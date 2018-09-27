(WEDNESDAY'S LATE BOXES)

Diamondbacks 7, Dodgers 2

Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Pederson lf;3;0;0;0;0;1;.247

d-Hernandez ph-lf;2;0;0;0;0;1;.241

Turner 3b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.317

Muncy 1b;4;1;2;0;0;0;.259

Machado ss;4;0;1;0;0;0;.295

Bellinger cf;3;0;2;1;1;1;.261

Puig rf;4;0;0;0;0;0;.268

Grandal c;4;1;1;0;0;1;.238

Taylor 2b;3;0;0;0;0;2;.253

f-Toles ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.207

Stripling p;1;0;1;1;0;0;.091

Baez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

a-Utley ph;0;0;0;0;1;0;.215

Fields p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Alexander p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Garcia p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

b-Verdugo ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.263

Madson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Ferguson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.200

Venditte p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

g-Kemp ph;1;0;1;0;0;0;.286

Totals;35;2;9;2;2;8

Arizona;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Marte 2b;3;0;2;0;1;0;.257

Escobar 3b;4;1;1;0;0;0;.271

Peralta lf;3;1;1;1;1;2;.296

Goldschmidt 1b;4;1;1;0;0;2;.291

Brito rf;3;1;1;1;1;1;.182

Pollock cf;4;2;2;3;0;0;.262

Ahmed ss;3;1;1;1;1;1;.237

Mathis c;4;0;0;0;0;1;.200

Greinke p;2;0;1;1;0;0;.234

c-Jay ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.271

Diekman p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Ziegler p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

e-Vargas ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.133

Bradley p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Totals;32;7;10;7;4;8

Los Angeles;110;000;000;—;2;9;1

Arizona;030;030;10x;—;7;10;0

a-walked for Baez in the 4th. b-struck out for Garcia in the 6th. c-struck out for Greinke in the 6th. d-popped out for Pederson in the 7th. e-flied out for Ziegler in the 8th. f-flied out for Taylor in the 9th. g-singled for Venditte in the 9th.

E—Bellinger (4). LOB—Los Angeles 8, Arizona 5. 2B—Grandal (21), Ahmed (33). 3B—Pollock (5). HR—Brito (1), off Stripling; Pollock (21), off Alexander; Peralta (30), off Ferguson. RBIs—Bellinger (73), Stripling (2), Peralta (87), Brito (2), Pollock 3 (65), Ahmed (69), Greinke (5).

Runners left in scoring position—Los Angeles 4 (Turner, Puig, Grandal 2); Arizona 3 (Escobar, Goldschmidt 2). RISP—Los Angeles 2 for 8; Arizona 3 for 8.

Runners moved up—Machado, Pederson, Mathis, Escobar. GIDP—Pederson, Ahmed, Mathis.

DP—Los Angeles 2 (Machado, Taylor, Muncy), (Turner, Taylor, Muncy); Arizona 1 (Marte, Ahmed, Goldschmidt).

Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Stripling, L, 8-6;1⅔;5;3;3;2;2;47;3.02

Baez;1;1-3;0;0;0;1;1;14;2.95

Fields;1;0;0;0;0;0;10;2.20

Alexander;⅔;3;3;3;0;2;21;3.68

Garcia;⅓;0;0;0;0;1;5;5.64

Madson;1;1;0;0;0;2;13;5.57

Ferguson;1;1;1;1;0;0;11;3.49

Venditte;1;0;0;0;1;0;14;2.57

Arizona;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Greinke, W, 15-11;6;8;2;2;2;6;101;3.21

Diekman;1;0;0;0;0;0;16;4.75

Ziegler;1;0;0;0;0;1;12;3.82

Bradley;1;1;0;0;0;1;15;3.49

Inherited runners-scored—Baez 3-0.

T—3:14. A—31,149 (48,519).

Padres 3, Giants 2

San Diego;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Galvis ss;4;1;2;0;0;1;.247

Myers 3b;2;0;0;1;1;2;.258

Reyes rf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.281

Margot cf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.244

Renfroe lf;4;0;0;0;0;2;.247

Hedges c;4;0;1;0;0;1;.236

Spangenberg 2b;4;0;1;0;0;2;.229

Pirela 1b;4;0;1;0;0;0;.251

Yates p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Jankowski cf-rf;4;2;3;1;0;0;.261

Perdomo p;1;0;0;0;0;0;.250

Wieck p;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Diaz p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

b-Guerra ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.071

Castillo p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Strahm p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Wingenter p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

d-Hosmer ph-1b;1;0;0;0;0;0;.249

Totals;34;3;8;2;1;10

San Francisco;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Pence rf;4;0;1;0;0;0;.229

Blanco cf;4;0;0;0;0;3;.215

Panik 2b;3;1;0;0;1;0;.251

Shaw lf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.189

Garcia c;3;1;1;2;1;1;.302

1-Hernandez pr;0;0;0;0;0;0;.237

Hanson 3b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.253

Slater 1b;2;0;1;0;1;1;.253

e-Crawford ph;0;0;0;0;1;0;.255

Avelino ss;3;0;2;0;0;0;.250

f-Longoria ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.245

Kelly p;1;0;0;0;0;1;.000

Black p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

a-d'Arnaud ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.220

Johnson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

c-Tomlinson ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.210

Dyson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Strickland p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Totals;31;2;5;2;4;10

San Diego;001;010;100;—;3;8;0

San Francisco;000;000;200;—;2;5;1

a-struck out for Black in the 6th. b-struck out for Diaz in the 7th. c-grounded out for Johnson in the 7th. d-grounded out for Wingenter in the 9th. e-pinch hit for Slater in the 9th. f-struck out for Avelino in the 9th.

1-ran for Garcia in the 9th.

E—Kelly (1). LOB—San Diego 6, San Francisco 6. 2B—Hedges (14). 3B—Galvis (5), Jankowski (3). HR—Jankowski (4), off Johnson; Garcia (4), off Castillo. RBIs—Myers (39), Jankowski (17), Garcia 2 (9). SB—Myers (12), Slater (7). CS—Pence (1). SF—Myers.

Runners left in scoring position—San Diego 4 (Hedges, Pirela, Jankowski, Hosmer); San Francisco 3 (Avelino, Tomlinson, Longoria). RISP—San Diego 0 for 8; San Francisco 0 for 3.

Runners moved up—Spangenberg, Wieck, Reyes.

DP—San Diego 1 (Hedges, Galvis).

San Diego;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Perdomo;3;1;0;0;0;4;43;7.05

Wieck;1;0;0;0;0;1;15;1.50

Diaz, W, 1-0;2;0;0;0;1;1;30;4.58

Castillo, H, 12;⅔;3;2;2;1;2;23;3.38

Strahm, H, 7;⅓;0;0;0;0;0;8;1.96

Wingenter, H, 5;1;1;0;0;0;1;15;4.08

Yates, S, 12-13;1;0;0;0;2;1;16;2.07

San Francisco;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Kelly, L, 0-3;5;6;2;2;0;3;71;3.04

Black;1;0;0;0;0;3;16;6.17

Johnson;1;1;1;1;0;2;20;5.61

Dyson;1;0;0;0;1;1;18;2.73

Strickland;1;1;0;0;0;1;16;3.48

Inherited runners-scored—Strahm 2-0.

T—2:57. A—36,044 (41,915).

Athletics 9, Mariners 3

Oakland;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Martini lf;5;1;2;1;0;1;.306

Semien ss;5;2;2;2;0;3;.256

Lowrie 2b;5;0;1;0;0;1;.267

Barreto 2b;0;0;0;0;0;0;.229

Davis dh;4;2;1;1;1;1;.249

Olson 1b;5;1;1;4;0;1;.248

Piscotty rf;3;0;0;0;1;0;.268

Pinder 3b;4;1;2;1;0;1;.257

Canha cf;2;1;0;0;1;0;.247

Phegley c;3;1;0;0;1;0;.200

Totals;36;9;9;9;4;8

Seattle;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Haniger cf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.283

Negron lf;1;0;0;0;0;0;.304

Segura ss;3;1;1;0;1;0;.303

Romine ss;1;0;1;0;0;0;.207

Cano 2b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.300

Beckham 2b;1;0;0;0;0;0;.195

Cruz dh;2;1;0;1;1;1;.261

Span lf;3;0;1;0;0;2;.265

Heredia lf-cf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.230

Seager 3b;3;1;1;0;1;1;.221

Vogelbach 1b;3;0;0;0;1;1;.205

Gamel rf;2;0;1;2;2;0;.274

Herrmann c;4;0;0;0;0;1;.237

Totals;31;3;6;3;6;8

Oakland;110;060;100;—;9;9;0

Seattle;020;010;000;—;3;6;1

E—Hernandez (2). LOB—Oakland 5, Seattle 9. 2B—Martini (9), Gamel (14). 3B—Romine (1). HR—Semien (15), off Hernandez; Pinder (13), off Hernandez; Olson (29), off Bradford; Davis (47), off Lawrence. RBIs—Martini (19), Semien 2 (68), Davis (121), Olson 4 (84), Pinder (27), Cruz (96), Gamel 2 (19). SF—Cruz.

Runners left in scoring position—Oakland 2 (Martini, Semien); Seattle 7 (Haniger 4, Vogelbach 2, Beckham). RISP—Oakland 3 for 6; Seattle 1 for 9.

Runners moved up—Lowrie, Vogelbach. GIDP—Davis, Cano.

DP—Oakland 1 (Olson, Semien, Jackson); Seattle 1 (Romine, Beckham, Vogelbach).

Oakland;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Jackson;4⅓;5;3;3;5;2;84;3.33

Buchter, W, 6-0;1;0;0;0;1;2;22;2.82

Hendriks;2-3;0;0;0;0;1;7;4.30

Wendelken;1;0;0;0;0;3;11;0.57

Dull;1;0;0;0;0;0;10;4.38

Petit;1;1;0;0;0;0;22;3.03

Seattle;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Hernandez, L, 8-14;4;3;5;4;2;4;74;5.55

Bradford;⅔;3;3;3;1;0;20;3.69

Rumbelow;1⅓;0;0;0;0;2;13;6.48

Lawrence;3;3;1;1;1;2;42;7.33

Hernandez pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored—Buchter 2-0, Hendriks 1-0, Bradford 2-2, Rumbelow 1-0. HBP—Jackson (Span), Hernandez (Canha). WP—Hernandez. PB—Phegley (6).

T—3:13. A—13,727 (47,943).

Angels 3, Rangers 2

Texas;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Profar 1b;4;1;2;1;0;1;.254

Odor 2b;4;0;1;0;0;0;.257

Andrus ss;4;0;0;0;0;1;.253

Mazara rf;4;0;1;0;0;2;.258

Beltre dh;4;1;1;1;0;0;.272

Gallo lf;4;0;0;0;0;4;.209

Chirinos c;4;0;0;0;0;3;.218

Kiner-Falefa 3b;2;0;1;0;1;0;.264

Tocci cf;3;0;1;0;0;0;.231

Totals;33;2;7;2;1;11

Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Calhoun rf;3;0;0;0;1;0;.205

Trout cf;2;0;0;0;2;2;.313

Upton lf;4;1;1;0;0;2;.259

Ohtani dh;4;1;2;2;0;1;.283

Simmons ss;3;0;0;0;1;0;.294

Marte 1b;3;0;0;0;1;2;.211

Briceno c;2;0;1;0;1;0;.241

Ward 3b;3;1;1;1;0;0;.169

Cowart 2b;2;0;0;0;0;0;.137

a-Hermosillo ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.208

S.Johnson 2b;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Totals;27;3;5;3;6;8

Texas;010;010;000;—;2;7;1

Los Angeles;000;110;01x;—;3;5;0

a-struck out for Cowart in the 7th.

E—Kiner-Falefa (9). LOB—Texas 5, Los Angeles 6. 2B—Upton (18). HR—Beltre (15), off Heaney; Profar (20), off Heaney; Ward (4), off Mendez; Ohtani (22), off Martin. RBIs—Profar (77), Beltre (62), Ohtani 2 (59), Ward (11).

Runners left in scoring position—Texas 1 (Profar); Los Angeles 1 (Ward). RISP—Texas 0 for 1; Los Angeles 1 for 3.

GIDP—Andrus, Upton, Simmons, Marte.

DP—Texas 3 (Kiner-Falefa, Odor, Profar), (Kiner-Falefa, Odor, Profar), (Kiner-Falefa, Profar); Los Angeles 1 (Heaney, Simmons, Marte).

Texas;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Mendez;4⅓;3;2;2;4;3;76;5.74

Sadzeck;⅔;0;0;0;1;0;10;0.00

Springs;1⅔;1;0;0;1;2;27;2.87

Martin, L, 1-5;⅔;1;1;1;0;2;17;4.65

Claudio;2-3;0;0;0;0;1;7;4.50

Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Heaney;7;7;2;2;1;10;100;4.15

Alvarez, W, 6-4;1;0;0;0;0;0;12;2.71

J.Johnson, S, 2-5;1;0;0;0;0;1;14;3.75

Inherited runners-scored—Sadzeck 1-0.

T—2:41. A—35,991 (45,050).

