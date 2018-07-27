(FRIDAY'S LATE BOXES)

Brewers 3, Giants 1

Milwaukee;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Broxton cf;4;1;2;0;0;1;.204

Yelich rf;3;1;2;0;1;0;.317

Aguilar 1b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.285

Braun lf;4;0;1;2;0;0;.234

Saladino 3b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.261

Shaw 3b;0;0;0;0;0;0;.246

Perez 2b;4;1;1;0;0;0;.249

Pina c;3;0;0;0;0;1;.215

Arcia ss;4;0;1;1;0;0;.193

Anderson p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.100

a-Thames ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.240

Soria p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Jeffress p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Knebel p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Totals;33;3;7;3;1;5

San Francisco;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Duggar cf;4;0;1;0;0;2;.283

Hanson 2b;4;0;2;0;0;0;.281

McCutchen rf;3;0;0;0;1;0;.255

Posey c;4;1;1;0;0;0;.282

Crawford ss;4;0;1;1;0;0;.286

Longoria 3b;3;0;0;0;1;1;.247

Sandoval 1b;4;0;0;0;0;0;.247

Hernandez lf;3;0;1;0;0;1;.271

Bumgarner p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.050

b-Slater ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.294

Dyson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Totals;32;1;6;1;2;6

Milwaukee;000;001;110;—;3;7;0

San Francisco;010;000;000;—;1;6;0

a-lined out for Anderson in the 7th. b-struck out for Bumgarner in the 8th.

LOB—Milwaukee 5, San Francisco 6. 2B—Broxton (2), Yelich 2 (21), Hanson (14), Posey (20), Crawford (24), Hernandez (12). RBIs—Braun 2 (38), Arcia (16), Crawford (42). SB—Perez (9). S—Pina.

Runners left in scoring position—Milwaukee 3 (Yelich, Braun, Saladino); San Francisco 5 (Duggar, McCutchen, Posey 2, Hernandez). RISP—Milwaukee 1 for 9; San Francisco 1 for 8.

Runners moved up—Aguilar 2, Braun, Arcia, Longoria, Bumgarner. GIDP—Sandoval.

DP—Milwaukee 1 (Perez, Arcia, Aguilar).

Milwaukee;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Anderson, W, 7-7;6;4;1;1;0;3;76;3.69

Soria, H, 3;1;0;0;0;1;0;20;2.50

Jeffress, H, 16;1;2;0;0;1;2;27;1.45

Knebel, S, 14-17;1;0;0;0;0;1;15;3.94

San Francisco;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Bumgarner, L, 3-4;8;7;3;3;1;5;108;3.21

Dyson;1;0;0;0;0;0;6;2.84

T—2:33. A—40,414 (41,915).

Angels 4, Mariners 3

Seattle;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Gordon 2b;5;0;3;0;0;1;.291

Segura ss;4;0;0;0;1;1;.317

Haniger rf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.264

Cruz dh;4;1;2;1;0;1;.265

2-Span pr-dh;0;0;0;0;0;0;.261

Seager 3b;3;0;0;0;1;0;.232

Healy 1b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.246

Zunino c;3;1;2;1;0;0;.192

1-Romine pr;0;1;0;0;0;0;.203

Herrmann c;1;0;0;0;0;0;.211

Gamel lf;4;0;0;0;0;2;.278

Heredia cf;4;0;2;1;0;1;.230

Totals;36;3;9;3;2;8

Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Fletcher 3b;3;0;1;1;0;0;.302

Ohtani dh;4;0;0;0;0;2;.263

Trout cf;3;0;1;0;1;2;.311

Upton lf;4;0;1;0;0;1;.255

Pujols 1b;4;1;1;0;0;0;.253

Simmons ss;4;0;0;0;0;0;.303

Kinsler 2b;3;1;0;0;1;2;.232

Briceno c;2;1;1;0;2;0;.271

Calhoun rf;4;1;2;3;0;1;.201

Totals;31;4;7;4;4;8

Seattle;000;010;110;0;—;3;9;0

Los Angeles;030;000;000;1;—;4;7;1

No outs when winning run scored.

1-ran for Zunino in the 8th. 2-ran for Cruz in the 9th.

E—Briceno (2). LOB—Seattle 6, Los Angeles 5. 2B—Zunino (8), Pujols (16), Calhoun (9). HR—Zunino (13), off Heaney; Cruz (23), off Heaney; Calhoun (12), off Nicasio. RBIs—Cruz (58), Zunino (30), Heredia (13), Fletcher (12), Calhoun 3 (35). SB—Gordon (24). CS—Gordon (8). SF—Fletcher.

Runners left in scoring position—Seattle 4 (Haniger 2, Gamel 2); Los Angeles 1 (Ohtani). RISP—Seattle 1 for 8; Los Angeles 2 for 4.

Runners moved up—Gamel, Herrmann. LIDP—Fletcher. GIDP—Gordon, Segura, Upton.

DP—Seattle 2 (Segura, Gordon, Healy), (Gordon); Los Angeles 2 (Fletcher, Kinsler, Pujols), (Kinsler, Simmons, Pujols).

Seattle;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

LeBlanc;6;5;3;3;3;6;84;3.51

Vincent;1;0;0;0;1;0;16;3.86

Colome;1;1;0;0;0;1;20;3.68

Nicasio, L, 1-5;1;1;1;1;0;1;15;5.85

Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Heaney;8;7;3;3;0;5;81;3.64

Robles;⅓;1;0;0;1;1;12;4.09

Alvarez;⅔;0;0;0;0;1;11;3.16

Johnson, W, 3-2;1;1;0;0;1;1;17;3.52

Inherited runners-scored—Alvarez 2-0. HBP—Heaney (Haniger).

T—2:54. A—42,336 (45,050).

Diamondbacks 6, Padres 2

Arizona;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Jay lf;5;1;2;1;0;0;.274

Goldschmidt 1b;4;1;1;0;1;1;.276

Pollock cf;5;1;2;1;0;0;.296

Souza Jr. rf;4;1;1;2;0;2;.240

Descalso 3b;3;1;0;0;1;1;.259

Andriese p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Marte 2b;4;0;2;1;0;0;.249

Ahmed ss;4;0;1;1;0;2;.234

Mathis c;4;1;1;0;0;0;.202

Greinke p;3;0;1;0;0;1;.256

Owings 3b;1;0;0;0;0;0;.198

Totals;37;6;11;6;2;7

San Diego;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Jankowski rf;4;0;1;0;0;1;.250

Asuaje 2b;3;0;0;0;0;1;.217

Stock p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

b-Pirela ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.259

Hughes p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Myers lf;4;0;1;0;0;2;.287

Hosmer 1b;4;0;1;0;0;0;.246

Margot cf;4;1;2;1;0;1;.255

Galvis ss;3;0;2;0;0;0;.239

Villanueva 3b;3;0;0;0;0;1;.223

Hedges c;3;1;1;1;0;0;.234

Perdomo p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.286

Erlin p;1;0;0;0;0;1;.143

a-Spangenberg ph-2b;2;0;0;0;0;1;.227

Totals;32;2;8;2;0;9

Arizona;006;000;000;—;6;11;0

San Diego;010;000;010;—;2;8;1

a-grounded out for Erlin in the 6th. b-struck out for Stock in the 8th.

E—Galvis (6). LOB—Arizona 6, San Diego 3. 2B—Pollock (15), Souza Jr. (7), Marte (17), Mathis (7), Greinke (4). HR—Margot (4), off Greinke; Hedges (6), off Andriese. RBIs—Jay (32), Pollock (42), Souza Jr. 2 (12), Marte (42), Ahmed (49), Margot (26), Hedges (19).

Runners left in scoring position—Arizona 1 (Pollock). RISP—Arizona 5 for 10; San Diego 0 for 2.

GIDP—Goldschmidt, Mathis, Hosmer, Margot, Hedges.

DP—Arizona 3 (Ahmed, Goldschmidt), (Descalso, Marte, Goldschmidt), (Goldschmidt, Ahmed); San Diego 2 (Asuaje, Hosmer), (Galvis, Asuaje, Hosmer).

Arizona;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Greinke, W, 12-5;7;6;1;1;0;6;98;2.96

Andriese;2;2;1;1;0;3;28;4.09

San Diego;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Perdomo, L, 1-6;2;1-3;8;6;6;2;2;55;7.94

Erlin;3;2-3;1;0;0;0;3;40;3.47

Stock;2;1;0;0;0;2;29;5.19

Hughes;1;1;0;0;0;0;18;5.97

Inherited runners-scored—Erlin 2-0. WP—Perdomo.

T—2:37. A—34,725 (42,445).

