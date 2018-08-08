Major League Baseball

(TUESDAY’S LATE BOXES)

Twins 3, Indians 2

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Mauer 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .272

Rosario lf 5 0 4 0 0 0 .299

Polanco ss 5 0 2 0 0 1 .291

Morrison dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .190

Sano 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .211

Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .236

Forsythe 2b 2 1 2 0 1 0 .224

Cave cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .276

Garver c 4 1 1 3 0 3 .259

Totals 36 3 11 3 2 11

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Lindor ss 5 1 2 1 0 1 .296

Brantley lf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .299

Ramirez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .297

Encarnacion dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .233

1-Gonzalez pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .307

Guyer rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .203

a-Martin ph-rf 0 0 0 1 0 0 .255

Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .250

Gomes c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .244

Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .220

Davis cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .249

b-Cabrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .248

Totals 32 2 6 2 2 9

Minnesota 030 000 000 — 3 11 0

Cleveland 000 000 020 — 2 6 0

a-out on sacrifice fly for Guyer in the 8th. b-flied out for Davis in the 9th.

1-ran for Encarnacion in the 8th.

LOB—Minnesota 9, Cleveland 8. 2B—Rosario 2 (28). HR—Garver (6), off Carrasco; Lindor (28), off Hildenberger. RBIs—Garver 3 (25), Lindor (68), Martin (33). SF—Martin.

Runners left in scoring position—Minnesota 4 (Polanco, Morrison, Kepler 2); Cleveland 4 (Lindor, Guyer 2, Davis). RISP—Minnesota 1 for 6; Cleveland 0 for 8.

GIDP—Cave.

DP—Cleveland 1 (Carrasco, Lindor, Alonso).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA

Mejia, W, 2-0 5 1 0 0 1 3 68 2.01

Moya, H, 1 1 1 0 0 1 0 23 5.93

Rogers, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 3.94

Hildenberger, H, 17 1 3 2 2 0 2 20 4.07

Rodney, S, 25-31 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 3.09

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA

Carrasco, L, 13-6 6 1-3 10 3 3 1 8 97 3.69

Miller 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 18 3.63

Ramirez 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 4.13

Inherited runners-scored—Miller 1-0. HBP—Mejia (Brantley), Carrasco (Forsythe), Rogers (Gomes). WP—Mejia. PB—Garver (6).

T—2:53. A—19,921 (35,225).

Yankees 4, White Sox 3

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Hicks cf 6 0 1 0 0 1 .248

Stanton rf 6 1 2 2 0 1 .279

Gregorius ss 4 1 0 0 2 1 .265

Torres 2b 5 0 0 0 1 1 .274

Bird 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .215

d-Voit ph-1b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .158

Andujar dh 5 1 3 2 0 2 .292

Walker 3b 6 0 0 0 0 3 .221

Higashioka c 5 0 1 0 0 1 .167

Robinson lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .176

a-Gardner ph-lf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .247

Totals 46 4 8 4 5 13

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Anderson ss 6 0 0 0 0 3 .240

Garcia rf 5 0 1 0 1 2 .262

Abreu 1b 5 1 1 3 0 3 .266

Davidson dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .220

b-Palka ph-dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .234

Moncada 2b 5 0 0 0 1 4 .217

LaMarre lf 3 0 2 0 0 1 .273

c-Delmonico ph-lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .231

Sanchez 3b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .242

Engel cf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .220

Narvaez c 2 2 1 0 2 0 .284

Totals 44 3 6 3 5 20

New York 000 000 100 200 1 — 4 8 0

Chicago 001 000 000 200 0 — 3 6 0

a-flied out for Robinson in the 7th. b-struck out for Davidson in the 8th. c-walked for LaMarre in the 9th. d-struck out for Bird in the 11th.

LOB—New York 9, Chicago 9. 2B—Hicks (15), Higashioka (2), Garcia (8), LaMarre (6). HR—Andujar (15), off Lopez; Stanton (26), off Danish; Abreu (20), off Britton. RBIs—Stanton 2 (69), Andujar 2 (50), Abreu 3 (66). SF—Abreu.

Runners left in scoring position—New York 5 (Hicks, Bird, Andujar, Walker, Higashioka); Chicago 5 (Abreu 2, Davidson, Sanchez, Engel). RISP—New York 2 for 11; Chicago 1 for 11.

Runners moved up—Gardner. GIDP—Walker.

DP—Chicago 1 (Sanchez, Moncada, Abreu).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA

Sabathia 5 2-3 4 1 1 3 12 103 3.49

Green 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.75

Robertson 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.35

Betances 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 2.30

Holder 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 3.57

Britton, BS, 2-6 1 1 2 2 0 0 18 3.98

Gray, W, 9-8 3 1 0 0 1 4 44 5.40

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA

Lopez 7 4 1 1 2 6 98 4.30

Minaya 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 23 3.60

Fry 1 0 1 1 1 3 21 4.67

Danish 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 19 5.06

Cedeno 2 1 0 0 0 2 22 3.38

Gomez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 5.40

Avilan, L, 2-1 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 18 3.71

Inherited runners-scored—Green 1-0, Danish 1-1. HBP—Lopez (Andujar), Britton (Narvaez). WP—Britton 2. PB—Narvaez (12).

T—4:26. A—19,643 (40,615).

Phillies 5, Diamondbacks 2

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Hernandez 2b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .259

Hoskins lf 2 1 0 0 3 0 .260

Williams rf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .260

Santana 1b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .218

Cabrera ss 3 0 2 2 1 0 .274

Herrera cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .274

Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .275

Alfaro c 4 0 1 1 0 2 .254

Pivetta p 1 0 0 0 1 1 .129

a-Quinn ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .300

Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —-

b-Knapp ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .224

Loup p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —-

Arano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —-

Neshek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —-

Totals 33 5 6 4 7 5

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Peralta lf 4 1 2 0 0 2 .300

Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .276

Pollock cf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .284

Escobar 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .280

McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Souza Jr. rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .252

Marte 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .257

Ahmed ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .241

Mathis c 3 1 1 0 0 2 .211

Greinke p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .255

Diekman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —-

Ziegler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —-

c-Descalso ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .260

Totals 33 2 9 2 1 7

Philadelphia 001 000 040 — 5 6 1

Arizona 000 000 020 — 2 9 2

a-grounded out for Pivetta in the 7th. b-grounded out for Garcia in the 8th. c-struck out for Ziegler in the 8th.

E—Franco (9), Souza Jr. (1), Diekman (3). LOB—Philadelphia 8, Arizona 5. 2B—Cabrera (25), Goldschmidt (22). HR—Williams (16), off Greinke. RBIs—Williams (44), Cabrera 2 (64), Alfaro (27), Goldschmidt (61), Pollock (45).

Runners left in scoring position—Philadelphia 4 (Hoskins, Herrera 2, Knapp); Arizona 1 (Marte). RISP—Philadelphia 2 for 9; Arizona 1 for 5.

Runners moved up—Souza Jr.. GIDP—Escobar, Souza Jr., Ahmed 2.

DP—Philadelphia 4 (Cabrera, Santana), (Hernandez, Santana), (Santana, Cabrera, Garcia), (Hernandez, Cabrera, Santana).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA

Pivetta, W, 7-9 6 5 0 0 1 6 96 4.51

Garcia, H, 12 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 3.77

Loup 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 13 5.00

Arano 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 6 2.06

Neshek, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 0.73

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA

Greinke, L, 12-7 7 3 1 1 4 4 101 2.89

Diekman 1-3 2 4 2 2 0 26 3.95

Ziegler 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 14 4.47

McFarland 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 1.80

Inherited runners-scored—Arano 2-2, Ziegler 2-1.

T—3:08. A—22,382 (48,519).

Dodgers 4, Athletics 2

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Dozier 2b 2 0 1 0 3 0 .232

Machado ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .308

Turner 3b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .263

Hernandez cf 3 0 0 1 0 0 .216

a-Pederson ph-lf 2 1 1 0 0 1 .260

Kemp dh 4 0 1 1 1 1 .289

Taylor lf-cf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .253

Bellinger 1b 2 0 1 1 2 0 .242

Puig rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .271

Barnes c 2 0 0 1 0 1 .201

b-Grandal ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .255

Totals 34 4 9 4 7 7

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Semien ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .255

Chapman 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .270

Lowrie 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .265

Davis dh 4 1 2 2 0 1 .256

Canha cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .255

c-Martini ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .286

Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .237

Piscotty rf 2 0 1 0 2 0 .253

Pinder lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .257

Lucroy c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .245

Totals 30 2 4 2 4 11

Los Angeles 111 000 100 — 4 9 0

Oakland 000 002 000 — 2 4 0

a-doubled for Hernandez in the 7th. b-grounded out for Barnes in the 8th. c-struck out for Canha in the 9th.

LOB—Los Angeles 11, Oakland 5. 2B—Machado (24), Turner (9), Pederson (22), Chapman (22), Piscotty (29). HR—Davis (32), off Hill. RBIs—Hernandez (39), Kemp (65), Bellinger (51), Barnes (8), Davis 2 (88). SB—Puig (8). S—Barnes.

Runners left in scoring position—Los Angeles 6 (Machado, Turner 3, Kemp, Puig); Oakland 2 (Semien 2). RISP—Los Angeles 2 for 12; Oakland 1 for 7.

Runners moved up—Hernandez, Lucroy 2. GIDP—Puig, Lucroy.

DP—Los Angeles 1 (Machado, Dozier, Bellinger); Oakland 1 (Chapman, Lowrie, Olson).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA

Hill, W, 5-4 5 1-3 3 2 2 4 5 98 3.62

Floro, H, 6 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.57

Alexander, H, 16 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 23 3.33

Chargois, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.29

Jansen, S, 32-35 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 2.15

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA

Manaea, L, 10-8 2 2-3 5 3 3 3 1 77 3.50

Pagan 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 3 32 3.35

Buchter 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 9 3.60

Kelley 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 9 3.27

Petit 2 3 1 1 1 1 36 3.14

Familia 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.36

Inherited runners-scored—Pagan 2-0, Kelley 2-0.

T—3:21. A—33,654 (46,765).

Angels 11, Tigers 5

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Gerber lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .235

Iglesias ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .267

Castellanos rf 4 2 2 0 0 2 .286

Candelario 3b 4 1 2 3 0 1 .228

Martinez dh 3 0 2 0 1 0 .239

1-Reyes pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .220

Goodrum 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .233

Rodriguez 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .171

McCann c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .222

Jones cf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .205

Totals 33 5 9 4 3 7

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Calhoun rf 4 2 2 1 1 0 .211

Upton lf 5 2 2 2 0 3 .255

Ohtani dh 4 2 2 3 1 2 .273

Pujols 1b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .253

Marte 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .203

Simmons ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .308

Fletcher 2b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .262

Cowart 3b 2 1 1 1 3 0 .185

Arcia c 5 1 2 2 0 2 .308

Young Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .227

Totals 36 11 13 10 7 7

Detroit 210 020 000 — 5 9 1

Los Angeles 700 003 10x — 11 13 0

1-ran for Martinez in the 8th.

E—Iglesias (7). LOB—Detroit 4, Los Angeles 9. 2B—Candelario (18), Martinez (12), Jones (19), Simmons (22). HR—Candelario (15), off Heaney; Ohtani (12), off Turner; Upton (22), off VerHagen. RBIs—Candelario 3 (43), Jones (26), Calhoun (43), Upton 2 (63), Ohtani 3 (32), Simmons (53), Cowart (2), Arcia 2 (12). SB—Ohtani (5), Young Jr. (1). CS—Young Jr. (1). SF—Simmons.

Runners left in scoring position—Detroit 1 (Goodrum); Los Angeles 5 (Upton, Ohtani, Fletcher 2, Arcia). RISP—Detroit 1 for 4; Los Angeles 4 for 14.

Runners moved up—Calhoun, Pujols. LIDP—McCann. FIDP—Iglesias. GIDP—Goodrum.

DP—Detroit 1 (McCann, Iglesias); Los Angeles 3 (Fletcher, Simmons, Pujols), (Calhoun, Simmons), (Young Jr., Pujols).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA

Turner, L, 0-1 1 6 7 5 1 1 37 20.25

Alcantara 2 2 0 0 0 1 24 0.71

Farmer 2 2 0 0 1 3 38 4.68

VerHagen 1 1 3 3 2 0 20 6.08

Stumpf 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 14 7.11

Wilson 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 2 31 3.86

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA

Heaney, W, 7-7 5 8 5 5 2 6 85 3.96

Johnson, H, 5 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 3.20

Alvarez 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 2.83

Jerez 2 1 0 0 0 1 23 0.00

Inherited runners-scored—Wilson 2-0. WP—Heaney, VerHagen.

T—3:08. A—35,824 (45,050).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments