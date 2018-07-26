(THURSDAY'S LATE BOX)

Angels 11, White Sox 3

Chicago;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Anderson ss;4;0;0;0;0;2;.247

L.Garcia lf;4;1;1;0;0;2;.282

Abreu 1b;4;1;2;0;0;1;.255

A.Garcia rf;4;0;1;1;0;1;.268

Moncada 2b;3;0;0;1;0;1;.232

Davidson dh;4;1;1;1;0;0;.221

Sanchez 3b;2;0;0;0;2;0;.255

Narvaez c;4;0;0;0;0;2;.286

Engel cf;3;0;1;0;0;2;.215

Totals;32;3;6;3;2;11

Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Calhoun rf;5;2;2;1;0;1;.193

Ohtani dh;4;1;1;2;1;3;.278

Trout cf;4;3;3;4;0;1;.311

Upton lf;3;0;0;0;1;2;.248

Blash lf;1;0;0;0;0;1;.087

Pujols 1b;4;1;3;1;0;0;.253

1-Marte pr-1b;1;1;0;0;0;0;.224

Simmons ss;4;1;2;1;0;1;.305

Valbuena 3b;2;0;1;2;2;1;.204

Briceno c;4;0;0;0;0;1;.261

Fletcher 2b;4;2;2;0;0;1;.303

Totals;36;11;14;11;4;12

Chicago;000;200;001;—;3;6;1

Los Angeles;110;045;00x;—;11;14;1

1-ran for Pujols in the 6th.

E—L.Garcia (4), Simmons (7). LOB—Chicago 5, Los Angeles 6. 2B—Abreu (28), Engel (12), Calhoun (7), Trout (19), Valbuena (9). HR—Davidson (15), off Parker; Trout (27), off Shields; Pujols (17), off Shields; Ohtani (9), off Shields; Trout (28), off Volstad. RBIs—A.Garcia (22), Moncada (43), Davidson (39), Calhoun (31), Ohtani 2 (25), Trout 4 (58), Pujols (53), Simmons (44), Valbuena 2 (33). SB—Pujols (1), Valbuena (3). SF—Moncada.

Runners left in scoring position—Chicago 2 (Anderson, A.Garcia); Los Angeles 3 (Upton 2, Briceno). RISP—Chicago 0 for 3; Los Angeles 4 for 10.

Runners moved up—Simmons. LIDP—Briceno. GIDP—Narvaez, Briceno.

DP—Chicago 2 (Anderson, Sanchez), (Moncada, Abreu); Los Angeles 1 (Fletcher, Simmons, Marte).

Chicago;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Shields, L, 4-12;4;7;6;6;3;7;88;4.53

Volstad;2;7;5;5;1;1;41;5.83

Santiago;2;0;0;0;0;4;24;5.65

Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Skaggs, W, 8-6;6;4;2;1;0;9;96;2.62

Bedrosian;1;0;0;0;1;2;19;3.63

Johnson;1;1;0;0;0;0;20;3.62

Parker;1;1;1;1;1;0;16;3.11

Shields pitched to 5 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored—Volstad 2-1. HBP—Shields (Trout). WP—Johnson.

T—3:03. A—34,321 (45,050).

0
0
0
0
0

