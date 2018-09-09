(SATURDAY'S LATE GAMES)
Nationals 6, Cubs 5
(SECOND GAME)
Chicago;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Almora cf;4;0;1;0;0;1;.291
f-Zobrist ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.313
Bryant 3b-lf;3;1;1;1;1;0;.277
Rizzo 1b;2;0;0;0;1;0;.284
Baez ss-2b-3b;4;1;1;0;0;2;.294
Schwarber lf;2;1;1;0;1;1;.239
1-Russell pr-ss;1;0;0;0;0;0;.256
Bote 2b-3b;3;0;0;0;0;3;.246
d-Murphy ph-2b;1;0;0;0;0;1;.301
Caratini c;4;1;1;4;0;1;.252
Chavez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Hamels p;1;0;0;0;1;1;.118
Edwards Jr. p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
b-La Stella ph;1;0;1;0;0;0;.274
2-Gore pr;0;1;0;0;0;0;.500
Cishek p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.167
Wilson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Contreras c;0;0;0;0;0;0;.259
Happ rf;4;0;0;0;0;2;.235
Totals;31;5;6;5;4;12
Washington;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Turner ss;5;1;1;0;0;1;.269
Rendon 3b;4;2;2;2;0;1;.298
Harper rf;1;2;1;2;3;0;.251
Zimmerman 1b;2;1;0;0;2;0;.264
Robles lf;3;0;0;0;1;0;.100
Sanchez 2b;4;0;2;2;0;1;.233
Taylor cf;3;0;0;0;1;1;.225
Kieboom c;4;0;0;0;0;2;.198
Rodriguez p;1;0;0;0;0;0;.133
Williams p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
a-Stevenson ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.242
Solis p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Suero p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
c-Eaton ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.299
Glover p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Doolittle p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
e-Reynolds ph;1;0;1;0;0;0;.267
Holland p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Totals;30;6;7;6;7;8
Chicago;000;400;100;—;5;6;0
Washington;000;102;30x;—;6;7;0
a-struck out for Williams in the 5th. b-singled for Edwards Jr. in the 7th. c-struck out for Suero in the 7th. d-struck out for Bote in the 8th. e-singled for Doolittle in the 8th. f-grounded out for Almora in the 9th.
1-ran for Schwarber in the 6th. 2-ran for La Stella in the 7th.
LOB—Chicago 5, Washington 7. 2B—Bryant (23), Baez (36), Rendon (37), Sanchez (2). 3B—Sanchez (1). HR—Caratini (2), off Rodriguez; Rendon (19), off Hamels; Harper (32), off Wilson. RBIs—Bryant (45), Caratini 4 (18), Rendon 2 (71), Harper 2 (91), Sanchez 2 (3). SB—Gore 2 (4).
Runners left in scoring position—Chicago 1 (Baez); Washington 2 (Taylor, Kieboom). RISP—Chicago 2 for 5; Washington 2 for 5.
Runners moved up—Robles. GIDP—Caratini, Zobrist, Robles.
DP—Chicago 1 (Bote, Rizzo); Washington 2 (Turner, Sanchez, Zimmerman), (Turner, Zimmerman).
Chicago;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Hamels;5⅔;3;3;3;5;5;95;3.71
Edwards Jr., H, 21;⅓;0;0;0;1;1;14;2.33
Cishek, H, 22;⅓;2;2;2;0;1;14;2.26
Wilson, L, 4-4, BS, 2-2;2-3;1;1;1;1;1;16;2.98
Chavez;1;1;0;0;0;0;14;2.88
Washington;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Rodriguez;4;2;4;4;3;7;83;5.89
Williams;1;1;0;0;0;1;17;7.36
Solis;1⅓;2;1;1;0;2;21;5.97
Suero, W, 2-0;⅔;1;0;0;1;1;13;3.35
Glover, H, 4⅓;0;0;0;0;0;6;3.38
Doolittle, H, 1⅔;0;0;0;0;1;8;1.42
Holland, S, 2-5;1;0;0;0;0;0;6;5.31
Inherited runners-scored—Edwards Jr. 1-0, Wilson 1-1, Suero 1-1. HBP—Rodriguez (Rizzo), Holland (Contreras).
T—3:15. A—41,346 (41,313).
Braves 5, Diamondbacks 4
Atlanta;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Acuna lf;3;1;2;0;2;1;.290
Camargo 3b;5;1;1;0;0;0;.279
Freeman 1b;4;1;2;0;1;1;.305
Markakis rf;2;1;1;1;2;0;.312
Suzuki c;5;1;1;1;0;1;.268
Inciarte cf;5;0;2;1;0;2;.258
Albies 2b;5;0;0;0;0;0;.269
Swanson ss;5;0;2;0;0;0;.248
Teheran p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.194
a-Tucker ph;0;0;0;0;0;0;.239
b-Culberson ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.277
Brach p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Venters p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Winkler p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Carle p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
e-Duda ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.238
Biddle p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.500
Sobotka p;0;0;0;0;0;0;1.000
Minter p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Totals;38;5;11;3;5;8
Arizona;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Pollock cf;4;1;1;1;2;1;.260
Escobar 3b;4;0;0;0;1;1;.270
Peralta lf;3;1;1;0;2;0;.296
Goldschmidt 1b;4;0;0;0;1;1;.298
Descalso 2b;5;0;1;1;0;0;.249
Souza Jr. rf;1;2;0;0;3;1;.239
Marte ss;4;0;0;0;0;1;.251
Mathis c;3;0;0;0;0;1;.212
d-Vargas ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Murphy c;0;0;0;0;0;0;.207
g-Ahmed ph;1;0;1;0;0;0;.247
Buchholz p;2;0;1;1;0;0;.065
McFarland p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
c-Jay ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.273
Diekman p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Hirano p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
f-Walker ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.226
Chafin p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Andriese p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
h-Owings ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.198
Totals;35;4;5;3;9;6
Atlanta;200;000;010;2;—;5;11;2
Arizona;110;000;010;1;—;4;5;4
a-pinch hit for Teheran in the 7th. b-struck out for Tucker in the 7th. c-grounded out for McFarland in the 7th. d-lined out for Mathis in the 8th. e-struck out for Carle in the 9th. f-popped out for Hirano in the 9th. g-singled for Murphy in the 10th. h-grounded out for Andriese in the 10th.
E—Camargo (12), Suzuki (5), Peralta (4), Goldschmidt (6), Descalso (9), Buchholz (2). LOB—Atlanta 9, Arizona 12. 2B—Acuna (24), Descalso (19), Buchholz (1). 3B—Inciarte (6), Swanson (4). HR—Suzuki (12), off Diekman. RBIs—Markakis (88), Suzuki (46), Inciarte (54), Pollock (56), Descalso (55), Buchholz (1). SB—Freeman (9), Swanson (9), Peralta (3). CS—Inciarte (12). SF—Markakis.
Runners left in scoring position—Atlanta 5 (Camargo 3, Inciarte 2); Arizona 7 (Pollock, Descalso 3, Marte, Vargas 2). RISP—Atlanta 3 for 13; Arizona 1 for 11.
Runners moved up—Freeman, Suzuki, Goldschmidt. GIDP—Markakis, Inciarte.
DP—Arizona 2 (Buchholz, Marte, Goldschmidt), (Escobar, Descalso, Goldschmidt).
Atlanta;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Teheran;6;2;2;1;4;6;98;3.95
Brach;1;0;0;0;0;0;22;3.49
Venters, H, 11;⅓;0;1;1;1;0;11;2.86
Winkler, BS, 3-5;⅓;1;0;0;1;0;17;3.12
Carle;⅓;0;0;0;0;0;6;2.95
Biddle;⅔;0;0;0;1;0;14;2.48
Sobotka, W, 1-0;⅓;0;0;0;1;0;5;3.52
Minter, S, 13-15;1;2;1;1;1;0;14;3.42
Arizona;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Buchholz;6⅓;5;2;1;2;6;99;2.01
McFarland;⅔;0;0;0;1;1;6;2.00
Diekman;1;3;1;1;0;0;18;3.75
Hirano;1;1;0;0;1;1;18;1.91
Chafin, L, 1-5;1-3;2;2;2;1;0;17;2.51
Andriese;2-3;0;0;0;0;0;9;4.00
Inherited runners-scored—Winkler 1-1, Carle 3-0, Sobotka 2-0, McFarland 1-0, Andriese 1-0. HBP—Teheran (Souza Jr.), Winkler (Marte). WP—Teheran, Minter.
T—4:07. A—40,482 (48,519).
