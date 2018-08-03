(THURSDAY'S LATE BOXES)

Dodgers 21, Brewers 5

Milwaukee;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Cain cf;3;0;1;0;0;0;.299

a-Thames ph-rf;1;1;0;0;1;1;.243

Yelich rf-cf;4;3;3;1;0;1;.321

Pina c;1;0;1;0;0;0;.238

Aguilar 1b;4;1;1;3;1;0;.278

Schoop 2b;3;0;0;0;0;3;.238

Albers p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Williams p;1;0;0;0;0;1;.250

Perez p-cf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.253

Braun lf;4;0;1;0;0;1;.239

Shaw 3b-2b;3;0;0;0;1;2;.245

Kratz c-p;4;0;0;0;0;0;.240

Arcia ss;4;0;1;0;0;1;.197

Chacin p;2;0;1;0;0;0;.211

Moustakas 3b;2;0;0;0;0;0;.246

Totals;36;5;9;4;3;10

Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Pederson lf;6;3;2;4;0;1;.261

Machado ss;3;1;1;0;0;1;.309

Hernandez ss;3;2;2;0;0;0;.219

Turner 3b;2;3;1;2;1;0;.262

Goeddel p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

b-Barnes ph-2b;2;0;0;0;0;1;.205

Grandal c;4;2;1;0;2;0;.263

Bellinger cf-1b;4;2;2;5;1;0;.238

Dozier 2b;5;2;2;4;0;1;.232

Baez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Muncy 1b-3b;4;2;2;1;1;1;.259

Puig rf;5;3;3;4;0;1;.272

Kershaw p;3;0;1;0;0;1;.200

Taylor cf;1;1;1;0;1;0;.254

Totals;42;21;18;20;6;7

Milwaukee;100;010;300;—;5;9;2

Los Angeles;105;132;90x;—;21;18;0

a-walked for Cain in the 7th. b-struck out for Goeddel in the 7th.

E—Schoop (9), Arcia (8). LOB—Milwaukee 7, Los Angeles 4. 2B—Yelich (23), Braun (16), Chacin (1), Grandal (16), Dozier (23), Muncy 2 (13), Taylor (26). HR—Yelich (16), off Kershaw; Aguilar (26), off Goeddel; Pederson (15), off Chacin; Bellinger (18), off Chacin; Puig (13), off Chacin; Dozier (18), off Albers; Turner (6), off Albers; Pederson (16), off Williams; Puig (14), off Perez. RBIs—Yelich (58), Aguilar 3 (77), Pederson 4 (43), Turner 2 (22), Bellinger 5 (49), Dozier 4 (57), Muncy (49), Puig 4 (43). SB—Machado (10).

Runners left in scoring position—Milwaukee 4 (Schoop, Braun, Arcia, Chacin); Los Angeles 1 (Pederson). RISP—Milwaukee 2 for 11; Los Angeles 7 for 9.

Runners moved up—Grandal, Bellinger. GIDP—Machado.

DP—Milwaukee 1 (Schoop, Aguilar).

Milwaukee;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Kratz;1;0;0;0;0;0;13;3.00

Chacin, L, 10-4;4;1-3;5;9;8;4;3;105;3.89

Albers;1;3;3;3;1;3;34;5.70

Williams;2-3;4;4;4;1;0;24;4.22

Perez;1;6;5;5;0;1;37;13.50

Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Kershaw, W, 5-5;6;5;2;2;2;7;98;2.55

Goeddel;1;2;3;3;1;2;33;3.06

Baez;2;2;0;0;0;1;30;3.28

Williams pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored—Albers 2-2. HBP—Chacin (Turner). WP—Kershaw 2.

T—3:42. A—45,087 (56,000).

Giants 8, Diamondbacks 1

San Francisco;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

McCutchen rf;5;0;1;0;0;1;.257

Posey c;4;1;2;0;1;0;.293

Longoria 3b;5;1;1;1;0;1;.249

Crawford ss;4;1;0;0;1;1;.282

Hernandez lf;5;1;2;0;0;2;.268

Panik 2b;2;0;0;0;0;0;.235

b-d'Arnaud ph-2b;1;0;0;0;0;1;.267

d-Hanson ph-2b;2;1;1;1;0;1;.282

Slater 1b;3;3;2;2;1;0;.323

Duggar cf;3;0;1;1;1;0;.258

Bumgarner p;2;0;1;1;0;1;.091

Melancon p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

c-Pence ph;0;0;0;1;0;0;.221

Black p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

e-Tomlinson ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.226

Blach p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.037

Totals;37;8;11;7;4;8

Arizona;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Peralta lf;5;0;4;0;0;0;.292

Escobar 3b;4;0;1;1;0;1;.276

Goldschmidt 1b;4;0;0;0;1;2;.275

Pollock cf;4;0;1;0;1;2;.290

Souza Jr. rf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.235

Ahmed ss;4;0;1;0;0;0;.241

Marte 2b;3;1;2;0;1;1;.252

Mathis c;4;0;0;0;0;1;.206

Greinke p;2;0;1;0;0;0;.267

a-Jay ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.279

Diekman p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Ziegler p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

McFarland p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

f-Owings ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.198

Andriese p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Totals;36;1;10;1;3;8

San Francisco;100;010;150;—;8;11;1

Arizona;010;000;000;—;1;10;2

a-grounded out for Greinke in the 6th. b-struck out for Panik in the 7th. c-out on sacrifice fly for Melancon in the 7th. d-singled for d'Arnaud in the 8th. e-out on fielder's choice for Black in the 8th. f-grounded out for McFarland in the 8th.

E—Longoria (13), Pollock (1), Diekman (2). LOB—San Francisco 7, Arizona 12. 2B—Posey (22), Slater (4), Peralta (21), Ahmed (24). HR—Longoria (11), off Greinke. RBIs—Longoria (36), Slater 2 (8), Duggar (7), Bumgarner (2), Pence (16), Hanson (28), Escobar (66). SB—Marte (4). SF—Pence, Escobar.

Runners left in scoring position—San Francisco 2 (Posey, Hernandez); Arizona 6 (Goldschmidt, Ahmed 2, Marte, Mathis 2). RISP—San Francisco 5 for 10; Arizona 3 for 11.

Runners moved up—Longoria, Duggar, Escobar.

San Francisco;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Bumgarner, W, 4-4;5;7;1;1;3;5;101;2.97

Melancon, H, 5;1;1;0;0;0;0;15;3.48

Black, H, 1;1;0;0;0;0;2;14;2.79

Blach;2;2;0;0;0;1;45;4.39

Arizona;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Greinke, L, 12-6;6;4;2;2;1;5;97;2.96

Diekman;1-3;0;1;0;2;1;16;3.66

Ziegler;1;3;4;4;1;1;23;4.58

McFarland;2-3;3;1;1;0;0;18;1.85

Andriese;1;1;0;0;0;1;15;4.31

Inherited runners-scored—Ziegler 2-1, McFarland 3-3. WP—Diekman.

T—3:26. A—22,980 (48,519).

Blue Jays 7, Mariners 3

Toronto;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Granderson rf;5;1;1;0;0;3;.234

Grichuk cf;5;2;2;0;0;0;.223

Smoak 1b;5;0;1;1;0;1;.251

Morales dh;5;1;1;2;0;0;.257

Solarte 3b;4;1;1;0;0;0;.235

Diaz ss;1;1;1;2;0;0;.250

Hernandez lf;5;1;4;0;0;0;.249

Drury ss-3b;3;0;0;0;1;1;.159

Maile c;2;0;0;0;2;1;.231

Travis 2b;4;0;1;2;0;1;.238

Totals;39;7;12;7;3;7

Seattle;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Gordon 2b;3;1;1;0;1;2;.288

Romine 2b;1;0;1;0;0;0;.211

Segura ss;5;0;0;0;0;1;.311

Span lf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.267

Cruz dh;4;2;2;3;0;0;.267

Haniger rf;3;0;2;0;1;0;.263

Seager 3b;4;0;1;0;0;0;.228

Healy 1b;3;0;0;0;0;0;.236

Zunino c;4;0;2;0;0;1;.202

Maybin cf;4;0;1;0;0;1;.253

Totals;35;3;10;3;2;6

Toronto;020;000;203;—;7;12;0

Seattle;200;000;010;—;3;10;1

E—Seager (7). LOB—Toronto 8, Seattle 8. 2B—Granderson (17), Smoak (29), Hernandez 3 (24), Romine (2). HR—Morales (13), off Nicasio; Diaz (12), off Pazos; Cruz (27), off Clippard; Cruz (28), off Biagini. RBIs—Smoak (56), Morales 2 (38), Travis 2 (26), Diaz 2 (31), Cruz 3 (67). SB—Gordon (26).

Runners left in scoring position—Toronto 5 (Granderson, Grichuk, Morales, Travis 2); Seattle 4 (Segura 2, Span, Healy). RISP—Toronto 3 for 16; Seattle 1 for 10.

Runners moved up—Segura 2. GIDP—Morales, Seager, Healy.

DP—Toronto 2 (Drury, Solarte, Smoak), (Travis, Smoak); Seattle 1 (Seager, Romine, Healy).

Toronto;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Clippard;1;3;2;2;1;1;28;4.01

Hauschild, W, 1-0;6;4;0;0;1;5;89;0.00

Biagini, H, 4;1;2;1;1;0;0;6;6.20

Tepera;1;1;0;0;0;0;7;3.55

Seattle;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Hernandez;5;5;2;2;2;2;92;5.49

Warren;1;1;0;0;1;2;24;2.53

Duke;1-3;0;0;0;0;1;6;4.03

Nicasio, L, 1-6;2-3;2;2;2;0;1;20;6.00

Tuivailala;1;1;0;0;0;1;14;3.41

Pazos;1;3;3;1;0;0;12;2.50

HBP—Hauschild (Healy). PB—Zunino (7).

T—3:01. A—26,110 (47,943).

