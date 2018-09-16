(SATURDAY'S LATE GAMES)

Rangers 6, Padres 3

Texas;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

DeShields cf;4;0;1;0;1;1;.209

Choo rf;4;0;1;1;0;2;.270

Andrus ss;4;0;1;0;1;1;.258

Beltre 3b;4;1;2;0;1;0;.275

Odor 2b;5;0;0;0;0;2;.259

Profar 1b;4;1;1;0;0;0;.256

Gallo lf;4;2;1;1;0;1;.209

Chirinos c;3;1;1;3;0;0;.216

Claudio p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

a-Rua ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.192

Jurado p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

b-Kiner-Falefa ph;1;1;1;1;0;0;.265

Perez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

d-Calhoun ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.244

Sadzeck p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Leclerc p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Totals;35;6;9;6;3;8

San Diego;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Myers 3b;4;1;1;0;1;0;.255

Reyes rf;4;1;1;0;1;1;.270

Renfroe lf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.253

Hosmer 1b;4;1;1;3;0;1;.250

Hedges c;4;0;2;0;0;0;.245

Galvis 2b;3;0;2;0;1;0;.233

Guerra ss;3;0;1;0;1;1;.200

Lauer p;1;0;0;0;0;0;.077

Wingenter p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Castillo p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Stock p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

c-Pirela ph;0;0;0;0;1;0;.251

Strahm p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

e-Mejia ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.240

Diaz p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Jankowski cf;4;0;0;0;0;2;.258

Totals;32;3;8;3;5;7

Texas;010;005;000;—;6;9;0

San Diego;003;000;000;—;3;8;0

a-struck out for Claudio in the 2nd. b-doubled for Jurado in the 6th. c-walked for Stock in the 6th. d-grounded out for Perez in the 8th. e-struck out for Strahm in the 8th.

LOB—Texas 8, San Diego 8. 2B—Beltre 2 (20), Chirinos (15), Kiner-Falefa (18), Myers (21). HR—Gallo (37), off Lauer; Hosmer (17), off Jurado. RBIs—Choo (62), Gallo (87), Chirinos 3 (61), Kiner-Falefa (33), Hosmer 3 (65). S—Jurado, Lauer.

Runners left in scoring position—Texas 5 (Choo, Andrus, Odor 2, Gallo); San Diego 5 (Hosmer, Guerra, Lauer, Jankowski 2). RISP—Texas 4 for 16; San Diego 1 for 8.

Runners moved up—Beltre, Renfroe. GIDP—Hosmer, Jankowski.

DP—Texas 2 (Odor, Andrus, Profar), (Profar, Andrus, Odor).

Texas;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Claudio;1;1;0;0;0;1;16;4.79

Jurado, W, 3-5;4;7;3;3;2;3;85;7.01

Perez, H, 2;2;0;0;0;2;0;25;6.55

Sadzeck, H, 4;1;0;0;0;1;2;15;0.00

Leclerc, S, 11-15;1;0;0;0;0;1;13;1.65

San Diego;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Lauer;5;3;2;2;1;4;81;4.74

Wingenter;0;0;1;1;1;0;6;4.50

Castillo, L, 2-3, BS, 1-1;⅔;4;3;3;1;0;24;3.21

Stock;1-3;0;0;0;0;1;4;2.27

Strahm;2;1;0;0;0;2;30;2.06

Diaz;1;1;0;0;0;1;14;5.79

Lauer pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Wingenter pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored—Castillo 2-1, Stock 2-0. HBP—Lauer 2 (Choo,Chirinos).

T—3:10. A—28,833 (42,445).

Giants 3, Rockies 0

Colorado;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Blackmon cf;4;0;1;0;0;0;.286

LeMahieu 2b;3;0;1;0;0;1;.282

Arenado 3b;4;0;1;0;0;0;.298

Story ss;4;0;1;0;0;1;.291

Holliday lf;3;0;1;0;1;0;.359

Desmond 1b;3;0;1;0;0;0;.234

Cuevas rf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.236

Wolters c;2;0;0;0;0;1;.181

a-Iannetta ph-c;2;0;0;0;0;1;.222

Marquez p;2;0;1;0;0;1;.304

b-Murphy ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.228

Almonte p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Musgrave p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Johnson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Totals;32;0;7;0;1;7

San Francisco;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Blanco rf;4;0;1;0;0;0;.225

Panik 2b;3;0;0;0;1;0;.250

Longoria 3b;3;0;2;0;0;0;.251

Crawford ss;4;1;1;0;0;1;.256

Hundley c;4;1;1;0;0;2;.243

Slater 1b;2;0;0;1;0;0;.268

Pence lf;3;0;1;1;0;1;.210

Hernandez cf;3;0;1;0;0;0;.241

Bumgarner p;2;1;1;0;0;1;.154

Watson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

c-Shaw ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.045

Melancon p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Smith p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Totals;29;3;8;2;1;5

Colorado;000;000;000;—;0;7;0

San Francisco;021;000;00x;—;3;8;1

a-struck out for Wolters in the 7th. b-struck out for Marquez in the 7th. c-grounded out for Watson in the 7th.

E—Crawford (15). LOB—Colorado 8, San Francisco 5. 2B—LeMahieu (31), Arenado (34), Hundley (10), Bumgarner (2). RBIs—Slater (22), Pence (19). SB—Story (26). S—Desmond.

Runners left in scoring position—Colorado 5 (Story 2, Desmond, Cuevas, Wolters); San Francisco 2 (Hundley 2). RISP—Colorado 0 for 10; San Francisco 2 for 7.

Runners moved up—Desmond, Slater, Panik. LIDP—Pence. GIDP—LeMahieu, Desmond, Crawford, Hernandez.

DP—Colorado 3 (Marquez, LeMahieu, Desmond), (Arenado, Desmond), (Cuevas, Desmond); San Francisco 2 (Crawford, Panik, Slater), (Crawford, Panik, Slater).

Colorado;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Marquez, L, 12-10;6;7;3;3;1;4;82;3.96

Almonte;1;0;0;0;0;0;11;1.88

Musgrave;⅔;1;0;0;0;0;14;4.58

Johnson;⅓;0;0;0;0;1;5;0.00

San Francisco;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Bumgarner, W, 6-6;6;5;0;0;1;2;64;3.14

Watson, H, 30;1;0;0;0;0;3;16;2.74

Melancon, H, 7;1;1;0;0;0;2;16;2.67

Smith, S, 12-15;1;1;0;0;0;0;18;1.84

Inherited runners-scored—Johnson 1-0. HBP—Bumgarner (LeMahieu), Marquez 2 (Longoria,Slater). WP—Marquez.

T—2:28. A—38,204 (41,915).

Mariners 6, Angels 5

Seattle;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Haniger rf;5;1;2;1;0;1;.280

Segura ss;4;1;1;0;1;0;.308

Cano 2b;3;0;1;3;2;1;.283

Cruz dh;5;0;2;0;0;1;.265

Healy 1b;4;1;2;0;1;1;.247

Zunino c;5;0;1;0;0;2;.196

Maybin lf-cf;3;0;0;0;0;1;.243

b-Gordon ph-cf;2;0;0;0;0;0;.269

Negron 3b;4;2;3;2;0;1;.417

Heredia cf;2;0;0;0;0;1;.219

a-Span ph-lf;1;1;0;0;1;0;.267

Totals;38;6;12;6;5;9

Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Calhoun rf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.213

Fletcher 2b;4;1;1;0;0;0;.272

Trout cf;3;1;2;2;1;0;.318

Ohtani dh;4;1;2;1;0;2;.293

Upton lf;4;2;2;2;0;0;.263

Simmons ss;4;0;0;0;0;0;.295

Fernandez 1b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.275

Arcia c;3;0;0;0;0;0;.222

Briceno c;0;0;0;0;0;0;.243

Cowart 3b;3;0;0;0;0;1;.127

Totals;33;5;8;5;1;5

Seattle;000;021;030;—;6;12;0

Los Angeles;300;100;001;—;5;8;0

a-popped out for Heredia in the 6th. b-lined out for Maybin in the 8th.

LOB—Seattle 10, Los Angeles 2. 2B—Cano (16), Healy (14), Fletcher (17), Trout (24). HR—Negron (1), off Heaney; Haniger (25), off Heaney; Trout (34), off Ramirez; Ohtani (20), off Ramirez; Upton (28), off Ramirez; Upton (29), off Diaz. RBIs—Haniger (88), Cano 3 (39), Negron 2 (3), Trout 2 (70), Ohtani (55), Upton 2 (81). SB—Negron (1).

Runners left in scoring position—Seattle 5 (Haniger, Cruz 2, Zunino 2). RISP—Seattle 3 for 15; Los Angeles 2 for 2.

Runners moved up—Haniger. FIDP—Zunino. GIDP—Maybin, Arcia.

DP—Seattle 1 (Zunino, Segura, Healy); Los Angeles 2 (Trout, Cowart), (Cowart, Fletcher, Fernandez).

Seattle;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Ramirez;4;4;4;4;1;2;60;5.65

Festa;2;2;0;0;0;1;25;1.69

Pazos, W, 4-1;1;1;0;0;0;0;8;2.82

Colome, H, 27;1;0;0;0;0;1;10;3.23

Diaz, S, 55-59;1;1;1;1;0;1;14;2.05

Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Heaney;5;8;2;2;1;4;78;3.97

Anderson, H, 21;1;2;1;1;1;1;20;3.35

Buttrey, H, 6;1;1;0;0;1;2;19;0.71

Alvarez, L, 5-4, H, 13;⅓;0;2;2;1;1;13;2.83

Johnson, H, 8⅓;0;1;1;1;0;9;3.79

Jerez, BS, 1-1;0;1;0;0;0;0;3;6.55

Tazawa;1;1-3;0;0;0;0;1;13;7.36

Jerez pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored—Johnson 2-0, Jerez 3-3, Tazawa 1-0. WP—Heaney, Alvarez.

T—3:06. A—42,292 (45,050).

