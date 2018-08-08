Major League Baseball
(TUESDAY’S LATE BOXES)
Twins 3, Indians 2
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Mauer 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .272
Rosario lf 5 0 4 0 0 0 .299
Polanco ss 5 0 2 0 0 1 .291
Morrison dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .190
Sano 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .211
Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .236
Forsythe 2b 2 1 2 0 1 0 .224
Cave cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .276
Garver c 4 1 1 3 0 3 .259
Totals 36 3 11 3 2 11
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 5 1 2 1 0 1 .296
Brantley lf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .299
Ramirez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .297
Encarnacion dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .233
1-Gonzalez pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .307
Guyer rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .203
a-Martin ph-rf 0 0 0 1 0 0 .255
Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .250
Gomes c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .244
Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .220
Davis cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .249
b-Cabrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .248
Totals 32 2 6 2 2 9
Minnesota 030 000 000 — 3 11 0
Cleveland 000 000 020 — 2 6 0
a-out on sacrifice fly for Guyer in the 8th. b-flied out for Davis in the 9th.
1-ran for Encarnacion in the 8th.
LOB—Minnesota 9, Cleveland 8. 2B—Rosario 2 (28). HR—Garver (6), off Carrasco; Lindor (28), off Hildenberger. RBIs—Garver 3 (25), Lindor (68), Martin (33). SF—Martin.
Runners left in scoring position—Minnesota 4 (Polanco, Morrison, Kepler 2); Cleveland 4 (Lindor, Guyer 2, Davis). RISP—Minnesota 1 for 6; Cleveland 0 for 8.
GIDP—Cave.
DP—Cleveland 1 (Carrasco, Lindor, Alonso).
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mejia, W, 2-0 5 1 0 0 1 3 68 2.01
Moya, H, 1 1 1 0 0 1 0 23 5.93
Rogers, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 3.94
Hildenberger, H, 17 1 3 2 2 0 2 20 4.07
Rodney, S, 25-31 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 3.09
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Carrasco, L, 13-6 6 1-3 10 3 3 1 8 97 3.69
Miller 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 18 3.63
Ramirez 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 4.13
Inherited runners-scored—Miller 1-0. HBP—Mejia (Brantley), Carrasco (Forsythe), Rogers (Gomes). WP—Mejia. PB—Garver (6).
T—2:53. A—19,921 (35,225).
Yankees 4, White Sox 3
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hicks cf 6 0 1 0 0 1 .248
Stanton rf 6 1 2 2 0 1 .279
Gregorius ss 4 1 0 0 2 1 .265
Torres 2b 5 0 0 0 1 1 .274
Bird 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .215
d-Voit ph-1b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .158
Andujar dh 5 1 3 2 0 2 .292
Walker 3b 6 0 0 0 0 3 .221
Higashioka c 5 0 1 0 0 1 .167
Robinson lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .176
a-Gardner ph-lf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .247
Totals 46 4 8 4 5 13
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Anderson ss 6 0 0 0 0 3 .240
Garcia rf 5 0 1 0 1 2 .262
Abreu 1b 5 1 1 3 0 3 .266
Davidson dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .220
b-Palka ph-dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .234
Moncada 2b 5 0 0 0 1 4 .217
LaMarre lf 3 0 2 0 0 1 .273
c-Delmonico ph-lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .231
Sanchez 3b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .242
Engel cf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .220
Narvaez c 2 2 1 0 2 0 .284
Totals 44 3 6 3 5 20
New York 000 000 100 200 1 — 4 8 0
Chicago 001 000 000 200 0 — 3 6 0
a-flied out for Robinson in the 7th. b-struck out for Davidson in the 8th. c-walked for LaMarre in the 9th. d-struck out for Bird in the 11th.
LOB—New York 9, Chicago 9. 2B—Hicks (15), Higashioka (2), Garcia (8), LaMarre (6). HR—Andujar (15), off Lopez; Stanton (26), off Danish; Abreu (20), off Britton. RBIs—Stanton 2 (69), Andujar 2 (50), Abreu 3 (66). SF—Abreu.
Runners left in scoring position—New York 5 (Hicks, Bird, Andujar, Walker, Higashioka); Chicago 5 (Abreu 2, Davidson, Sanchez, Engel). RISP—New York 2 for 11; Chicago 1 for 11.
Runners moved up—Gardner. GIDP—Walker.
DP—Chicago 1 (Sanchez, Moncada, Abreu).
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sabathia 5 2-3 4 1 1 3 12 103 3.49
Green 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.75
Robertson 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.35
Betances 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 2.30
Holder 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 3.57
Britton, BS, 2-6 1 1 2 2 0 0 18 3.98
Gray, W, 9-8 3 1 0 0 1 4 44 5.40
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lopez 7 4 1 1 2 6 98 4.30
Minaya 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 23 3.60
Fry 1 0 1 1 1 3 21 4.67
Danish 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 19 5.06
Cedeno 2 1 0 0 0 2 22 3.38
Gomez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 5.40
Avilan, L, 2-1 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 18 3.71
Inherited runners-scored—Green 1-0, Danish 1-1. HBP—Lopez (Andujar), Britton (Narvaez). WP—Britton 2. PB—Narvaez (12).
T—4:26. A—19,643 (40,615).
Phillies 5, Diamondbacks 2
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hernandez 2b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .259
Hoskins lf 2 1 0 0 3 0 .260
Williams rf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .260
Santana 1b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .218
Cabrera ss 3 0 2 2 1 0 .274
Herrera cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .274
Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .275
Alfaro c 4 0 1 1 0 2 .254
Pivetta p 1 0 0 0 1 1 .129
a-Quinn ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .300
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —-
b-Knapp ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .224
Loup p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —-
Arano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —-
Neshek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —-
Totals 33 5 6 4 7 5
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Peralta lf 4 1 2 0 0 2 .300
Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .276
Pollock cf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .284
Escobar 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .280
McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Souza Jr. rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .252
Marte 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .257
Ahmed ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Mathis c 3 1 1 0 0 2 .211
Greinke p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .255
Diekman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —-
Ziegler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —-
c-Descalso ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .260
Totals 33 2 9 2 1 7
Philadelphia 001 000 040 — 5 6 1
Arizona 000 000 020 — 2 9 2
a-grounded out for Pivetta in the 7th. b-grounded out for Garcia in the 8th. c-struck out for Ziegler in the 8th.
E—Franco (9), Souza Jr. (1), Diekman (3). LOB—Philadelphia 8, Arizona 5. 2B—Cabrera (25), Goldschmidt (22). HR—Williams (16), off Greinke. RBIs—Williams (44), Cabrera 2 (64), Alfaro (27), Goldschmidt (61), Pollock (45).
Runners left in scoring position—Philadelphia 4 (Hoskins, Herrera 2, Knapp); Arizona 1 (Marte). RISP—Philadelphia 2 for 9; Arizona 1 for 5.
Runners moved up—Souza Jr.. GIDP—Escobar, Souza Jr., Ahmed 2.
DP—Philadelphia 4 (Cabrera, Santana), (Hernandez, Santana), (Santana, Cabrera, Garcia), (Hernandez, Cabrera, Santana).
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pivetta, W, 7-9 6 5 0 0 1 6 96 4.51
Garcia, H, 12 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 3.77
Loup 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 13 5.00
Arano 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 6 2.06
Neshek, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 0.73
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Greinke, L, 12-7 7 3 1 1 4 4 101 2.89
Diekman 1-3 2 4 2 2 0 26 3.95
Ziegler 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 14 4.47
McFarland 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 1.80
Inherited runners-scored—Arano 2-2, Ziegler 2-1.
T—3:08. A—22,382 (48,519).
Dodgers 4, Athletics 2
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Dozier 2b 2 0 1 0 3 0 .232
Machado ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .308
Turner 3b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .263
Hernandez cf 3 0 0 1 0 0 .216
a-Pederson ph-lf 2 1 1 0 0 1 .260
Kemp dh 4 0 1 1 1 1 .289
Taylor lf-cf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .253
Bellinger 1b 2 0 1 1 2 0 .242
Puig rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .271
Barnes c 2 0 0 1 0 1 .201
b-Grandal ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .255
Totals 34 4 9 4 7 7
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Semien ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .255
Chapman 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .270
Lowrie 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .265
Davis dh 4 1 2 2 0 1 .256
Canha cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .255
c-Martini ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .237
Piscotty rf 2 0 1 0 2 0 .253
Pinder lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .257
Lucroy c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .245
Totals 30 2 4 2 4 11
Los Angeles 111 000 100 — 4 9 0
Oakland 000 002 000 — 2 4 0
a-doubled for Hernandez in the 7th. b-grounded out for Barnes in the 8th. c-struck out for Canha in the 9th.
LOB—Los Angeles 11, Oakland 5. 2B—Machado (24), Turner (9), Pederson (22), Chapman (22), Piscotty (29). HR—Davis (32), off Hill. RBIs—Hernandez (39), Kemp (65), Bellinger (51), Barnes (8), Davis 2 (88). SB—Puig (8). S—Barnes.
Runners left in scoring position—Los Angeles 6 (Machado, Turner 3, Kemp, Puig); Oakland 2 (Semien 2). RISP—Los Angeles 2 for 12; Oakland 1 for 7.
Runners moved up—Hernandez, Lucroy 2. GIDP—Puig, Lucroy.
DP—Los Angeles 1 (Machado, Dozier, Bellinger); Oakland 1 (Chapman, Lowrie, Olson).
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hill, W, 5-4 5 1-3 3 2 2 4 5 98 3.62
Floro, H, 6 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.57
Alexander, H, 16 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 23 3.33
Chargois, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.29
Jansen, S, 32-35 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 2.15
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Manaea, L, 10-8 2 2-3 5 3 3 3 1 77 3.50
Pagan 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 3 32 3.35
Buchter 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 9 3.60
Kelley 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 9 3.27
Petit 2 3 1 1 1 1 36 3.14
Familia 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.36
Inherited runners-scored—Pagan 2-0, Kelley 2-0.
T—3:21. A—33,654 (46,765).
Angels 11, Tigers 5
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gerber lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .235
Iglesias ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .267
Castellanos rf 4 2 2 0 0 2 .286
Candelario 3b 4 1 2 3 0 1 .228
Martinez dh 3 0 2 0 1 0 .239
1-Reyes pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .220
Goodrum 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .233
Rodriguez 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .171
McCann c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .222
Jones cf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .205
Totals 33 5 9 4 3 7
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Calhoun rf 4 2 2 1 1 0 .211
Upton lf 5 2 2 2 0 3 .255
Ohtani dh 4 2 2 3 1 2 .273
Pujols 1b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .253
Marte 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .203
Simmons ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .308
Fletcher 2b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .262
Cowart 3b 2 1 1 1 3 0 .185
Arcia c 5 1 2 2 0 2 .308
Young Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .227
Totals 36 11 13 10 7 7
Detroit 210 020 000 — 5 9 1
Los Angeles 700 003 10x — 11 13 0
1-ran for Martinez in the 8th.
E—Iglesias (7). LOB—Detroit 4, Los Angeles 9. 2B—Candelario (18), Martinez (12), Jones (19), Simmons (22). HR—Candelario (15), off Heaney; Ohtani (12), off Turner; Upton (22), off VerHagen. RBIs—Candelario 3 (43), Jones (26), Calhoun (43), Upton 2 (63), Ohtani 3 (32), Simmons (53), Cowart (2), Arcia 2 (12). SB—Ohtani (5), Young Jr. (1). CS—Young Jr. (1). SF—Simmons.
Runners left in scoring position—Detroit 1 (Goodrum); Los Angeles 5 (Upton, Ohtani, Fletcher 2, Arcia). RISP—Detroit 1 for 4; Los Angeles 4 for 14.
Runners moved up—Calhoun, Pujols. LIDP—McCann. FIDP—Iglesias. GIDP—Goodrum.
DP—Detroit 1 (McCann, Iglesias); Los Angeles 3 (Fletcher, Simmons, Pujols), (Calhoun, Simmons), (Young Jr., Pujols).
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Turner, L, 0-1 1 6 7 5 1 1 37 20.25
Alcantara 2 2 0 0 0 1 24 0.71
Farmer 2 2 0 0 1 3 38 4.68
VerHagen 1 1 3 3 2 0 20 6.08
Stumpf 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 14 7.11
Wilson 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 2 31 3.86
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Heaney, W, 7-7 5 8 5 5 2 6 85 3.96
Johnson, H, 5 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 3.20
Alvarez 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 2.83
Jerez 2 1 0 0 0 1 23 0.00
Inherited runners-scored—Wilson 2-0. WP—Heaney, VerHagen.
T—3:08. A—35,824 (45,050).
