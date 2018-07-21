(FRIDAY'S LATE GAMES)

Giants 5, Athletics 1

San Francisco;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Duggar cf;4;1;1;0;0;2;.281

Hanson 2b;3;0;0;0;0;1;.278

McCutchen rf;3;1;1;1;0;1;.262

Crawford ss;4;0;1;1;0;0;.291

Posey c;4;0;1;1;0;0;.287

Sandoval 1b;3;1;2;1;1;0;.256

Jones 3b;4;1;1;1;0;3;.250

Hundley dh;4;0;0;0;0;3;.247

Hernandez lf;4;1;1;0;0;0;.277

Totals;33;5;8;5;1;10

Oakland;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Semien ss;4;0;1;0;0;1;.254

Piscotty rf;4;0;1;0;0;0;.263

Lowrie 2b;3;0;0;0;1;0;.282

Davis dh;4;1;1;0;0;0;.249

Olson 1b;3;0;0;0;0;2;.233

Chapman 3b;3;0;0;0;0;0;.247

Canha lf;3;0;0;1;0;1;.258

Fowler cf;3;0;1;0;0;1;.237

Lucroy c;3;0;0;0;0;1;.238

Totals;30;1;4;1;1;6

San Francisco;000;110;120;—;5;8;0

Oakland;010;000;000;—;1;4;0

LOB—San Francisco 4, Oakland 6. 2B—McCutchen (23), Sandoval (8), Semien (21), Piscotty (25), Davis (20). HR—Jones (1), off Jackson; Sandoval (9), off Jackson. RBIs—McCutchen (41), Crawford (40), Posey (32), Sandoval (36), Jones (1), Canha (39). SF—McCutchen, Canha. S—Hanson.

Runners left in scoring position—San Francisco 1 (Hernandez); Oakland 3 (Davis 2, Lucroy). RISP—San Francisco 2 for 6; Oakland 0 for 6.

Runners moved up—Crawford, Olson, Piscotty.

San Francisco;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Rodriguez, W, 5-1;6;1-3;3;1;1;0;5;93;2.72

Moronta, H, 8;2-3;0;0;0;0;0;5;1.90

Melancon;1;1;0;0;1;0;14;2.25

Watson;1;0;0;0;0;1;7;2.03

Oakland;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Jackson, L, 1-2;6;1-3;4;3;3;1;6;93;2.93

Petit;1;1-3;2;2;2;0;2;16;3.43

Buchter;0;1;0;0;0;0;5;1.83

Pagan;1-3;0;0;0;0;0;9;3.51

Bleich;1-3;1;0;0;0;1;9;54.00

Wendelken;2-3;0;0;0;0;1;7;0.00

Buchter pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored—Moronta 1-0, Buchter 1-1, Pagan 1-0, Wendelken 1-0. HBP—Rodriguez 2 (Chapman,Olson).

T—2:47. A—45,606 (46,765).

Indians 9, Rangers 8

Cleveland;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Lindor ss;3;0;1;0;2;0;.292

Brantley lf;6;0;0;0;0;1;.303

Ramirez 3b;6;2;2;1;0;0;.302

Encarnacion 1b;5;3;3;1;1;0;.231

Guyer rf;6;1;3;1;0;1;.184

Diaz dh;6;2;4;2;0;0;.667

Kipnis 2b;5;1;2;3;0;0;.224

R.Perez c;2;0;0;0;0;2;.145

a-Alonso ph;0;0;0;0;1;0;.258

1-Gomes pr-c;2;0;0;0;0;1;.245

Davis cf;2;0;2;0;0;0;.252

b-Naquin ph-cf;3;0;0;1;0;1;.269

Totals;46;9;17;9;4;6

Texas;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Choo rf;6;1;2;1;1;1;.294

Calhoun dh;6;0;1;1;1;2;.167

Andrus ss;4;0;2;0;2;2;.260

Beltre 3b;6;0;2;1;0;1;.287

2-Kiner-Falefa pr-3b;0;0;0;0;0;0;.251

Odor 2b;6;1;3;0;0;3;.246

Guzman 1b;4;1;1;0;2;1;.250

Chirinos c;5;2;2;2;1;2;.213

Gallo lf;5;3;2;3;1;2;.190

DeShields cf;4;0;1;0;0;0;.208

c-Profar ph;1;0;1;0;0;0;.245

Tocci cf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.086

d-Rua ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.188

Totals;48;8;17;8;8;15

Cleveland;030;003;101;01;—;9;17;0

Texas;120;010;202;00;—;8;17;0

a-walked for R.Perez in the 6th. b-out on fielder's choice for Davis in the 6th. c-singled for DeShields in the 9th. d-struck out for Tocci in the 11th.

1-ran for Alonso in the 6th. 2-ran for Beltre in the 10th.

LOB—Cleveland 9, Texas 15. 2B—Ramirez (27), Guyer (7), Beltre (12). 3B—Diaz (1). HR—Kipnis (10), off M.Perez; Ramirez (30), off M.Perez; Gallo (23), off Hand; Chirinos (12), off Allen; Gallo (24), off Allen. RBIs—Ramirez (71), Encarnacion (66), Guyer (14), Diaz 2 (2), Kipnis 3 (42), Naquin (20), Choo (44), Calhoun (1), Beltre (27), Chirinos 2 (39), Gallo 3 (54). SB—Lindor 2 (15), Naquin (1), Andrus (3), Odor (6). CS—Davis (5).

Runners left in scoring position—Cleveland 7 (Lindor 2, Brantley 2, Kipnis 2, R.Perez); Texas 8 (Choo, Calhoun, Beltre 2, Odor, Guzman, Gallo 2). RISP—Cleveland 5 for 13; Texas 8 for 21.

Runners moved up—Diaz, Kipnis. GIDP—Brantley, Beltre.

DP—Cleveland 1 (Lindor, Encarnacion); Texas 1 (Guzman, Andrus).

Cleveland;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Bauer;4;9;4;4;5;7;102;2.44

O.Perez;1;1-3;0;0;0;0;1;18;0.63

Ramirez, H, 11;1;0;1;1;2;1;21;3.27

Hand, H, 4;1;1;1;1;0;1;21;3.18

Cimber, H, 6;2-3;1;0;0;0;0;4;3.12

Allen, BS, 2-22;1;3;2;2;1;2;28;4.99

McAllister, W, 1-2;1;3;0;0;0;2;21;5.50

Otero, S, 1-3;1;0;0;0;0;1;7;5.45

Texas;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

M.Perez;5;1-3;10;6;6;2;4;105;8.05

Gearrin;2-3;0;0;0;1;0;13;3.67

Rodriguez;1;3;1;1;0;0;21;4.05

Leclerc;1;0;0;0;0;1;17;2.12

Diekman;1;2;1;1;0;0;18;3.38

Kela;1;0;0;0;1;1;18;3.18

Moore, L, 1-6;1;2;1;1;0;0;13;7.11

Inherited runners-scored—O.Perez 2-0, Hand 1-1, Gearrin 2-1. HBP—Leclerc (Lindor). WP—Bauer. PB—Chirinos (5).

T—4:48. A—28,253 (49,115).

Astros 3, Angels 1

Houston;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Springer cf;3;1;1;1;1;1;.249

Bregman 3b;4;0;0;0;1;2;.285

Altuve 2b;4;0;1;1;0;0;.331

Gurriel 1b;4;0;1;0;0;0;.309

Gattis dh;3;1;0;0;1;1;.236

Reddick rf;4;1;2;1;0;0;.262

Gonzalez ss;2;0;1;0;2;0;.232

Stassi c;4;0;2;0;0;0;.259

Tucker lf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.129

Totals;32;3;8;3;5;5

Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Fletcher 3b;3;0;0;0;1;0;.241

Simmons ss;4;0;0;0;0;0;.309

Trout cf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.307

Upton lf;4;0;1;0;0;1;.251

Ohtani dh;3;0;0;0;0;3;.277

Kinsler 2b;3;1;1;0;0;0;.220

Marte 1b;3;0;0;0;0;0;.238

Maldonado c;3;0;0;0;0;0;.231

Blash rf;2;0;0;1;0;2;.095

Totals;29;1;2;1;1;7

Houston;111;000;000;—;3;8;0

Los Angeles;000;000;010;—;1;2;0

LOB—Houston 8, Los Angeles 3. 3B—Reddick (1). RBIs—Springer (47), Altuve (45), Reddick (30), Blash (1). SF—Springer, Blash.

Runners left in scoring position—Houston 3 (Bregman 2, Gonzalez); Los Angeles 1 (Upton). RISP—Houston 2 for 8; Los Angeles 0 for 3.

Runners moved up—Tucker, Simmons, Marte. LIDP—Gurriel. GIDP—Tucker.

DP—Los Angeles 2 (Kinsler, Simmons), (Simmons, Marte).

Houston;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Keuchel, W, 8-8;7;2-3;2;1;1;1;5;102;3.60

McHugh, H, 3;1-3;0;0;0;0;0;1;0.96

Rondon, S, 9-12;1;0;0;0;0;2;17;1.53

Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Skaggs, L, 7-6;6;6;3;3;3;1;94;2.68

Bedrosian;1;0;0;0;0;2;10;3.35

Ramirez;2-3;1;0;0;0;1;9;4.12

Alvarez;1-3;0;0;0;0;0;3;2.63

Robles;1;1;0;0;2;1;27;3.94

Inherited runners-scored—McHugh 1-0, Alvarez 1-0.

T—2:47. A—42,422 (45,050).

Mariners 3, White Sox 1

Chicago;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Anderson ss;4;0;0;0;0;1;.243

Garcia rf;4;1;1;0;0;0;.289

Abreu 1b;4;0;0;0;0;2;.251

Palka dh;4;0;1;1;0;2;.234

Moncada 2b;2;0;0;0;2;2;.237

Delmonico lf;4;0;0;0;0;2;.217

Engel cf;3;0;0;0;0;1;.215

Narvaez c;3;0;1;0;0;1;.287

Sanchez 3b;3;0;2;0;0;0;.259

Totals;31;1;5;1;2;11

Seattle;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Gordon 2b;4;1;4;0;0;0;.290

Segura ss;4;1;1;0;0;0;.323

Haniger rf;3;0;1;0;0;1;.272

Cruz dh;3;0;1;2;0;0;.268

1-Andreoli pr-dh;0;0;0;0;0;0;.200

Seager 3b;3;1;1;0;1;1;.234

Span lf;4;0;1;0;0;0;.271

Healy 1b;3;0;0;1;0;1;.238

Herrmann c;3;0;0;0;0;1;.222

Heredia cf;3;0;0;0;0;1;.227

Totals;30;3;9;3;1;5

Chicago;100;000;000;—;1;5;1

Seattle;100;100;01x;—;3;9;0

1-ran for Cruz in the 8th.

E—Engel (5). LOB—Chicago 5, Seattle 6. 2B—Garcia (6), Palka (10), Segura (26), Seager (24). RBIs—Palka (33), Cruz 2 (57), Healy (47). SB—Haniger (6), Seager (2). CS—Gordon (7). SF—Cruz.

Runners left in scoring position—Chicago 2 (Garcia, Moncada); Seattle 5 (Haniger, Seager, Span 2, Herrmann). RISP—Chicago 1 for 5; Seattle 3 for 10.

Runners moved up—Anderson, Segura, Healy. GIDP—Segura.

DP—Chicago 1 (Anderson, Moncada, Abreu); Seattle 1 (Healy, Gordon).

Chicago;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Shields, L, 4-11;7;7;2;1;1;5;103;4.26

Avilan;0;1;1;1;0;0;2;4.28

Minaya;1-3;1;0;0;0;0;11;3.38

Fry;2-3;0;0;0;0;0;4;3.90

Seattle;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

LeBlanc, W, 6-1;7;1-3;4;1;1;1;10;84;3.44

Colome, H, 15;2-3;1;0;0;0;0;4;4.05

Diaz, S, 37-40;1;0;0;0;1;1;17;2.20

Avilan pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored—Minaya 1-0, Fry 2-0, Colome 1-0. HBP—Minaya (Haniger). WP—Minaya.

T—2:37. A—43,331 (47,943).

