(SATURDAY'S LATE GAMES)

Nationals 6, Cubs 5

(SECOND GAME)

Chicago;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Almora cf;4;0;1;0;0;1;.291

f-Zobrist ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.313

Bryant 3b-lf;3;1;1;1;1;0;.277

Rizzo 1b;2;0;0;0;1;0;.284

Baez ss-2b-3b;4;1;1;0;0;2;.294

Schwarber lf;2;1;1;0;1;1;.239

1-Russell pr-ss;1;0;0;0;0;0;.256

Bote 2b-3b;3;0;0;0;0;3;.246

d-Murphy ph-2b;1;0;0;0;0;1;.301

Caratini c;4;1;1;4;0;1;.252

Chavez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Hamels p;1;0;0;0;1;1;.118

Edwards Jr. p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

b-La Stella ph;1;0;1;0;0;0;.274

2-Gore pr;0;1;0;0;0;0;.500

Cishek p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.167

Wilson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Contreras c;0;0;0;0;0;0;.259

Happ rf;4;0;0;0;0;2;.235

Totals;31;5;6;5;4;12

Washington;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Turner ss;5;1;1;0;0;1;.269

Rendon 3b;4;2;2;2;0;1;.298

Harper rf;1;2;1;2;3;0;.251

Zimmerman 1b;2;1;0;0;2;0;.264

Robles lf;3;0;0;0;1;0;.100

Sanchez 2b;4;0;2;2;0;1;.233

Taylor cf;3;0;0;0;1;1;.225

Kieboom c;4;0;0;0;0;2;.198

Rodriguez p;1;0;0;0;0;0;.133

Williams p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

a-Stevenson ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.242

Solis p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Suero p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

c-Eaton ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.299

Glover p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Doolittle p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

e-Reynolds ph;1;0;1;0;0;0;.267

Holland p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Totals;30;6;7;6;7;8

Chicago;000;400;100;—;5;6;0

Washington;000;102;30x;—;6;7;0

a-struck out for Williams in the 5th. b-singled for Edwards Jr. in the 7th. c-struck out for Suero in the 7th. d-struck out for Bote in the 8th. e-singled for Doolittle in the 8th. f-grounded out for Almora in the 9th.

1-ran for Schwarber in the 6th. 2-ran for La Stella in the 7th.

LOB—Chicago 5, Washington 7. 2B—Bryant (23), Baez (36), Rendon (37), Sanchez (2). 3B—Sanchez (1). HR—Caratini (2), off Rodriguez; Rendon (19), off Hamels; Harper (32), off Wilson. RBIs—Bryant (45), Caratini 4 (18), Rendon 2 (71), Harper 2 (91), Sanchez 2 (3). SB—Gore 2 (4).

Runners left in scoring position—Chicago 1 (Baez); Washington 2 (Taylor, Kieboom). RISP—Chicago 2 for 5; Washington 2 for 5.

Runners moved up—Robles. GIDP—Caratini, Zobrist, Robles.

DP—Chicago 1 (Bote, Rizzo); Washington 2 (Turner, Sanchez, Zimmerman), (Turner, Zimmerman).

Chicago;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Hamels;5⅔;3;3;3;5;5;95;3.71

Edwards Jr., H, 21;⅓;0;0;0;1;1;14;2.33

Cishek, H, 22;⅓;2;2;2;0;1;14;2.26

Wilson, L, 4-4, BS, 2-2;2-3;1;1;1;1;1;16;2.98

Chavez;1;1;0;0;0;0;14;2.88

Washington;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Rodriguez;4;2;4;4;3;7;83;5.89

Williams;1;1;0;0;0;1;17;7.36

Solis;1⅓;2;1;1;0;2;21;5.97

Suero, W, 2-0;⅔;1;0;0;1;1;13;3.35

Glover, H, 4⅓;0;0;0;0;0;6;3.38

Doolittle, H, 1⅔;0;0;0;0;1;8;1.42

Holland, S, 2-5;1;0;0;0;0;0;6;5.31

Inherited runners-scored—Edwards Jr. 1-0, Wilson 1-1, Suero 1-1. HBP—Rodriguez (Rizzo), Holland (Contreras).

T—3:15. A—41,346 (41,313).

Braves 5, Diamondbacks 4

Atlanta;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Acuna lf;3;1;2;0;2;1;.290

Camargo 3b;5;1;1;0;0;0;.279

Freeman 1b;4;1;2;0;1;1;.305

Markakis rf;2;1;1;1;2;0;.312

Suzuki c;5;1;1;1;0;1;.268

Inciarte cf;5;0;2;1;0;2;.258

Albies 2b;5;0;0;0;0;0;.269

Swanson ss;5;0;2;0;0;0;.248

Teheran p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.194

a-Tucker ph;0;0;0;0;0;0;.239

b-Culberson ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.277

Brach p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Venters p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Winkler p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Carle p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

e-Duda ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.238

Biddle p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.500

Sobotka p;0;0;0;0;0;0;1.000

Minter p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Totals;38;5;11;3;5;8

Arizona;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Pollock cf;4;1;1;1;2;1;.260

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Escobar 3b;4;0;0;0;1;1;.270

Peralta lf;3;1;1;0;2;0;.296

Goldschmidt 1b;4;0;0;0;1;1;.298

Descalso 2b;5;0;1;1;0;0;.249

Souza Jr. rf;1;2;0;0;3;1;.239

Marte ss;4;0;0;0;0;1;.251

Mathis c;3;0;0;0;0;1;.212

d-Vargas ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Murphy c;0;0;0;0;0;0;.207

g-Ahmed ph;1;0;1;0;0;0;.247

Buchholz p;2;0;1;1;0;0;.065

McFarland p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

c-Jay ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.273

Diekman p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Hirano p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

f-Walker ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.226

Chafin p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Andriese p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

h-Owings ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.198

Totals;35;4;5;3;9;6

Atlanta;200;000;010;2;—;5;11;2

Arizona;110;000;010;1;—;4;5;4

a-pinch hit for Teheran in the 7th. b-struck out for Tucker in the 7th. c-grounded out for McFarland in the 7th. d-lined out for Mathis in the 8th. e-struck out for Carle in the 9th. f-popped out for Hirano in the 9th. g-singled for Murphy in the 10th. h-grounded out for Andriese in the 10th.

E—Camargo (12), Suzuki (5), Peralta (4), Goldschmidt (6), Descalso (9), Buchholz (2). LOB—Atlanta 9, Arizona 12. 2B—Acuna (24), Descalso (19), Buchholz (1). 3B—Inciarte (6), Swanson (4). HR—Suzuki (12), off Diekman. RBIs—Markakis (88), Suzuki (46), Inciarte (54), Pollock (56), Descalso (55), Buchholz (1). SB—Freeman (9), Swanson (9), Peralta (3). CS—Inciarte (12). SF—Markakis.

Runners left in scoring position—Atlanta 5 (Camargo 3, Inciarte 2); Arizona 7 (Pollock, Descalso 3, Marte, Vargas 2). RISP—Atlanta 3 for 13; Arizona 1 for 11.

Runners moved up—Freeman, Suzuki, Goldschmidt. GIDP—Markakis, Inciarte.

DP—Arizona 2 (Buchholz, Marte, Goldschmidt), (Escobar, Descalso, Goldschmidt).

Atlanta;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Teheran;6;2;2;1;4;6;98;3.95

Brach;1;0;0;0;0;0;22;3.49

Venters, H, 11;⅓;0;1;1;1;0;11;2.86

Winkler, BS, 3-5;⅓;1;0;0;1;0;17;3.12

Carle;⅓;0;0;0;0;0;6;2.95

Biddle;⅔;0;0;0;1;0;14;2.48

Sobotka, W, 1-0;⅓;0;0;0;1;0;5;3.52

Minter, S, 13-15;1;2;1;1;1;0;14;3.42

Arizona;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Buchholz;6⅓;5;2;1;2;6;99;2.01

McFarland;⅔;0;0;0;1;1;6;2.00

Diekman;1;3;1;1;0;0;18;3.75

Hirano;1;1;0;0;1;1;18;1.91

Chafin, L, 1-5;1-3;2;2;2;1;0;17;2.51

Andriese;2-3;0;0;0;0;0;9;4.00

Inherited runners-scored—Winkler 1-1, Carle 3-0, Sobotka 2-0, McFarland 1-0, Andriese 1-0. HBP—Teheran (Souza Jr.), Winkler (Marte). WP—Teheran, Minter.

T—4:07. A—40,482 (48,519).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments