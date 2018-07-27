(THURSDAY'S LATE BOX)

Brewers 7, Giants 5

Milwaukee;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Thames lf;5;1;2;0;0;1;.241

Jeffress p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Knebel p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Cain cf;4;0;0;0;1;2;.292

Broxton cf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.180

Yelich rf;5;3;3;2;0;1;.314

Aguilar 1b;4;1;2;1;1;1;.289

Shaw 3b;5;2;2;2;0;0;.246

Miller 2b;3;0;1;0;0;0;.248

Hader p;0;0;0;0;0;0;1.000

b-Braun ph-lf;2;0;1;1;0;1;.234

Kratz c;4;0;2;1;1;0;.247

Arcia ss;5;0;0;0;0;3;.192

Miley p;2;0;0;0;0;0;.250

Burnes p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Saladino 2b;1;0;0;0;1;1;.271

Totals;40;7;13;7;4;10

San Francisco;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

d'Arnaud 2b;4;0;1;1;0;0;.286

Slater 1b;3;2;0;0;2;1;.300

McCutchen rf;4;0;1;1;1;1;.257

Posey c;3;1;2;1;1;0;.283

1-Hanson pr;0;0;0;0;0;0;.276

Hundley c;1;0;0;0;0;1;.253

Longoria 3b;4;1;2;0;0;1;.250

Crawford ss;4;0;2;0;0;0;.286

Pence lf;4;0;0;0;0;2;.224

Duggar cf;3;1;2;1;1;0;.286

Rodriguez p;1;0;0;0;0;0;.063

Moronta p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

a-Hernandez ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.270

Melancon p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Stratton p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.097

c-Sandoval ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.251

Totals;33;5;10;4;5;8

Milwaukee;100;001;023;—;7;13;1

San Francisco;020;000;012;—;5;10;0

a-struck out for Moronta in the 7th. b-singled for Hader in the 8th. c-struck out for Stratton in the 9th.

1-ran for Posey in the 8th.

E—Saladino (8). LOB—Milwaukee 10, San Francisco 8. 2B—Thames 2 (8), Yelich (19), Aguilar (17), McCutchen (24), Duggar (6). 3B—Miller (2). HR—Yelich (14), off Rodriguez; Shaw (19), off Stratton. RBIs—Yelich 2 (54), Aguilar (72), Shaw 2 (59), Kratz (9), Braun (36), d'Arnaud (4), McCutchen (43), Posey (33), Duggar (5). SB—Cain (19). SF—d'Arnaud. S—Rodriguez.

Runners left in scoring position—Milwaukee 6 (Thames 2, Cain, Shaw 2, Kratz); San Francisco 3 (Slater, Pence, Hundley). RISP—Milwaukee 3 for 12; San Francisco 3 for 11.

Runners moved up—Cain, Yelich, Pence. LIDP—Crawford. GIDP—Slater, Pence.

DP—Milwaukee 3 (Shaw, Miller, Aguilar), (Arcia, Aguilar), (Arcia, Yelich).

Milwaukee;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Miley;5;6;2;2;2;1;74;2.01

Burnes;⅔;1;0;0;0;1;8;0.00

Hader, W, 3-0;1⅓;0;0;0;0;2;18;1.39

Jeffress, H, 15;⅔;1;1;1;2;1;26;1.48

Knebel, S, 13-16;1⅓;2;2;2;1;3;25;4.08

San Francisco;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Rodriguez;6;5;2;2;2;5;91;2.75

Moronta;1;1;0;0;0;3;16;1.76

Melancon, L, 0-1;⅔;4;2;2;1;0;29;3.57

Stratton;1⅓;3;3;3;1;2;30;5.14

Inherited runners-scored—Hader 1-0, Knebel 2-0, Stratton 3-0. WP—Jeffress. PB—Kratz (2).

T—3:22. A—40,643 (41,915).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments