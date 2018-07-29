(SATURDAY'S LATE GAME)
Diamondbacks 9, Padres 4
Arizona;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Jay rf;6;1;3;3;0;0;.277
Goldschmidt 1b;6;0;2;2;0;2;.277
Peralta lf;4;0;0;0;1;0;.286
Pollock cf;5;0;0;0;0;2;.290
Escobar 3b;4;2;2;0;1;0;.277
Marte ss-2b;4;1;1;0;1;0;.249
Descalso 2b;3;2;2;0;1;0;.264
Ahmed ss;1;0;0;0;0;1;.233
Mathis c;3;2;2;2;1;0;.213
Corbin p;3;0;2;1;0;1;.220
Bradley p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
b-Owings ph;0;1;0;0;1;0;.198
Hirano p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
c-Avila ph;1;0;1;1;0;0;.159
Chafin p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Totals;40;9;15;9;6;6
San Diego;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Margot cf;4;1;1;1;0;1;.255
Myers lf;4;0;1;2;0;1;.286
Renfroe rf;4;0;0;0;0;2;.234
Hosmer 1b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.246
Villanueva 3b;3;1;0;0;1;1;.220
Galvis ss;4;0;1;0;0;1;.240
Pirela 2b;4;1;1;0;0;1;.259
Hedges c;2;0;0;0;2;1;.231
Ross p;2;1;2;1;0;0;.167
Castillo p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Stammen p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
a-Jankowski ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.249
Maton p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Yates p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Hughes p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
d-Asuaje ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.216
Totals;33;4;7;4;3;9
Arizona;040;000;032;—;9;15;0
San Diego;003;100;000;—;4;7;1
a-lined out for Stammen in the 7th. b-walked for Bradley in the 8th. c-doubled for Hirano in the 9th. d-grounded out for Hughes in the 9th.
E—Ross (1). LOB—Arizona 11, San Diego 5. 2B—Jay (15), Escobar (38), Marte (18), Mathis (8), Avila (3), Margot (20), Myers (12), Galvis (18), Pirela (20). RBIs—Jay 3 (35), Goldschmidt 2 (56), Mathis 2 (16), Corbin (3), Avila (14), Margot (27), Myers 2 (28), Ross (3). S—Mathis.
Runners left in scoring position—Arizona 4 (Goldschmidt 2, Marte, Descalso); San Diego 3 (Margot, Hosmer, Hedges). RISP—Arizona 8 for 18; San Diego 4 for 11.
Runners moved up—Jay, Renfroe, Galvis. GIDP—Peralta, Asuaje.
DP—Arizona 1 (Marte, Ahmed, Goldschmidt); San Diego 1 (Pirela, Galvis, Hosmer).
Arizona;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Corbin;6;6;4;4;2;8;104;3.26
Bradley, W, 3-2;1;0;0;0;0;0;8;2.90
Hirano, H, 23;1;1;0;0;0;1;17;2.20
Chafin;1;0;0;0;1;0;14;1.47
San Diego;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Ross;5;6;4;4;4;3;94;4.41
Castillo;2-3;1;0;0;1;1;23;2.70
Stammen;1⅓;1;0;0;0;1;19;2.63
Maton, L, 0-1;1-3;1;2;2;1;0;10;3.38
Yates;2-3;2;1;1;0;0;13;1.60
Hughes;1;4;2;2;0;1;15;6.37
Inherited runners-scored—Stammen 2-0, Yates 2-2. WP—Maton.
T—3:15. A—37,149 (42,445).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.