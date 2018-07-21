(FRIDAY'S LATE GAMES)
Giants 5, Athletics 1
San Francisco;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Duggar cf;4;1;1;0;0;2;.281
Hanson 2b;3;0;0;0;0;1;.278
McCutchen rf;3;1;1;1;0;1;.262
Crawford ss;4;0;1;1;0;0;.291
Posey c;4;0;1;1;0;0;.287
Sandoval 1b;3;1;2;1;1;0;.256
Jones 3b;4;1;1;1;0;3;.250
Hundley dh;4;0;0;0;0;3;.247
Hernandez lf;4;1;1;0;0;0;.277
Totals;33;5;8;5;1;10
Oakland;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Semien ss;4;0;1;0;0;1;.254
Piscotty rf;4;0;1;0;0;0;.263
Lowrie 2b;3;0;0;0;1;0;.282
Davis dh;4;1;1;0;0;0;.249
Olson 1b;3;0;0;0;0;2;.233
Chapman 3b;3;0;0;0;0;0;.247
Canha lf;3;0;0;1;0;1;.258
Fowler cf;3;0;1;0;0;1;.237
Lucroy c;3;0;0;0;0;1;.238
Totals;30;1;4;1;1;6
San Francisco;000;110;120;—;5;8;0
Oakland;010;000;000;—;1;4;0
LOB—San Francisco 4, Oakland 6. 2B—McCutchen (23), Sandoval (8), Semien (21), Piscotty (25), Davis (20). HR—Jones (1), off Jackson; Sandoval (9), off Jackson. RBIs—McCutchen (41), Crawford (40), Posey (32), Sandoval (36), Jones (1), Canha (39). SF—McCutchen, Canha. S—Hanson.
Runners left in scoring position—San Francisco 1 (Hernandez); Oakland 3 (Davis 2, Lucroy). RISP—San Francisco 2 for 6; Oakland 0 for 6.
Runners moved up—Crawford, Olson, Piscotty.
San Francisco;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Rodriguez, W, 5-1;6;1-3;3;1;1;0;5;93;2.72
Moronta, H, 8;2-3;0;0;0;0;0;5;1.90
Melancon;1;1;0;0;1;0;14;2.25
Watson;1;0;0;0;0;1;7;2.03
Oakland;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Jackson, L, 1-2;6;1-3;4;3;3;1;6;93;2.93
Petit;1;1-3;2;2;2;0;2;16;3.43
Buchter;0;1;0;0;0;0;5;1.83
Pagan;1-3;0;0;0;0;0;9;3.51
Bleich;1-3;1;0;0;0;1;9;54.00
Wendelken;2-3;0;0;0;0;1;7;0.00
Buchter pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored—Moronta 1-0, Buchter 1-1, Pagan 1-0, Wendelken 1-0. HBP—Rodriguez 2 (Chapman,Olson).
T—2:47. A—45,606 (46,765).
Indians 9, Rangers 8
Cleveland;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Lindor ss;3;0;1;0;2;0;.292
Brantley lf;6;0;0;0;0;1;.303
Ramirez 3b;6;2;2;1;0;0;.302
Encarnacion 1b;5;3;3;1;1;0;.231
Guyer rf;6;1;3;1;0;1;.184
Diaz dh;6;2;4;2;0;0;.667
Kipnis 2b;5;1;2;3;0;0;.224
R.Perez c;2;0;0;0;0;2;.145
a-Alonso ph;0;0;0;0;1;0;.258
1-Gomes pr-c;2;0;0;0;0;1;.245
Davis cf;2;0;2;0;0;0;.252
b-Naquin ph-cf;3;0;0;1;0;1;.269
Totals;46;9;17;9;4;6
Texas;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Choo rf;6;1;2;1;1;1;.294
Calhoun dh;6;0;1;1;1;2;.167
Andrus ss;4;0;2;0;2;2;.260
Beltre 3b;6;0;2;1;0;1;.287
2-Kiner-Falefa pr-3b;0;0;0;0;0;0;.251
Odor 2b;6;1;3;0;0;3;.246
Guzman 1b;4;1;1;0;2;1;.250
Chirinos c;5;2;2;2;1;2;.213
Gallo lf;5;3;2;3;1;2;.190
DeShields cf;4;0;1;0;0;0;.208
c-Profar ph;1;0;1;0;0;0;.245
Tocci cf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.086
d-Rua ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.188
Totals;48;8;17;8;8;15
Cleveland;030;003;101;01;—;9;17;0
Texas;120;010;202;00;—;8;17;0
a-walked for R.Perez in the 6th. b-out on fielder's choice for Davis in the 6th. c-singled for DeShields in the 9th. d-struck out for Tocci in the 11th.
1-ran for Alonso in the 6th. 2-ran for Beltre in the 10th.
LOB—Cleveland 9, Texas 15. 2B—Ramirez (27), Guyer (7), Beltre (12). 3B—Diaz (1). HR—Kipnis (10), off M.Perez; Ramirez (30), off M.Perez; Gallo (23), off Hand; Chirinos (12), off Allen; Gallo (24), off Allen. RBIs—Ramirez (71), Encarnacion (66), Guyer (14), Diaz 2 (2), Kipnis 3 (42), Naquin (20), Choo (44), Calhoun (1), Beltre (27), Chirinos 2 (39), Gallo 3 (54). SB—Lindor 2 (15), Naquin (1), Andrus (3), Odor (6). CS—Davis (5).
Runners left in scoring position—Cleveland 7 (Lindor 2, Brantley 2, Kipnis 2, R.Perez); Texas 8 (Choo, Calhoun, Beltre 2, Odor, Guzman, Gallo 2). RISP—Cleveland 5 for 13; Texas 8 for 21.
Runners moved up—Diaz, Kipnis. GIDP—Brantley, Beltre.
DP—Cleveland 1 (Lindor, Encarnacion); Texas 1 (Guzman, Andrus).
Cleveland;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Bauer;4;9;4;4;5;7;102;2.44
O.Perez;1;1-3;0;0;0;0;1;18;0.63
Ramirez, H, 11;1;0;1;1;2;1;21;3.27
Hand, H, 4;1;1;1;1;0;1;21;3.18
Cimber, H, 6;2-3;1;0;0;0;0;4;3.12
Allen, BS, 2-22;1;3;2;2;1;2;28;4.99
McAllister, W, 1-2;1;3;0;0;0;2;21;5.50
Otero, S, 1-3;1;0;0;0;0;1;7;5.45
Texas;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
M.Perez;5;1-3;10;6;6;2;4;105;8.05
Gearrin;2-3;0;0;0;1;0;13;3.67
Rodriguez;1;3;1;1;0;0;21;4.05
Leclerc;1;0;0;0;0;1;17;2.12
Diekman;1;2;1;1;0;0;18;3.38
Kela;1;0;0;0;1;1;18;3.18
Moore, L, 1-6;1;2;1;1;0;0;13;7.11
Inherited runners-scored—O.Perez 2-0, Hand 1-1, Gearrin 2-1. HBP—Leclerc (Lindor). WP—Bauer. PB—Chirinos (5).
T—4:48. A—28,253 (49,115).
Astros 3, Angels 1
Houston;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Springer cf;3;1;1;1;1;1;.249
Bregman 3b;4;0;0;0;1;2;.285
Altuve 2b;4;0;1;1;0;0;.331
Gurriel 1b;4;0;1;0;0;0;.309
Gattis dh;3;1;0;0;1;1;.236
Reddick rf;4;1;2;1;0;0;.262
Gonzalez ss;2;0;1;0;2;0;.232
Stassi c;4;0;2;0;0;0;.259
Tucker lf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.129
Totals;32;3;8;3;5;5
Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Fletcher 3b;3;0;0;0;1;0;.241
Simmons ss;4;0;0;0;0;0;.309
Trout cf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.307
Upton lf;4;0;1;0;0;1;.251
Ohtani dh;3;0;0;0;0;3;.277
Kinsler 2b;3;1;1;0;0;0;.220
Marte 1b;3;0;0;0;0;0;.238
Maldonado c;3;0;0;0;0;0;.231
Blash rf;2;0;0;1;0;2;.095
Totals;29;1;2;1;1;7
Houston;111;000;000;—;3;8;0
Los Angeles;000;000;010;—;1;2;0
LOB—Houston 8, Los Angeles 3. 3B—Reddick (1). RBIs—Springer (47), Altuve (45), Reddick (30), Blash (1). SF—Springer, Blash.
Runners left in scoring position—Houston 3 (Bregman 2, Gonzalez); Los Angeles 1 (Upton). RISP—Houston 2 for 8; Los Angeles 0 for 3.
Runners moved up—Tucker, Simmons, Marte. LIDP—Gurriel. GIDP—Tucker.
DP—Los Angeles 2 (Kinsler, Simmons), (Simmons, Marte).
Houston;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Keuchel, W, 8-8;7;2-3;2;1;1;1;5;102;3.60
McHugh, H, 3;1-3;0;0;0;0;0;1;0.96
Rondon, S, 9-12;1;0;0;0;0;2;17;1.53
Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Skaggs, L, 7-6;6;6;3;3;3;1;94;2.68
Bedrosian;1;0;0;0;0;2;10;3.35
Ramirez;2-3;1;0;0;0;1;9;4.12
Alvarez;1-3;0;0;0;0;0;3;2.63
Robles;1;1;0;0;2;1;27;3.94
Inherited runners-scored—McHugh 1-0, Alvarez 1-0.
T—2:47. A—42,422 (45,050).
Mariners 3, White Sox 1
Chicago;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Anderson ss;4;0;0;0;0;1;.243
Garcia rf;4;1;1;0;0;0;.289
Abreu 1b;4;0;0;0;0;2;.251
Palka dh;4;0;1;1;0;2;.234
Moncada 2b;2;0;0;0;2;2;.237
Delmonico lf;4;0;0;0;0;2;.217
Engel cf;3;0;0;0;0;1;.215
Narvaez c;3;0;1;0;0;1;.287
Sanchez 3b;3;0;2;0;0;0;.259
Totals;31;1;5;1;2;11
Seattle;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Gordon 2b;4;1;4;0;0;0;.290
Segura ss;4;1;1;0;0;0;.323
Haniger rf;3;0;1;0;0;1;.272
Cruz dh;3;0;1;2;0;0;.268
1-Andreoli pr-dh;0;0;0;0;0;0;.200
Seager 3b;3;1;1;0;1;1;.234
Span lf;4;0;1;0;0;0;.271
Healy 1b;3;0;0;1;0;1;.238
Herrmann c;3;0;0;0;0;1;.222
Heredia cf;3;0;0;0;0;1;.227
Totals;30;3;9;3;1;5
Chicago;100;000;000;—;1;5;1
Seattle;100;100;01x;—;3;9;0
1-ran for Cruz in the 8th.
E—Engel (5). LOB—Chicago 5, Seattle 6. 2B—Garcia (6), Palka (10), Segura (26), Seager (24). RBIs—Palka (33), Cruz 2 (57), Healy (47). SB—Haniger (6), Seager (2). CS—Gordon (7). SF—Cruz.
Runners left in scoring position—Chicago 2 (Garcia, Moncada); Seattle 5 (Haniger, Seager, Span 2, Herrmann). RISP—Chicago 1 for 5; Seattle 3 for 10.
Runners moved up—Anderson, Segura, Healy. GIDP—Segura.
DP—Chicago 1 (Anderson, Moncada, Abreu); Seattle 1 (Healy, Gordon).
Chicago;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Shields, L, 4-11;7;7;2;1;1;5;103;4.26
Avilan;0;1;1;1;0;0;2;4.28
Minaya;1-3;1;0;0;0;0;11;3.38
Fry;2-3;0;0;0;0;0;4;3.90
Seattle;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
LeBlanc, W, 6-1;7;1-3;4;1;1;1;10;84;3.44
Colome, H, 15;2-3;1;0;0;0;0;4;4.05
Diaz, S, 37-40;1;0;0;0;1;1;17;2.20
Avilan pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored—Minaya 1-0, Fry 2-0, Colome 1-0. HBP—Minaya (Haniger). WP—Minaya.
T—2:37. A—43,331 (47,943).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.