;0;.258
Anderson p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.095
Cedeno p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
a-Thames ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.218
Arcia ss;0;0;0;0;0;0;.212
e-Saladino ph;1;1;1;1;0;0;.265
Totals;36;4;10;4;4;8
Washington;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Eaton rf;4;1;1;0;0;0;.301
Taylor cf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.228
Turner ss;4;1;2;1;0;0;.271
Harper cf-rf;3;1;0;0;1;1;.244
Rendon 3b;3;1;0;0;1;0;.295
Soto lf;4;1;3;2;0;1;.301
Zimmerman 1b;4;0;1;0;0;0;.262
Difo 2b;3;0;1;1;0;0;.239
Kieboom c;1;0;0;0;1;0;.189
c-Stevenson ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.250
Miller p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Strasburg p;2;0;0;0;0;0;.121
Cordero p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Collins p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Suero p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Grace p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.500
Holland p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
d-Wieters ph-c;1;0;0;0;0;1;.232
Totals;30;5;8;4;3;3
Milwaukee;000;020;101;—;4;10;1
Washington;000;010;04x;—;5;8;1
a-grounded out for Cedeno in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Burnes in the 8th. c-grounded out for Kieboom in the 8th. d-struck out for Holland in the 8th. e-homered for Arcia in the 9th.
1-ran for Aguilar in the 9th.
E—Anderson (1), Eaton (2). LOB—Milwaukee 9, Washington 4. 2B—Moustakas (29), Schoop (21), Eaton (14), Soto (20). HR—Pina (8), off Cordero; Saladino (5), off Miller. RBIs—Yelich (77), Schoop (48), Pina (23), Saladino (16), Turner (56), Soto 2 (52), Difo (34). SB—Yelich (16), Turner (35).
Runners left in scoring position—Milwaukee 5 (Aguilar 2, Braun, Pina 2); Washington 3 (Zimmerman, Difo, Strasburg). RISP—Milwaukee 3 for 9; Washington 3 for 8.
LIDP—Pina. GIDP—Harper, Strasburg.
DP—Milwaukee 2 (Shaw, Schoop, Aguilar), (Shaw, Schoop, Aguilar); Washington 1 (Turner, Zimmerman).
Milwaukee;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Anderson;5;4;1;1;1;1;79;3.96
Cedeno, H, 8;1;0;0;0;0;1;14;2.73
Burnes, H, 1;1;1;0;0;0;0;24;2.88
Soria, L, 1-4, H, 8;2-3;2;4;4;2;1;33;3.08
Jennings, BS, 2-3;0;1;0;0;0;0;5;3.21
Lyles;1-3;0;0;0;0;0;5;4.46
Washington;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Strasburg;6;5;2;2;2;7;93;4.09
Cordero;2-3;2;1;1;0;0;10;3.86
Collins;1-3;0;0;0;0;0;3;2.65
Suero;1-3;1;0;0;1;0;14;3.58
Grace;1-3;0;0;0;0;0;5;2.82
Holland, W, 1-2;1-3;0;0;0;1;0;10;5.91
Miller, S, 2-2;1;2;1;1;0;1;24;4.00
Jennings pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored—Jennings 3-2, Lyles 2-1, Collins 1-0, Grace 2-0, Holland 2-0. WP—Burnes, Lyles.
T—3:44. A—30,875 (41,313).
Rockies 4, Padres 2
Colorado;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Blackmon cf;5;0;1;0;0;1;.276
LeMahieu 2b;5;1;1;1;0;1;.273
Arenado 3b;4;1;2;0;0;0;.302
Story ss;4;2;2;1;0;2;.292
Holliday lf;2;0;2;1;2;0;.412
1-Parra pr-lf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.279
Gonzalez rf;4;0;0;0;0;3;.287
Desmond 1b;4;0;2;1;0;0;.230
Wolters c;3;0;0;0;0;0;.167
c-Dahl ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.264
Ottavino p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Davis p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Gray p;2;0;0;0;0;2;.065
a-McMahon ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.236
Oberg p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Iannetta c;1;0;0;0;0;0;.215
Totals;36;4;10;4;2;9
San Diego;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Jankowski cf;4;0;0;0;0;0;.260
Urias 2b;4;0;0;0;0;0;.211
Myers 3b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.259
Hosmer 1b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.253
Renfroe lf;4;2;2;2;0;0;.259
Reyes rf;4;0;1;0;0;1;.254
Hedges c;3;0;1;0;1;0;.239
Galvis ss;4;0;1;0;0;0;.239
Erlin p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.222
Maton p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
b-Spangenberg ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.237
Wick p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Stock p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Totals;34;2;7;2;1;4
Colorado;000;301;000;—;4;10;0
San Diego;010;100;000;—;2;7;0
a-popped out for Gray in the 7th. b-grounded out for Maton in the 7th. c-popped out for Wolters in the 8th.
1-ran for Holliday in the 8th.
LOB—Colorado 7, San Diego 6. 2B—Arenado (28), Story (37), Myers (17), Hedges (11). HR—LeMahieu (13), off Erlin; Renfroe (18), off Gray; Renfroe (19), off Gray. RBIs—LeMahieu (47), Story (86), Holliday (2), Desmond (77), Renfroe 2 (56). SB—Blackmon (10).
Runners left in scoring position—Colorado 3 (Arenado, Dahl 2); San Diego 4 (Jankowski, Hosmer, Galvis, Erlin). RISP—Colorado 3 for 10; San Diego 0 for 7.
Runners moved up—Galvis, Renfroe. GIDP—Wolters.
DP—San Diego 1 (Urias, Galvis, Hosmer).
Colorado;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Gray, W, 11-7;6;7;2;2;1;1;88;4.70
Oberg, H, 10;1;0;0;0;0;0;13;2.70
Ottavino, H, 29;1;0;0;0;0;2;14;2.05
Davis, S, 37-43;1;0;0;0;0;1;15;4.72
San Diego;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Erlin, L, 3-5;5;1-3;7;4;4;1;7;85;3.87
Maton;1;2-3;1;0;0;0;1;14;3.95
Wick;1;2;0;0;1;1;25;0.00
Stock;1;0;0;0;0;0;8;2.15
Inherited runners-scored—Maton 2-1.
T—2:42. A—35,779 (42,445).
Dodgers 3, Diamondbacks 2
Arizona;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Souza Jr. rf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.246
Pollock cf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.259
Goldschmidt 1b;3;0;1;0;0;0;.293
Peralta lf;4;0;0;0;0;0;.298
Escobar 3b;4;1;1;1;0;1;.276
Ahmed ss;4;0;1;0;0;0;.243
Marte 2b;4;0;1;0;0;0;.251
Mathis c;3;0;0;0;0;2;.215
Corbin p;1;0;0;0;0;1;.192
a-Walker ph;1;1;1;1;0;0;.214
Hirano p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
b-Owings ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.198
Ziegler p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
McFarland p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Bradley p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Chafin p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Totals;33;2;5;2;0;6
Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Dozier 2b;3;0;0;0;0;1;.225
f-Muncy ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.256
Verdugo rf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.280
Turner 3b;3;1;2;0;1;1;.316
Machado ss;3;1;0;0;1;2;.300
Kemp lf;4;1;1;3;0;2;.283
Jansen p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Freese 1b;2;0;1;0;0;1;.284
g-Pederson ph-lf;1;0;1;0;0;0;.246
Hernandez cf-rf-2b;4;0;0;0;0;3;.234
Puig rf;2;0;0;0;0;0;.260
c-Bellinger ph-cf-1b;2;0;0;0;0;1;.259
Barnes c;2;0;1;0;0;0;.203
d-Utley ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.238
Maeda p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.094
Taylor cf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.243
Kershaw p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.211
e-Grandal ph-c;1;0;0;0;0;0;.238
Totals;31;3;6;3;2;13
Arizona;010;001;000;—;2;5;1
Los Angeles;000;000;03x;—;3;6;2
a-homered for Corbin in the 6th. b-lined out for Hirano in the 7th. c-struck out for Puig in the 7th. d-grounded out for Barnes in the 7th. e-grounded out for Kershaw in the 7th. f-struck out for Dozier in the 8th. g-singled for Freese in the 8th.
E—Escobar (5), Dozier (11), Barnes (2). LOB—Arizona 5, Los Angeles 7. 2B—Ahmed (27), Turner (20). HR—Escobar (20), off Kershaw; Walker (2), off Kershaw; Kemp (19), off Bradley. RBIs—Escobar (77), Walker (3), Kemp 3 (72).
Runners left in scoring position—Arizona 2 (Escobar, Marte); Los Angeles 3 (Kemp, Kershaw 2). RISP—Arizona 0 for 2; Los Angeles 1 for 6.
Arizona;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Corbin;5;3;0;0;1;7;96;3.06
Hirano, H, 31;1;0;0;0;0;3;16;2.05
Ziegler, H, 14;2-3;0;0;0;0;1;7;4.16
McFarland, H, 1;1-3;0;0;0;0;0;4;1.82
Bradley, L, 4-5, BS, 5-8;1-3;2;3;3;1;1;23;3.57
Chafin;2-3;1;0;0;0;1;11;2.03
Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Kershaw;7;4;2;2;0;3;91;2.40
Maeda, W, 8-8;1;0;0;0;0;2;11;3.76
Jansen, S, 34-38;1;1;0;0;0;1;18;2.98
HBP—Corbin (Freese).
T—2:59. A—52,394 (56,000).
Mariners 8, Athletics 7
Seattle;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Haniger cf-rf;4;1;1;0;0;0;.280
Segura ss;4;0;3;2;0;0;.321
Cano 2b;5;1;1;0;0;0;.282
Cruz dh;4;1;0;1;1;1;.263
Span lf;4;2;1;0;1;1;.274
Healy 1b;5;1;2;1;0;1;.250
Seager 3b;5;0;1;0;0;0;.218
Zunino c;4;1;1;0;0;1;.192
Gamel rf;4;1;2;2;0;1;.288
Heredia cf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.217
Totals;39;8;12;6;2;5
Oakland;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Semien ss;4;0;1;2;1;1;.261
Chapman 3b;4;0;0;0;1;3;.279
Lowrie 2b;3;0;0;0;2;1;.274
1-Barreto pr;0;0;0;0;0;0;.246
Davis dh;5;1;1;1;0;3;.248
Piscotty rf;5;2;1;0;0;3;.259
Pinder lf;3;0;1;0;0;1;.254
c-Olson ph-1b;2;0;0;0;0;2;.239
Laureano cf;2;2;1;0;1;1;.323
Canha 1b-lf;2;2;1;3;1;0;.246
Lucroy c;2;0;0;0;0;2;.242
a-Joyce ph;0;0;0;0;0;0;.203
b-Phegley ph-c;1;0;0;0;0;0;.205
d-Fowler ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.223
Taylor c;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Totals;34;7;6;6;6;18
Seattle;023;120;000;—;8;12;1
Oakland;010;020;040;—;7;6;2
a-pinch hit for Lucroy in the 6th. b-out on fielder's choice for Joyce in the 6th. c-struck out for Pinder in the 8th. d-struck out for Phegley in the 8th.
1-ran for Lowrie in the 9th.
E—Span (3), Lowrie (3), Laureano (1). LOB—Seattle 8, Oakland 8. 2B—Haniger (30), Zunino (12), Gamel (13), Semien (31), Pinder (10). HR—Canha (15), off Paxton; Davis (40), off Colome. RBIs—Segura 2 (60), Cruz (83), Healy (66), Gamel 2 (16), Semien 2 (51), Davis (105), Canha 3 (45). SB—Gamel (7).
Runners left in scoring position—Seattle 4 (Haniger, Cano, Cruz, Gamel); Oakland 4 (Chapman, Davis, Lucroy, Phegley). RISP—Seattle 6 for 15; Oakland 1 for 8.
Runners moved up—Cano 2, Canha.
Seattle;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Paxton, W, 11-5;5;2;3;3;4;10;98;3.74
Bradford;⅔;0;0;0;0;1;11;3.19
Duke;⅓;0;0;0;0;0;1;4.26
Vincent;1;0;0;0;0;1;14;4.08
Colome;⅔;3;4;3;1;2;22;3.57
Diaz, S, 51-55;1;1-3;1;0;0;1;4;31;1.93
Oakland;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Hendriks, L, 0-1;1;2-3;2;2;2;1;1;30;7.82
Coulombe;0;1;0;0;0;0;2;4.56
Pagan;⅓;0;0;0;0;0;4;3.98
Mengden;2;5;4;3;1;1;54;4.47
Gearrin;1;3;2;2;0;1;26;3.78
Hatcher;1;0;0;0;0;1;14;4.11
Buchter;1;0;0;0;0;0;8;2.97
Wendelken;1;1;0;0;0;0;11;0.93
Familia;1;0;0;0;0;1;11;2.77
Coulombe pitched to 1 batter in the 2nd.
Inherited runners-scored—Duke 2-0, Diaz 3-3, Coulombe 2-2, Pagan 1-0. HBP—Mengden (Segura), Gearrin (Haniger), Bradford 2 (Laureano,Canha). WP—Paxton.
T—3:33. A—28,760 (46,765).
