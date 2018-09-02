(SATURDAY'S LATE GAMES)

Nationals 5, Brewers 4

Milwaukee;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Cain cf;5;0;1;0;0;2;.307

Yelich rf-lf;4;0;1;1;1;0;.317

Aguilar 1b;5;0;1;0;0;1;.275

1-Nottingham pr;0;0;0;0;0;0;.200

Shaw 2b-3b;3;0;0;0;2;1;.245

Braun lf;4;0;1;0;0;2;.252

Broxton rf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.197

Moustakas 3b;4;1;1;0;0;1;.254

Soria p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Jennings p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.667

Lyles p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Schoop ss;3;1;2;1;0;0;.240

Burnes p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

b-Granderson ph;0;0;0;0;1;0;.245

Perez 2b;0;0;0;0;0;0;.263

Pina c;4;1;2;1;0;0;.258

Anderson p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.095

Cedeno p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

a-Thames ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.218

Arcia ss;0;0;0;0;0;0;.212

e-Saladino ph;1;1;1;1;0;0;.265

Totals;36;4;10;4;4;8

Washington;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Eaton rf;4;1;1;0;0;0;.301

Taylor cf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.228

Turner ss;4;1;2;1;0;0;.271

Harper cf-rf;3;1;0;0;1;1;.244

Rendon 3b;3;1;0;0;1;0;.295

Soto lf;4;1;3;2;0;1;.301

Zimmerman 1b;4;0;1;0;0;0;.262

Difo 2b;3;0;1;1;0;0;.239

Kieboom c;1;0;0;0;1;0;.189

c-Stevenson ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.250

Miller p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Strasburg p;2;0;0;0;0;0;.121

Cordero p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Collins p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Suero p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Grace p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.500

Holland p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

d-Wieters ph-c;1;0;0;0;0;1;.232

Totals;30;5;8;4;3;3

Milwaukee;000;020;101;—;4;10;1

Washington;000;010;04x;—;5;8;1

a-grounded out for Cedeno in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Burnes in the 8th. c-grounded out for Kieboom in the 8th. d-struck out for Holland in the 8th. e-homered for Arcia in the 9th.

1-ran for Aguilar in the 9th.

E—Anderson (1), Eaton (2). LOB—Milwaukee 9, Washington 4. 2B—Moustakas (29), Schoop (21), Eaton (14), Soto (20). HR—Pina (8), off Cordero; Saladino (5), off Miller. RBIs—Yelich (77), Schoop (48), Pina (23), Saladino (16), Turner (56), Soto 2 (52), Difo (34). SB—Yelich (16), Turner (35).

Runners left in scoring position—Milwaukee 5 (Aguilar 2, Braun, Pina 2); Washington 3 (Zimmerman, Difo, Strasburg). RISP—Milwaukee 3 for 9; Washington 3 for 8.

LIDP—Pina. GIDP—Harper, Strasburg.

DP—Milwaukee 2 (Shaw, Schoop, Aguilar), (Shaw, Schoop, Aguilar); Washington 1 (Turner, Zimmerman).

Milwaukee;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Anderson;5;4;1;1;1;1;79;3.96

Cedeno, H, 8;1;0;0;0;0;1;14;2.73

Burnes, H, 1;1;1;0;0;0;0;24;2.88

Soria, L, 1-4, H, 8;2-3;2;4;4;2;1;33;3.08

Jennings, BS, 2-3;0;1;0;0;0;0;5;3.21

Lyles;1-3;0;0;0;0;0;5;4.46

Washington;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Strasburg;6;5;2;2;2;7;93;4.09

Cordero;2-3;2;1;1;0;0;10;3.86

Collins;1-3;0;0;0;0;0;3;2.65

Suero;1-3;1;0;0;1;0;14;3.58

Grace;1-3;0;0;0;0;0;5;2.82

Holland, W, 1-2;1-3;0;0;0;1;0;10;5.91

Miller, S, 2-2;1;2;1;1;0;1;24;4.00

Jennings pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored—Jennings 3-2, Lyles 2-1, Collins 1-0, Grace 2-0, Holland 2-0. WP—Burnes, Lyles.

T—3:44. A—30,875 (41,313).

Rockies 4, Padres 2

Colorado;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Blackmon cf;5;0;1;0;0;1;.276

LeMahieu 2b;5;1;1;1;0;1;.273

Arenado 3b;4;1;2;0;0;0;.302

Story ss;4;2;2;1;0;2;.292

Holliday lf;2;0;2;1;2;0;.412

1-Parra pr-lf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.279

Gonzalez rf;4;0;0;0;0;3;.287

Desmond 1b;4;0;2;1;0;0;.230

Wolters c;3;0;0;0;0;0;.167

c-Dahl ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.264

Ottavino p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Davis p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Gray p;2;0;0;0;0;2;.065

a-McMahon ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.236

Oberg p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Iannetta c;1;0;0;0;0;0;.215

Totals;36;4;10;4;2;9

San Diego;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Jankowski cf;4;0;0;0;0;0;.260

Urias 2b;4;0;0;0;0;0;.211

Myers 3b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.259

Hosmer 1b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.253

Renfroe lf;4;2;2;2;0;0;.259

Reyes rf;4;0;1;0;0;1;.254

Hedges c;3;0;1;0;1;0;.239

Galvis ss;4;0;1;0;0;0;.239

Erlin p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.222

Maton p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

b-Spangenberg ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.237

Wick p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Stock p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Totals;34;2;7;2;1;4

Colorado;000;301;000;—;4;10;0

San Diego;010;100;000;—;2;7;0

a-popped out for Gray in the 7th. b-grounded out for Maton in the 7th. c-popped out for Wolters in the 8th.

1-ran for Holliday in the 8th.

LOB—Colorado 7, San Diego 6. 2B—Arenado (28), Story (37), Myers (17), Hedges (11). HR—LeMahieu (13), off Erlin; Renfroe (18), off Gray; Renfroe (19), off Gray. RBIs—LeMahieu (47), Story (86), Holliday (2), Desmond (77), Renfroe 2 (56). SB—Blackmon (10).

Runners left in scoring position—Colorado 3 (Arenado, Dahl 2); San Diego 4 (Jankowski, Hosmer, Galvis, Erlin). RISP—Colorado 3 for 10; San Diego 0 for 7.

Runners moved up—Galvis, Renfroe. GIDP—Wolters.

DP—San Diego 1 (Urias, Galvis, Hosmer).

Colorado;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Gray, W, 11-7;6;7;2;2;1;1;88;4.70

Oberg, H, 10;1;0;0;0;0;0;13;2.70

Ottavino, H, 29;1;0;0;0;0;2;14;2.05

Davis, S, 37-43;1;0;0;0;0;1;15;4.72

San Diego;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Erlin, L, 3-5;5;1-3;7;4;4;1;7;85;3.87

Maton;1;2-3;1;0;0;0;1;14;3.95

Wick;1;2;0;0;1;1;25;0.00

Stock;1;0;0;0;0;0;8;2.15

Inherited runners-scored—Maton 2-1.

T—2:42. A—35,779 (42,445).

Dodgers 3, Diamondbacks 2

Arizona;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Souza Jr. rf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.246

Pollock cf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.259

Goldschmidt 1b;3;0;1;0;0;0;.293

Peralta lf;4;0;0;0;0;0;.298

Escobar 3b;4;1;1;1;0;1;.276

Ahmed ss;4;0;1;0;0;0;.243

Marte 2b;4;0;1;0;0;0;.251

Mathis c;3;0;0;0;0;2;.215

Corbin p;1;0;0;0;0;1;.192

a-Walker ph;1;1;1;1;0;0;.214

Hirano p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

b-Owings ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.198

Ziegler p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

McFarland p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Bradley p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Chafin p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Totals;33;2;5;2;0;6

Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Dozier 2b;3;0;0;0;0;1;.225

f-Muncy ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.256

Verdugo rf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.280

Turner 3b;3;1;2;0;1;1;.316

Machado ss;3;1;0;0;1;2;.300

Kemp lf;4;1;1;3;0;2;.283

Jansen p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Freese 1b;2;0;1;0;0;1;.284

g-Pederson ph-lf;1;0;1;0;0;0;.246

Hernandez cf-rf-2b;4;0;0;0;0;3;.234

Puig rf;2;0;0;0;0;0;.260

c-Bellinger ph-cf-1b;2;0;0;0;0;1;.259

Barnes c;2;0;1;0;0;0;.203

d-Utley ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.238

Maeda p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.094

Taylor cf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.243

Kershaw p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.211

e-Grandal ph-c;1;0;0;0;0;0;.238

Totals;31;3;6;3;2;13

Arizona;010;001;000;—;2;5;1

Los Angeles;000;000;03x;—;3;6;2

a-homered for Corbin in the 6th. b-lined out for Hirano in the 7th. c-struck out for Puig in the 7th. d-grounded out for Barnes in the 7th. e-grounded out for Kershaw in the 7th. f-struck out for Dozier in the 8th. g-singled for Freese in the 8th.

E—Escobar (5), Dozier (11), Barnes (2). LOB—Arizona 5, Los Angeles 7. 2B—Ahmed (27), Turner (20). HR—Escobar (20), off Kershaw; Walker (2), off Kershaw; Kemp (19), off Bradley. RBIs—Escobar (77), Walker (3), Kemp 3 (72).

Runners left in scoring position—Arizona 2 (Escobar, Marte); Los Angeles 3 (Kemp, Kershaw 2). RISP—Arizona 0 for 2; Los Angeles 1 for 6.

Arizona;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Corbin;5;3;0;0;1;7;96;3.06

Hirano, H, 31;1;0;0;0;0;3;16;2.05

Ziegler, H, 14;2-3;0;0;0;0;1;7;4.16

McFarland, H, 1;1-3;0;0;0;0;0;4;1.82

Bradley, L, 4-5, BS, 5-8;1-3;2;3;3;1;1;23;3.57

Chafin;2-3;1;0;0;0;1;11;2.03

Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Kershaw;7;4;2;2;0;3;91;2.40

Maeda, W, 8-8;1;0;0;0;0;2;11;3.76

Jansen, S, 34-38;1;1;0;0;0;1;18;2.98

HBP—Corbin (Freese).

T—2:59. A—52,394 (56,000).

Mariners 8, Athletics 7

Seattle;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Haniger cf-rf;4;1;1;0;0;0;.280

Segura ss;4;0;3;2;0;0;.321

Cano 2b;5;1;1;0;0;0;.282

Cruz dh;4;1;0;1;1;1;.263

Span lf;4;2;1;0;1;1;.274

Healy 1b;5;1;2;1;0;1;.250

Seager 3b;5;0;1;0;0;0;.218

Zunino c;4;1;1;0;0;1;.192

Gamel rf;4;1;2;2;0;1;.288

Heredia cf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.217

Totals;39;8;12;6;2;5

Oakland;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Semien ss;4;0;1;2;1;1;.261

Chapman 3b;4;0;0;0;1;3;.279

Lowrie 2b;3;0;0;0;2;1;.274

1-Barreto pr;0;0;0;0;0;0;.246

Davis dh;5;1;1;1;0;3;.248

Piscotty rf;5;2;1;0;0;3;.259

Pinder lf;3;0;1;0;0;1;.254

c-Olson ph-1b;2;0;0;0;0;2;.239

Laureano cf;2;2;1;0;1;1;.323

Canha 1b-lf;2;2;1;3;1;0;.246

Lucroy c;2;0;0;0;0;2;.242

a-Joyce ph;0;0;0;0;0;0;.203

b-Phegley ph-c;1;0;0;0;0;0;.205

d-Fowler ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.223

Taylor c;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Totals;34;7;6;6;6;18

Seattle;023;120;000;—;8;12;1

Oakland;010;020;040;—;7;6;2

a-pinch hit for Lucroy in the 6th. b-out on fielder's choice for Joyce in the 6th. c-struck out for Pinder in the 8th. d-struck out for Phegley in the 8th.

1-ran for Lowrie in the 9th.

E—Span (3), Lowrie (3), Laureano (1). LOB—Seattle 8, Oakland 8. 2B—Haniger (30), Zunino (12), Gamel (13), Semien (31), Pinder (10). HR—Canha (15), off Paxton; Davis (40), off Colome. RBIs—Segura 2 (60), Cruz (83), Healy (66), Gamel 2 (16), Semien 2 (51), Davis (105), Canha 3 (45). SB—Gamel (7).

Runners left in scoring position—Seattle 4 (Haniger, Cano, Cruz, Gamel); Oakland 4 (Chapman, Davis, Lucroy, Phegley). RISP—Seattle 6 for 15; Oakland 1 for 8.

Runners moved up—Cano 2, Canha.

Seattle;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Paxton, W, 11-5;5;2;3;3;4;10;98;3.74

Bradford;⅔;0;0;0;0;1;11;3.19

Duke;⅓;0;0;0;0;0;1;4.26

Vincent;1;0;0;0;0;1;14;4.08

Colome;⅔;3;4;3;1;2;22;3.57

Diaz, S, 51-55;1;1-3;1;0;0;1;4;31;1.93

Oakland;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Hendriks, L, 0-1;1;2-3;2;2;2;1;1;30;7.82

Coulombe;0;1;0;0;0;0;2;4.56

Pagan;⅓;0;0;0;0;0;4;3.98

Mengden;2;5;4;3;1;1;54;4.47

Gearrin;1;3;2;2;0;1;26;3.78

Hatcher;1;0;0;0;0;1;14;4.11

Buchter;1;0;0;0;0;0;8;2.97

Wendelken;1;1;0;0;0;0;11;0.93

Familia;1;0;0;0;0;1;11;2.77

Coulombe pitched to 1 batter in the 2nd.

Inherited runners-scored—Duke 2-0, Diaz 3-3, Coulombe 2-2, Pagan 1-0. HBP—Mengden (Segura), Gearrin (Haniger), Bradford 2 (Laureano,Canha). WP—Paxton.

T—3:33. A—28,760 (46,765).

