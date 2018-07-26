(THURSDAY'S LATE BOX)
Angels 11, White Sox 3
Chicago;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Anderson ss;4;0;0;0;0;2;.247
L.Garcia lf;4;1;1;0;0;2;.282
Abreu 1b;4;1;2;0;0;1;.255
A.Garcia rf;4;0;1;1;0;1;.268
Moncada 2b;3;0;0;1;0;1;.232
Davidson dh;4;1;1;1;0;0;.221
Sanchez 3b;2;0;0;0;2;0;.255
Narvaez c;4;0;0;0;0;2;.286
Engel cf;3;0;1;0;0;2;.215
Totals;32;3;6;3;2;11
Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Calhoun rf;5;2;2;1;0;1;.193
Ohtani dh;4;1;1;2;1;3;.278
Trout cf;4;3;3;4;0;1;.311
Upton lf;3;0;0;0;1;2;.248
Blash lf;1;0;0;0;0;1;.087
Pujols 1b;4;1;3;1;0;0;.253
1-Marte pr-1b;1;1;0;0;0;0;.224
Simmons ss;4;1;2;1;0;1;.305
Valbuena 3b;2;0;1;2;2;1;.204
Briceno c;4;0;0;0;0;1;.261
Fletcher 2b;4;2;2;0;0;1;.303
Totals;36;11;14;11;4;12
Chicago;000;200;001;—;3;6;1
Los Angeles;110;045;00x;—;11;14;1
1-ran for Pujols in the 6th.
E—L.Garcia (4), Simmons (7). LOB—Chicago 5, Los Angeles 6. 2B—Abreu (28), Engel (12), Calhoun (7), Trout (19), Valbuena (9). HR—Davidson (15), off Parker; Trout (27), off Shields; Pujols (17), off Shields; Ohtani (9), off Shields; Trout (28), off Volstad. RBIs—A.Garcia (22), Moncada (43), Davidson (39), Calhoun (31), Ohtani 2 (25), Trout 4 (58), Pujols (53), Simmons (44), Valbuena 2 (33). SB—Pujols (1), Valbuena (3). SF—Moncada.
Runners left in scoring position—Chicago 2 (Anderson, A.Garcia); Los Angeles 3 (Upton 2, Briceno). RISP—Chicago 0 for 3; Los Angeles 4 for 10.
Runners moved up—Simmons. LIDP—Briceno. GIDP—Narvaez, Briceno.
DP—Chicago 2 (Anderson, Sanchez), (Moncada, Abreu); Los Angeles 1 (Fletcher, Simmons, Marte).
Chicago;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Shields, L, 4-12;4;7;6;6;3;7;88;4.53
Volstad;2;7;5;5;1;1;41;5.83
Santiago;2;0;0;0;0;4;24;5.65
Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Skaggs, W, 8-6;6;4;2;1;0;9;96;2.62
Bedrosian;1;0;0;0;1;2;19;3.63
Johnson;1;1;0;0;0;0;20;3.62
Parker;1;1;1;1;1;0;16;3.11
Shields pitched to 5 batters in the 5th.
Inherited runners-scored—Volstad 2-1. HBP—Shields (Trout). WP—Johnson.
T—3:03. A—34,321 (45,050).
