Diamondbacks 9, Padres 4

Arizona;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Jay rf;6;1;3;3;0;0;.277

Goldschmidt 1b;6;0;2;2;0;2;.277

Peralta lf;4;0;0;0;1;0;.286

Pollock cf;5;0;0;0;0;2;.290

Escobar 3b;4;2;2;0;1;0;.277

Marte ss-2b;4;1;1;0;1;0;.249

Descalso 2b;3;2;2;0;1;0;.264

Ahmed ss;1;0;0;0;0;1;.233

Mathis c;3;2;2;2;1;0;.213

Corbin p;3;0;2;1;0;1;.220

Bradley p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

b-Owings ph;0;1;0;0;1;0;.198

Hirano p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

c-Avila ph;1;0;1;1;0;0;.159

Chafin p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Totals;40;9;15;9;6;6

San Diego;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Margot cf;4;1;1;1;0;1;.255

Myers lf;4;0;1;2;0;1;.286

Renfroe rf;4;0;0;0;0;2;.234

Hosmer 1b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.246

Villanueva 3b;3;1;0;0;1;1;.220

Galvis ss;4;0;1;0;0;1;.240

Pirela 2b;4;1;1;0;0;1;.259

Hedges c;2;0;0;0;2;1;.231

Ross p;2;1;2;1;0;0;.167

Castillo p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Stammen p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

a-Jankowski ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.249

Maton p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Yates p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Hughes p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

d-Asuaje ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.216

Totals;33;4;7;4;3;9

Arizona;040;000;032;—;9;15;0

San Diego;003;100;000;—;4;7;1

a-lined out for Stammen in the 7th. b-walked for Bradley in the 8th. c-doubled for Hirano in the 9th. d-grounded out for Hughes in the 9th.

E—Ross (1). LOB—Arizona 11, San Diego 5. 2B—Jay (15), Escobar (38), Marte (18), Mathis (8), Avila (3), Margot (20), Myers (12), Galvis (18), Pirela (20). RBIs—Jay 3 (35), Goldschmidt 2 (56), Mathis 2 (16), Corbin (3), Avila (14), Margot (27), Myers 2 (28), Ross (3). S—Mathis.

Runners left in scoring position—Arizona 4 (Goldschmidt 2, Marte, Descalso); San Diego 3 (Margot, Hosmer, Hedges). RISP—Arizona 8 for 18; San Diego 4 for 11.

Runners moved up—Jay, Renfroe, Galvis. GIDP—Peralta, Asuaje.

DP—Arizona 1 (Marte, Ahmed, Goldschmidt); San Diego 1 (Pirela, Galvis, Hosmer).

Arizona;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Corbin;6;6;4;4;2;8;104;3.26

Bradley, W, 3-2;1;0;0;0;0;0;8;2.90

Hirano, H, 23;1;1;0;0;0;1;17;2.20

Chafin;1;0;0;0;1;0;14;1.47

San Diego;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Ross;5;6;4;4;4;3;94;4.41

Castillo;2-3;1;0;0;1;1;23;2.70

Stammen;1⅓;1;0;0;0;1;19;2.63

Maton, L, 0-1;1-3;1;2;2;1;0;10;3.38

Yates;2-3;2;1;1;0;0;13;1.60

Hughes;1;4;2;2;0;1;15;6.37

Inherited runners-scored—Stammen 2-0, Yates 2-2. WP—Maton.

T—3:15. A—37,149 (42,445).

