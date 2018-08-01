(TUESDAY'S LATE BOXES)

Diamondbacks 6, Rangers 0

Texas;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Choo rf;4;0;0;0;0;2;.277

Odor 2b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.264

Andrus ss;4;0;1;0;0;2;.277

Beltre 3b;4;0;0;0;0;2;.287

Guzman 1b;3;0;0;0;0;1;.236

Chirinos c;3;0;1;0;0;1;.223

Calhoun lf;2;0;1;0;1;0;.250

Tocci cf;3;0;1;0;0;1;.161

Colon p;2;0;0;0;0;2;.000

Springs p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

a-Profar ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.250

Moore p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Totals;30;0;4;0;1;12

Arizona;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Jay lf;5;1;2;1;0;0;.280

Goldschmidt 1b;3;0;1;1;1;0;.277

Pollock cf;4;1;1;1;0;1;.291

Souza Jr. rf;3;1;1;0;1;1;.243

Escobar 3b;4;0;0;0;0;0;.276

Descalso 2b;4;1;1;0;0;3;.262

McFarland p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Ahmed ss;3;2;1;2;1;1;.241

Avila c;3;0;2;0;1;0;.171

Godley p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.079

Marte 2b;1;0;0;0;0;0;.249

Totals;32;6;9;5;4;7

Texas;000;000;000;—;0;4;0

Arizona;101;301;00x;—;6;9;0

a-popped out for Springs in the 8th.

LOB—Texas 5, Arizona 7. 2B—Goldschmidt (21), Ahmed (23). HR—Pollock (15), off Colon. RBIs—Jay (36), Goldschmidt (59), Pollock (44), Ahmed 2 (53). S—Godley.

Runners left in scoring position—Texas 2 (Tocci, Colon); Arizona 4 (Goldschmidt, Pollock 2, Descalso). RISP—Texas 0 for 2; Arizona 2 for 8.

Runners moved up—Tocci, Escobar. GIDP—Choo.

DP—Arizona 1 (Escobar, Marte, Goldschmidt).

Texas;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Colon, L, 5-10;5;7;5;5;2;3;90;5.18

Springs;2;1;1;1;2;3;33;4.50

Moore;1;1;0;0;0;1;12;7.64

Arizona;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Godley, W, 12-6;7;2;0;0;1;10;104;4.46

McFarland;2;2;0;0;0;2;24;1.72

HBP—Godley (Guzman). WP—Godley, Springs.

T—2:45. A—21,877 (48,519).

Brewers 1, Dodgers 0

Milwaukee;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Yelich lf;4;1;2;0;0;1;.321

Cain cf;4;0;1;1;0;0;.294

Moustakas 3b;4;0;2;0;0;1;.248

Aguilar 1b;4;0;0;0;0;3;.278

Shaw 2b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.248

Jeffress p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Thames rf;3;0;0;0;0;1;.246

Kratz c;3;0;0;0;0;0;.250

Arcia ss;3;0;0;0;0;2;.196

Miley p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.200

a-Braun ph;1;0;1;0;0;0;.238

Soria p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Perez 2b;0;0;0;0;0;0;.253

Totals;32;1;6;1;0;10

Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Taylor ss;4;0;0;0;0;1;.254

Machado 3b;3;0;0;0;1;1;.312

Kemp lf;4;0;0;0;0;0;.298

Muncy 1b;3;0;0;0;0;2;.257

Hernandez 2b;3;0;0;0;0;0;.214

Bellinger cf;2;0;0;0;1;0;.237

Puig rf;3;0;1;0;0;0;.262

Barnes c;2;0;1;0;0;0;.208

b-Grandal ph-c;1;0;0;0;0;1;.258

Buehler p;2;0;0;0;0;2;.120

Chargois p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

c-Pederson ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.264

Ferguson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.200

Totals;28;0;2;0;2;7

Milwaukee;001;000;000;—;1;6;0

Los Angeles;000;000;000;—;0;2;0

a-singled for Miley in the 8th. b-struck out for Barnes in the 8th. c-popped out for Chargois in the 8th.

LOB—Milwaukee 4, Los Angeles 3. 2B—Cain (17). RBIs—Cain (30).

Runners left in scoring position—Milwaukee 1 (Aguilar); Los Angeles 1 (Barnes). RISP—Milwaukee 1 for 2; Los Angeles 0 for 1.

GIDP—Kemp.

DP—Milwaukee 1 (Moustakas, Shaw, Aguilar).

Milwaukee;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Miley, W, 2-1;7;2;0;0;2;5;101;1.53

Soria, H, 5;1;0;0;0;0;1;8;2.38

Jeffress, S, 4-8;1;0;0;0;0;1;8;1.39

Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Buehler, L, 4-4;7;5;1;1;0;7;105;3.65

Chargois;1;1;0;0;0;1;9;3.65

Ferguson;1;0;0;0;0;2;19;3.41

WP—Buehler, Ferguson.

T—2:17. A—44,818 (56,000).

