(WEDNESDAY'S LATE BOXES)
Diamondbacks 7, Dodgers 2
Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Pederson lf;3;0;0;0;0;1;.247
d-Hernandez ph-lf;2;0;0;0;0;1;.241
Turner 3b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.317
Muncy 1b;4;1;2;0;0;0;.259
Machado ss;4;0;1;0;0;0;.295
Bellinger cf;3;0;2;1;1;1;.261
Puig rf;4;0;0;0;0;0;.268
Grandal c;4;1;1;0;0;1;.238
Taylor 2b;3;0;0;0;0;2;.253
f-Toles ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.207
Stripling p;1;0;1;1;0;0;.091
Baez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
a-Utley ph;0;0;0;0;1;0;.215
Fields p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Alexander p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Garcia p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
b-Verdugo ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.263
Madson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Ferguson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.200
Venditte p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
g-Kemp ph;1;0;1;0;0;0;.286
Totals;35;2;9;2;2;8
Arizona;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Marte 2b;3;0;2;0;1;0;.257
Escobar 3b;4;1;1;0;0;0;.271
Peralta lf;3;1;1;1;1;2;.296
Goldschmidt 1b;4;1;1;0;0;2;.291
Brito rf;3;1;1;1;1;1;.182
Pollock cf;4;2;2;3;0;0;.262
Ahmed ss;3;1;1;1;1;1;.237
Mathis c;4;0;0;0;0;1;.200
Greinke p;2;0;1;1;0;0;.234
c-Jay ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.271
Diekman p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Ziegler p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
e-Vargas ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.133
Bradley p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Totals;32;7;10;7;4;8
Los Angeles;110;000;000;—;2;9;1
Arizona;030;030;10x;—;7;10;0
a-walked for Baez in the 4th. b-struck out for Garcia in the 6th. c-struck out for Greinke in the 6th. d-popped out for Pederson in the 7th. e-flied out for Ziegler in the 8th. f-flied out for Taylor in the 9th. g-singled for Venditte in the 9th.
E—Bellinger (4). LOB—Los Angeles 8, Arizona 5. 2B—Grandal (21), Ahmed (33). 3B—Pollock (5). HR—Brito (1), off Stripling; Pollock (21), off Alexander; Peralta (30), off Ferguson. RBIs—Bellinger (73), Stripling (2), Peralta (87), Brito (2), Pollock 3 (65), Ahmed (69), Greinke (5).
Runners left in scoring position—Los Angeles 4 (Turner, Puig, Grandal 2); Arizona 3 (Escobar, Goldschmidt 2). RISP—Los Angeles 2 for 8; Arizona 3 for 8.
Runners moved up—Machado, Pederson, Mathis, Escobar. GIDP—Pederson, Ahmed, Mathis.
DP—Los Angeles 2 (Machado, Taylor, Muncy), (Turner, Taylor, Muncy); Arizona 1 (Marte, Ahmed, Goldschmidt).
Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Stripling, L, 8-6;1⅔;5;3;3;2;2;47;3.02
Baez;1;1-3;0;0;0;1;1;14;2.95
Fields;1;0;0;0;0;0;10;2.20
Alexander;⅔;3;3;3;0;2;21;3.68
Garcia;⅓;0;0;0;0;1;5;5.64
Madson;1;1;0;0;0;2;13;5.57
Ferguson;1;1;1;1;0;0;11;3.49
Venditte;1;0;0;0;1;0;14;2.57
Arizona;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Greinke, W, 15-11;6;8;2;2;2;6;101;3.21
Diekman;1;0;0;0;0;0;16;4.75
Ziegler;1;0;0;0;0;1;12;3.82
Bradley;1;1;0;0;0;1;15;3.49
Inherited runners-scored—Baez 3-0.
T—3:14. A—31,149 (48,519).
Padres 3, Giants 2
San Diego;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Galvis ss;4;1;2;0;0;1;.247
Myers 3b;2;0;0;1;1;2;.258
Reyes rf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.281
Margot cf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.244
Renfroe lf;4;0;0;0;0;2;.247
Hedges c;4;0;1;0;0;1;.236
Spangenberg 2b;4;0;1;0;0;2;.229
Pirela 1b;4;0;1;0;0;0;.251
Yates p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Jankowski cf-rf;4;2;3;1;0;0;.261
Perdomo p;1;0;0;0;0;0;.250
Wieck p;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Diaz p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
b-Guerra ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.071
Castillo p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Strahm p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Wingenter p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
d-Hosmer ph-1b;1;0;0;0;0;0;.249
Totals;34;3;8;2;1;10
San Francisco;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Pence rf;4;0;1;0;0;0;.229
Blanco cf;4;0;0;0;0;3;.215
Panik 2b;3;1;0;0;1;0;.251
Shaw lf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.189
Garcia c;3;1;1;2;1;1;.302
1-Hernandez pr;0;0;0;0;0;0;.237
Hanson 3b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.253
Slater 1b;2;0;1;0;1;1;.253
e-Crawford ph;0;0;0;0;1;0;.255
Avelino ss;3;0;2;0;0;0;.250
f-Longoria ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.245
Kelly p;1;0;0;0;0;1;.000
Black p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
a-d'Arnaud ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.220
Johnson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
c-Tomlinson ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.210
Dyson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Strickland p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Totals;31;2;5;2;4;10
San Diego;001;010;100;—;3;8;0
San Francisco;000;000;200;—;2;5;1
a-struck out for Black in the 6th. b-struck out for Diaz in the 7th. c-grounded out for Johnson in the 7th. d-grounded out for Wingenter in the 9th. e-pinch hit for Slater in the 9th. f-struck out for Avelino in the 9th.
1-ran for Garcia in the 9th.
E—Kelly (1). LOB—San Diego 6, San Francisco 6. 2B—Hedges (14). 3B—Galvis (5), Jankowski (3). HR—Jankowski (4), off Johnson; Garcia (4), off Castillo. RBIs—Myers (39), Jankowski (17), Garcia 2 (9). SB—Myers (12), Slater (7). CS—Pence (1). SF—Myers.
Runners left in scoring position—San Diego 4 (Hedges, Pirela, Jankowski, Hosmer); San Francisco 3 (Avelino, Tomlinson, Longoria). RISP—San Diego 0 for 8; San Francisco 0 for 3.
Runners moved up—Spangenberg, Wieck, Reyes.
DP—San Diego 1 (Hedges, Galvis).
San Diego;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Perdomo;3;1;0;0;0;4;43;7.05
Wieck;1;0;0;0;0;1;15;1.50
Diaz, W, 1-0;2;0;0;0;1;1;30;4.58
Castillo, H, 12;⅔;3;2;2;1;2;23;3.38
Strahm, H, 7;⅓;0;0;0;0;0;8;1.96
Wingenter, H, 5;1;1;0;0;0;1;15;4.08
Yates, S, 12-13;1;0;0;0;2;1;16;2.07
San Francisco;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Kelly, L, 0-3;5;6;2;2;0;3;71;3.04
Black;1;0;0;0;0;3;16;6.17
Johnson;1;1;1;1;0;2;20;5.61
Dyson;1;0;0;0;1;1;18;2.73
Strickland;1;1;0;0;0;1;16;3.48
Inherited runners-scored—Strahm 2-0.
T—2:57. A—36,044 (41,915).
Athletics 9, Mariners 3
Oakland;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Martini lf;5;1;2;1;0;1;.306
Semien ss;5;2;2;2;0;3;.256
Lowrie 2b;5;0;1;0;0;1;.267
Barreto 2b;0;0;0;0;0;0;.229
Davis dh;4;2;1;1;1;1;.249
Olson 1b;5;1;1;4;0;1;.248
Piscotty rf;3;0;0;0;1;0;.268
Pinder 3b;4;1;2;1;0;1;.257
Canha cf;2;1;0;0;1;0;.247
Phegley c;3;1;0;0;1;0;.200
Totals;36;9;9;9;4;8
Seattle;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Haniger cf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.283
Negron lf;1;0;0;0;0;0;.304
Segura ss;3;1;1;0;1;0;.303
Romine ss;1;0;1;0;0;0;.207
Cano 2b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.300
Beckham 2b;1;0;0;0;0;0;.195
Cruz dh;2;1;0;1;1;1;.261
Span lf;3;0;1;0;0;2;.265
Heredia lf-cf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.230
Seager 3b;3;1;1;0;1;1;.221
Vogelbach 1b;3;0;0;0;1;1;.205
Gamel rf;2;0;1;2;2;0;.274
Herrmann c;4;0;0;0;0;1;.237
Totals;31;3;6;3;6;8
Oakland;110;060;100;—;9;9;0
Seattle;020;010;000;—;3;6;1
E—Hernandez (2). LOB—Oakland 5, Seattle 9. 2B—Martini (9), Gamel (14). 3B—Romine (1). HR—Semien (15), off Hernandez; Pinder (13), off Hernandez; Olson (29), off Bradford; Davis (47), off Lawrence. RBIs—Martini (19), Semien 2 (68), Davis (121), Olson 4 (84), Pinder (27), Cruz (96), Gamel 2 (19). SF—Cruz.
Runners left in scoring position—Oakland 2 (Martini, Semien); Seattle 7 (Haniger 4, Vogelbach 2, Beckham). RISP—Oakland 3 for 6; Seattle 1 for 9.
Runners moved up—Lowrie, Vogelbach. GIDP—Davis, Cano.
DP—Oakland 1 (Olson, Semien, Jackson); Seattle 1 (Romine, Beckham, Vogelbach).
Oakland;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Jackson;4⅓;5;3;3;5;2;84;3.33
Buchter, W, 6-0;1;0;0;0;1;2;22;2.82
Hendriks;2-3;0;0;0;0;1;7;4.30
Wendelken;1;0;0;0;0;3;11;0.57
Dull;1;0;0;0;0;0;10;4.38
Petit;1;1;0;0;0;0;22;3.03
Seattle;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Hernandez, L, 8-14;4;3;5;4;2;4;74;5.55
Bradford;⅔;3;3;3;1;0;20;3.69
Rumbelow;1⅓;0;0;0;0;2;13;6.48
Lawrence;3;3;1;1;1;2;42;7.33
Hernandez pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.
Inherited runners-scored—Buchter 2-0, Hendriks 1-0, Bradford 2-2, Rumbelow 1-0. HBP—Jackson (Span), Hernandez (Canha). WP—Hernandez. PB—Phegley (6).
T—3:13. A—13,727 (47,943).
Angels 3, Rangers 2
Texas;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Profar 1b;4;1;2;1;0;1;.254
Odor 2b;4;0;1;0;0;0;.257
Andrus ss;4;0;0;0;0;1;.253
Mazara rf;4;0;1;0;0;2;.258
Beltre dh;4;1;1;1;0;0;.272
Gallo lf;4;0;0;0;0;4;.209
Chirinos c;4;0;0;0;0;3;.218
Kiner-Falefa 3b;2;0;1;0;1;0;.264
Tocci cf;3;0;1;0;0;0;.231
Totals;33;2;7;2;1;11
Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Calhoun rf;3;0;0;0;1;0;.205
Trout cf;2;0;0;0;2;2;.313
Upton lf;4;1;1;0;0;2;.259
Ohtani dh;4;1;2;2;0;1;.283
Simmons ss;3;0;0;0;1;0;.294
Marte 1b;3;0;0;0;1;2;.211
Briceno c;2;0;1;0;1;0;.241
Ward 3b;3;1;1;1;0;0;.169
Cowart 2b;2;0;0;0;0;0;.137
a-Hermosillo ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.208
S.Johnson 2b;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Totals;27;3;5;3;6;8
Texas;010;010;000;—;2;7;1
Los Angeles;000;110;01x;—;3;5;0
a-struck out for Cowart in the 7th.
E—Kiner-Falefa (9). LOB—Texas 5, Los Angeles 6. 2B—Upton (18). HR—Beltre (15), off Heaney; Profar (20), off Heaney; Ward (4), off Mendez; Ohtani (22), off Martin. RBIs—Profar (77), Beltre (62), Ohtani 2 (59), Ward (11).
Runners left in scoring position—Texas 1 (Profar); Los Angeles 1 (Ward). RISP—Texas 0 for 1; Los Angeles 1 for 3.
GIDP—Andrus, Upton, Simmons, Marte.
DP—Texas 3 (Kiner-Falefa, Odor, Profar), (Kiner-Falefa, Odor, Profar), (Kiner-Falefa, Profar); Los Angeles 1 (Heaney, Simmons, Marte).
Texas;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Mendez;4⅓;3;2;2;4;3;76;5.74
Sadzeck;⅔;0;0;0;1;0;10;0.00
Springs;1⅔;1;0;0;1;2;27;2.87
Martin, L, 1-5;⅔;1;1;1;0;2;17;4.65
Claudio;2-3;0;0;0;0;1;7;4.50
Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Heaney;7;7;2;2;1;10;100;4.15
Alvarez, W, 6-4;1;0;0;0;0;0;12;2.71
J.Johnson, S, 2-5;1;0;0;0;0;1;14;3.75
Inherited runners-scored—Sadzeck 1-0.
T—2:41. A—35,991 (45,050).
