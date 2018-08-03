(THURSDAY'S LATE BOXES)
Dodgers 21, Brewers 5
Milwaukee;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Cain cf;3;0;1;0;0;0;.299
a-Thames ph-rf;1;1;0;0;1;1;.243
Yelich rf-cf;4;3;3;1;0;1;.321
Pina c;1;0;1;0;0;0;.238
Aguilar 1b;4;1;1;3;1;0;.278
Schoop 2b;3;0;0;0;0;3;.238
Albers p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Williams p;1;0;0;0;0;1;.250
Perez p-cf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.253
Braun lf;4;0;1;0;0;1;.239
Shaw 3b-2b;3;0;0;0;1;2;.245
Kratz c-p;4;0;0;0;0;0;.240
Arcia ss;4;0;1;0;0;1;.197
Chacin p;2;0;1;0;0;0;.211
Moustakas 3b;2;0;0;0;0;0;.246
Totals;36;5;9;4;3;10
Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Pederson lf;6;3;2;4;0;1;.261
Machado ss;3;1;1;0;0;1;.309
Hernandez ss;3;2;2;0;0;0;.219
Turner 3b;2;3;1;2;1;0;.262
Goeddel p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
b-Barnes ph-2b;2;0;0;0;0;1;.205
Grandal c;4;2;1;0;2;0;.263
Bellinger cf-1b;4;2;2;5;1;0;.238
Dozier 2b;5;2;2;4;0;1;.232
Baez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Muncy 1b-3b;4;2;2;1;1;1;.259
Puig rf;5;3;3;4;0;1;.272
Kershaw p;3;0;1;0;0;1;.200
Taylor cf;1;1;1;0;1;0;.254
Totals;42;21;18;20;6;7
Milwaukee;100;010;300;—;5;9;2
Los Angeles;105;132;90x;—;21;18;0
a-walked for Cain in the 7th. b-struck out for Goeddel in the 7th.
E—Schoop (9), Arcia (8). LOB—Milwaukee 7, Los Angeles 4. 2B—Yelich (23), Braun (16), Chacin (1), Grandal (16), Dozier (23), Muncy 2 (13), Taylor (26). HR—Yelich (16), off Kershaw; Aguilar (26), off Goeddel; Pederson (15), off Chacin; Bellinger (18), off Chacin; Puig (13), off Chacin; Dozier (18), off Albers; Turner (6), off Albers; Pederson (16), off Williams; Puig (14), off Perez. RBIs—Yelich (58), Aguilar 3 (77), Pederson 4 (43), Turner 2 (22), Bellinger 5 (49), Dozier 4 (57), Muncy (49), Puig 4 (43). SB—Machado (10).
Runners left in scoring position—Milwaukee 4 (Schoop, Braun, Arcia, Chacin); Los Angeles 1 (Pederson). RISP—Milwaukee 2 for 11; Los Angeles 7 for 9.
Runners moved up—Grandal, Bellinger. GIDP—Machado.
DP—Milwaukee 1 (Schoop, Aguilar).
Milwaukee;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Kratz;1;0;0;0;0;0;13;3.00
Chacin, L, 10-4;4;1-3;5;9;8;4;3;105;3.89
Albers;1;3;3;3;1;3;34;5.70
Williams;2-3;4;4;4;1;0;24;4.22
Perez;1;6;5;5;0;1;37;13.50
Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Kershaw, W, 5-5;6;5;2;2;2;7;98;2.55
Goeddel;1;2;3;3;1;2;33;3.06
Baez;2;2;0;0;0;1;30;3.28
Williams pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored—Albers 2-2. HBP—Chacin (Turner). WP—Kershaw 2.
T—3:42. A—45,087 (56,000).
Giants 8, Diamondbacks 1
San Francisco;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
McCutchen rf;5;0;1;0;0;1;.257
Posey c;4;1;2;0;1;0;.293
Longoria 3b;5;1;1;1;0;1;.249
Crawford ss;4;1;0;0;1;1;.282
Hernandez lf;5;1;2;0;0;2;.268
Panik 2b;2;0;0;0;0;0;.235
b-d'Arnaud ph-2b;1;0;0;0;0;1;.267
d-Hanson ph-2b;2;1;1;1;0;1;.282
Slater 1b;3;3;2;2;1;0;.323
Duggar cf;3;0;1;1;1;0;.258
Bumgarner p;2;0;1;1;0;1;.091
Melancon p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
c-Pence ph;0;0;0;1;0;0;.221
Black p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
e-Tomlinson ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.226
Blach p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.037
Totals;37;8;11;7;4;8
Arizona;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Peralta lf;5;0;4;0;0;0;.292
Escobar 3b;4;0;1;1;0;1;.276
Goldschmidt 1b;4;0;0;0;1;2;.275
Pollock cf;4;0;1;0;1;2;.290
Souza Jr. rf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.235
Ahmed ss;4;0;1;0;0;0;.241
Marte 2b;3;1;2;0;1;1;.252
Mathis c;4;0;0;0;0;1;.206
Greinke p;2;0;1;0;0;0;.267
a-Jay ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.279
Diekman p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Ziegler p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
McFarland p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
f-Owings ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.198
Andriese p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Totals;36;1;10;1;3;8
San Francisco;100;010;150;—;8;11;1
Arizona;010;000;000;—;1;10;2
a-grounded out for Greinke in the 6th. b-struck out for Panik in the 7th. c-out on sacrifice fly for Melancon in the 7th. d-singled for d'Arnaud in the 8th. e-out on fielder's choice for Black in the 8th. f-grounded out for McFarland in the 8th.
E—Longoria (13), Pollock (1), Diekman (2). LOB—San Francisco 7, Arizona 12. 2B—Posey (22), Slater (4), Peralta (21), Ahmed (24). HR—Longoria (11), off Greinke. RBIs—Longoria (36), Slater 2 (8), Duggar (7), Bumgarner (2), Pence (16), Hanson (28), Escobar (66). SB—Marte (4). SF—Pence, Escobar.
Runners left in scoring position—San Francisco 2 (Posey, Hernandez); Arizona 6 (Goldschmidt, Ahmed 2, Marte, Mathis 2). RISP—San Francisco 5 for 10; Arizona 3 for 11.
Runners moved up—Longoria, Duggar, Escobar.
San Francisco;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Bumgarner, W, 4-4;5;7;1;1;3;5;101;2.97
Melancon, H, 5;1;1;0;0;0;0;15;3.48
Black, H, 1;1;0;0;0;0;2;14;2.79
Blach;2;2;0;0;0;1;45;4.39
Arizona;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Greinke, L, 12-6;6;4;2;2;1;5;97;2.96
Diekman;1-3;0;1;0;2;1;16;3.66
Ziegler;1;3;4;4;1;1;23;4.58
McFarland;2-3;3;1;1;0;0;18;1.85
Andriese;1;1;0;0;0;1;15;4.31
Inherited runners-scored—Ziegler 2-1, McFarland 3-3. WP—Diekman.
T—3:26. A—22,980 (48,519).
Blue Jays 7, Mariners 3
Toronto;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Granderson rf;5;1;1;0;0;3;.234
Grichuk cf;5;2;2;0;0;0;.223
Smoak 1b;5;0;1;1;0;1;.251
Morales dh;5;1;1;2;0;0;.257
Solarte 3b;4;1;1;0;0;0;.235
Diaz ss;1;1;1;2;0;0;.250
Hernandez lf;5;1;4;0;0;0;.249
Drury ss-3b;3;0;0;0;1;1;.159
Maile c;2;0;0;0;2;1;.231
Travis 2b;4;0;1;2;0;1;.238
Totals;39;7;12;7;3;7
Seattle;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Gordon 2b;3;1;1;0;1;2;.288
Romine 2b;1;0;1;0;0;0;.211
Segura ss;5;0;0;0;0;1;.311
Span lf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.267
Cruz dh;4;2;2;3;0;0;.267
Haniger rf;3;0;2;0;1;0;.263
Seager 3b;4;0;1;0;0;0;.228
Healy 1b;3;0;0;0;0;0;.236
Zunino c;4;0;2;0;0;1;.202
Maybin cf;4;0;1;0;0;1;.253
Totals;35;3;10;3;2;6
Toronto;020;000;203;—;7;12;0
Seattle;200;000;010;—;3;10;1
E—Seager (7). LOB—Toronto 8, Seattle 8. 2B—Granderson (17), Smoak (29), Hernandez 3 (24), Romine (2). HR—Morales (13), off Nicasio; Diaz (12), off Pazos; Cruz (27), off Clippard; Cruz (28), off Biagini. RBIs—Smoak (56), Morales 2 (38), Travis 2 (26), Diaz 2 (31), Cruz 3 (67). SB—Gordon (26).
Runners left in scoring position—Toronto 5 (Granderson, Grichuk, Morales, Travis 2); Seattle 4 (Segura 2, Span, Healy). RISP—Toronto 3 for 16; Seattle 1 for 10.
Runners moved up—Segura 2. GIDP—Morales, Seager, Healy.
DP—Toronto 2 (Drury, Solarte, Smoak), (Travis, Smoak); Seattle 1 (Seager, Romine, Healy).
Toronto;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Clippard;1;3;2;2;1;1;28;4.01
Hauschild, W, 1-0;6;4;0;0;1;5;89;0.00
Biagini, H, 4;1;2;1;1;0;0;6;6.20
Tepera;1;1;0;0;0;0;7;3.55
Seattle;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Hernandez;5;5;2;2;2;2;92;5.49
Warren;1;1;0;0;1;2;24;2.53
Duke;1-3;0;0;0;0;1;6;4.03
Nicasio, L, 1-6;2-3;2;2;2;0;1;20;6.00
Tuivailala;1;1;0;0;0;1;14;3.41
Pazos;1;3;3;1;0;0;12;2.50
HBP—Hauschild (Healy). PB—Zunino (7).
T—3:01. A—26,110 (47,943).
