Diamondbacks 6, Rangers 0
Texas;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Choo rf;4;0;0;0;0;2;.277
Odor 2b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.264
Andrus ss;4;0;1;0;0;2;.277
Beltre 3b;4;0;0;0;0;2;.287
Guzman 1b;3;0;0;0;0;1;.236
Chirinos c;3;0;1;0;0;1;.223
Calhoun lf;2;0;1;0;1;0;.250
Tocci cf;3;0;1;0;0;1;.161
Colon p;2;0;0;0;0;2;.000
Springs p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
a-Profar ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.250
Moore p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Totals;30;0;4;0;1;12
Arizona;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Jay lf;5;1;2;1;0;0;.280
Goldschmidt 1b;3;0;1;1;1;0;.277
Pollock cf;4;1;1;1;0;1;.291
Souza Jr. rf;3;1;1;0;1;1;.243
Escobar 3b;4;0;0;0;0;0;.276
Descalso 2b;4;1;1;0;0;3;.262
McFarland p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Ahmed ss;3;2;1;2;1;1;.241
Avila c;3;0;2;0;1;0;.171
Godley p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.079
Marte 2b;1;0;0;0;0;0;.249
Totals;32;6;9;5;4;7
Texas;000;000;000;—;0;4;0
Arizona;101;301;00x;—;6;9;0
a-popped out for Springs in the 8th.
LOB—Texas 5, Arizona 7. 2B—Goldschmidt (21), Ahmed (23). HR—Pollock (15), off Colon. RBIs—Jay (36), Goldschmidt (59), Pollock (44), Ahmed 2 (53). S—Godley.
Runners left in scoring position—Texas 2 (Tocci, Colon); Arizona 4 (Goldschmidt, Pollock 2, Descalso). RISP—Texas 0 for 2; Arizona 2 for 8.
Runners moved up—Tocci, Escobar. GIDP—Choo.
DP—Arizona 1 (Escobar, Marte, Goldschmidt).
Texas;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Colon, L, 5-10;5;7;5;5;2;3;90;5.18
Springs;2;1;1;1;2;3;33;4.50
Moore;1;1;0;0;0;1;12;7.64
Arizona;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Godley, W, 12-6;7;2;0;0;1;10;104;4.46
McFarland;2;2;0;0;0;2;24;1.72
HBP—Godley (Guzman). WP—Godley, Springs.
T—2:45. A—21,877 (48,519).
Brewers 1, Dodgers 0
Milwaukee;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Yelich lf;4;1;2;0;0;1;.321
Cain cf;4;0;1;1;0;0;.294
Moustakas 3b;4;0;2;0;0;1;.248
Aguilar 1b;4;0;0;0;0;3;.278
Shaw 2b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.248
Jeffress p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Thames rf;3;0;0;0;0;1;.246
Kratz c;3;0;0;0;0;0;.250
Arcia ss;3;0;0;0;0;2;.196
Miley p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.200
a-Braun ph;1;0;1;0;0;0;.238
Soria p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Perez 2b;0;0;0;0;0;0;.253
Totals;32;1;6;1;0;10
Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Taylor ss;4;0;0;0;0;1;.254
Machado 3b;3;0;0;0;1;1;.312
Kemp lf;4;0;0;0;0;0;.298
Muncy 1b;3;0;0;0;0;2;.257
Hernandez 2b;3;0;0;0;0;0;.214
Bellinger cf;2;0;0;0;1;0;.237
Puig rf;3;0;1;0;0;0;.262
Barnes c;2;0;1;0;0;0;.208
b-Grandal ph-c;1;0;0;0;0;1;.258
Buehler p;2;0;0;0;0;2;.120
Chargois p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
c-Pederson ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.264
Ferguson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.200
Totals;28;0;2;0;2;7
Milwaukee;001;000;000;—;1;6;0
Los Angeles;000;000;000;—;0;2;0
a-singled for Miley in the 8th. b-struck out for Barnes in the 8th. c-popped out for Chargois in the 8th.
LOB—Milwaukee 4, Los Angeles 3. 2B—Cain (17). RBIs—Cain (30).
Runners left in scoring position—Milwaukee 1 (Aguilar); Los Angeles 1 (Barnes). RISP—Milwaukee 1 for 2; Los Angeles 0 for 1.
GIDP—Kemp.
DP—Milwaukee 1 (Moustakas, Shaw, Aguilar).
Milwaukee;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Miley, W, 2-1;7;2;0;0;2;5;101;1.53
Soria, H, 5;1;0;0;0;0;1;8;2.38
Jeffress, S, 4-8;1;0;0;0;0;1;8;1.39
Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Buehler, L, 4-4;7;5;1;1;0;7;105;3.65
Chargois;1;1;0;0;0;1;9;3.65
Ferguson;1;0;0;0;0;2;19;3.41
WP—Buehler, Ferguson.
T—2:17. A—44,818 (56,000).
