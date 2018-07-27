(FRIDAY'S LATE BOXES)
Brewers 3, Giants 1
Milwaukee;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Broxton cf;4;1;2;0;0;1;.204
Yelich rf;3;1;2;0;1;0;.317
Aguilar 1b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.285
Braun lf;4;0;1;2;0;0;.234
Saladino 3b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.261
Shaw 3b;0;0;0;0;0;0;.246
Perez 2b;4;1;1;0;0;0;.249
Pina c;3;0;0;0;0;1;.215
Arcia ss;4;0;1;1;0;0;.193
Anderson p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.100
a-Thames ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.240
Soria p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Jeffress p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Knebel p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Totals;33;3;7;3;1;5
San Francisco;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Duggar cf;4;0;1;0;0;2;.283
Hanson 2b;4;0;2;0;0;0;.281
McCutchen rf;3;0;0;0;1;0;.255
Posey c;4;1;1;0;0;0;.282
Crawford ss;4;0;1;1;0;0;.286
Longoria 3b;3;0;0;0;1;1;.247
Sandoval 1b;4;0;0;0;0;0;.247
Hernandez lf;3;0;1;0;0;1;.271
Bumgarner p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.050
b-Slater ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.294
Dyson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Totals;32;1;6;1;2;6
Milwaukee;000;001;110;—;3;7;0
San Francisco;010;000;000;—;1;6;0
a-lined out for Anderson in the 7th. b-struck out for Bumgarner in the 8th.
LOB—Milwaukee 5, San Francisco 6. 2B—Broxton (2), Yelich 2 (21), Hanson (14), Posey (20), Crawford (24), Hernandez (12). RBIs—Braun 2 (38), Arcia (16), Crawford (42). SB—Perez (9). S—Pina.
Runners left in scoring position—Milwaukee 3 (Yelich, Braun, Saladino); San Francisco 5 (Duggar, McCutchen, Posey 2, Hernandez). RISP—Milwaukee 1 for 9; San Francisco 1 for 8.
Runners moved up—Aguilar 2, Braun, Arcia, Longoria, Bumgarner. GIDP—Sandoval.
DP—Milwaukee 1 (Perez, Arcia, Aguilar).
Milwaukee;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Anderson, W, 7-7;6;4;1;1;0;3;76;3.69
Soria, H, 3;1;0;0;0;1;0;20;2.50
Jeffress, H, 16;1;2;0;0;1;2;27;1.45
Knebel, S, 14-17;1;0;0;0;0;1;15;3.94
San Francisco;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Bumgarner, L, 3-4;8;7;3;3;1;5;108;3.21
Dyson;1;0;0;0;0;0;6;2.84
T—2:33. A—40,414 (41,915).
Angels 4, Mariners 3
Seattle;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Gordon 2b;5;0;3;0;0;1;.291
Segura ss;4;0;0;0;1;1;.317
Haniger rf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.264
Cruz dh;4;1;2;1;0;1;.265
2-Span pr-dh;0;0;0;0;0;0;.261
Seager 3b;3;0;0;0;1;0;.232
Healy 1b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.246
Zunino c;3;1;2;1;0;0;.192
1-Romine pr;0;1;0;0;0;0;.203
Herrmann c;1;0;0;0;0;0;.211
Gamel lf;4;0;0;0;0;2;.278
Heredia cf;4;0;2;1;0;1;.230
Totals;36;3;9;3;2;8
Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Fletcher 3b;3;0;1;1;0;0;.302
Ohtani dh;4;0;0;0;0;2;.263
Trout cf;3;0;1;0;1;2;.311
Upton lf;4;0;1;0;0;1;.255
Pujols 1b;4;1;1;0;0;0;.253
Simmons ss;4;0;0;0;0;0;.303
Kinsler 2b;3;1;0;0;1;2;.232
Briceno c;2;1;1;0;2;0;.271
Calhoun rf;4;1;2;3;0;1;.201
Totals;31;4;7;4;4;8
Seattle;000;010;110;0;—;3;9;0
Los Angeles;030;000;000;1;—;4;7;1
No outs when winning run scored.
1-ran for Zunino in the 8th. 2-ran for Cruz in the 9th.
E—Briceno (2). LOB—Seattle 6, Los Angeles 5. 2B—Zunino (8), Pujols (16), Calhoun (9). HR—Zunino (13), off Heaney; Cruz (23), off Heaney; Calhoun (12), off Nicasio. RBIs—Cruz (58), Zunino (30), Heredia (13), Fletcher (12), Calhoun 3 (35). SB—Gordon (24). CS—Gordon (8). SF—Fletcher.
Runners left in scoring position—Seattle 4 (Haniger 2, Gamel 2); Los Angeles 1 (Ohtani). RISP—Seattle 1 for 8; Los Angeles 2 for 4.
Runners moved up—Gamel, Herrmann. LIDP—Fletcher. GIDP—Gordon, Segura, Upton.
DP—Seattle 2 (Segura, Gordon, Healy), (Gordon); Los Angeles 2 (Fletcher, Kinsler, Pujols), (Kinsler, Simmons, Pujols).
Seattle;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
LeBlanc;6;5;3;3;3;6;84;3.51
Vincent;1;0;0;0;1;0;16;3.86
Colome;1;1;0;0;0;1;20;3.68
Nicasio, L, 1-5;1;1;1;1;0;1;15;5.85
Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Heaney;8;7;3;3;0;5;81;3.64
Robles;⅓;1;0;0;1;1;12;4.09
Alvarez;⅔;0;0;0;0;1;11;3.16
Johnson, W, 3-2;1;1;0;0;1;1;17;3.52
Inherited runners-scored—Alvarez 2-0. HBP—Heaney (Haniger).
T—2:54. A—42,336 (45,050).
Diamondbacks 6, Padres 2
Arizona;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Jay lf;5;1;2;1;0;0;.274
Goldschmidt 1b;4;1;1;0;1;1;.276
Pollock cf;5;1;2;1;0;0;.296
Souza Jr. rf;4;1;1;2;0;2;.240
Descalso 3b;3;1;0;0;1;1;.259
Andriese p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Marte 2b;4;0;2;1;0;0;.249
Ahmed ss;4;0;1;1;0;2;.234
Mathis c;4;1;1;0;0;0;.202
Greinke p;3;0;1;0;0;1;.256
Owings 3b;1;0;0;0;0;0;.198
Totals;37;6;11;6;2;7
San Diego;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Jankowski rf;4;0;1;0;0;1;.250
Asuaje 2b;3;0;0;0;0;1;.217
Stock p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
b-Pirela ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.259
Hughes p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Myers lf;4;0;1;0;0;2;.287
Hosmer 1b;4;0;1;0;0;0;.246
Margot cf;4;1;2;1;0;1;.255
Galvis ss;3;0;2;0;0;0;.239
Villanueva 3b;3;0;0;0;0;1;.223
Hedges c;3;1;1;1;0;0;.234
Perdomo p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.286
Erlin p;1;0;0;0;0;1;.143
a-Spangenberg ph-2b;2;0;0;0;0;1;.227
Totals;32;2;8;2;0;9
Arizona;006;000;000;—;6;11;0
San Diego;010;000;010;—;2;8;1
a-grounded out for Erlin in the 6th. b-struck out for Stock in the 8th.
E—Galvis (6). LOB—Arizona 6, San Diego 3. 2B—Pollock (15), Souza Jr. (7), Marte (17), Mathis (7), Greinke (4). HR—Margot (4), off Greinke; Hedges (6), off Andriese. RBIs—Jay (32), Pollock (42), Souza Jr. 2 (12), Marte (42), Ahmed (49), Margot (26), Hedges (19).
Runners left in scoring position—Arizona 1 (Pollock). RISP—Arizona 5 for 10; San Diego 0 for 2.
GIDP—Goldschmidt, Mathis, Hosmer, Margot, Hedges.
DP—Arizona 3 (Ahmed, Goldschmidt), (Descalso, Marte, Goldschmidt), (Goldschmidt, Ahmed); San Diego 2 (Asuaje, Hosmer), (Galvis, Asuaje, Hosmer).
Arizona;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Greinke, W, 12-5;7;6;1;1;0;6;98;2.96
Andriese;2;2;1;1;0;3;28;4.09
San Diego;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Perdomo, L, 1-6;2;1-3;8;6;6;2;2;55;7.94
Erlin;3;2-3;1;0;0;0;3;40;3.47
Stock;2;1;0;0;0;2;29;5.19
Hughes;1;1;0;0;0;0;18;5.97
Inherited runners-scored—Erlin 2-0. WP—Perdomo.
T—2:37. A—34,725 (42,445).
