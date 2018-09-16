(SATURDAY'S LATE GAMES)
Rangers 6, Padres 3
Texas;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
DeShields cf;4;0;1;0;1;1;.209
Choo rf;4;0;1;1;0;2;.270
Andrus ss;4;0;1;0;1;1;.258
Beltre 3b;4;1;2;0;1;0;.275
Odor 2b;5;0;0;0;0;2;.259
Profar 1b;4;1;1;0;0;0;.256
Gallo lf;4;2;1;1;0;1;.209
Chirinos c;3;1;1;3;0;0;.216
Claudio p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
a-Rua ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.192
Jurado p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
b-Kiner-Falefa ph;1;1;1;1;0;0;.265
Perez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
d-Calhoun ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.244
Sadzeck p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Leclerc p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Totals;35;6;9;6;3;8
San Diego;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Myers 3b;4;1;1;0;1;0;.255
Reyes rf;4;1;1;0;1;1;.270
Renfroe lf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.253
Hosmer 1b;4;1;1;3;0;1;.250
Hedges c;4;0;2;0;0;0;.245
Galvis 2b;3;0;2;0;1;0;.233
Guerra ss;3;0;1;0;1;1;.200
Lauer p;1;0;0;0;0;0;.077
Wingenter p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Castillo p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Stock p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
c-Pirela ph;0;0;0;0;1;0;.251
Strahm p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
e-Mejia ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.240
Diaz p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Jankowski cf;4;0;0;0;0;2;.258
Totals;32;3;8;3;5;7
Texas;010;005;000;—;6;9;0
San Diego;003;000;000;—;3;8;0
a-struck out for Claudio in the 2nd. b-doubled for Jurado in the 6th. c-walked for Stock in the 6th. d-grounded out for Perez in the 8th. e-struck out for Strahm in the 8th.
LOB—Texas 8, San Diego 8. 2B—Beltre 2 (20), Chirinos (15), Kiner-Falefa (18), Myers (21). HR—Gallo (37), off Lauer; Hosmer (17), off Jurado. RBIs—Choo (62), Gallo (87), Chirinos 3 (61), Kiner-Falefa (33), Hosmer 3 (65). S—Jurado, Lauer.
Runners left in scoring position—Texas 5 (Choo, Andrus, Odor 2, Gallo); San Diego 5 (Hosmer, Guerra, Lauer, Jankowski 2). RISP—Texas 4 for 16; San Diego 1 for 8.
Runners moved up—Beltre, Renfroe. GIDP—Hosmer, Jankowski.
DP—Texas 2 (Odor, Andrus, Profar), (Profar, Andrus, Odor).
Texas;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Claudio;1;1;0;0;0;1;16;4.79
Jurado, W, 3-5;4;7;3;3;2;3;85;7.01
Perez, H, 2;2;0;0;0;2;0;25;6.55
Sadzeck, H, 4;1;0;0;0;1;2;15;0.00
Leclerc, S, 11-15;1;0;0;0;0;1;13;1.65
San Diego;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Lauer;5;3;2;2;1;4;81;4.74
Wingenter;0;0;1;1;1;0;6;4.50
Castillo, L, 2-3, BS, 1-1;⅔;4;3;3;1;0;24;3.21
Stock;1-3;0;0;0;0;1;4;2.27
Strahm;2;1;0;0;0;2;30;2.06
Diaz;1;1;0;0;0;1;14;5.79
Lauer pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Wingenter pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored—Castillo 2-1, Stock 2-0. HBP—Lauer 2 (Choo,Chirinos).
T—3:10. A—28,833 (42,445).
Giants 3, Rockies 0
Colorado;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Blackmon cf;4;0;1;0;0;0;.286
LeMahieu 2b;3;0;1;0;0;1;.282
Arenado 3b;4;0;1;0;0;0;.298
Story ss;4;0;1;0;0;1;.291
Holliday lf;3;0;1;0;1;0;.359
Desmond 1b;3;0;1;0;0;0;.234
Cuevas rf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.236
Wolters c;2;0;0;0;0;1;.181
a-Iannetta ph-c;2;0;0;0;0;1;.222
Marquez p;2;0;1;0;0;1;.304
b-Murphy ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.228
Almonte p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Musgrave p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Johnson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Totals;32;0;7;0;1;7
San Francisco;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Blanco rf;4;0;1;0;0;0;.225
Panik 2b;3;0;0;0;1;0;.250
Longoria 3b;3;0;2;0;0;0;.251
Crawford ss;4;1;1;0;0;1;.256
Hundley c;4;1;1;0;0;2;.243
Slater 1b;2;0;0;1;0;0;.268
Pence lf;3;0;1;1;0;1;.210
Hernandez cf;3;0;1;0;0;0;.241
Bumgarner p;2;1;1;0;0;1;.154
Watson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
c-Shaw ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.045
Melancon p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Smith p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Totals;29;3;8;2;1;5
Colorado;000;000;000;—;0;7;0
San Francisco;021;000;00x;—;3;8;1
a-struck out for Wolters in the 7th. b-struck out for Marquez in the 7th. c-grounded out for Watson in the 7th.
E—Crawford (15). LOB—Colorado 8, San Francisco 5. 2B—LeMahieu (31), Arenado (34), Hundley (10), Bumgarner (2). RBIs—Slater (22), Pence (19). SB—Story (26). S—Desmond.
Runners left in scoring position—Colorado 5 (Story 2, Desmond, Cuevas, Wolters); San Francisco 2 (Hundley 2). RISP—Colorado 0 for 10; San Francisco 2 for 7.
Runners moved up—Desmond, Slater, Panik. LIDP—Pence. GIDP—LeMahieu, Desmond, Crawford, Hernandez.
DP—Colorado 3 (Marquez, LeMahieu, Desmond), (Arenado, Desmond), (Cuevas, Desmond); San Francisco 2 (Crawford, Panik, Slater), (Crawford, Panik, Slater).
Colorado;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Marquez, L, 12-10;6;7;3;3;1;4;82;3.96
Almonte;1;0;0;0;0;0;11;1.88
Musgrave;⅔;1;0;0;0;0;14;4.58
Johnson;⅓;0;0;0;0;1;5;0.00
San Francisco;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Bumgarner, W, 6-6;6;5;0;0;1;2;64;3.14
Watson, H, 30;1;0;0;0;0;3;16;2.74
Melancon, H, 7;1;1;0;0;0;2;16;2.67
Smith, S, 12-15;1;1;0;0;0;0;18;1.84
Inherited runners-scored—Johnson 1-0. HBP—Bumgarner (LeMahieu), Marquez 2 (Longoria,Slater). WP—Marquez.
T—2:28. A—38,204 (41,915).
Mariners 6, Angels 5
Seattle;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Haniger rf;5;1;2;1;0;1;.280
Segura ss;4;1;1;0;1;0;.308
Cano 2b;3;0;1;3;2;1;.283
Cruz dh;5;0;2;0;0;1;.265
Healy 1b;4;1;2;0;1;1;.247
Zunino c;5;0;1;0;0;2;.196
Maybin lf-cf;3;0;0;0;0;1;.243
b-Gordon ph-cf;2;0;0;0;0;0;.269
Negron 3b;4;2;3;2;0;1;.417
Heredia cf;2;0;0;0;0;1;.219
a-Span ph-lf;1;1;0;0;1;0;.267
Totals;38;6;12;6;5;9
Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Calhoun rf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.213
Fletcher 2b;4;1;1;0;0;0;.272
Trout cf;3;1;2;2;1;0;.318
Ohtani dh;4;1;2;1;0;2;.293
Upton lf;4;2;2;2;0;0;.263
Simmons ss;4;0;0;0;0;0;.295
Fernandez 1b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.275
Arcia c;3;0;0;0;0;0;.222
Briceno c;0;0;0;0;0;0;.243
Cowart 3b;3;0;0;0;0;1;.127
Totals;33;5;8;5;1;5
Seattle;000;021;030;—;6;12;0
Los Angeles;300;100;001;—;5;8;0
a-popped out for Heredia in the 6th. b-lined out for Maybin in the 8th.
LOB—Seattle 10, Los Angeles 2. 2B—Cano (16), Healy (14), Fletcher (17), Trout (24). HR—Negron (1), off Heaney; Haniger (25), off Heaney; Trout (34), off Ramirez; Ohtani (20), off Ramirez; Upton (28), off Ramirez; Upton (29), off Diaz. RBIs—Haniger (88), Cano 3 (39), Negron 2 (3), Trout 2 (70), Ohtani (55), Upton 2 (81). SB—Negron (1).
Runners left in scoring position—Seattle 5 (Haniger, Cruz 2, Zunino 2). RISP—Seattle 3 for 15; Los Angeles 2 for 2.
Runners moved up—Haniger. FIDP—Zunino. GIDP—Maybin, Arcia.
DP—Seattle 1 (Zunino, Segura, Healy); Los Angeles 2 (Trout, Cowart), (Cowart, Fletcher, Fernandez).
Seattle;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Ramirez;4;4;4;4;1;2;60;5.65
Festa;2;2;0;0;0;1;25;1.69
Pazos, W, 4-1;1;1;0;0;0;0;8;2.82
Colome, H, 27;1;0;0;0;0;1;10;3.23
Diaz, S, 55-59;1;1;1;1;0;1;14;2.05
Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Heaney;5;8;2;2;1;4;78;3.97
Anderson, H, 21;1;2;1;1;1;1;20;3.35
Buttrey, H, 6;1;1;0;0;1;2;19;0.71
Alvarez, L, 5-4, H, 13;⅓;0;2;2;1;1;13;2.83
Johnson, H, 8⅓;0;1;1;1;0;9;3.79
Jerez, BS, 1-1;0;1;0;0;0;0;3;6.55
Tazawa;1;1-3;0;0;0;0;1;13;7.36
Jerez pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored—Johnson 2-0, Jerez 3-3, Tazawa 1-0. WP—Heaney, Alvarez.
T—3:06. A—42,292 (45,050).
